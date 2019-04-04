COLORADO, USA — Colorado Rockies baseball is back!

The boys of summer return to downtown Denver for a six games beginning Friday. The Colorado Ballet concludes its season with Ballet MasterWorks. Spring gets into full swing this weekend with the Arvada Kite Festival and Boulder's Tulip, Fairy & Elf Festival. Disney on Ice returns to the Denver Coliseum and Grave Digger and Bigfoot headline separate monster truck shows in Colorado.

From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this April weekend. Check out one of these fun events across Colorado:

AP Photo/Ed Andrieski

DENVER — After seven games on the road, the Colorado Rockies are in town for their 2019 Home Opener! The Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2:10 p.m. Friday at Coors Field, one of six-straight home games through Wednesday. Fans who arrive early to this weekend’s games can look forward to free rally towels (Friday), magnetic schedules (Saturday) and Wild Card pennants (Sunday). Tickets are available at Rockies.com.

Arvada Kite Festival

ARVADA — Let's go fly a kite! The whole family will enjoy the annual Arvada Kite Festival on Sunday at Stenger Sports Complex at W. 58th Ave. and Oak St. You can bring your own kite or purchase one at the event. There will be kids' activities, booths and exhibits by professional kite flyers. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can learn more at ArvadaFestivals.com/arvada-kite-festival. The City of Arvada is offering kite-making classes for children on Friday and Saturday. Register online at Arvada.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BOULDER — Spring has officially arrived in downtown Boulder with Sunday's Tulip Fairy & Elf Festival. The beloved springtime tradition features live stage performances, face painting and free activities for children. The festival, which runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, will help welcome more than 15,000 tulips to Pearl Street Mall. Visit BoulderDowntown.com for a complete schedule.

Feld Entertainment, Inc.

DENVER — Disney magic arrives in Denver this weekend with Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment. Lightning McQueen, Mater, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Anna, Elsa and more will embark on daring adventures on ice. From wheels to waves, ice wonderlands to infinity and beyond, Disney on Ice plays the Denver Coliseum for eight performances Thursday to Sunday. Get your tickets at DisneyOnIce.com.

Mike Watson; Colorado Ballet

DENVER — Colorado Ballet concludes its 2018/19 season with Ballet MasterWorks. The program features George Balanchine’s Serenade and a performance of Carmina Burana for the first time in nearly 20 years. Carmina Burana features live music by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra and chorus and choreography by the Fernand Nault. Ballet MasterWorks opens Friday at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House and runs for seven performances through Sunday, April 14. Tickets are sold at ColoradoBallet.org.

Feld Entertainment

COLORADO SPRINGS — The roaring beasts of Monster Jam are back in the Centennial State this weekend. Colorado Springs’ Broadmoor World Arena will host four Monster Jam events from Friday to Sunday. Some of the trucks set to appear include the legendary Grave Digger, Bad Company, Big Kahuna, Hooked, Monster Mutt Dalmatian, Bakugan Dragonoid, Megalodon, and Stone Crusher. For tickets, showtimes and special discounts, head to MonsterJam.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LOVELAND — The Toughest Monster Truck Tour returns to Loveland’s Budweiser Events Center for three shows on Friday and Saturday. Some of the drivers set to appear this weekend include the iconic Bigfoot, Quad Chaos, Dirt Crew, Dragon Slayer, Wicked and Twisted Addiction. Plus, don’t forget about Megasaurus – the 3-story tall, car-eating dinosaur. Tickets are available at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office, BudweiserEventsCenter.com or by phone at (877) 544-TIXX.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DACONO — Race fans, rejoice! Colorado National Speedway begins its 2019 season Saturday night. Located just north of Denver along I-25, Colorado National Speedway is a lightning-fast 3/8 paved oval track that features some of the fiercest short-track competition found anywhere. Saturday nights at CNS are family-friendly, highly-entertaining and affordable. Practice starts at 2:30 p.m. and racing starts at 5:30 p.m. with Super Late Model, Grand American Modified, Super Stock and Figure 8 races on the schedule. If you don't know what that all means, don't worry. You'll love it. Tickets are available at ColoradoSpeedway.com.

Julieta Cervantes

DENVER — The classic Broadway musical Hello, Dolly! is back in the Mile High City. The winner of four Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Hello, Dolly! broke records on Broadway while receiving rave reviews. The musical features the iconic songs “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “It Only Takes a Moment,” “It Takes a Woman,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” “Hello, Dolly!” and more. Hello, Dolly! plays the Buell Theatre through Sunday. For tickets and showtimes, head to DenverCenter.org.

Denver Union Station

DENVER — Before the Colorado Rockies battle the Los Angeles Dodgers, stop by Denver Union Station from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for an Opening Day party. Terminal Bar’s extended patio will be filled with purple and the crowd-favorite Prince tribute band Paizley Park will be performing live. There will also be a new beer launch: The Union Station Helles Lager by Wibby Brewing.

9Health Fair

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, and talk to several medical professionals. Register in advance or just show up, doesn’t matter to us! We just hope to see you there. Either way, isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 9HealthFair.org.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

DENVER — The 2019 Pokémon Regional Championships come to the Mile High City this weekend. Pokémon Trading Card Game players from Colorado and across the country will compete for up to $50,000 in scholarships and prizes, including the coveted title of Pokémon Regional Champion and points that count towards a potential invite to the 2019 Pokémon World Championships in Washington, D.C. The family-friendly event takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

AURORA — The 46th annual Cactus Show & Sale is the largest cactus and succulent event in Colorado with plenty of plants, local growers and handcrafted pottery. First-time growers and professionals will enjoy this show which features plant experts, numerous pottery and nursery vendors, food trucks and how-to classes. This event takes place Saturday and Sunday at The Summit Event Center at 411 Sable Blvd. Show tickets can be purchased online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BOULDER — Summer farmers market season is nearly here, and the Boulder Farmers Market is ready to jump the gun. The Saturday Boulder Farmers Market opens this Saturday at 8 a.m. on 13th St. between Canyon and Arapahoe. The Saturday market will be open through Nov. 23, with live music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and artisan shows on the second Saturdays of each month.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BOULDER — Button enthusiasts, rejoice! The Colorado State Button Society presents the 51st Annual Show & Sale. Thousands of vintage, antique and contemporary buttons with be on view and for sale to the public on Friday and Saturday at the Millennium Harvest House on 28th Street. Admission to the Colorado State Button Society Show is free and parking is free as well. Learn more at ColoradoButtons.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

MANITOU SPRINGS — The 11th annual Manitou Springs Lantern Parade will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Manitou’s Memorial Park before stepping off at 8 p.m. The parade will walk up to Soda Springs Park for music and dancing until 9 p.m.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FORT COLLINS — Canyon Concert Ballet will hold an Adult Prom fundraiser at Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium on Saturday. The 80s-themed Adult Prom will have a DJ spinning 80s vinyl, a three-course gourmet dinner, dancing, drink bar, silent auction, voting for Prom King and Queen and more. The prom will begin at 6 p.m. at the beautiful fourth floor ballroom of Canvas Stadium. Reserve your tickets online.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

BOULDER — The CU Boulder student-led organizations Cultural Events Board and the Distinguished Speakers Board will host award-winning actress Viola Davis to Boulder on Thursday. Davis, the first black actress to win a competitive Tony, Oscar and Emmy Award, will speak at CU's Macky Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Rich Fury/Invision/AP

FORT COLLINS — Comedian Jay Leno is back on the standup circuit after nearly two decades behind the desk of The Tonight Show on NBC. The car enthusiast and best-selling children’s book author will perform Saturday night at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to see Leno’s legendary laidback, everyman-style of standup are sold at LCTix.com.

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

DENVER — Andrew Hozier-Byrne, professionally known as Hozier, is on the road in support of his new album Wasteland, Baby! Hozier’s sophomore album comes five years after his debut LP which featured the megahit “Take Me to Church.” Hozier’s “Wasteland, Baby! Tour” will stop at Denver’s Bellco Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday. Head to AXS.com for tickets.

Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP

BROOMFIELD — Rock band Breaking Benjamin takes over Broomfield’s 1stBank Center on Friday. The band, known for their “angst-heavy lyrics, swelling choruses, and crunching guitars,” will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. AltitudeTickets.com is the place for Breaking Benjamin tickets.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ASPEN — The 28th annual Aspen Shortsfest is now underway. This year’s program, which offers selections from over 30 countries, continues through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office or AspenFilm.org.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

DENVER — The magical world of Harry Potter returns to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science! Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday a Harry Potter movie will play on the museum's massive IMAX screen, beginning with this weekend's presentation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The Harry Potter-thon continues for ten films through June 8 with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Tickets are available online at DMNS.org.

Bellco Theatre; Comedy Works; AXS

DENVER — Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, known for their hit true crime comedy podcast My Favorite Murder, will bring their live tour to Denver this Saturday night. The duo’s podcast has broken download records since 2016 and created a devoted “Murderino” fan base. My Favorite Murder will begin at 8 p.m. at Denver’s Bellco Theatre. AXS.com is the place for tickets.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Concert “Beethoven’s Triumph” will feature Beethoven’s Violin Concerto and Symphony No. 5. Violinist Manuel Ramos will be joining this weekend’s performances, set for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Strings Music Pavilion. Reserve your seats at SteamboatOrchestra.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

GREELEY —The University of Northern Colorado School of Dance’s Spring 2019 Dance Concert arrives Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Union Colony Civic Center. Featuring works by guest choreographers and pieces by UNC Dance faculty, the concert is an event of dance beautifully-performed by student dancers. Visit UCStars.com to purchase show tickets.

Thinkstock by Getty

COLORADO SPRINGS — Forbes five-star and AAA five-diamond resort The Broadmoor will host a Weekend of Jazz from Friday to Sunday. The event features world-class talent for jazz and music enthusiasts and astounding food and wine options. Some of the performers at the 16th annual Weekend of Jazz include Earl Klugh, Michael McDonald, Jonathan Butler, Joey Alexander, Ron Otis, Najee and more. For show tickets and hotel information, visit WeekendofJazz.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

AURORA — The Aurora History Museum will celebrate Aurora’s impressive craft beverage community with a 21+ tasting event on Saturday. Tickets to “Last Call: Drink Local” include unlimited beer tastings, samples of cider and mead, exclusive drink releases and commemorative tasting glass. The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Visit AuroraGov.org for passes.

Thinkstock

FORT COLLINS — The 37th annual Wine Fest is one of Northern Colorado’s best wine tasting events with wine, beer, food, three raffles, silent and live auctions and more. The Wine Fest, which benefits Disabled Resource Services, runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at the Fort Collins Marriott. Visit WineFestFC.org for tickets and details.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BRECKENRIDGE —One of the first beer festivals of the season is Saturday’s Breckenridge Spring Beer Festival. The festival of brews, views and live music takes place at Main Street Station and The Village at Breckenridge off Park Ave from noon to 5 p.m. Some of the many breweries at Saturday’s event include Lone Tree Brewing, Bonfire Brewing, Boulder Beer, Left Hand Brewing Company, Accomplice Beer Company, Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, Telluride Brewing, Fate Brewing Company, Crazy Mountain Brewing Company and more. Unlimited tasting, VIP Experience and designated driver passes can be purchased online.

Getty Images

VAIL —More than 30 of Vail’s finest chefs and restaurants – and nearly 50 of the country’s top wineries – will be featured in this weekend’s Taste of Vail. The four-day event concludes Saturday. For a complete event schedule and festival passes, check out TasteofVail.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LONGMONT — The first-ever food truck battle in Longmont arrives this weekend. The Food Truck Cup 2019 will showcase local food trucks and beverage establishments from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Guests will vote for their favorites while enjoying drinks from Longmont Spirits and St. Vrain Cidery. Food Truck Up tickets are available online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — For fans of retro fashions and rare finds, the RiNo Art District (at 2750 Blake St.) will be home this weekend to a vintage-only pop-up market. The three-day marketplace will have over 30 shops and mobile boutiques offering clothing, furniture, home décor, jewelry, vinyl records and more. A “Bohemian Disco” opening party kicks off the weekend Friday night and food trucks will be on-site through Sunday. For opening party passes and full vendor lineup, visit ShopBonfireVintage.com.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

DENVER — If they can’t reach the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets look to lock up the No. 2 seed for the coming playoffs when they host the Portland Trailblazers on Friday night. The second-to-last home game for the Nuggets tips off at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Pepsi Center. Rapper and singer Baby Bash will be performing at halftime. For general tickets and Nuggets Night Out packages, visit AltitudeTickets.com.

Justin Purdy

GLENDALE — Major League Rugby is back in Glendale and 9NEWS on Saturday. The Glendale Raptors welcome the Houston SaberCats to Infinity Park at 7 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on KTVD Ch. 20 and 9NEWS.com. The Raptors’ fan zone will open at 5 p.m. at Infinity Park with activities, food trucks, beer vendors and more. Grab your game tickets at GlendaleRaptors.com.

Colorado Mammoth

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are back at Pepsi Center for game two of a three-game homestand. The Mammoth host the Saskatchewan Rush at 7 p.m. on “Lacross Out Cancer Night.” The 10th annual event teams the Mammoth and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children to fight cancer together. The team will hold a special halftime celebration looking back on a decade of Lacrosse Out Cancer. The first 5,000 fans will receive pink cowboys and the Mammoth will be sporting special uniforms. For tickets, visit AltitudeTickets.com.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

COMMERCE CITY — The No. 1-ranked United States Women’s National Team is in Colorado to take on Australia. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The U.S. team is on a tour dubbed “Countdown to the Cup” and are favorites in this summer’s World Cup in France. Team USA owns a 25-1-3 record against Australia and have never lost in five matches at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The United States Women’s National Team currently has two Colorado natives on their roster, forward Mallory Pugh and midfielder Lindsey Horan. For tickets, visit AltitudeTickets.com.

Lone Tree Arts Center

LONE TREE — Beehive: The 60s Musical is described as a “wild toe-tapping, head shakin’ musical tribute to the rockin’ women who made the music of the ’60s so special.” With tunes like “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Proud Mary,” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” you’ll be dancing in your seat, fondly remembering stars such as Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Lesley Gore and more. Beehive, which opened Wednesday, plays the Main Stage at the Lone Tree Arts Center through Saturday, April 13. For tickets, check out LoneTreeArtsCenter.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado Chamber Choir and University Singers take the stage this weekend to perform Rachmaninoff’s All-Night Vigil, Op. 37. They’ll be joined Sunday night by special guests the Chulalongkorn University Choir at UNC’s Frasier Hall. For tickets, visit Tickets.UNCO.edu.

TEDxCU

BOULDER — “Push and pull” is the theme of Friday’s TED event in Boulder. Life call pull us down many paths we could never predict and being able to push back against hardships helps us prosper on our unique journeys. The independently-organized TED event will feature ten speakers sharing stories of defeat, perseverance and growth. TEDxCU: Push & Pull begins at 6 p.m. at CU’s Glenn Miller Ballroom.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Some of the most amazing vehicles in Colorado and surrounding states will be on display at this 8th annual car show. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Lincoln Tech on E. 45th Ave. near Havana and I-70. There will be a kid zone, campus tours, food vendors and lots of beautiful automobiles. There will be an awards presentation at 1 p.m. Learn more at LincolnTech.edu.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LOVELAND — Tackle your wedding-planning jitters by checking out Sunday’s Bridal Festivals Wedding Expo. The show allows mingling with Northern Colorado’s top wedding experts, planners and vendors. The top gowns of 2019 will be there, along with information and advice on caterers, decorations, invitations, venues and attire. Northern Colorado’s largest bridal festival wedding expo opens at 11 a.m. at The Ranch Events Complex. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Deborah Freeman

CASTLE ROCK — This weekend’s Just Between Friends Sale will have over 175,000 name-brand baby and kids items at 50-90% off retail. Some of the items for sale include clothing, shoes, toys, books, games, nursery equipment, toys, strollers, car seats, cribs, maternity and nursery items, room décor and more. The sale runs from Thursday to Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Admission is just $2 at the door.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

PARKER — Shopping around for a camp that’s a good match for your kids? Check out the Mac Kid Douglas County Summer Camp & Activities Fair on Sunday at CU South Denver. Meet representatives from more than 40 summer camps and free summer activities in the Douglas County area (Highlands Ranch, Parker, Castle Rock, Lone Tree). The event is free and open to the public. That means all attendees get free admission that day to CU South Denver’s art and natural history museum and exhibits. While everyone is welcome, those who preregister here get some extras. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BRIGHTON — Head to Barr Lake State Park this April weekend for an opportunity to see bald eagles and, if they let you, their eaglets, with the help of a naturalist and guide. Bald eagle nesting tours will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Spots are limited, so reserve your spot by calling 303-659-6005.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Denver’s race that ends with cookies arrives this Sunday. The Cookie Chase 5K traverses a flat and fast course at Denver’s Washington Park. All finishers will receive a race logo shirt, finisher’s medal, and access to the post-race expo with food and cookies. You can register for the Cookie Chase 5K at ColoradoRunnerEvents.com.

Thinkstock

BROOMFIELD — The 10th Annual Frank Shorter Race4Kids’ Health will take place at Broomfield’s 1stBank Center. The Bolder Boulder qualifier, which begins at 8 a.m. Sunday, supports Healthy Learning Paths, a nonprofit that aims to spread the power of health for children. Registration can be completed online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FORT COLLINS — Spring Canyon Park is the site of Sunday’s Flying Pig 5K. The run/walk is a fundraiser to benefit families in the Family Support Services Program, which assists families who provide at-home support to a family member with intellectual or developmental disability. The 11th Annual Flying Pig 5K will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. For registration and donation information, visit FoothillsGateway.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

AURORA —The first half marathon of April is the Three Creeks Half Marathon on Saturday. The 13.1-mile course travels through Cherry Creek State Park and follows the banks of Cherry Creek, Windmill Creek and Cottonwood Creek on a mix of road, paved trails and dirt trails. The event beings at 7:45 a.m. with a pancake breakfast to follow. Registration can be completed online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Sunday’s City Park 4M run is an official Bolder Boulder qualifier. The run begins at 8 a.m. at Denver’s City Park, starting at the pavilion at the west end of Ferrill Lake. Soak in the crisp April air – and complete the online registration now.

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or in the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.





Have an unforgettable Wrestlemania weekend!

