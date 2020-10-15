9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 16-18

Scarecrows, flannel festival, corn mazes and searching for the brightest fall leaves offer Colorado-style fun for this October weekend.

COLORADO, USA — Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor scarecrows, weddings and flannel.

Remember if you head out, always wear a mask and maintain social distancing from other groups. Be safe and have a wonderful October weekend!

DENVER — Dairy Block and Denver Milk Market are once again hosting their 3rd annual Fall Flannel Festival on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held in the Dairy Block Alley in LoDo, the community event will feature live music, balloon artist, urban pumpkin patch, kits for kids to decorate their own pumpkin, touchless photo booth and scarecrow art installations. The event is free, but advanced registration is required at dairyblock.com/events.

GEORGETOWN — Scarecrows are going up in Georgetown. The town will hold a Scarecrow Contest along 6th Street on Saturday, Oct. 17. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. at Library Park at the corner of 6th Street and Rose Street. Take a stroll on the pedestrian mall, enjoy the unique shops, visit the historic museums, dine at a restaurant and enjoy the scarecrows from Brownell to Griffith Streets.

LOVELAND — Head to Loveland and hunt for 33 artistic scarecrows located around the city in the Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt. Meticulously-designed scarecrows have been placed all around Loveland from downtown to Centerra and everywhere in between. You can access an interactive map online or pick up a printed map at the Loveland Visitors Center or downtown Loveland to begin their hunt. The hunt is open until Oct. 31. You can also enter to win prizes by sharing your scarecrow photos using #LovelandScarecrow, or submitting to an online form. Happy hunting!

LITTLETON — Zuma’s Rescue Ranch will host its 15th annual Rock the Ranch fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. Cover artist Chris Dismuke will be singing rock and roll classics, and there will be food, beer and cider for sale. Bring your lawn chair and blankets to enjoy dinner and an awesome show at the ranch at 7745 N. Moore Road in Littleton. Tickets to the event are $20 and can be purchased in advance at ZumasRescueRanch.com or on the day of the show at the entrance. All proceeds from the event will benefit Zuma’s Rescue Ranch, a horse sanctuary that’s home to 50 therapy animals.

AURORA — Colorado's largest bridal show returns this weekend at Gaylord Rockies Resort. Plan the wedding of your dreams from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. There will be local wedding vendors, prize giveaways, show-only discounts and more. Safety procedures include mask requirements for all attendees, booths and people will be kept six-feet apart, aisles will be one-way and hand sanitizer will be made available.

DENVER — In the absence of in-person Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series events due to COVID-19, there will be a virtual 5K, 10K and half marathon this weekend. Participants can join one of the Rock 'n' Roll VR Denver events and share their results from Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18. Rock ‘n’ Roll VR Denver will offer Rock ‘n’ Rollers the opportunity to virtually run on the streets of the Mile High City. Runners or walkers can share their runs and connect with fellow participants around the world using #RnRVRDenver. Registration is available for free at runrocknrollvr.com.

BOULDER & BAILEY — There are so many great reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, talk to several medical professionals and get your flu shot. Appointments are required. Isn’t it time you make your health a priority? We hope to see you there. Find a fair near you at 9HealthFair.org.

COLORADO — October gold and orange in the Colorado high country are like Old Faithful: they never fail and they never disappoint. The final week of September is the traditional peak of fall color in the central mountains and Boreas, Kenosha, Guanella passes and the Peak-to-Peak Highway, all are showing pockets of true greatness. Here's what you need to know for leaf peeping in Colorado this weekend.

LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the corn maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms will be open at various times through Sat., Oct. 31. Tickets must be purchased online at BotanicGardens.org. Masks are required and Halloween masks and costumes are not permitted.

LASALLE — Fall has arrived at Colorado's Fritzler Farm Park. The park features more than 15 attractions, in addition to its famous corn maze. Find fun with pedal go-carts, a pumpkin patch, sunflowers, a slide mountain and barrel train, pumpkin cannon, corn spinner, beer garden, antique farm equipment, photo ops and more. The farm is open weekends through Halloween. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

DENVER — Halloween is not canceled at Denver Zoo. The annual Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari is open through Sat., Oct. 31. The zoo’s 80-acre, mostly-outdoor campus comes to life with costumed characters, enchanting animal experiences and festive seasonal food fit for a king or queen. For ticket, visit DenverZoo.org.

COLORADO — The first haunted houses of the autumn season have opened in Colorado. HellScream Haunted House and Haunted Mines Haunted House are located in Colorado Springs. The 13th Floor Haunted House and Frightmare Compound are two popular favorites in Denver. The spooky attractions have made numerous changes to keep customers and staff safe this year, starting with masks requirements, reduced capacity and sanitizing stations.

