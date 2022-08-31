9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 9-11

This September weekend brings Native American, Scottish, potato, fossil, seltzer, wine, beer and alpaca festivals to the Centennial State.

COLORADO, USA — It's another packed weekend of spectacular events in Colorado!

From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Colorado this September weekend. This weekend features potato, Scottish-Irish, Native American, chile, home, fossil, mineral, harvest, wine, beer and alpaca festivals across the Centennial State.

Friendship Powwow and Native American Cultural Celebration

DENVER — One of the Denver Art Museum's longest-running events returns this Saturday, Sept. 10. The 33rd annual Friendship Powwow and Native American Cultural Celebration begins at 10 a.m. with music and dance performances, artmaking opportunities, food, and artists and vendors showcasing jewelry, art, crafts and clothing. The Grand Entry begins at 11 a.m. inside the Denver Art Museum's Sie Welcome Center in Sturm Grand Pavilion. General admission at the museum is free all day Saturday.

Westwood Chile Fest

DENVER — The Westwood Chile Fest celebrates the Hispanic-centric cultures that make up much of Denver’s Westwood neighborhood. Saturday's festival is free and open to the public from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will have live music, art, food and drink vendors and family-friendly activities including bounce house and carnival games.

San Luis Valley Potato Festival

MONTE VISTA — Scenic Monte Vista is the site of the annual San Luis Valley Potato Festival. The event is a fun day of activities that celebrates the harvest of Colorado Potatoes in the San Luis Valley. Saturday's festival includes food and craft vendors, a farm and field show, truck and semi-truck show, kids' games, mashed potato dunk tank, chef demonstrations and the 5K Tater Tot/Spud Run.

Trapper Days

FORT LUPTON — Citizens, businesses and organizations will come together in Fort Lupton this weekend for the annual Trapper Days celebration. Held in downtown on Saturday, Sept. 10, this year’s Trapper Days features food trucks, gelato pops, live music, pizza competition, cornhole competition, beer garden, car show, bike show and vendors. The Trapper Days Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

ESTES PARK — The Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival has celebrated Celtic culture in the "Celtic Capital of North America" Estes Park for 46 years. This festival has Scottish athletics, Celtic rock and folk music and live field performances. This year's Festival Field will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 11 with food, drink, jousting, hurling, Irish and Highland dancing and strongman competitions. Tattoo Estes will be staged Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival Parade steps off Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Estes Park. See the event schedule and get your tickets at ScotFest.com.

Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show

DENVER — The Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show at the National Western Center is the largest single mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry show in the country with 11 miles of tables and 525,000 square feet of selling space. More than 500 dealers will be selling mineral specimens, fossils, dinosaurs, gems, gemstones, lapidary, cabochons, artisan and antique jewelry, beads, crystals, meteorites, metaphysical, gold, silver, turquoise, Native American items, art, miner’s rough, tools and supplies. The event and parking are free. This show will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Vail Oktoberfest

VAIL — With a gorgeous mountain backdrop and "European flair," Vail Oktoberfest has been named one of the ten greatest Oktoberfest celebrations in the United States by "USA Today." The festival, which runs Friday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Lionshead Welcome Center, will have Bavarian fare including brats, schnitzel sandwiches and pretzels. On the schedule this weekend are stein-lifting competitions, adult keg-bowling contests, bratwurst-eating contests, Bavarian costume contest and live music.

Frisco Fall Fest

FRISCO — Frisco's Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Frisco Historic Park and Main Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The fest will have live music, a beer garden, pretzels and sausage. Local and regional art will be available at the Arts at Altitude art show in the Frisco Historic Park on Friday and Saturday.

Mead Community Day

MEAD — A festival built around family and community, the annual Mead Community Day returns Saturday, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The day of games and activities, live music, vendor booths, food trucks, beverage garden and fireworks happens at Mead Town Park. Mead Community Day will have Jesse Cornett & the Revolvers at 5 p.m. and Chris Daniels and the Kings at 8 p.m.

Rist Canyon Mountain Festival

BELLVUE — Rist Canyon Mountain Festival is the annual fundraiser for the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department. This one-day event returns Saturday, Sept. 10 with live entertainment, silent auction, book & plant sales, kid’s activities, free admission, free parking, free ice cream and more.

New American Arts Festival

AURORA — The New American Arts Festival is an 15-day event that celebrates Diversity and Inclusivity in the performing arts. The free festival, which begins Saturday, Sept. 10, will have more than 50 performances of theatre, dance, storytelling, magic, music and spoken word at various venues.

Castle Rock Artfest

CASTLE ROCK — The 33rd annual Castle Rock Artfest returns to downtown Castle Rock this weekend. This weekend's festival features more than 110 artists from across the country and live main stage entertainment. There will also be interactive exhibits for the kids, delicious food and beverage vendors and much more. Colorado Artfest at Castle Rock runs Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 at Festival Park with free admission each day.

ArtWalk on Main Street

LONGMONT — ArtWalk on Main Street in downtown Longmont on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Held on Main Street from 3rd Avenue to Longs Peak, there will be five stages of live music and five blocks of shopping, local art and activities.

Goodguys Car Show

LOVELAND — The Goodguys 24th Colorado Nationals is a giant car show at Loveland’s The Ranch Events Complex. The event will feature thousands of custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics and trucks up to 1997, a Specialty Auto Auction, autocross racing, live entertainment, food and vendors. Tickets to the main weekend event can be purchased at the gate or online at good-guys.com. The show runs Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

High Plains Comedy Festival

DENVER — The 9th annual High Plains Comedy Festival will have 28 shows from Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10 at venues on South Broadway with more than 50 Colorado-based comedians and a few special guests. The schedule also includes four live recordings of podcasts — "GSTW Presents: Boi Crazy," "No Accounting For Taste," "Steph Infection," and "Chubby Behemoth." Tickets are available online.

Sunnyside Music Festival

DENVER — Denver's Chaffee Park is home to the Sunnyside Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. This weekend's festival will have live music, yoga, food and drink.

Ovo

LOVELAND — Cirque du Soleil has brought a touring circus to Colorado for the first time since 2019. "Ovo" is at Ball Arena in Denver through Sunday, Sept. 11. The show "Ovo" — meaning "egg" in Portuguese — is comprised of 100 people from 25 countries, including 52 artists, with high-level acrobatic acts.

Nick's Chile Fest

AURORA — Nick's Garden Center will hold its annual Chile Fest on Saturday, Sept. 10. Grab a bushel (or half) of Pueblo green chiles and soak in the smells of flame-roasted chiles. Nick's Café will be serving fresh pork green chile food items and the festival will also have food trucks, kettle corn and funnel cakes. Already have the fall feels? The first pumpkins of fall have also arrived at Nick's.

Golden Sidewalk Sale

GOLDEN — On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Golden hosts its Sidewalk Sale where shoppers find deep discounts and fun times. Golden’s unique shops are going all-out with great prices on everything from outdoor gear and jewelry to clothing and artisan crafts. The sale is city-wide and most downtown Golden merchants are participating.

Hadestown

DENVER — "Hadestown," the winner of eight Tony Awards in 2019 including Best Musical, is now playing Denver's Buell Theatre. "Hadestown" intertwines the tales of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice with that of King Hades and his wife Persephone on hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. With an exceptional cast of actors, dancers and singers, the musical is a haunting but hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go. "Hadestown" plays the Buell Theatre through Sunday, Sept. 11. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Day Out With Thomas

GOLDEN — Thomas the Tank Engine is bound for Colorado once again. The world's most popular train engine will pull into Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden for three weekends in September. Day Out With Thomas features train rides with a full-size Thomas the Tank Engine, live entertainment, scavenger hunt, hay bale maze, stage shows, sing-a-longs and photo opportunities. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, Sunday, Sept. 11, Saturday, Sept. 17, Sunday, Sept. 18, Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Day Out With Thomas tickets went on sale Tuesday, Aug. 2 at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org. Ticket prices are $25 for age one and up.

Colorado vs. Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Buffaloes football team is playing at Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium for the first time since 1974. The Buffaloes and Falcons kick off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Grab your tickets to this historic game at GoAirForceFalcons.com.

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2 p.m.

Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins

Tickets at CSURams.com

Northern Colorado vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2 p.m.

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie

Tickets at GoWyo.com

Angelo State vs. Colorado Mines

Saturday, Sept. 10, 12 p.m.

Marv Kay Stadium, Golden

Tickets at MinesAthletics.com

West Texas A&M vs. Adams State

Saturday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m.

Rex Stadium, Alamosa

Tickets at ASUGrizzlies.com

Grand Valley State vs. CSU Pueblo

Saturday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m.

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo

Tickets at GoThunderwolves.com

Arizona Christian vs. Fort Lewis

Saturday, Sept. 10, 12 p.m.

Ray Dennison Field, Durango

Tickets at GoSkyHawks.com

Lafayette Brew Fest

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Brew Fest will feature breweries and cideries from within 75 miles of Lafayette. The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Morrell Printing Solutions at 990 South Public Road. There will be live music from Slick Machine and souvenir cups.

Seltzerland

DENVER — Hard seltzer fest Seltzerland comes to Denver’s Overland Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 10. Brands large and small will participate including White Claw, Mike's, Vizzy, Smirnoff and Topo Chico. Attendees are invited to leisurely walk around the golf course while sampling from over 100 flavors of hard seltzers with no golfing required. Tickets are on sale now at Seltzerland.com.

Union Peak Festival

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Union Peak Festival is a three-day festival happening Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11 at Copper Mountain celebrating the convergence of music, community and art. Cold War Kids, AJR, X Ambassadors and more local bands and musicians will perform free concerts throughout the weekend in Copper’s Center Village. Fans can upgrade their experience with a VIP Pass for exclusive concert viewing and lounge space, food and drink perks and more.

Palmer Lake Wine Festival

PALMER LAKE —The 3rd annual Palmer Lake Wine Festival begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Palmer Lake Regional Recreation Area. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Tri-Lakes Cares. The festival offers 25 Colorado wineries with live music, food and gift vendors. All attendees will receive a free Palmer Lake Wine Festival souvenir tasting glass and wine tote.

ArtoCade ArtCar Festival

TRINIDAD — The ArtoCade ArtCar Festival follows only Houston as the second-largest art car event in the nation. Cars, trucks, bikes, motorcycles, tractors, ATVs, golf carts and scooters are transformed into amazing, drivable sculptures. In addition to the huge parade, there will be arts and craft booths, music art shows, street performers, delicious and kid-friendly activities. The ArtoCade Parade starts at noon Saturday, Sept. 10. See the full schedule at ArtoCade.com.

Alpaca Days

CASTLE ROCK — Anyone interested in alpacas and their fabulous fleece & fiber should check out PacaBuddies Alpaca Days at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Hug an alpaca, sit in on demonstrations and seminars, talk to local breeders and browse a huge selection of yarn, handmade items, fleece goods and artwork. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Rocky Mountain Archtop Festival

ARVADA — The Rocky Mountain Archtop Festival features more than 30 guitar builders showcasing their work alongside teachers, players and clinicians around Olde Town Arvada. Over 60 hours of music and 30 different workshops and clinics will be hosted all within walking distance. The festival runs Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

Heroes and Villains Team Hope Walk and 5K Run

DENVER — The 18th annual Heroes and Villains Team Hope 5K Walk and Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Stapleton Central Park. Hosted by the Huntington's Disease Society of America's Rock Mountain Chapter, the walk aims to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's disease and their families. To register or donate, click here.

6 Dot Dash 5K

LITTLETON — The National Federation of the Blind of Colorado 6 will host the 5th annual 6 Dot Dash 5K to raise awareness and funds for the National Federation of the Blind of Colorado/Colorado Center for the Blind. The walk is Saturday, Sept. 10, starting and finishing at the Colorado Center for the Blind.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

DURANGO & FORT MORGAN — Held annually in towns across the country, the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

Durango's Rotary Park will be home to a walk on Saturday, Sept. 10. On-site registration will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9 a.m. You can register online at Act.Alz.org.

Another walk will be held at Riverside Park in Fort Morgan on Saturday, Sept.10. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the walk is at 9:30 a.m. Registration can be completed at Act.Alz.org.

Spaghetti Dinner Drive-thru

COMMERCE CITY — The South Adams County Fire Fighters Association is hosting its 61st annual Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 10. The family-friendly drive-thru event begins at 2 p.m. at two locations: Station 23 at 6550 East 72nd Avenue and Station 28 at 10326 Walden Street. Proceeds go to the South Adams Fire Fighters Association. Get your tickets online.

Longmont Fall Home Show

LONGMONT — Ready for some home inspiration? The Longmont Home Show will provide the opportunity to get ideas for home renovations while meeting vendors and suppliers. You’ll find the latest in design trends, remodeling, automation and outdoor living. The Longmont Fall Home Show will be held at the Boulder County Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

DENVER — There are just two weekends left this season to catch your Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. This weekend, the Rockies host the division rival Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Sept. 9, Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11. The first 15,000 fans to Saturday's game will get a "Los Rockies" jersey. Rockies.com/Tickets is the place to select your perfect seat.

Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids are ready to face Vancouver FC on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Rapids' match begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Dave Matthews Band

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Dave Matthews Band will play concerts at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. Dave Matthews Band is again pledging to plant another one million trees, having fully funded a million trees in 2021. Fans can join the mission by adding an optional $2 to their ticket price to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre! The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Movies this weekend

Last weekend, the first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion became the highest-attended day of the year, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers last Saturday, according to The Cinema Foundation.

The re-release of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic “Jaws,” on big screens for the first time in 3D, finished in the box office top 10.

New movies this weekend

Barbarian

Medieval

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Last weekend's box office

Top Gun: Maverick — $6.0 million Bullet Train — $5.7 million Spider-Man: No Way Home — $5.4 million DC League of Super-Pets — $5.0 million The Invitation — $4.8 million Beast — $4.0 million Minions: The Rise of Gru — $3.5 million Thor: Love and Thunder — $2.6 million Jaws — $2.6 million Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero — $2.4 million

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

