9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 2-4

Harvest festivals, corn mazes and searching for the brightest fall leaves offer Colorado-style fun for this autumn weekend.

COLORADO, USA — Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.

Remember if you head out, always wear a mask and maintain social distancing from other groups. Be safe and have a great October weekend!

COLORADO — October gold and orange in the Colorado high country are like Old Faithful: they never fail and they never disappoint. The final week of September is the traditional peak of fall color in the central mountains and Boreas, Kenosha, Guanella passes and the Peak-to-Peak Highway, all are showing pockets of true greatness. Here's what you need to know for leaf peeping in Colorado this weekend.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Reynolds Ranch House Harvest Festival is back on Sat., Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4. The festival offers a pumpkin patch, apple press demonstrations, outdoor games, hay maze, gold panning, antique cars, machine demonstrations, live entertainment, Old West gunfighter reenactment group and more.

DENVER — The annual Pumpkin Harvest Festival returns to Four Mile Historic Park this weekend. The Denver tradition celebrates all things autumn with live music, food trucks, pioneer games and a pumpkin patch. The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 and Sat., Oct. 3 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4. Reserve your spot for some old-fashioned fun at FourMilePark.org.

COLORADO — The first ever Colorado Dragon Boat Festival Virtual Experience will take place Sat., Oct. 3. The event will be a 2½ hour experience where you can pause, fast forward, rewind and create your own optimum viewing experience. Attendees can sit back, relax or stand up and dance and enjoy the festival performances, culture and community highlights anytime on Saturday. The festival is available to pre-order now.

DENVER — Halloween is not canceled at Denver Zoo. The annual Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari opened Thursday, Oct. 1 and continues through Sat., Oct. 31. The zoo’s 80-acre, mostly-outdoor campus comes to life with costumed characters, enchanting animal experiences and festive seasonal food fit for a king or queen. For ticket, visit DenverZoo.org.

LASALLE — Fall has arrived at Colorado's Fritzler Farm Park. The park features more than 15 attractions, in addition to its famous corn maze. Find fun with pedal go-carts, a pumpkin patch, sunflowers, a slide mountain and barrel train, pumpkin cannon, corn spinner, beer garden, antique farm equipment, photo ops and more. The farm is open weekends through Halloween. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the corn maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms will be open at various times through Sat., Oct. 31. Tickets must be purchased online at BotanicGardens.org. Masks are required and Halloween masks and costumes are not permitted.

COLORADO — The first haunted houses of the autumn season have opened in Colorado. HellScream Haunted House and Haunted Mines Haunted House are located in Colorado Springs. The 13th Floor Haunted House and Frightmare Compound are two popular favorites in Denver. The spooky attractions have made numerous changes to keep customers and staff safe this year, starting with masks requirements, reduced capacity and sanitizing stations.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force football begins the 2020 season this weekend and just because fans are not allowed at Falcon Stadium doesn't mean you can't cheer on the team. The Rocky Mountain Vibes will host an Air Force vs. Navy watch party on Sat., Oct. 3 at UCHealth Park. Tailgating begins at 2 p.m. ahead of the 4 p.m. kickoff.

LAKEWOOD — The 16th annual Toyota Thunder Valley National will be held in Lakewood on Sat., Oct. 3. Thunder Valley Motocross Park plays host to the fastest racers in the world beginning at 8 a.m. Health guidelines and tickets are available here.

CASTLE ROCK — The Town of Castle Rock hosts the 5th annual Castle Rock Trail Festival on Sat., Oct. 3 at Phillip S. Miller Park. The trail running event features distances ranging from 5K to 50K beginning at 7:30 a.m. Registration can be completed online.

GREELEY, GRAND JUNCTION & COLORADO SPRINGS — While the world looks a little different in 2020, the Alzheimer's Association's commitment to ending Alzheimer’s remains the same. This weekend's walks in Greeley, Grand Junction and Colorado Springs won't be large, in-person gatherings, but the Alzheimer's Association invites you to walk in small teams of family and friends in your community. The walk and fundraiser hopes for the goal of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Registration, donation and walk information for the events in Greeley, Grand Junction and Colorado Springs on Sat., Oct. 3 can be found at Act.Alz.org.

ARVADA & THORNTON — There are so many great reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, talk to several medical professionals and get your flu shot. Appointments are required. Isn’t it time you make your health a priority? We hope to see you there. Find a fair near you at 9HealthFair.org.

ANTONITO — The Cumbres & Toltec is a National Historic Landmark that moves – a completely authentic steam railroad ride through the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and New Mexico. One of the nation’s most scenic trains is particularly gorgeous in the fall as it steams past thousands of colorful, changing aspen trees. This year, due to social distancing, passengers will have more room to spread out than ever before. All the train windows open to let in the fresh Rocky Mountain air and extra open air gondola cars are added to every train. Fall rides are popular and with reduced service in 2020, they do sell out, so book early to avoid disappointment at cumbrestoltec.com.

