Pirate, sugar beet, biscuit, wine, beer, blues, car, art, Oktoberfests and more things to do this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days.

Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.

This September weekend sees festivals in Littleton, Northglenn, Sterling, Vail, Pagosa Springs, Kittredge, Telluride, Denver and more. There are three Oktoberfests planned across Colorado and six college football games.

Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans

DENVER — Let's ride, Broncos Country! Russell Wilson is aiming for his first win in orange and blue this Sunday. The Denver Broncos host the Houston Texans at 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Northglenn Pirate Festival

NORTHGLENN — The Northglenn Pirate Festival is back this Septembarrr weekend. The festival begins with Pirate Night on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. with live music, sword fighting, dinner and drinks. The main Pirate Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 is for kids, families and individuals with crafts, activities, bounce houses, pirate demonstrations, character appearances and Carboard Boat Regatta. See the festival schedule at ThePirateFest.com.

Fall Fest

BOULDER — The annual Fall Fest on Pearl Street Mall in downtown Boulder takes place Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18. This fall tradition features arts, crafts makers, beer garden, children's activities and live music. A handmade artisan market has 100 makers selling home goods, fine art, ceramics, skin care products, leather goods, pet goods and artisanal food.

Summerset Festival

LITTLETON — The sun may be setting on summer, but there's still time to experience a fun, outdoor community festival. The 2022 Summerset Festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 17 at Littleton's Clement Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be craft and vendor booths, kids activities, a car show, live entertainment and beer garden with 12 local breweries.

Broomfield Days

BROOMFIELD — The annual Broomfield Days is Saturday, Sept. 17 with family activities and entertainment at Midway Park. The day includes a 5K race, clown contest, parade, trade fair, canine competitions, craft festival, food booths, three stages of entertainment and demonstrations.

Miners Day

FREDERICK — Miners Day returns Saturday, Sept. 17 to celebrate Frederick's mining heritage. The annual event offers fun and entertainment including a parade, burro race, vendors, food trucks, activities, contests and live entertainment. New in 2022 is an Electric Vehicle Car Show. Miners Day will conclude with a concert and fireworks display.

Kittredge Canyonfest

KITTREDGE — The annual Kittredge Canyonfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 17. The day offers games, silent auctions, arts, crafts, food, drinks, entertainment and vendors. The festival will be held at Kittredge Community Park, adjacent to Highway 74, on the west end of the town of Kittredge.

Sugar Beet Days

STERLING — The annual Sugar Beet Days will be held on the Historic Logan County Courthouse Square on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18. The event features live entertainment and food, arts and craft vendors from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming. Michael Martin Murphey performs Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Logan County Courthouse Square Gazebo.

Florence Pioneer Days

FLORENCE — The 94th annual Florence Pioneer Days celebration begins with the Florence Pioneer Day Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Pioneer Park will have food, drinks, games, goodies, traders and music. Tractor pulls are planned Saturday and Sunday.

Taste of the Middle East Festival

AURORA — The 3rd annual Taste of the Middle East Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Aurora Municipal Center's Great Lawn. The festival showcases the food, music, art and dance of Middle Eastern cultures in Colorado. There will be performances from George Nehme, Tony Eid, Rita Farah Fahmeh, Samer Murad and dance performances by Maysa Mais & Ashraf Obossria Skirt. Festival admission is free and VIP tickets are available online.

Loveland Chocolate Festival

LOVELAND — The Loveland Chocolate Festival features six hours of chocolate sampling, shopping and entertainment. There will be chocolate and beer pairing and samples, samples, samples. The festival, which kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, is your source for chocolate fountains, chocolate truffles, chocolate fudge, chocolate martinis, chocolate cupcake, chocolate brownies and more. Grab your tickets at COChocolateFests.com.

Denver Oktoberfest

DENVER — The 52nd annual Denver Oktoberfest returns Friday, Sept. 17 for the first of two weekends of stein-lifting fun in downtown Denver. In addition to stein-hoisting there will be food, bier/beer, live music, brat-eating contest and more. The party will be located between 20th and 22nd on Larimer Street in the Ballpark neighborhood near Coors Field. The celebration runs Friday to Sunday this weekend... and next weekend as well. General admission is free, but Octoberfest steins and VIP tickets can be found at TheDenverOktoberfest.com.

Vail Oktoberfest

VAIL — With a gorgeous mountain backdrop and "European flair," the Vail Oktoberfest has been named one of the ten greatest Oktoberfest celebrations in the United States. The festival, which runs Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 in Vail Village, will have Bavarian fare including brats, schnitzel sandwiches and pretzels. On the schedule this weekend are stein-lifting competitions, adult keg-bowling contests, bratwurst-eating contests, Bavarian costume contest and live music. Vail Oktoberfest is free and open to the public at Vail Village.

Oktoberfest in the Mountains

DILLON — Bust out your lederhosen for the annual Oktoberfest in the Mountains at Arapahoe Basin. The event at Mountain Goat Plaza will have live music, dancing, beer, brats and pretzels from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 with free chairlift rides all weekend.

Erie Biscuit Day

ERIE — The Erie Historical Society holds its 20th annual Erie Biscuit Day on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon on Briggs Street in downtown Erie. The free event features biscuits and gravy, homemade stew, live music, craft booths, historic photos and more. Attendees will receive two biscuits, two sausages, sausage gravy and a choice of coffee, milk or juice.

Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

TELLURIDE — The 28th annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival is a celebration of blues, funk, jam bands, indie, rock, gospel and soul music. This weekend's music lineup includes Gov't Mule, Buddy Guy, Ceelo Green, The War and Treaty, Tab Benoit, John Hiatt & The Goners and more. There will be food and craft vendors, kids activities, late-night club shows and craft beer. The festival runs Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18. Tickets are sold at TellurideBlues.com.

Breckenridge Wine Classic

BRECKENRIDGE — The annual Breckenridge Wine Classic offers food artisans, wineries, breweries, distilleries and locally made products. The three-day event runs Thursday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 17, with grand tasting sessions hosted at Beaver Run Resort at the base of Peak 9. Reserve your tickets online.

Colorado Mountain Winefest

PALISADE — The annual Colorado Mountain Winefest returns to Palisade this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverbend Park. This festival features winery tours, wine field tours, wine dinners, wine pairings, educational seminars and wine and chocolate tastings.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

DENVER — Held annually in towns across the country, the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Denver's City Park will be home to a walk this Saturday, Sept. 17. On-site registration will begin at 7 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk immediately following. You can also register online at Act.Alz.org. A Walk to End Alzheimer's is also planned Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Pueblo Riverwalk at 10 a.m.

Fritzler Farm Park

LaSALLE — Fall begins early this weekend at Colorado's original and premier corn maze. Fritzler Farm Park opens for the 2022 season beginning Sunday, Sept. 18 with more than 15 attractions plus its famous corn maze. There will be pedal go-carts, pumpkin patch, human foosball, corn pit, spider web, tetherball, ball zone, slide mountain, face painting, yard games, beer garden and more. Fritzler Farm Park opens for the season Sunday and will remain open through Sunday, Oct. 30. The farm's haunted attractions and "Scream Acres" open Friday Sept. 23 at dusk. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms

LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre corn maze corn maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. There will also barrel train rides, escape rooms, food vendors and more. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms opens Friday, Sept. 16 and will be open at various times through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets can be found at BotanicGardens.org.

13th Floor Haunted House

DENVER — 13th Floor Haunted House opens for the season on Friday, Sept. 16. Celebrating 15 years of scares in the Mile High, this season brings terrifying twists and turns, new characters and new add-on attractions that are sure to thrill. Enter if you date — at 3400 East 52nd Avenue. You can purchase tickets at 13thFloorHauntedHouse.com.

NEWSical The Musical

DENVER — "NEWSical The Musical" tackles everything from the lowest depths of reality television to the highest office in the land. The winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical, the ever evolving, always changing, up-to-the-minute musical comedy plays at The Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex through Sunday, Sept. 25. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

B-17 Texas Raiders Showcase

ENGLEWOOD — A fleet of iconic World War II aircraft, led by the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, will soar into Exploration of Flight at Centennial Airport this weekend. The B-17 Texas Raiders Showcase will have six days of cockpit tours and warbird flights from Saturday, Sept. 17 through Thursday, Sept. 22. The showcase also features the SB2C Helldiver and SNJ / T6, both of which are from the Commemorative Air Force.

Art on the Green

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Art on the Green runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept.18 at Curtis Center for the Arts. This free all-Colorado art fair features dozens of artist booths, food trucks and live music.

Colorfest

PAGOSA SPRINGS — Pagosa Springs' Colorfest begins Friday night with the Pagosa Wine and Food Festival. A mass balloon ascension is set for Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. with over 40 balloons lifting off over the Pagosa Lakes area. The 5K Color Run & Walk on Saturday will be a color-filled adventure for runners starting at 8 a.m. As the sun sets Saturday, the annual balloon glow will accompany the Bands & Brews Festival in Town Park.

Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show

DENVER — The Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show at the National Western Center is the largest single mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry show in the country with 11 miles of tables and 525,000 square feet of selling space. More than 500 dealers will be selling mineral specimens, fossils, dinosaurs, gems, gemstones, lapidary, cabochons, artisan and antique jewelry, beads, crystals, meteorites, metaphysical, gold, silver, turquoise, Native American items, art, miner’s rough, tools and supplies. The event and parking are free. This show will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Estes Park Arts & Crafts Festival

ESTES PARK — The 47th annual Arts & Crafts Festival is back this weekend at Estes Park’s Bond Park. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Saguache Fall Festival & Quilt Show

SAGUACHE — The 29th annual Fall Festival & Quilt Show arrives Saturday, Sept. 17 in downtown Saguache. The festival begins at 10 a.m. with arts and craft vendors including the Saguache Sagebrush Quilters. There also will be a silent auction and live music.

New American Arts Festival

AURORA — The New American Arts Festival is an 15-day event that celebrates Diversity and Inclusivity in the performing arts. The free festival has more than 50 performances of theatre, dance, storytelling, magic, music and spoken word at various venues.

Fort Collins Historic Homes Tour

FORT COLLINS — The 38th annual Historic Homes Tour takes place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Poudre Landmark Foundation will hold the in-person event at five private residences and two historic city-owned properties. The tour centers around the Midcentury Fort Collins neighborhood on Meeker and Buckeye, near the original Water Pik building. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on tour day.

Day Out With Thomas

GOLDEN — Thomas the Tank Engine, the world's most popular train engine, is in Golden for two more weekends. Day Out With Thomas features rides with a full-size Thomas engine, live entertainment, scavenger hunt, hay bale maze, stage shows, sing-a-longs and photo opportunities. The event is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 17, Sunday, Sept. 18, Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25.

Mamma Mia Sing-Along

DENVER — 9th & Colorado and its AMC Theatres will host a free "Mamma Mia" sing-along outdoor movie screening on Saturday, Sept. 17. Bring your blankets, chairs and picnics for this ABBA-inspired hit. The best ABBA or Grecian costume will win a prize.

Breckenridge Film Festival

BRECKENRIDGE — One of the oldest film festivals in the country opens Thursday, Sept. 15 and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. Since 1981, the Breckenridge Film Festival has celebrated the art of filmmaking with independent films, premieres, receptions, educational programs and retrospectives honoring featured guests. This year's 41st annual festival will have films screened across multiple venues. Head to BreckFilmFest.org to purchase festival passes.

Superhero Run/Walk

GREELEY — The 10th annual Superhero Run/Walk is Saturday, Sept. 17 in Greeley with a 10K, 5K and 1-mile run. Caped crusaders, serious runners and families can all take part at the event, held at St. Michael’s Town Square. Superhero Run and Family Carnival information and registration can be found at RunSignUp.com.

So Long to Summer 5K/10K

PARKER — Enjoy the end of a Colorado summer with a workout with family and friends followed by a reward of pancakes. The So Long to Summer 5K/10K begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Salisbury Park in Parker. You can register at ParkerRec.com.

Run the Rockies Road 10k and Half Marathon

FRISCO — The 46th annual Run the Rockies Road 10k and Half Marathon will be held Saturday, Sept. 17. The 10K and Half Marathon starts at Copper Mountain, continues through the Ten Mile Canyon on the Summit County Recreational Path and ends on Frisco’s Main Street. To volunteer or for more race information, please visit TownOfFrisco.com.

Equinox Marathon, Half Marathon, 5 Mile

LARIMER COUNTY — Runners have been working all summer for races like Sunday's Equinox Marathon, Half Marathon and 5 Mile. The half marathon will again start at Mishawaka Amphitheater. All races will finish at the bottom of the canyon, about one-half mile west of Ted’s Place and Highway 287. Registration for the 9th running of the Fall Equinox Marathon, Half Marathon and 5 Mile can be completed online.

Cruisin' the Canyon Fall Color Truck, Motorcycle & Car Show

CREEDE — If you're looking to catch some fall colors this weekend, consider the drive along the Upper Rio Grande towards Creede. The drive of red, gold and yellow landscapes leads to the Cruisin' the Canyon Fall Color Truck, Motorcycle & Car Show. Downtown Creede will have dozens of vintage vehicles. Saturday's car show opens at 9 a.m. with an awards show at 3 p.m.

Fall Harvest Car Show

FORT MORGAN — The annual Fall Harvest Car Show kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. in downtown Fort Morgan. The show then continues Saturday and Sunday with music, door prizes, food vendors, shopping and cool cars. See the schedule at FallHarvestCarShow.org.

Colorado School of Mines vs. Adams State

Saturday, Sept. 17, 1 p.m.

Rex Stadium, Alamosa

Tickets at ASUGrizzlies.com

South Dakota Mines vs. Colorado Mesa

Saturday, Sept. 17, 1 p.m.

Stocker Stadium, Grand Junction

Tickets at CMUMavericks.com

Western Colorado vs. CSU Pueblo

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2 p.m.

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo

Tickets at GoThunderwolves.com

Air Force vs. Wyoming

Friday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m.

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie

Tickets at GoWyo.com

Aspen Ruggerfest

ASPEN — The 54th Aspen Ruggerfest runs Thursday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 18. The four-day rugby tournament hosts between 30 and 40 teams at Aspen's Wagner Park. There is no charge to watch the action as fans come from afar to watch and enjoy Aspen's stores, hotels, restaurants and bars at the end of each day. To learn more about the tournament and to view the event schedule, check out Aspen-Ruggerfest.com.

Keith Urban

DENVER — Country music superstar Keith Urban brings "The Speed of Now World Tour" to Colorado this weekend. Urban will be joined by Colorado native Ingrid Andress and one half of Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard, at a concert at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, Sept. 16. Ticketmaster.com is the place for tickets.

Iron Maiden

DENVER — Iron Maiden is back in North America. The English heavy metal band brings "The Legacy of the Beast World Tour" to Denver's Ball Arena on Saturday, Sept. 17. Iron Maiden will be joined by special guest Trivium at the show. The 2022 tour includes songs from Iron Maiden's new studio album "Senjutsu" being played live for the first time, as well as a decades-spanning set of fan favorites. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Odesza

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Electronic music duo Odesza bring "The Last Goodbye Tour" to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The all-ages concerts will also feature special guests Sylvan Esso, Elderbrook, and NASAYA. The Grammy Award nominated duo said this summer's tour will be its largest headlining tour to date.

Lany & Surfaces

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Los Angeles-based trio Lany perform at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre pavilion-only show on Sunday, Sept. 18. General admission lawn tickets are not available at the moment. The concert also features Surfaces and Annika Bennett.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre! The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

The horror film “Barbarian” won last weekend's box office battle, nearly earning back its $10.5 million budget in its first weekend. Long-running Hollywood fare, “Bullet Train” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” occupied the three and four spots.

More quiet weeks lie ahead before "Halloween Ends" and 'Black Adam" arrive in October.

New movies this weekend

The Woman King

Pearl

God's Country

Running the Bases

Last weekend's box office

Barbarian — $10 million Brahmastra Part One: Shiva — $4.4 million Bullet Train — $3.2 million Top Gun: Maverick — $3.1 million DC League of Super-Pets — $2.8 million The Invitation — $2.6 million Lifemark — $2.2 million Beast — $1.8 million Minions: The Rise of Gru — $1.6 million Spider-Man: No Way Home — $1.3 million

