9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 7-9

Harvest festivals, corn mazes and searching for the brightest fall leaves offer Colorado-style fun this autumn weekend.

COLORADO, USA — The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and pumpkin, fall and harvest celebrations.

Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.

Embrace the first days of October by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that make Colorado so special. Don't forget to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Applefest

CEDAREDGE — One of Western Colorado's biggest outdoor festivals returns this weekend. The 45th annual Applefest, which runs from Thursday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9, celebrates the local apple harvest with live music, beer, wine and over 200 arts and crafts vendors. The Cedaredge Fire Department kicks off festivities on Friday with a chili cook off. The weekend also features pancake breakfasts, junior rodeo, classic car and tractor show, beer stein challenge, Applefest 5K and more. Applefest will take place at Cedaredge Town Park. Admission is free.

Come From Away

DENVER — On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. The hit Broadway musical "Come From Away" tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Written by Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the heartwarming musical plays Denver's Buell Theatre through Sunday, Oct. 9. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Great American Beer Festival

DENVER — The 40th annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is back in-person after a two-year pandemic hiatus. More than 40,000 beer lovers will descend on the Colorado Convention Center to sample 2,000 beers from 500 breweries. GABF is the nation’s largest-ticketed beer festival and collection of U.S. beer ever served, in the format of a public tasting event plus a privately judged competition. GABF runs Thursday, Oct. 6 to Saturday, Oct. 8 in four sessions. Grab your tickets online here.

Dracula

DENVER — The Colorado Ballet opens its 2022-23 season on Friday, Oct. 7 with "Dracula." The production brings Bram Stoker’s gothic novel to life, with Victorian-style sets and costumes, seductive vampires and a ballet of the undead. "Dracula" features choreography by Michael Pink and Philip Feeney’s score performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. Nine performances are scheduled at Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver through Sunday, Oct. 16. For tickets and showtimes, visit ColoradoBallet.org.

Día de los Muertos Family Celebration

LONGMONT — A Día de los Muertos Family Celebration will be held in downtown Longmont on Saturday, Oct. 8. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. enjoy a free street festival, including music and dance performances, arts and craft activities, cultural education, delicious food, downtown business altars and the Gigantes Procession. This event was first published by Mile High on the Cheap. For more local deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Choctoberfest

AURORA — Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Choctoberfest — the ultimate celebration of Oktoberfest, Halloween and chocolate — will be held at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 8. Vendors from across the country will be offering tastes of chocolate candy, cakes, cookies, truffles, fudge, brownies, toffees, cupcakes, coffees and more. The festival also features live music, holiday gifts, aerial chocolate apple bobbing, and chocolate pudding eating contest. Choctoberfest runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Snag your tickets at ChocolateFests.org.

Pumpkin Festival

LITTLETON — Denver Botanic Gardens' Chatfield Farms is ready for autumn. This weekend's Pumpkin Festival features a 10-acre pumpkin patch and family and children's activities. The festival includes craft and artisan booths, food trucks, vendors, entertainment and live music. Admission includes pumpkin patch access, antique tractor exhibit, hayrides, photo booths, mini-maze, bounce houses, slides and face painting. Additional costs include the Chatfield Farms' corn maze next door and the perfect pumpkin you'll want to pick out. Chatfield Farms' Pumpkin Festival runs Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9. Tickets can be found at BotanicGardens.org.

Pumpkin Harvest Festival

DENVER — The Pumpkin Harvest Festival offers old-fashioned fall fun at Denver's Four Mile Historic Park. Guests can build their own scarecrow, select a pumpkin from the patch, tour the grounds in a horse-drawn wagon and explore how Coloradans lived and prepared for the season in the 1800s. There will also be live music, food trucks, pioneer games, face painting, photo booth, crafts and blacksmith demonstrations. The Pumpkin Harvest Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9.

Festival of Scarecrows

ARVADA — The 26th annual Festival of Scarecrows in Olde Town Arvada arrives this weekend with pumpkins, scarecrows, arts, crafts, live music, food, costume parade and free activities. Attendees can tour the streets to see all the scarecrows and vote for their favorite. The Festival of Scarecrows runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

Barr Lake Harvest Festival

BRIGHTON — The Friends of Barr Lake's 10th annual Harvest Festival arrives Saturday, Oct. 8. Barr Lake State Park will be home to kid-friendly games, face painting, crafts, wagon rides, petting zoo, live raptor presentation and more. The Friends of Barr Lake will be accepting donations in exchange for snacks, beverages and pumpkins. The Harvest Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A state parks pass or daily park entry fee is required.

Nick's Garden Center Fall Fest

AURORA — Nick's Garden Center and Farm Market in Aurora hosts a fall festival every day in October. There are games, rides, mazes, train rides, photo opportunities, straw maze, putt-putt golf course, pedal karts, an inflatable obstacle course and pumpkin patch.

Pumpkin Fest

SILVERTHORNE — The annual Pumpkin Fest in Silverthorne returns Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rainbow Park. Kids will enjoy a pumpkin patch with over 2,500 free pumpkins as well as bounce houses, face painters, balloon twisters, fall-themed crafts and pumpkin-painting stations, petting zoo and more.

Miners’ Pumpkin Patch

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Western Museum of Mining & Industry has opened its 2022 Miners' Pumpkin Patch. Admission includes unlimited play at the pumpkin patch games, hayrides and gold panning. The patch will be open Saturdays through Oct. 29.

Pumpkins & Pilsners Festival

ESTES PARK — Estes Park's Bond Park is the site of the annual Pumpkins and Pilsners Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free fall festival will have plenty of kids' activities including face painting, pony rides, pumpkin patch, live music as well as food vendors, beer garden and games. Pumpkins & Pilsners Festival is a fundraiser for the local non-profit organization Estes Park Education Foundation.

Pumpkin Pie Days: Vintage & Antique Market

LONGMONT — The annual Pumpkin Pie Days Vintage & Antique Market will be held this weekend at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. The antique and vintage show features more than 80 dealers in antiques and collectibles. Pumpkin Pie Days Vintage & Antique Market will be open Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Admission is $10 per person and children under 12 are free. Proceeds benefit the St. Vrain Historical Society.

Fall Bazaar

DENVER — The Denver Bazaar at Platte Street takes place Saturday, Oct. 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be more than 60 vendors, food trucks, fashion trucks, cocktails, beer, live music and more. The outdoor market sets up at Platte Street Plaza in downtown Denver.

Applewood Arts and Crafts Show

LOVELAND — The Applewood Arts and Crafts Show runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Admission is $7 and good all weekend at The Ranch at Larimer County Fairgrounds. More than 130 artisans are scheduled to attend. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Second Saturday Artisan Market

LITTLETON — The Second Saturday Artisan Market is back on Main Street of downtown Littleton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Listen to live music and explore four blocks of artisan vendors making everything from jewelry and pottery to clothing and candles. Shop for holiday early and support local. More info is available for visitors and vendors at SecondSaturdaysLittleton.com.

Down To Earth

DENVER — Down To Earth is back at Empower Field at Mile High this weekend. The family-friendly automotive event features a 300+ car show, awards for judged categories, giveaways, food trucks, car photo booth and Broncos' mascot Miles. Down To Earth takes place Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sunday, Oct. 9 will be a Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. All of the park will be closed to motor vehicles from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be a unique opportunity to connect with the sounds and feelings of nature. As always, the park will remain free and open to the public.

Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Expo

DENVER — The snow is on its way to Colorado so now is the time to get ready for the winter recreation season. This weekend's Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Expo features new sleds from Arctic Cat, Polaris and Ski-Doo, snowmobile deals, gear, parts and accessories, seminars, workshops and a massive swap meet. The expo takes place Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 at the National Western Complex. Tickets are available at COSnowmobileExpo.com.

Grupo Firme

DENVER — Regional Mexican music juggernauts Grupo Firme bring their wildly popular tour to Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 8. Formed in Tijuana in 2014, Grupo Firme have skyrocketed to stardom, playing stadium shows and becoming the first banda ensemble to perform at Coachella. Tickets for Saturday's concert at Ball Arena in Denver are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

Karol G

DENVER — Fresh off two performances at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Latin music superstar Karol G brings her new “$trip Love Tour” to Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, Oct. 9. Tickets are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

Mile High Country Q & Brew

DENVER — The 12th annual Mile High Country Q & Brew returns Friday, Oct. 7 featuring a concert from rising country musician Adam Doleac. This year, the event will include specialty cocktails, photo opportunities, live and silent auctions, a mechanical bull and food trucks at Mile High Station, proceeds all to benefit Tennyson Center for Children. Tickets start at $35 online.

Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns

LITTLETON — Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns, a family-friendly fall attraction, is returning for its second season at Hudson Gardens. Open select nights through Halloween, the event features 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins and pumpkin displays featuring a nautical sea-scape, a pirate ship, dinosaurs, dragons and more. Tickets range in price from $15 to $20 for adults.

Haunted Houses

COLORADO — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado. And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty impressive local haunts. Explore our list of haunted houses and other creepy attractions to check out this Halloween season.

Fright Fest

DENVER — Elitch Gardens' annual Halloween event is back with a vengeance in 2022. The Fright Fest fall festival is open for four weekends of hair-raising fun this October. Elitch Gardens Fright Fest has thrills and chills for ghouls of all ages. Guests can enjoy Family by Day and Fright by Night, plus all their favorite theme park rides. For tickets, visit ElitchGardens.com/Fright-Fest.

Fall colors

COLORADO — Your Instagram feed is about to be awash with the glory of Colorado's aspens against a backdrop of blue skies, colorful mountains and literal traffic jams full of leaf peepers on U.S. 285. Fall has arrived and the aspens in Colorado's mountains are beginning to turn. The colors will peak anywhere from late September to early October. Here's what you need to know for your leaf peeping season.

> Text LEAVES to 303-871-1491 for leaf-peeping info.

Mile High Farms

BENNETT — A traditional Colorado fall event is back. Mile High Farms is open for autumn with two corn mazes, antique tractor ride, pumpkin patch, barrel cart rides, bounce houses, farm animals, stage performances, farmers' playground and more. Mile High Farms is located just east of Denver off Interstate 70 and Manila Road. Tickets and a maze map can be found at MileHighFarms.com.

Anderson Farms Fall Festival

ERIE — The fall festival at Anderson Farms just may be your one-stop-shop for all things autumn. The festival features a 25-acre corn maze, jump pads, wagon rides, pumpkin cannon, combine slide, kids maze, backyard pedal karts, wooden train, tire mountain, fire pit, farm animals, sand diggers, gem mining, face painting, pony rides, five-minute escape rooms and more. The farm's fall festival will be open through Sunday, Oct. 30. Ticket options can be found at AndersonFarms.com.

Maize in the City

THORNTON — If you're looking for a fun, fall event, consider Maize in the City in Thornton. There is a 20-acre corn maze, mini maze, barrel train ride, corn launcher, petting zoo and more. Admission to the Maize in the City site is free with attraction ticket prices varying. The site will be open various days through Monday, Oct. 31. Check out all the activities and snag your tickets at MaizeintheCity.com.

Fritzler Farm Park

LaSALLE — Fritzler Farm Park is open for the season with more than 15 attractions plus its legendary corn maze. There are pedal go-carts, a pumpkin patch, human foosball, corn pit, spider web, tetherball, ball zone, slide mountain, face painting, yard games, beer garden and more. Fritzler Farm Park and its "Scream Acres" and haunted attractions will be open through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

Corn mazes

COLORADO — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun, knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. 9NEWS put together a handy map and list of corn mazes across Colorado.

Boulderthon

BOULDER — The 2nd annual Boulderthon returns this October weekend to the streets of Boulder. In addition to a full marathon (the only race with a finish on Pearl Street) there's a half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run. The 5K begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The marathon and other large races take place Sunday, Oct. 9 throughout Boulder from the reservoir to downtown. Boulderthon registration can be completed at Boulderthon.org.

Run the Rocks

MORRISON — Run the Rocks is a one-of-a-kind fun run and walk. The race offers a 5K, 10K and 1.3 mile fun run around Red Rocks Amphitheatre in support of the American Lung Association in Colorado. The event features the races, live local bands and breathtaking views. Participants will finish on the steps of the Amphitheatre with a cold beer. Run the Rocks takes place Sunday, Oct. 9 with registration available online.

Colorado VisionWalk

DENVER — The Foundation Fighting Blindness will host its Colorado VisionWalk on Saturday, Oct. 8 at City Park Pavilion and Bandshell in Denver. The family-friendly event is an opportunity for VisionWalk supporters in Colorado to come together to raise awareness and funds for the Foundation’s mission.

bRUNch Run 5K + 10K

DENVER — Start your Sunday off with a nice 5K or 10K around Denver's Central Park. The annual bRUNch Run on Sunday, Oct. 9 is a family-friendly event for walkers, joggers and runners of all levels. Strollers and dogs are encouraged as well. The Brunch Run is an annual fundraiser for Metro Caring. Registration can be completed online.

The Cheyenne Mountain Run

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Run on Saturday, Oct. 8 will feature three trail races: a 5K, 10K and 25K. All races take place at Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs, starting at 9 a.m. at the Limekiln Trailhead. Race details and registration can be found at FriendsofCMSP.org.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

FORT COLLINS — The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to fight Alzheimer's. A walk will take place in Larimer County at the New Belgium Porch at CSU Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. The 1.5-mile walk will take place the morning of Saturday, Oct. 8. Register at Act.Alz.org.

Miles for Moms

DENVER — The 17th annual Miles for Moms 5K run/walk is Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Florence Crittenton Campus and Huston Lake Park. The course is suitable for walkers, joggers and competitive runners and aims to celebrate moms everywhere and the determination and successes of the teen mothers at Florence Crittenton Services. Participants will run to Huston Lake Park and take a couple scenic loops around the lake before returning to the finish line at the FloCrit campus. Registration can be completed at FloCritCo.org.

Colorado Mesa vs. School of Mines

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m.

Marv Kay Stadium, Golden

Tickets at MinesAthletics.com

Colorado State Pueblo vs. Adams State

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.

Rex Stadium, Alamosa

Tickets at ASUGrizzlies.com

Chadron State vs. Fort Lewis

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m.

Ray Dennison Field, Durango

Tickets at GoSkyHawks.com

South Dakota Mines vs. Western Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.

Katy O. Rady Field, Gunnison

Tickets at GoMountaineers.com

365Health Fair

COLORADO — There are so many great reasons to attend a 365Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, talk to several medical professionals and get your flu shot. Appointments are required. Isn’t it time you make your health a priority? We hope to see you there. Find a fair near you at 9HealthFair.org.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Events Center will host professional readers, healers, physics, mediums and exhibitors at this weekend's Body Mind Spirit Celebration. The event runs Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. Admission is $8 per day for access to the exhibit hall with booths, presentations, workshops and more. To see a complete schedule, check out BMSE.net.

OUT! At the Museum

DENVER — Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts "OUT! AT the Museum" on Sunday, Oct. 9 for a fun and welcoming atmosphere with its LGBTQ partners. In addition to free admission to the museum on Sunday, this event will include performances and activities for the family.

Just Between Friends Sale

BRIGHTON — The Just Between Friends Sale is massive consignment sale where you can find everything you need from newborns to teenagers. There will be thousands of items at 50 to 90% off retail price including maternity items, children's clothing, toys, room décor, feeding, bathing and toileting items, cribs, beds, infant equipment, bouncy chairs, strollers, high-chairs and more. The fall sale runs Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre! The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

“Smile” beat out “Bros” at the box office last weekend. Costing only $17 million to produce, “Smile” earned $22 million. David O. Russell's star-studded “Amsterdam” and the family film “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” are among the new releases this weekend.

New movies this weekend

Tár

Amsterdam

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Last weekend's box office

Smile — $22.6 million Don't Worry Darling — $6.8 million The Woman King — $6.8 million Avatar — $5.0 million Bros — $4.8 million Ponniyin Selvan — $4.0 million Barbarian — $2.8 million Bullet Train — $1.3 million DC League of Super-Pets — $1.2 million Top Gun: Maverick — $1.1 million

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

