9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 25-27

From winter and Mardi Gras festivals to ancient mummies and fossils, there's much to do, see and explore in Colorado this February weekend.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado will certainly enjoy winter inside and out this February weekend. With more than a dozen festivals, expos, performances and events, there's an adventure awaiting you in all corners of the Centennial State.

Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs

DENVER — The newest exhibition at Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) opens Friday, Feb. 25. “Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs” will transport guests to the distant past to explore ancient Egyptian culture and the land of pharaohs. The exhibition explores the everyday life of Egypt 5,000 years ago with with hundreds of artifacts, artwork and engaging interactives. To purchase tickets, visit dmns.org/egypt.

Sunday, Feb. 27 is a Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) free day at Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Arvada WinterFest

ARVADA — The annual WinterFest returns Saturday, Feb. 26 at McIlvoy Park in Old Towne Arvada. The free, family-friendly event offers games, food, vendors, performances, hot drinks, live music and more. Cultural performances planned include lion and dragon dancing by the Colorado Asian Cultural Center, polka dancing, mariachi and Irish step dancing from the Wick School of Irish Dance Colorado. Arvada WinterFest runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Denver Golf Expo

DENVER — Golf season officially arrives this weekend with the Denver Golf Expo. The expo runs Friday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 27 at Colorado Convention Center. As one of the top golf expos in the country, the show will have seminars on topics ranging from putting to swing biomechanics. There will also be golf lessons, vacation information, equipment deals, apparel, information on dozens of Colorado golf courses as well as professionals from the PGA, Colorado Golf Association, the Junior Golf Alliance and the Colorado Women’s Golf Association. Tickets can be purchased at DenverGolfExpo.com.

The Shining

DENVER — Hoping for a fresh start, the Torrance family takes up the care of Colorado’s infamous Overlook Hotel. Little do they know that the isolation and the hotel’s corrupting spirits will spark an inevitable descent into madness.

Opera Colorado opens "The Shining" at Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 26. Based on Stephen King’s novel, the stage production arrives as an opera, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec and librettist Mark Campbell. The production is performed in English, with English and Spanish subtitles at every seat. "The Shining" runs through Sunday, March 6 with tickets sold at OperaColorado.org.

Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off

MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs’ Soda Springs Park is the site of the delicious Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off this Saturday. Attendees of the 28th annual cook-off will enjoy samples of gumbo from 20 professional chefs and amateur cooks who will be competing for trophies. Gumbo tastings are 75¢ each starting Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m.

Carnivale Parade

MANITOU SPRINGS — After the Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off is Manitou Springs’ 30th annual Carnivale Parade on Saturday, Feb. 26. The parade route travels from Manitou Springs’ Memorial Park to Soda Springs Park at 1 p.m. People and pets of all ages are invited to join the family-friendly parade or watch from the sidewalks. Registration is not required to participate. For Carnivale Parade details, head to ManitouSprings.org.

Mardi Gras 4Paws

FRISCO — Frisco’s Mardi Gras 4Paws dog parade will step off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. The costumed canine parade and street party will benefit Hope for Animals – Clear Creek Rescue, which helps abandoned, lost and suffering animals through rescue, shelter and public education. Hosted by the Town of Frisco and Hope for Animals – Clear Creek Rescue, the costumed parade for dogs and their families is cute and adorable. For parade registration information, visit TownofFrisco.com.

All-Out Mardi Crawl

LAKEWOOD — Stretch your legs and break a sweat on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the All-Out Mardi Crawl at Bear Creek Lake Park. With a 5K, 10K and half marathon on the schedule, there’s a length for every runner or walker. Registration for the All-Out Mardi Crawl is available online.

Highlands Ranch 5K/10K

HIGHLANDS RANCH — There are two distances to run in Highlands Ranch on Sunday, Feb. 27. A 5K race and 10K distance will be run at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Highlands Heritage Regional Park. Complete your registration online here.

WinterWonderGrass

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 10th annual WinterWonderGrass Festival arrives this weekend with live music, beer halls and beer tastings, coffee bar, kids zone, food trucks and more. The three-day festival kicks off Friday, Feb. 25 and continues into Sunday, Feb. 27.

This year's concert lineup features Trampled by Turtles, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, The Wood Brothers, Yonder Mountain String Band, Kitchen Dwellers, The Travelin’ McCourys, The War and Treaty, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Lindsay Lou, Ghost of Paul Revere, Dustbowl Revival, Cris Jacobs Band, Pickin’ on the Dead, Buffalo Commons, Sticks and Thorns, The Sweet Lillies and many more. Check out the full festival lineup at WinterWonderGrass.com.

Winter Mountain Games

VAIL — After almost a decade waiting in the wings, the Winter Mountain Games are officially back. Vail Valley Foundation is hosting a “Winter Mountain Games Preview” event this weekend before the return of a full Winter Mountain Games calendar of events to take place in February 2023.

This year’s Mountains of Music concerts will be free and will take place at the Solaris Concert Stage in Vail Village. Low Cut Connie, Galactic, Jojo Hermann, and Moon Taxi are among those scheduled to perform this weekend. A Fat Tire Bike Race Challenge, Snowshoe 10K/5K, and USA Skimo Competitions are also planned.

Gem and Mineral Show

GOLDEN — The Denver Gem & Mineral Show comes to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds this Friday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 27. Presented by the Denver Gem & Mineral Guild, the event offers demonstrations including advice about cutting and polishing. Dealers will have deals on gems, minerals and jewelry plus $1 grab bags. Parking and admission are free.

Rocky Mountain Horse Expo

DENVER — The 2022 Rocky Mountain Horse Expo runs from Thursday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, Feb. 27 at the National Western Complex. The annual event offers a trade show expo, equine art sale, miniature horse fair, face painting, experts and clinicians, obstacle challenge and more. The Mane Event, a spectacular equine performance that showcases different breeds and equine disciplines, is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Tickets and a schedule of events are available at ColoradoHorseCouncil.com.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are back in Denver for the first time in 10 days. The Avs host the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Tickets are available starting at $50 at Ticketmaster.com.

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets will play their first home game since the NBA All-Star break this Saturday, Feb. 26. The Nuggets and Sacramento Kings meet at Ball Arena with tip-off set for 7 p.m. Tickets are available starting at $13 at Ticketmaster.com.

Hamilton

DENVER — Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit musical is back in the Mile High City for the first time in four years. The national tour of "Hamilton" is playing Denver's Buell Theatre through Sunday, March 27. After first performing in Denver in 2018, the show was scheduled for a Colorado return from Aug. 12 to Oct. 4, 2020. That engagement was postponed in May 2020 due to the pandemic.

While tickets are sold out, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) will have 40 tickets available for $10 per ticket for all performances in Denver. The ticket lottery is now open on the official Hamilton app.

In the Upper Room

DENVER — Loyalty, spirituality and colorism are all at play in the dramatic dark comedy "In the Upper Room." Based on the real family history of playwright and novelist Beaufield Berry, the world premiere play is about family, secrets and the power of the stories we grow up hearing. "In the Upper Room" plays through Sunday, March 13 at the Kilstrom Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Rattlesnake Kate

DENVER — The DCPA Theatre Company's "Rattlesnake Kate" continues this weekend at the newly renovated Wolf Theatre. The story of infamous Greeley frontierswoman Kate Slaughterback inspired musician Neyla Pekarek and playwright Karen Hartman to create this new musical. Aurora native Pekarek released her debut solo album and the basis for the musical after touring and recording with the folk-rock band The Lumineers for eight years. Tickets for Rattlesnake Kate start at $30 and may be purchased at DenverCenter.org.

Colorado Bridal Show

WESTMINSTER — The Colorado Bridal Show is a one-stop shop for wedding planning, gowns, flowers, samples, prizes and more. The first Colorado Bridal Show of the year takes place Sunday, Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Marriott Westminster on Church Ranch Boulevard. Show tickets can be purchased online.

Movies this weekend

The Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg adventure film "Uncharted" topped the box office with a huge $51 million holiday weekend. After the continued success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" which is still in the top three after three months, Holland is now officially cemented as a Hollywood star.

Channing Tatum's cross-country dog comedy "Dog" also had a strong Presidents Day weekend with a gross of $18 million in North America.

New movies this weekend

Cyrano

Studio 666

Butter

Last weekend's box office

Death on the Nile — $44 million Dog — $14.9 million Spider-Man: No Way Home — $7.5 million Death on the Nile — $6.6 million Jackass Forever — $5.2 million

