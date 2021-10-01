9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 8-10

Harvest festivals, corn mazes and searching for the brightest fall leaves offer Colorado-style fun for this autumn weekend.

COLORADO, USA — Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.

Colorado Ballet's Giselle

DENVER — Colorado Ballet begins its 61st anniversary season with a return to live performances at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House. The Colorado Ballet season opens Friday with "Giselle."

The classical ballet has stood the test of time and continues to inspire audiences around the world. Will the Wilis succeed in dancing Count Albrecht to death, or will Giselle be able to save her true love? This is the company’s 13th production of "Giselle" in its 61-year-history. The season-opening "Giselle" will have eight performances, running through Oct. 17. Get your tickets at ColoradoBallet.org.

Ballet Ariel's The Toymaker’s Doll Coppelia

DENVER — Ballet Ariel opens its 23rd season with an original rendition of one of the greatest comic ballets of all time, "The Toymaker’s Doll Coppelia." The first in a season of joy-filled ballets, Ballet Ariel’s Coppelia is the story of a dancing doll, a mischievous girl and a toymaker who has fallen in love with his own creation.

Matinee performances will be this Saturday and Sunday at Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre in Denver. Performances are also scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Parsons Theatre at Northglenn Recreation Center and Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Schoolhouse Theater in Parker. Tickets can be purchased at BalletAriel.org.

Pumpkin Festival

LITTLETON — Denver Botanic Gardens' Chatfield Farms is ready for autumn. This weekend's Pumpkin Festival features a 10-acre pumpkin patch and family and children's activities. The festival includes local craft and artisan booths, food trucks and vendors, beer vendor, entertainment and live music. Admission includes pumpkin patch access, antique tractor exhibit, horse-drawn hayrides, photo booths, mini-maze, bounce houses and slides, face painting and more. Additional costs include the Chatfield Farms' corn maze next door and the perfect pumpkin you'll want to pick out. Chatfield Farms' Pumpkin Festival runs Friday to Sunday. Tickets can be found at BotanicGardens.org.

Miners’ Pumpkin Patch

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Western Museum of Mining & Industry opens its 2021 Miners' Pumpkin Patch on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission includes unlimited play at the pumpkin patch and one pumpkin. The patch will be open Saturdays through Oct. 30.

Festival of Scarecrows

ARVADA — The 25th annual Festival of Scarecrows in Olde Town Arvada arrives this weekend with hayrides, live music, food, kids’ costume parade, giant pumpkin contest, community booths and free activities. Attendees can tour the streets to see all the scarecrows and vote for their favorite. The Festival of Scarecrows runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Heritage Harvest Festival

NUCLA — Saturday’s 5th annual Heritage Harvest Festival at Nucla Town Park will be home to live music, apple pressing, vendors, dancing, kids’ games, face painting, beer, baked goods, cider, apple pie and more. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barr Lake Harvest Festival

BRIGHTON — The Friends of Barr Lake's 9th annual Harvest Festival arrives Saturday. Barr Lake State Park will be home to kid-friendly midway games, face painting, crafts, hayrides, petting zoo, kiddie train and more. The Friends of Barr Lake will be accepting donations in exchange for snacks, beverages and pumpkins grown at the state park. The Harvest Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., registration is required.

Golden Beer Tasting & Chili Cook-Off

GOLDEN — Knock your boots off at the Golden Chili Cook-Off & Beer Tasting this Saturday. General admission to the cook-off includes unlimited samples from chili cook competitors, over 30 beer brands and live entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Golden Chamber of Commerce programs and St. Jude Children's Hospital. The 13th annual Chili Cook-Off & Beer Tasting takes place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Parfet Park in Downtown Golden. Tickets are sold online.

Superior Chili & Beer Fest

SUPERIOR — The Superior Chili & Beer Fest features great music, chili, entertainment and fun kids activities. The fest is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Superior Community Park. Chili samples are generously provided by the cooks and are distributed first come-first served for free. This event was first published by Mile High on the Cheap. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Pumpkins & Pilsners Festival

ESTES PARK — Estes Park's Bond Park is the site of the 7th annual Pumpkins and Pilsners Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free fall festival will have plenty of kids' activities including face painting, pony rides, pumpkin patch, bounce house, live music as well as food vendors, beer garden and games. Pumpkins & Pilsners Festival is a fundraiser for the local non-profit organization, Estes Park Education Foundation.

Montrose Oktoberfest

MONTROSE — The 16th annual Montrose Oktoberfest begins Saturday at 1 p.m.at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater. The festive fall event offers dozens of award-winning craft breweries, live music, food, stein-hoisting competition, costume contest, circus performers and more. Tickets for the Montrose Oktoberfest can be bought in advance at AllPointsTransit.com.

Down To Earth at Empower Field

DENVER — Down To Earth presents the very first Down To Earth at Empower Field at Mile High. This lifestyle event will be based upon Down To Earth's goal of improving the car scene and bringing our large gear-head family together. This event will have a photo booth for registered cars, go-kart track, awards for judged categories, giveaways, trick-or-treating, free goodies for kids, food trucks from all cultural backgrounds, live music and more surprises. Down To Earth takes place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lot C of Empower Field at Mile High.

Kane Brown

DENVER — Multi-platinum country music star Kane Brown has launched his new tour of 35 North American cities with stops at every NBA arena. Brown will play Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday. Tickets are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

Brown’s "Blessed & Free Tour" will be the first tour by a country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour. Other artists to join Brown's tour include Jordan Davis, Chase Rice and Restless Road. Known for his country music hits “Heaven” and “What Ifs" — two of the most-streamed country songs of all time — Brown has been called the "future of country" by Billboard.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

DENVER — Mile High Basketball is back! The Denver Nuggets play their only home preseason game this Friday. The Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. Friday at Ball Arena. You can get your tickets at Ticketmaster.com. After two more road preseason games, the Nuggets begin the 2021 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in Phoenix.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche finish off the preseason with a Saturday evening game at Denver's Ball Arena. The Avs play the Dallas Stars at 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickers are available at Ticketmaster.com.

With dreams of winning their first Stanley Cup in 20 years, the Avalanche begin the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena.

Colorado Eagles

LOVELAND — The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, will hit the ice for the first time this weekend. The Eagles face off against the San Jose Barracuda in a pair of preseason games on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

Single-game and season tickets are available at ColoradoEagles.com. The Eagles' 2021 regular season launches Friday, Oct. 15 in Henderson, Nevada.

Colorado College Tigers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College men's hockey team will launch its 2021-22 regular season at its brand-new Ed Robson Arena this weekend. The CC Tigers play St. Lawrence University Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. Reserve your seats in advance at CCTigers.com.

At the new Ed Robson Arena, CC Tiger Hockey games will now be played on campus for the first time in the history of the program. The Tigers previously played at Broadmoor World Arena.

Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday will be a "Motorless Morning" at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. All of the Garden of the Gods park will be closed to motor vehicles from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be a unique opportunity to connect with the sounds and feelings of nature. As always, the park will remain free and open to the public.

Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Expo

DENVER — The snow is on its way to Colorado so now is the time to get ready for the winter recreation season. This weekend's Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Expo features new sleds from Arctic Cat, Polaris and Ski-Doo, snowmobile deals, gear, parts and accessories, seminars, workshops and a massive swap meet. The expo takes place Friday and Saturday at the National Western Complex. Tickets are available at COSnowmobileExpo.com.

Pumpkin Pie Days: Vintage & Antique Market

LONGMONT — The 52nd annual Pumpkin Pie Days Vintage & Antique Market will be held this weekend at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. The antique and vintage show features more than 80 dealers in antiques and collectibles. Pumpkin Pie Days Vintage & Antique Market will be open Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 per person and children under 12 are free. Proceeds benefit the St. Vrain Historical Society.

Second Saturday Artisan Market

LITTLETON — The Second Saturday Artisan Market is back on Main Street of downtown Littleton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Listen to live music and explore four blocks of artisan vendors making everything from jewelry and pottery to clothing and candles. Enjoy all the market has to offer while checking out the merchants and restaurants here all year long. Shop for holiday early and support local. More info is available for visitors and vendors at SecondSaturdaysLittleton.com.

Fall colors

COLORADO — Autumn is one of the most beautiful times to live in Colorado. Hillsides turn stunning shades of gold, orange and red. This is a prime leaf-peeping weekend across western Colorado. Typically, colors peak in the Colorado's northern mountains throughout the month of September. The central mountains peak the last week of the month. For our southern mountains, it’s the first week of October. Here's when and where to see the leaves change.

Haunted Houses

COLORADO — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado. And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty impressive local haunts. Explore our list of haunted houses and other creepy attractions to check out this Halloween season.

Corn mazes

COLORADO — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun, knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair share of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends. 9NEWS has put together a handy list and map of corn mazes in Colorado.

Anderson Farms Fall Festival

ERIE — The Fall Festival at Anderson Farms just may be your one-stop-shop for all things autumn. The festival features a 25-acre corn maze, jump pads, wagon rides to a pumpkin patch, pumpkin cannon, combine slide, kids' rainbow maze, backyard pedal karts, mine cars, barrel train, tire mountain, fire pit, farm animals, sand diggers, gem mining, face painting, pony rides, five-minute escape rooms and much more. The farm's fall festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 31. Various ticket options can be found at AndersonFarms.com.

Fritzler Farm Park

LaSALLE — Each autumn, Fritzler Farm Park has over 15 attractions, in addition to its famous corn maze, including pedal go-carts, paintball, pumpkin patch, volleyball, human foosball, corn box, corn hole, spider web, field of fun, barnyard ball toss, slide mountain, beer garden and more. Fritzler Farm Park will be open weekends through Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

Day of the Dead Family Celebration

LONGMONT — A Día de los Muertos Family Celebration will be held in downtown Longmont on Saturday. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. enjoy a free street festival, including music and dance performances, arts and craft activities, cultural education, delicious food, downtown business altars and the Gigantes Procession. This event was first published by Mile High on the Cheap. For more local deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Fright Fest

DENVER — Elitch Gardens' annual Halloween event is back with a vengeance in 2021. The Fright Fest fall festival takes place for four more weekends of hair-raising fun. Elitch Gardens Fright Fest has thrills and chills for ghouls of all ages. Guests can enjoy Family by Day and Fright by Night, plus all their favorite theme park rides. For details or discount tickets, visit ElitchGardens.com/Fright-Fest.

9Health Fair

COLORADO — There are so many great reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, talk to several medical professionals and get your flu shot. Appointments are required. Isn’t it time you make your health a priority? We hope to see you there. Find a fair near you at 9HealthFair.org.

Boulderthon

BOULDER — The first-ever Boulder Marathon and Half Marathon with a downtown finish has arrived. The pair of races take place Sunday morning throughout Boulder from the reservoir to downtown. Boulderthon registration can be completed at Boulderthon.org.

Run the Rocks

MORRISON — Run the Rocks is a one-of-a-kind fun run and walk. The race offers a 5K run/walk, 10K run and 1.3 mile fun run around Red Rocks Amphitheatre in support of the American Lung Association in Colorado. The event features the races, live local bands and breathtaking views. Participants will finish on the steps of the Amphitheatre with a cold beer. Run the Rocks takes place Sunday with registration available online.

bRUNch Run 5K + 10K

DENVER — Start your Sunday off with a nice 5K or 10K around Stapleton Central Park. The 7th annual bRUNch Run on Sunday is a family-friendly event for walkers, joggers, runners, and skippers of all levels. Strollers and dogs are highly encouraged as well. The run will be followed by Bloody Marys, breakfast burritos, morning margaritas and mimosas. Race registration can be completed at BrunchRunning.com.

The Cheyenne Mountain Run

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Run on Saturday will feature three trail races: a 5K, 10K and 25K. All races take place at Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs, starting at 9 a.m. at the Limekiln Trailhead. Race details and registration can be found at FriendsofCMSP.org.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

LOVELAND & BOULDER — Two walks will take place this weekend with the goal of stamping out Alzheimer's. The Boulder Walk to End Alzheimer's begins Saturday at 10 a.m. at the University of Colorado Boulder Business Field.

The 2021 Larimer County Walk to End Alzheimer's begins after a 9:30 a.m. Saturday ceremony at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra.

Miles for Moms

DENVER — The 16th annual Miles for Moms 5K Run/Walk is Saturday at the Florence Crittenton Campus and Huston Lake Park. The course is suitable for walkers, joggers and competitive runners and aims to celebrate moms everywhere and the determination and successes of the teen mothers at Florence Crittenton Services. Participants will run to Huston Lake Park and take a couple scenic loops around the lake before returning to the finish line at the FloCrit campus. The run/walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Registration can be completed at FloCritCo.org.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Events Center will host professional readers, healers, physics, mediums and exhibitors at this weekend's Body Mind Spirit Celebration. The event runs Friday through Sunday. Admission is $7 per day for access to the exhibit hall with booths, presentations, workshops and more. To see a complete schedule, check out BMSE.net.

Just Between Friends Sale

BRIGHTON — The Just Between Friends Sale is massive consignment sale where you can find everything you need from newborns to teenagers. There will be thousands of items at 50 to 90% off retail price including maternity items, children's clothing, toys, room décor, feeding, bathing and toileting items, cribs, beds, infant equipment, bouncy chairs, strollers, high-chairs and more. The fall sale runs Thursday to Sunday at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Free fishing clinic

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado chapter of "Fishing's Future" is offering a free fishing clinic at River’s Edge Natural Area for families and participants of all ages. If your family would like to learn how to fish with Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials there to guide you, this is the event for you.

All needed equipment will be provided by Fishing's Future and CPW. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Registration is free, but required at CityofLoveland.org.

Illenium

MORRISON — Electronic music star Illenium makes his return to Colorado this weekend. The DJ has booked three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the all-ages performances are on sale at AXS.com and by phone at 888-949-7849.

Back in 2019, Illenium had one of his concerts at Red Rocks canceled due to snow and extreme weather conditions.

San Jose State vs. Colorado State

FORT COLLINS — After a valiant effort last week in Iowa, the Colorado State Rams football team returns home to Canvas Stadium for a Mountain West Conference battle with San Jose State. The Rams (1-3) host the Spartans (3-2) for Homecoming and Family Weekend on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Reserve your seats online.

Wyoming vs. Air Force

Saturday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.

Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs

Tickets at GoAirForceFalcons.com

Eastern Washington vs. Northern Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.

Nottingham Field, Greeley

Tickets at UNCBears.com

Adams State vs. Colorado Mesa

Saturday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

Stocker Stadium, Grand Junction

Tickets at CMUMavericks.com

New Mexico Highlands vs. Western Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.

Mountaineer Bowl, Gunnison

Tickets at GoMountaineers.com

Movies this weekend

The box office is back! Traditionally one of the slowest months of the year at the movies, October has given box office its biggest opening of the entire pandemic era. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" shattered all pandemic-era openings with a debut weekend of $90.1 million. "The Addams Family 2" had a strong debut of $18 million and should play nicely through Halloween.

After the successes of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," expectations are soaring for the arrival of the latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" this weekend which is enjoying great reviews and international box office numbers.

Opening this weekend

No Time to Die

Last weekend's box office

Venom: Let There Be Carnage — $90.1 million The Addams Family 2 — $18 million Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — $6.1 million The Many Saints of Newark — $4.7 million Dear Evan Hansen — $2.5 million Free Guy — $2.2 million Candyman — $1.2 million Jungle Cruise — $1.2 million

