Colorado will "Go Green" this weekend with St. Patrick's Day celebrations planned across the Centennial State. Festivals and parades will take place in Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, Pagosa Springs, Arvada and Littleton. Between the green beer and Irish treats, plan to attend a St. Patrick's Day run in Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Castle Rock and Steamboat Springs. Finally, lovers of cute animals can't forget about the National Alpaca Show which will be held this weekend Denver.

DENVER — One of Colorado’s largest holiday celebrations returns to downtown Denver this weekend. The 2019 Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. from the Coors Field parking lot before traversing Wynkoop, 17th Street, Blake Street, before ending at 27th Street. This year’s parade is expected to last about four hours.

FORT COLLINS — The inaugural Oak Street Shamrock Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fort Collins’ Oak Street Plaza. The festival is a free, alcohol-free, family-friendly celebration of Irish heritage, customs and traditions. There will be live performances, hands-on activities, kid-friendly games, dancers, bagpipes, and more.

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins’ Old Town Square will be transformed into a “green beer garden” on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event, presented by High Country Beverage and Odell Brewing, will have live music from Johnny & the Mongrels, Guerilla Fanfare and Crescent City Connection.

Olde Town Arvada

ARVADA —Olde Town Arvada’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. The all-ages street festival offers food, vendors, beer and live music from Angus Mohr, Big Paddy, Ponder the Albatross. There will also be kids’ activities and street entertainment. Admission to the festival is free.

GREELEY — Downtown Greeley’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Barney on the Block, kicks off with Irish step dancing at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Blarney Parade at 2:30 p.m. Held on the 8th and 9th Street Plazas, the festival features live Irish music and bagpipes, kids’ activities, face painting, photo booth and more. The Barney on the Block 0.5K Fun Run at Lincoln Park will begin at 1 p.m.

Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 35th Annual Colorado Springs St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at noon Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs. The parade features Celtic bands, marching bands, dancing groups, schools, charities, businesses, runners, cyclists and more. This weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities also include the 5K for St. Patrick’s Day Run at 10 a.m. starting at Acacia Park through downtown. Kids will enjoy the 11 a.m. Leprechaun Fun Runs at Acacia Park. Early Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. is the Pedalin’ for St. Pats with three courses ranging from family-friendly to grueling. Registration can be completed at CSStPats.com.

LITTLETON — A fun, family-friendly St. Patrick’s celebration of Irish culture will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Littleton’s Inversion Covenant Church. The festival features a petting zoo, craft fair, Irish dancers, face painting, crafts for kids, presentation on St. Patrick and ancient Celtic Christianity, games and more. Individual and family tickets are available online.

PAGOSA SPRINGS —Pagosa Springs’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Irish Festival begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. The festival offers The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 11:30 a.m. that stretches from one end of the church parking lot to the other. The parade will feature a float with St. Patrick himself, a fire truck, trash truck, antique cars, bagpipers and leprechauns. The festival offers vendor booths selling handmade crafts and goods, food and beverages.

FORT COLLINS — New Belgium Brewing hosts a St. Paddy’s Day Celebration Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The celebration will have live music from the Blind Alley Troubadours from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and performances from the Fort Collins Irish Step Dancers beginning at 1:15 p.m. New Belgium Brewing will be serving green beer and a food truck will be on hand to celebrate National Corn Dog Day.

DENVER — “Kiss Me, I’m Irish – St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl” opens at 11 a.m. Sunday in downtown Denver. After check-in at Brothers Bar & Grill, participants receive a wristband and map to participant bars with special St. Patrick’s Day drink specials. Participating bars include Brothers Bar & Grill, Larimer Beer Hall, Jackson’s, Sports Column, The Ginn Mill, Tavern Downtown, Howl at the Moon and Giggling Grizzly. Denver St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl tickets are sold online.

DENVER —The Fadó Irish Pub St. Patrick’s Day Block Party will take place at Revel Social at 22nd and Blake in LoDo. The celebration is bigger than ever with a two-day, all-day outdoor Block Party with live bands, outdoor bars, green beer, Irish whiskey and more. The block party begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Tickets are sold at AltitudeTickets.com.

CASTLE ROCK — The inaugural ShamROCK Stampede for PTSD takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event offers a Kid’s 1K, Sham-Scram 5K and 10K Grand-Sham at Castle Rock’s Festival Park. The event’s Sham-Jam will have local breweries and food, local bands and awards. A complete event schedule is viewable at ShamRockStampede.com.

DENVER —The Lucky Laces 1M, 5K and 10K races will be staged Saturday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The races will be conducted at Denver’s City Park, the same site as last weekend’s Lucky Charm races. A Lucky Laces after-party will have live Irish music, beer and more. Race registration can be completed online.

Runnin' of the Green

DENVER — The 31st Annual Runnin’ of the Green begins St. Patrick’s Day Sunday in LoDo in front of Union Station. The family-oriented, race/walk begins at 10:15 a.m., with on-site registration opening at 7 a.m. The race, which raises funds for Volunteers of America, also features a post-race party and Irish celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and spring. Visit ROTG.org for Runnin’ of the Green race registration.

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins kicks off St. Patrick’s Day weekend with the 21st Annual Sharin’ O’ the Green 5K. The race starts and finishes in City Park at Sheldon Dr. And City Park Dr. Race registration includes a bib, shirt and free beer from Odell Brewing Co. The 5K begins Saturday at 8 a.m. with Fort Collins’ other St. Patrick’s festivities planned at Oak Street Plaza at 10 a.m. and Old Town Square at 11 a.m. Sharin’ O’ the Green registration can be completed online.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Saturday’s Luck of the Irish 7K run/walk offers scenic views of Buffalo Pass and Strawberry Park while traversing historic downtown Steamboat Springs. The race begins at 9 a.m. at Steamboat Springs Middle School and is stroller and dog friendly. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and can also be completed online.

ARVADA — The Colorado Book & Arts Festival is a one-day literary arts festival to celebrate books, art and music. The family-friendly celebration takes place Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. The center will be filled with award-winning authors, an on-site pop-up Tattered Cover Book Store, children’s area, panel discussions, artist booths, musical performances and more. General admission and keynote tickets are available at CoBookandArtsFest.com.

Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies

DENVER — Hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber arts from across the country will be in the Mile High City for The Alpaca Owners Association National Alpaca Festival. The 2019 show runs Friday to Sunday at the National Western Complex. Alpacas from across America will be featured in the show ring competition while participants will compete alongside their alpaca’s the costume contest Saturday afternoon. The National Alpaca Show also offers an alpaca selfie booth, alpaca yoga and dozens of vendor and farm displays selling the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted goods. Visit AlpacaInfo.com for a complete show schedule.

Denver Art Museum; KUSA

DENVER — Dior: From Paris to the World exhibit at the Denver Art Museum closes Sunday. The exhibit features a selection of 200 couture dresses, accessories, photos, original sketches and archival material. Curated by the Denver Art Museum’s Florence Müller, it traces the history of the iconic haute couture fashion house, its founder, Christian Dior, and the subsequent artistic directors who carried Dior's vision into the 21st century. For tickets, visit DenverArtMuseum.org.

OTERO COUNTY — The National Park Service at Bent’s Old Fort will host “Frontier Skills Day” Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day lets guests “step back in time” and experience life as it might have been 170 years ago at a trading post on the Santa Fe Trail. The day will offer hands-on activities in roles as traders, domestics, hunters, trappers, carpenters and blacksmiths with demonstrations in frontier cooking, animal packing, beaver trapping, Indian Sign Language and 19th Century hands tools. Pre-registration is required at NPS.gov/beol or by calling 719-383-5026.

Jurassic Quest

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jurassic Quest returns to the Colorado Springs Event Center for the first time in three years. The show is America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event. Guests will walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods with true to life size dinosaurs, from the very small to gigantic. Jurassic Quest has over 80 dinosaurs that roar, move and some even walk around. The event also offers a dinosaur petting zoo, dino science stations, fossil area, dinosaur rides, photo ops and more. Jurassic Quest will be open in Colorado Springs from Friday to Sunday. For tickets, head to JurassicQuest.com.

CSU Extension; Eagle County Government

EAGLE — A Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry will be held Saturday in the Eagle River Center at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. Hosted by CSU Extension and Eagle County 4-H volunteers, the fry will benefit 4-H programs. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and there will be a live and silent auction with music from DJ Fred. Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry tickets will be sold exclusively at the door with proceeds going to 4-H scholarships and Eagle County Fair Awards.

DENVER — The 6th Annual Collaboration Fest returns Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Denver. The beer festival features more than 100 beer projects from more than 200 collaborators. The festival celebrates two or more breweries coming together to brew something special. The festival offers some of the most exciting, rare and delicious beer tappings available anywhere. Snag your tickets before they sell out at CollaborationFest.com.

GRAND JUNCTION — The 7th Annual West Slope BeerFest will take place Saturday in Grand Junction. The beer festival is a celebration of craft beer “on the best slope of the Rockies.” The fest runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Edgewater Brewery with samples from Western Slope guest breweries. Tickets, which include a souvenir glass and unlimited samples, are sold at 970Tix.com.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

DENVER — The newest IMAX presentation at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science opens Thursday. Superpower Dogs showcases the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary braery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. The film journeys around the globe to follow remarkable dogs that save lives and their bond with their human partners. Narrated by Chris Evans, Superpower Dogs follows the superhero canines Halo, Henry, Reef, Ricochet, Tipper and Tony. The IMAX presentation plays through January 1, 2020 with tickets sold at DMNS.org.

Altitude Tickets

GRAND JUNCTION — Cult classic – and one of the most quoted movies of all time – will be given a special 15th anniversary screening this weekend in Grand Junction. Napoleon Dynamite will be screened Friday at the Avalon Theatre followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with Jon Heder. Tickets for the movie and conversation are available through MonumentalTix.com.

Special Olympics Colorado

BOULDER — If you’re looking to plunge into water to benefit Special Olympics Colorado, there’s still time this winter! Another plunge will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Boulder Reservoir. The Boulder Polar Plunge falls on St. Patrick’s Day weekend for the first time ever. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their best Irish costumes for a chance to win the coveted Irish Polar Bear Trophy. An After Splash Bash, hosted by Rayback, will offer one free beer per participant (21+), food and more. Boulder Polar Plunge registration information is available at SpecialOlympicsCO.org.

Colorado Symphony

DENVER — Guest conductor Peter Oundjian will lead this weekend’s three performances of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 performed by the Colorado Symphony. Masterful pianist Stephen Hough will lend his talents to the performances which will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets are sold exclusively at ColoradoSymphony.org.

AXS

DENVER — Fiesta for All: A Celebration of Hispanic and Latin Music and Dance will be presented for three performances this weekend at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Presented by the Rocky Mountain Arts Assocation and the Denver Gay Mens Chorus, Fiesta for All will be staged Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday 2 p.m. matinee. Visit AXS.com for tickets.

University of Denver Athletics

The Denver Pioneers are hosting the North Dakota this weekend for the quarterfinals of the NCHC tournament. The Pios and Hawks will take to the ice of Magness Arena at 7:08 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as Sunday at 6:08 p.m. if necessary. This is the last chance to see the DU men's hockey team at Magness Arena this season. Get your tickets now at DenverPioneers.com.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche complete their homestand with two games this weekend at Pepsi Center. The Avs battle the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. Friday and New Jersey Devils at 1 p.m. Sunday. Friday’s game is a Military Appreciation Night and Sunday’s event is a Family Night as well as a Happy Hour St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

DENVER — The red-hot Denver Nuggets continue their stellar season with a Saturday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The Nuggets and Pacers will tip off at 7 p.m. at Pepsi Center. Denver Nuggets Family Night and Military Appreciation tickets are available at AltitudeTickets.com or by the Pepsi Center box office.

Justin Purdy

GLENDALE — The Glendale Raptors host the San Diego Legion this Saturday. The match is set for 7 p.m. at Infinity Park and on KTVD Ch. 20 and 9NEWS.com. The Raptors Fan Zone will open at 5 p.m. with food and drink vendors to get you ready for the Major League Rugby match. Head to GlendaleRaptors.com for match tickets.

Garrett W. Ellwood/Colorado Rapids

COMMERCE CITY — After a tie at home and loss on the road, the Colorado Rapids are looking for their first victory of the season this weekend at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The Rapids host Sporting Kansas City at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, including a Colorado Rapids Burgundy & Brew Pack, are available at AltitudeTickets.com.

Isaiah J. Downing, Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs' professional soccer team kicks off its 2019 regular season on Saturday. The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Sacramento Republic FC at 5 p.m. at Weidner Field in northeast Colorado Springs. Saturday night's match will also be a St. Patrick's Day celebration with fireworks. Switchbacks tickets start at just $12 and are available at AXS.com.

ASPEN — The 19th Annual Bud Light Spring Jam, which many consider to be one of the premiere spring festivals in the Rocky Mountains, opens this weekend at Aspen Snowmass. The festival begins Friday for two weeks of competitions, parties and downtown concerts. The Core Party kicks off Bud Light Spring Jam’s concert series with Chromeo on Friday and Robert Randolph and the Family Band on Saturday. For a complete schedule of events, visit AspenSnowmass.com. The Bud Light Spring Jam continues through Sunday, March 31.

ASPEN — Adults 21 and older can head to Aspen this weekend for this fun slope-side celebration. The four-day Après Ski Cocktail Classic features a tasting experience with artisanal craft cocktails, snow parties, pop-up bars, demonstrations, fireside chats, seminars, special on-mountain events and the Great Après Ski Pub Crawl & Cocktail Competition. Several events are free including the Taste of Après Experience. Pub Crawl tickets are $50 and can be purchased online. You can find a complete schedule of events at AprèsCocktailClassic.com.

KEYSTONE — Fans of honky-tonk, southern rock, country folk and the best in Colorado western music will surely head to Keystone this weekend for the 2nd annual Rocky Mountain Country Fest at Warren Station Center for the Arts. The event Saturday night will feature music from Mark Powell, Micky & the Motorcars, and Cody Canada and the Departed. Tickets are available online starting at $15. For more information, visit WarrenStation.com.

Altitude Tickets; Mills Entertainment

DENVER — Actor John Cusack will attend a screening of his movie Gross Pointe Blank on Sunday at Denver’s Paramount Theatre. After the movie, Cusack will hold a live conversation regarding the making of the film and his career in Hollywood hits such as Say Anthony, High Fidelity and Better Off Dead, sharing stories and taking audience questions. Tickets and VIP seats (with post-show photo op with Cusack), are sold through AltitudeTickets.com.

PUEBLO — The Traxxas Monster Truck Tour arrives at the Southwest Motors Event Center this Saturday. The family-friendly action tour features 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants competing in racing, wheelie contests and in freestyle events. Events are set for 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Tickets and Pit Party Passes, where you can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close, can be found at AltitudeTickets.com.

Lakewood Cultural Center

LAKEWOOD — London-based a cappella ensemble The Swingles is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lakewood Cultural Center. The group’s latest project “Folklore” transports well-loved folk songs into unique and rich sounds in the tradition of the Swingle Singers. Tickets start at $20 and are available at Lakewood.org/LCCPresents, 303-987-7845 or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office.

Fort Collins Lincoln Center for the Performing and Visual Arts

FORT COLLINS — The classic 1970s cartoon series School House Rock has been brought to life for a new generation in a live stage show. School House Rock Live! Jr. features beloved songs such as “Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction” in a fun, family-friendly, educational show. School House Rock Live! Jr. Performances are set for 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center’s Magnolia Theatre. Tickets are sold at LCTix.com.

Evergreen Players

EVERGREEN — The Evergreen Players open their newest production this weekend at Center Stage. Silent Sky tells the story of Henrietta Leavitt, a worker at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, who isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Directed by Paul Newman with a book by Lauren Gundersson, Silent Sky opens Friday and plays through Sunday, April 7, with tickets at EvergreenPlayers.org.

Garland Photography

JOHNSTOWN — The newest musical at Candlelight Dinner Playhouse is a Tony and Oliver Award-winning show, as well as one of the new musicals to the Academy Award for Best Picture. Oliver! follows a malnourished orphan on the streets of Victorian England. Based on the novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens, with a book, music and lyrics from Lionel Bart, Oliver! Opens Thursday and will be performed through May 26. Visit ColoradoCandlelight.com for showtimes and tickets.

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

ARVADA — The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities’ Black Box Repertory continues its third season with the world premiere of Sin Street Social Club. The comedic adaption, about women discovering their destinies on the streets of New Orleans in 1916, opens Friday. The production is written by Colorado native Jessica Austgen and directed by Lynne Collins. Performances of Sin Street Social Club take place Wednesdays through Sundays through May 19. For dates, showtimes and tickets, visit ArvadaCenter.org.

Denver Children’s Theatre

DENVER — Denver Children’s Theatre opens its newest production, The Little Prince, this Thursday. The adaptation of the literary children’s classic by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar will be staged most Tuesdays through Fridays for schools and the general public with Sunday matinee performances through May 3. The Little Prince follows the unlikely friendship between two stranded travelers, an Aviator and alien, Prince, in the Sahara Desert. The show is performed by professional adult actors at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center in the Elaine Wolf Theatre at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center. Tickets and showtimes can be found at JCCDenver.org.

GOLDEN — Colorado’s largest rummage sale for a cause returns to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. The sale is the largest bargain shopping extravaganza in Jefferson County with over 10,500 square feet of jewelry, collectibles, vintage odds and ends, a vast array of household items, sporting goods, holiday decor, kitchen gadgets and more. The show offers buy one, get one free general admission tickets for $5 and children 16 and under are free. Proceeds benefit Jeffco Action Center, which helps those in need.

GREELEY — The three-day Greeley Home & Outdoor Expo opens Friday at the Island Grove Event Center. With spring just around the corner, the expo features expert information, advice and planners for your next home renovation or repair project. The Greeley Home & Outdoor Expo, which runs through Sunday, offers free admission and parking.

Body Mind Spirit Expo‎

DENVER — For those looking to explore the world of holistic possibilities, this gathering at the Denver Mart is sure to please. The expo was created for like-minded individuals to come together and commune in the spirit of fun, self exploration, self empowerment and self improvement. There will be over 250 exhibitors, talks and seminars, readers and healers and much more. The Body Mind Spirit Expo runs from Friday to Sunday at the Denver Mart at I-25 and 58th Ave. Admission is $7 and parking is included. To see the full schedule of events, visit BMSE.net.

Denver Improv Comedy Club & Dinner

DENVER — Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer will be performing stand up this weekend at the Improv at Stapleton. Cedric is best known for his many film and TV roles including the Barbershop franchise, Be Cool, Madagascar franchise, Johnson Family Vacation, The Original Kings of Comedy and Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Tickets are going fast at Denver.Improv.com.

