9Things to do in Colorado this first weekend of fall

From chiles, frijoles and dutch oven chili to haunted houses and corn mazes, there's lots to do in Colorado this autumn weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!

The final weekend of September offers dozens of fall festivals and sporting events in all corners of the Centennial State.

There are several Oktoberfest celebrations, corn mazes and pumpkin patches, plus haunted houses are just beginning to open. The Rockies play their last home games of the season, the Broncos host "Sunday Night Football," the Avalanche open their preseason and there are six college football games.

So get outside and embrace the final days of September by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that make Colorado so special. Don't forget to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

> Have an event you'd like included in 9Things? Send it our way.

Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival

PUEBLO — The savory aroma of roasting chilies signals the end of summer in Pueblo. The 28th annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is Pueblo's harvest celebration that pays homage to two of the town's best-loved crops: green chiles (in particular, the Pueblo Chile) and pinto beans or "frijoles."

This three-day celebration kicks off Friday, Sept. 23 with entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions, and chiles, chiles, chiles. Admission is just $5 in advance or $6 at the gate. The Chile & Frijoles Festival draws 140,000 attendees from around the Centennial State and the country. Head to PuebloChileFestival.com to see the complete event schedule.

Autumn Gold Festival

ESTES PARK — Autumn in Estes Park means golden aspen leaves, elk bugles and Autumn Gold—a festival of bands, brats and beer. In addition to mustard-smothered bratwursts, cold brews, soft drinks and live music, there will be family-friendly activities like face painting, corn bag toss, a bounce house and classic car show. Food vendors will be serving up funnel cakes, corn on the cob, fresh-squeezed lemonade, roasted almonds and desserts. The Autumn Gold Festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 and admission is free.

Fruita Fall Festival

FRUITA — The 107th annual Fruita Fall Festival runs Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 with over 100 vendors selling arts, crafts and foods to attendees from across Colorado. There will be live music, food trucks, a parade, a baking and canning contest, cornhole tournament, street performers and more. Check out the schedule for the free celebration at FruitaFallFestival.com.

Recess Street Fest

DENVER — CeeLo Green, G. Love and Special Sauce, Otis Taylor, The Railbenders, The Grouch & Eligh, and Hazel Miller are among the scheduled performers at this weekend's Recess Street Fest. The festival runs Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Recess Beer Garden in Denver.

Chalk Art Festival

CENTENNIAL — Talented artists will be bringing masterpieces to life at your feet at the Centennial Chalk Art Festival. You can meet and watch more than 100 artists create new works of art, enjoy live music and shop a variety of shops and restaurants. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at The Streets at SouthGlenn.

Mountain Harvest Festival

PAONIA — The annual Mountain Harvest Festival runs Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25 in Paonia. The event features entertainment by local musicians, poets, dancers, comedians and dramatists, farm and winery tours, arts, crafts, food vendors and a farmers' market. On Friday, there's a bike parade, pub crawl, live music and more. Most of the festival is set at Town Park, just a few blocks from downtown. To see the complete event schedule, head to MountainHarvestFestival.org.

Pikes Peak Regional Airshow

GRAND JUNCTION — The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow takes flight over the skies of southern Colorado this weekend. The show will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 at Colorado Springs Airport. The Air Force Wings of Blue will jump from the 98 Flight Training Squadron B-17 Bomber to begin each day's show. A lineup of civilian performers and other military performers are also scheduled. More than 40 aircraft will be on display or flying.

Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers

DENVER — We've been waiting all week for Sunday night. The new-look Denver Broncos make their long-awaited return to "Sunday Night Football" on Sunday, Sept. 25. Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos host Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. on 9NEWS. Tickets are sold via Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

DENVER — This is the final weekend to see the Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field this 2022 season. The Rockies host the San Diego Padres Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Sunday's 1:10 p.m. game is the last home game of the year — plus, there's a beach towel giveaway. The Rockies, who failed to qualify for the postseason, play four road games next week before ending the season on Thursday, Sept. 30 in Los Angeles.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights

DENVER — The Stanley Cup champions return to the ice this Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason with split-squad games at Minnesota and at home at Ball Arena against Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15 at Ticketmaster.com.

Denver Oktoberfest

DENVER — The annual Denver Oktoberfest continues this weekend with stein-lifting fun in downtown Denver. In addition to stein-hoisting, there will be food, bier/beer, a silent disco and plenty of live music. The party is located between 20th Street and 22nd on Larimer Street in the Ballpark neighborhood near Coors Field. The celebration runs Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25 this weekend. VIP tickets can be found at TheDenverOktoberfest.com.

Colorado Springs Oktoberfest

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Oktoberfest opens Friday, Sept. 23 at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry. Festivities scheduled through Sunday include food vendors, live bands, dancing, wiener dog races, stein-hoisting contest, costume contest, retail vendors, beer school and more. Skip the lines and get your tickets now at CSOktoberfest.com.

Wild West Oktoberfest

GOLDEN — The Wild West Oktoberfest is in downtown Golden to celebrate community, German heritage and beer. The Bavarian-style festival will have games, live music and food. The event opens at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at 13th Street and Arapahoe Street.

Oktobrewfest

GREELEY — The 2022 Greeley Oktobrewfest returns Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 at Greeley's Lincoln Park. The celebration begins Friday night at 5 p.m. with beers, brats, games and live music. Saturday will be a full day of fun at the downtown park from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music, craft beer from northern Colorado breweries, food vendors, kids' area with face painting, obstacle course, carnival games, pumpkin decorating inflatable slide and more. VIP beer tasting tickets can be purchased online.

Heritage Brew Festival

MANITOU SPRINGS — The 7th annual Heritage Brew Festival features unlimited craft beer tastings from over 20 breweries, local bites and music, along with a priceless Pike’s Peak backdrop in Manitou Springs. Countywyde, Zepp11, and All Aboard are scheduled to perform at the Saturday, Sept. 24 festival. Grab your tickets online.

Left Hand Oktoberfest

LONGMONT — Left Hand's Oktoberfest is back. This year's event will be held at The Garden at 1245 Boston Avenue. There will be live music, beer, costumes and polka on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24.

Oktobrüfest

ALAMOSA — The annual Oktobrüfest in Alamosa offers tastes from Colorado breweries, distilleries and food vendors, as well as games, contests, fun activities and live music. Oktobrüfest runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Alamosa's Cole Park. Admission is free and VIP packages are $50. Check out the brewery list at AlamosaChamber.com.

Montrose Oktoberfest

MONTROSE — The 17th annual Montrose Oktoberfest begins Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater. The festive fall event will have dozens of craft breweries, as well as live music, food, a stein-hoisting competition, costume contest and more. Tickets for the Montrose Oktoberfest can be bought in advance at AllPointsTransit.com.

Morrison Ciderfest

MORRISON — Morrison Ciderfest will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24 at the corner of Highway 8 and Summer Street in downtown Morrison. The event kicks off in the morning with plenty of family-friendly activities including cider presses, kids area with bounce castle, arts and crafts exhibits, hay and pony rides and live music. Morrison Ciderfest runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to dark. Admission is free.

Beer and Wine Festival

WESTMINSTER — Orchard Town Center is celebrating its 6th annual Beer and Wine Festival this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. The Orchard is celebrating fall with samplings from local breweries, wineries and cideries at the Orchard’s Beer Garden. There will also be live music by Wash Park, food from Orchard restaurants, offers from Orchard retailers, games and a swag bag with a commemorative item and tasting glass. General admission tickets in advance cost $40 and day of tickets are $45.

Colorado Mountain Fest

GOLDEN — Colorado Mountain Fest is a three-day, family-friendly event celebrating outdoor adventure and Colorado lifestyle. Held at the American Mountaineering Center, the event offers a vendor village with gear demos, adventure film screenings, entertainment, food trucks, craft beer and more. Attendees can sign up for sports clinics or outdoor skill seminars. Colorado Mountain Fest runs Friday, Sept 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25.

Telluride Autumn Classic

TELLURIDE — The annual Telluride Autumn Classic is celebration of craftsmanship and engineering set against the gold leaves of the San Juan Mountains. Several events are planned from Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25, to bring enthusiasts of all makes and models together for a celebration of automobiles, motorcycles and aircraft.

Colorado Fall Home Show

DENVER — Autumn is the perfect time to remodel, refresh or renew your home and the Colorado Fall Home Show is the place to get started. More than 200 exhibitors will be at the Colorado Convention Center offering advice, and services in home renovation, remodeling and sustainable living. The 2022 Colorado Fall Home Show opens Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. and closes Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. Tickets are sold at AXS.com.

Day Out With Thomas

GOLDEN — Thomas the Tank Engine, the world's most popular train engine, is in Golden for one final weekend. Day Out With Thomas features rides with a full-size Thomas engine, live entertainment, scavenger hunt, hay bale maze, stage shows, sing-a-longs and photo opportunities. The event is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25.

Fall colors

COLORADO — Your Instagram feed is about to be awash with the glory of Colorado's aspens against a backdrop of blue skies, colorful mountains and literal traffic jams full of leaf peepers on US 285. Fall has arrived and the aspens in Colorado's mountains are beginning to turn. The colors will peak anywhere from late September to early October. Here's what you need to know for your leaf peeping season.

> Text LEAVES to 303-871-1491 for leaf-peeping info.

Dutch Oven Chili Cook-Off

ORCHARD — Jackson Lake State Park will host its 12th annual Dutch Oven and Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the north end of the Lakeside Campground. Judging begins at 12:30 p.m. There will be free tasting of all the dishes at the end of judging which is at 4 pm.

Haunted Houses

COLORADO — The first haunted houses of the autumn season are opening in Colorado. HellScream Haunted House opens Friday, Sept. 23. The 13th Floor Haunted House and Frightmare Compound have also opened for the season in Denver. The Fear Complex Haunted House in Colorado Springs will open Friday, Sept. 30.

13th Floor Haunted House

DENVER — 13th Floor Haunted House opened for the season last weekend. Celebrating 15 years of scares in the Mile High, this season brings terrifying twists and turns, new characters and new add-on attractions that are sure to thrill. Enter if you date — at 3400 East 52nd Avenue.

Maize in the City

THORNTON — If you're looking for a fun, fall event, consider Maize in the City in Thornton, which opens Saturday, Sept. 24. There is a 20-acre corn maze, mini maze, barrel train ride, corn launcher, petting zoo and more. Admission to the Maize in the City site is free with attraction ticket prices varying. The site will be open various days through Monday, Oct. 31. Check out all the activities and snag your tickets at MaizeintheCity.com.

Anderson Farms Fall Festival

ERIE — The fall festival at Anderson Farms just may be your one-stop-shop for all things autumn. The festival features a 25-acre corn maze, jump pads, wagon rides, pumpkin cannon, combine slide, kids maze, backyard pedal karts, wooden train, tire mountain, fire pit, farm animals, sand diggers, gem mining, face painting, pony rides, five-minute escape rooms and more. The farm's fall festival opened on Wednesday and will run through Sunday, Oct. 30. Ticket options can be found at AndersonFarms.com.

Fritzler Farm Park

LaSALLE — Fritzler Farm Park is open for the season with more than 15 attractions plus its legendary corn maze. There will be pedal go-carts, pumpkin patch, human foosball, corn pit, spider web, tetherball, ball zone, slide mountain, face painting, yard games, beer garden and more. Fritzler Farm Park will remain open through Sunday, Oct. 30. The farm's "Scream Acres" and haunted attractions open Friday, Sept. 23 at dusk. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms

LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre corn maze corn maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. There will also barrel train rides, escape rooms, food vendors and more. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms will be open at various times through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets can be found at BotanicGardens.org.

Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

ANTONITO — Are you ready to see the Colorado "Gold Rush"? Hop aboard the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad this weekend to see the spectacular autumn colors. The railroad travels through several different ecological zones at different elevations, including low meadows and up the top of 10,015-foot Cumbres Pass, so you're sure to see some beautiful aspens. There are daily departures on the train through Sunday, Oct. 23 as well as a special dinner train. Fall rides are extremely popular, so book early at CumbresToltec.com.

Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival

LA VETA — The Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival runs from Thursday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25 with workshops, demonstrations, concerts and night sessions in La Veta. There will also be Friday and Saturday night concerts in Walsenburg. The festival's mission is to serve Huerfano County with concerts, singing, dancing, tale-spinning and workshops taught by guest artists. Visit CelticMusicFest.com to see the complete 2022 schedule.

14er Fest

BUENA VISTA — 14er Fest, which runs Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25, is a multi-sport mountain festival for all trail users, ages and abilities. There are events and tutorials in vehicle off-roading, mountain biking, hiking, fly fishing, trail running and more. A 5K is set for Friday and a 14K run will be held Saturday. To see a complete event schedule, register for an activity or sign up for camping in Buena Vista, head to 14erFest.org.

Great Aardvark Embark Balloon Launch

GREELEY — The 5th annual Great Aardvark Embark Balloon Launch begins bright and early Saturday, Sept. 24 with breakfast burritos and coffee available for purchase on-site at Aims Community College. Pilots from Colorado Balloon Club will set up, inflate and launch majestic hot air balloons.

Central City Plein Air Festival

CENTRAL CITY — The 5th annual Central City Plein Air Festival runs Thursday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 25. The event features artists from across the country painting fall landscapes and historic architecture within a radius of the Central City Opera House. Painting takes place Friday through Sunday and the event is free for the public to watch and ask questions of the artists. The festival culminates in an exhibition and sale in the Teller House on Sunday, where the paintings created are displayed and available for purchase.

Bug’n Out Car Show

NORTHGLENN — O’Meara Volkswagen hosts its annual Bug’n Out Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car show is free to enter and attend and there will be music, prizes and food trucks. All makes and models are welcome.

Palisade Art Festival

PALISADE — The 2nd Palisade Art Festival features artists in 13 fine art categories selling and discussing their original works of art. The free festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 at Veterans' Memorial Park.

Sneffels Fiber Arts Festival

RIDGWAY — The annual Sneffels Fiber Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to fiber artists and vendors, there will be free demonstrations, workshops, art classes and more. The festival will be at the 4-H Events Center at the Ouray County Fairgrounds.

National Alpaca Farms Days

AURORA — The 16th annual National Alpaca Farm Days is Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Alpaca farms across North America are opening their gates to the public. LaZyB Acres Alpacas of Bennett will be participating in the Agriculture Festival at Aurora's Plains Conservation Center. Attendees be able to interact with alpacas and purchase alpaca products, and also see what life was like in the late 1800's on the prairie. The cost is $5 per vehicle.

Denver National College Fair

DENVER — Representatives of colleges and universities will set up information stations at the free Denver National College Fair on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. a.m. to 4 p.m. at Denver Coliseum. It’s the place to get some guidance on finding the right college, plus important information on scholarships and financial aid. A list of the participating schools is on the website.

UCLA vs. Colorado

BOULDER — University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) Athletic Director Rick George released a statement Sept. 18 reaffirming his commitment to his head coach Karl Dorrell. The CU Buffaloes are 0-3 to start the 2022 season and have lost all three games by more than 25 points. The Buffs hope to salvage the season on Saturday, Sept. 24. CU hosts Pac-12 rival UCLA at 12 p.m. at Folsom Field. Tickets are available at CUBuffs.com.

Sacramento State vs. Colorado State

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m.

Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins

Tickets at CSURams.com

Idaho State vs. Northern Colorado

Saturday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m.

Nottingham Field, Greeley

Tickets at UNCBears.com

CSU Pueblo vs. School of Mines

Saturday, Sept. 24, 12 p.m.

Marv Kay Stadium, Golden

Tickets at MinesAthletics.com

Adams State vs. Fort Lewis

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m.

Ray Dennison Memorial Field, Durango

Tickets at GoSkyhawks.com

Chadron State vs. Western Colorado

Saturday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m.

Katy O. Rady Field, Gunnison

Tickets at GoMountaineers.com

Championship Night at CNS

DACONO — Saturday night's races at Colorado National Speedway are topped off with a championship race for the Late Models. The night of short-track racing, which will feature a special event to crown the Late Model champion, will also have races by the Outlaw Figure 8's, Pro Trucks, and Trains. Sunbelt Rentals Championship Night begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Colorado National Speedway.

St. Jude Walk/Run

COMMERCE CITY — The St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer will be held at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Saturday, Sept. 24. The walk and fun run each start at 9 a.m. after a pre-race ceremony. Race registration can be completed at the site at 8 a.m. or at Fundraising.StJude.org.

Walk to Defeat ALS

FORT COLLINS — The ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter will hold a walk on Saturday, Sept. 24 in northern Colorado. The 1.5-mile Walk to Defeat ALS starts at 11 a.m. at Fort Collins’ City Park. Walk registration and donation information is available here.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

GRAND JUNCTION & EAGLE — Folks on the Western Slope can take the first step to a world without Alzheimer's on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Grand Junction. The 2022 walk will follow a ceremony at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Park. Registration can be completed at the park or Act.Alz.org.

This weekend's Vail Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to lead the way to Alzheimer’s first survivor. The walk begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Brush Creek Park and Pavilion in Eagle. Race registration and donation information can be found at Act.Alz.org.

The Bear Chase

LAKEWOOD — This weekend's The Bear Chase includes 100K, 50-Mile, 50K, half marathon and 10K trail races. The races at Lakewood's Bear Creek Lake Park feature a variety of terrains and panoramic views. The 100K, 50-Mile and 50K take place Saturday, Sept. 24 and the 10K and half marathon begin Sunday morning. Race registration and information can be found at BearChaseRace.com.

Emma Coburn's Elk Run 5K

CRESTED BUTTE — Crested Butte native, Colorado Buffalo and Olympic medalist Emma Coburn is holding the Elk Run 5k on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Crested Butte. The run will benefit local non-profit Living Journeys, which provides financial assistance, emotional support and enrichment programs to Gunnison Valley residents affected by cancer. The 5K is set for Saturday morning starting on Elk Avenue. The event is for runners of all abilities and also features a post-race festival with music from The Goonies 80s Cover Ban. Run registration and donation information can be found at ElkRun5k.com.

Alabama

DENVER — Alabama, one of the best-selling groups of all time, is scheduled to perform at Denver's Ball Arena on Friday, Sept. 23. The Country Music Hall of Fame country rock group will be joined by special guest Jamey Johnson at the Colorado arena concert. Alabama has sold 80 million albums, notched 43 No. 1 singles and has won dozens of CMA and ACM Awards. Ticketmaster.com is the place for tickets, starting at $25.

Dustin Lynch

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Country music star Dustin Lynch headlines the final concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre this year. Lynch will be joined by Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, Corey Kent, Avery Anna and Jordan Fletcher for the Saturday, Sept. 24 concert. For tickets, visit AXS.com.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre! The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

The Viola Davis-led action epic “The Woman King” conquered the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. This weekend sees the release of Olivia Wilde’s much-discussed “Don’t Worry Darling.”

New movies this weekend

Avatar

Don't Worry Darling

The Railway Children Return

Last weekend's box office

The Woman King — $19.0 million Barbarian — $6.5 million Pearl — $3.1 million See How They Run — $3.0 million Bullet Train — $2.5 million Top Gun: Maverick — $2.2 million DC League of Super-Pets — $2.1 million The Invitation — $1.7 million Minions: The Rise of Gru — $1.3 million Moonage Daydream — $1.2 million

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

Maize in the City in Thornton 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.