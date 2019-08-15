COLORADO, USA — This weekend is all about peaches!

The Palisade peach is in full harvest and all of Colorado is enjoying the bounty grown on the Western Slope. Fort Collins and Lafayette will honor Palisade with peach festivals of their own this weekend.

Colorado also will see more county fairs this weekend along with Northglenn's Magic Festival, Cirque du Soleil's Corteo at Pepsi Center, Aurora's Global Fest, Greeley's Monster Day, Denver's Tacolandia and Wellness Your Way Festival, Boulder's Fringe Festival and more. The Colorado Rockies, Grand Junction Rockies and Rocky Mountain Vibes are also back in action in the Centennial State.

PALISADE — One of Colorado's most iconic summer festivals returns this weekend for a 51st year. The Palisade Peach Festival is celebrating 126 years of peaches and 51 years of festivals. The festival, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, is one of the original agricultural festivals in Colorado, honoring the rich history of peaches on the Western Slope with tasty food, live music, peach-eating contests, kids’ activities and recreation opportunities. The festival kicks off Thursday with an ice cream social and street dance at the downtown plaza. Jake Jabs of American Furniture Warehouse will crown the Peach Queen and Court at 6:30 p.m. Saturday's events include the Just Peachy 1K, 5K and 10K runs, Peach Festival Parade, car show, farm tours, tug-of-war contest, BBQ contest and more. See the full festival entertainment lineup at PalisadePeachFest.com. Just Peachy Run Races registration is available online.

FORT COLLINS — You'll be able to wash down a peach pie or peach cobbler with a peach beer or peach margarita at Saturday's Fort Collins Peach Festival. The festival will also feature plenty of food trucks and family-friendly kid zone areas with bounce castles, inflatable obstacle courses and face painting. Pamala Machala, My Blue Sky, and Foxfeather will be providing the music at this year's festival. The festival is a fundraiser that supports STEM Education in Fort Collins through the Rotary Clubs of Fort Collins. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Fort Collins.

LAFAYETTE — The 20th annual Lafayette Peach Festival honors the Palisade peach with peach pies, peach cobbler and peach smoothies. The festival runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Town Lafayette on Public Road. Food vendors, crafters, antique dealers and artists from Colorado and the western region will be on hand as well. Palisade's Morton's Orchards and Tate Orchards will be providing over thousands of pounds of peaches at three locations at the festival and 600 peach pies, 150 peach cobblers and 2,500 servings of peach smoothies will be served.

HAYDEN — The community of Routt County and visitors will come together this August weekend for the 105th annual Routt County Fair in Hayden. The exhibition hall at midway at the Routt County Fairgrounds open Thursday with rabbit, goat, lamb and sheep shows, horse races, and bonfire. A demolition derby and beer garden are set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the barn dance with live music begins Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The Lion’s Club Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Hayden. See the full fair schedule and entertainment lineup at RouttCountyFair.org.

ROCKY FORD — The 142nd annual Arkansas Valley Fair opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Rocky Ford Fairgrounds. Friday is Parade Day with the Arkansas Valley Fair Grand Parade set to step off at 10 a.m. on Downtown Main Street. A ranch rodeo begins at 1 p.m. Friday. Arkansas Valley Fair Rodeos at planned for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The crunching of the demolition derby will begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. While gate admission is free, tickets for the main events can be found at ArkValleyFair.com.

Cirque du Soleil

DENVER — Twelve years after its Denver debut, Corteo is back at Pepsi Center for an eight-day engagement. The long-running Cirque du Soleil production, which first set up its Big Top in the Pepsi Center parking lot in 2007, will now be inside the arena from Thursday, Aug. 15 to Aug. 22. Corteo premiered in 2005 as a Big Top production and converted to an arena show in 2016. The tour made stops in Broomfield and Loveland last year. Corteo, which means "cortege" in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The cast includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from around the world. More than 8 million people have attended a performance of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo. For tickets, visit CirqueduSoleil.com.

Chris Schneider; City of Aurora

AURORA — The City of Aurora’s 6th annual Aurora Global Fest returns to the Great Lawn at the Aurora Municipal Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. With more than 170 languages spoken in Aurora, the festival provides a unique opportunity for the community to become one. The free international festival promises live entertainment all afternoon and evening, as well as a large variety of ethnic food vendors. James Band, Simba, Enki Bello, and Tropical Kaoba are among those scheduled to perform on two stages. Visit AuroraGov.gov for more information.

DENVER — Unlimited tacos. If that doesn't hook you, this weekend's 4th annual Tacolandia will also have live music performances, a car show and more. This celebration of street tacos returns to Civic Center Park in Denver on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A VIP ticket option allows early entry at 3 p.m., as well as access to the VIP lounge with a special dining area, food from El Coco Pirata, and two free beers. Tacolandia tickets can be purchased here.

SEVERANCE — The Town of Severance’s annual Severance Days kicks off Friday with an all-town dinner, live music, and beer garden. The annual fishing derby at Blue Spruce Park will open Saturday’s festivities at 7 a.m. Lakeview Park will have booths and food trucks after 9 a.m. Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Overlook Park will have food trucks, live music, 2nd annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Eating Contest, craft brews and more.

Monster Day

GREELEY — Monster Day in downtown Greeley is family-friendly celebration of all things "monster!" Monster Day is Saturday and features Greeley the Gremlin, music, entertainment, face painting, costume contests, demonstrations and more. Come dressed up in your favorite monster costumes or just enjoy everyone else's. Greeley’s famous monster makers Distortions Unlimited will be on hand with some of their monstrous creations on display.

The Magic Festival

NORTHGLENN — The 3rd annual Magic Fest in Northglenn will feature over 30 magicians performing street magic, slight of hand, mentalism, card tricks and more. There will be performances for kids and performances for all ages. The family-friendly Magic Fest runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Northglenn Rec Center. A free indoor show for kids will start at 11 a.m. Saturday. Ticketed shows are scheduled for Saturday at the DL Parsons Theatre. Visit TheMagicFest.com for all the details and tickets.

DENVER — Play, shop, learn, adopt at the Denver Pet Expo at the National Western Complex. The expo will have plenty of exhibitors, prize giveaways, rescue groups, adoption opportunities, live entertainment, obedience demonstrations, readings, book signings, and more. Pets are welcome, so there will be free nail trimmings, pet-only activities, microchipping as well as heartworm and flea preventatives. The annual Denver Pet Expo runs Saturday and Sunday.

AURORA — The first-ever Rocky Mountain Puppet Palooza is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace. The free family-friendly outdoor festival will have puppets, entertainment, workshops, vendors, food and more. The event is free with a suggested donation of $5 to $10. You can RSVP to Puppet Palooza here.

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins Comic Con is happening this weekend with two days of panels, classes, hands-on demos, open forums, lectures and screenings about movies, television, comics and books. Over 140 artists, writers, creators and vendors will be on hand. Proceeds from the event benefit Poudre River Public Library District to encourage children’s literacy and increase access to art, culture and local creators in the community. Fort Collins Comic Con will be held Saturday and Sunday at Northside Aztlan Community Center. Tickets are on sale at FocoComicCon.com.

ERIE — Kids of all ages can honk the horn, turn the wheel and touch the buttons at Saturday’s Touch-A-Truck event in Erie. Trucks, cars, vans and equipment of all sizes will be at the event and AirLife Denver will be landing a helicopter as well. The free, family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Erie Community Center.

LITTLETON — For 91 years, Littleton residents have been holding a community celebration. This year’s 10-day Western Welcome Week festival now underway and runs through Sunday. Saturday is Festival Day with the Grand Parade in Littleton set to begin 10 a.m. There will also be an art show, craft and home improvement fair, book sale, live music and dance performances, quilt show, kids’ trike challenge, carnival games and more. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Boulder Fringe Festival

BOULDER — The 15th annual Boulder Fringe Festival is back with over two dozen events scheduled through Sunday, Aug. 26. The 12-day festival brings artists from around the country in areas of dance, music, cinema, theater, spoken word and more. Boulder's Pine Street Church is Fringe Central where you can get tickets, meet friends, network or meet artists. For more information about the artists, shows, venues, schedule, tickets and passes, visit BoulderFringe.com.

Wellness Your Way Festival

DENVER — This weekend’s Wellness Your Way Festival is a three-day festival aimed at providing guests the inspiration to transform your mind, body and spirit through education, entertainment, and innovation. Festival co-founder and singer-songwriter Jewel, Jillian Michaels, KaisaFit, Tone it Up Girls, Ron “Boss” Everline, Da Rulk, Don-A-Matrix, Denise & Kate Austin, Jen Widerstrom, and Joy Bauer are among those set to appear. Wellness Your Way Festivals runs Friday to Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center. A Festival Concert with Jewel and Rachel Platten is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. For tickets and a complete schedule, visit WellnessYourWayFestival.com.

Strength in the City

DENVER — Strength in the City, an all-day, family-friendly experiential fitness event, is coming to Denver at Sculpture Park this Sunday starting at 8 a.m. The event will include interactive workout experiences, an obstacle course, fitness adventures and nutritional workshops led by dozens of Denver's best trainers, yogis and healthy eating experts. There will also be live music from three Denver bands, DJs, and a "Garden of Growth" for kids. For tickets, visit AXS.com.

MONUMENT — Pickin’ on the Divide Bluegrass Festival will feature Colorado Bluegrass bands performing Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., rain or shine, at Limbach Park in downtown Monument. This year’s lineup includes Out of Nowhere, Flying W Wranglers, Tenderfoot Bluegrass, WireWood Station, and Scott Slay and the Rail. Tickets are $20 at the gate or $15 at PickinontheDivide.com.

Art Heffron, Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

LYONS — The 29th annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival is Friday through Sunday in beautiful Lyons. The festival, one of the country's premier music festivals, has its own musical genre: folks. Headliners this year include Ani Difranco, Mandolin Orange, Ben Folds, Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Ellis, The War and Treaty, Gasoline Lollipops, Violent Femmes, The East Pointers, The Oh Hellos, Patty Larkin and more. Rocky Mountain Folks Festival takes place at Planet Bluegrass Ranch. Tickets are sold on Shop.Bluegrass.com.

Mountain Town Music Festival

KEYSTONE —Keystone's River Run Village will be the home to the 6th annual Mountain Town Music Festival on Saturday. The Strumbellas, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Jared and the Hill, and The Brothers Comatose will be taking the stage while vendors will be selling fresh harvests of Rocky Ford melons and Olathe sweet corn. The festival will also have family-friendly activities including face painting and plant-your-own flower pot. The Mountain Town Music Festival runs from 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. And admission is free.

Jonas Grushkin

DURANGO — The Durango Bluegrass Meltdown crew is holding a special day of bluegrass, camping and fundraising on Saturday. The 5th annual Meltdown on the Mesa will feature local and regional bluegrass bands starting at 1 p.m. at Durango Mesa Park. The lineup includes Six Dollar String Band, Smelter Mountain Boys, Crooked Measures, Woodland Remedy, The Badly Bent, and Liver Down the River. Snag your tickets at DurangoMeltdown.com.

Steers and Beers Brew Fest‎

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hundreds of exclusive whiskeys and beers from around the world will be on tap at Saturday's 4th annual Steers and Beers Whiskey and Beer Festival. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Antlers Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs with three hours of sampling, a special VIP hour, food vendors, mechanical bull, DJ and more. A portion of Saturday’s proceeds will benefit the Proteus Syndrome Foundation. Steers and Beers Whiskey and Beer Festival tickets are available online.

DURANGO — Durango’s Mushroom & Wine Festival celebrates the area’s wild mushrooms with a weekend of guided mushroom hunts and a showcase of the town’s finest restaurants. The four-part festival begins Friday with a dinner at the Durango Mountain Club. For tickets and a complete 2019 schedule, check out PurgatoryResort.com.

WINDSOR — The 8th annual Front Range Wine Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Main Park in Windsor. The festival will feature wines from over 35 Colorado wineries, live music, food, and retail vendors. Tickets, available online, start at $30 and include a commemorative wine glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Saturday’s 1940s-themed swing party at the Steamboat Springs Airport/Bob Adams Field is sure to be an unforgettable evening. The party will benefit the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center Emergency Department. The 21-and-older event runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and features live music from After Midnight, hor d’oeuvres, beer, wine and martinis. Snag your tickets at YMCF.org.

PUEBLO — Mineral Palace Park is the site of the annual Pueblo Pride event. This weekend’s festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Pueblo Pride Parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. with a route through the park. There will be more than 60 vendors at the event as well as live entertainment, food and more.

Canvas Carnival; Firehouse Art Center

LONGMONT — The 2nd annual Canvas Carnival is a family-friendly event with working artists, food vendors, games and activities at Grossen Bart Brewery. There will be face painting, art activities, music, beer and more. Hosted by the Firehouse Art Center, the event opens at 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission cost is a suggested $5 donation. RSVP today!

Center for the Arts Evergreen

GOLDEN — The 29th annual Golden Fine Arts Festival is back this weekend in the heart of historic downtown Golden. The juried art show will have art, live performances, craft beer, food vendors and children's activities. More than 130 artists have been selected to showcase and sell their work in the mediums of jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture and more. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Denver Parade of Homes

DENVER — The 2019 Parade of Homes features 75 newly-designed and custom homes all over the greater metro area open to the public and free on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 25. Homes range from luxury show homes to affordably priced houses, from innovative to elegant located in neighborhoods throughout metro Denver – and they’re all new and all for sale. The Parade’s website again features a map and an online tour planner to help make the best use of your Parade of Homes time. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

DENVER — Your Colorado Rockies are back at home at Coors Field this weekend. The Rockies welcome the Miami Marlins to altitude for a three-game series that begins Friday at 6:40 p.m. Friday’s game is CU Night, Saturday is University of Wyoming Night, and Sunday afternoon’s game is the 15th annual Faith Day featuring a post-game concert by Kari Jobe. For tickets, head to Rockies.com/Tickets.

Rocky Mountain Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Vibes begin a long homestand at UCHealth Park beginning Saturday. The eight-game home series begins with a series against the Ogden Raptors at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Vibes, the rookie-league affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, welcome the Orem Owlz to Colorado Springs on Wednesday. MiLB.com is the place for Vibes tickets.

Todd Bennett; Grand Junction Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION — The rookie-league affiliate of the Colorado Rockies also begin an eight-game homestand starting Saturday. After a four-game series against the Orem Owlz, the Ogden Raptors will visit Grand Junction’s Suplizio Field beginning Wednesday. This Saturday’s game features Wienerschnitzel Wiener Dog Races where organizers aim to find the fastest wiener dog in the Grand Valley. Visit MiLB.com for GJ Rockies tickets.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Custom and classic motorcycles, cars, trucks, foreign and domestic, all years, makes, models will be on display at the 3rd annual Old Colorado City Car Show. The event also features restaurant and vendor booths, live music and fun for the whole family. The car show will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Bancroft Park. Admission is free!

MORRISON — The 107.9 KBPI Rock and Roll Car Show goes down this Sunday with cars, trucks, bikes, hot rods, muscle cars, tuners and more. There will also be grudge runs, a burnout contest, live music and vendor midway. The KBPI Rock 'n Roll Car Show begins at 7 a.m. Sunday at Bandimere Speedway.

JULESBURG — Julesburg’s 4th annual Hot Rod Revival runs Friday to Sunday at the Julesburg Drag Strip. The strip holds the title of the oldest drag racing track in the country sanctioned by the NHRA. The weekend begins with a Friday night cruise along Main Street in Julesburg. Saturday’s festivities include food vendors, live music and more.

NORTHGLENN — The 17th annual O'Meara Ford Golden Oldies Car Classic will be held Saturday at O'Meara Ford Center at I-25 and 104th. The car show is free to enter and free to attend, plus all makes and models are welcome. To register your vehicle, visit OMearaFord.com.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Colorado's love for Mumford & Sons has been rewarded with three concerts at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre this late-summer weekend. The band will perform on Thursday with opening act Lord Huron, Friday with Tennis, and Saturday with Milk Carton Kids. AXS.com is the place for Fiddler’s Green tickets.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — The B-52s are hitting the road for a 40th anniversary world tour which will stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sunday. Special guests with Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) and Berlin will open the concert at 7 p.m. Tickets for Sunday’s show are sold at AXS.com.

LONGMONT — The Longmont Home Show at the Boulder County Fairground provides an opportunity to get ideas for home renovations and meet vendors and suppliers. You’ll find the latest in design trends, remodeling, automation and outdoor living. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Parking and admission are free. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

AIDS Walk Colorado: A Festival for Life & 5K Walk/Run

DENVER — AIDS Walk Colorado - A Festival of Life & 5K Walk/Run - will be held at Denver's Cheesman Park on Saturday. The festival brings together thousands from across the state to raise money for HIV/AIDS service organizations throughout Colorado. The run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk steps off at 10 a.m. After the walk, the Celebration of Life Festival will have live entertainment, food and product vendors, additions to the AIDS Memorial Quilt and more. Walk and run registration is available online.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Colorado Animal Rescue is hosting the 7th annual Dog Day 5K in Glenwood Springs on Saturday. The 5K is a run/walk to support the animal rescue organization. Day-of race registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. at Two Rivers Park. Online race registration can be completed at ColoradoAnimalRescue.org.

The Color Run

COMMERCE CITY — America's brightest and happiest 5K race returns to Colorado this weekend at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. The Color Run is open to all skill levels and is more focused on having fun with friends, family and color than about finishing the race quickly. Runners will be doused in colorful powder along the route so that each runner looks like a beautiful rainbow when crossing the finish line. The color does mostly wash out, but it might be wise to wear items you wouldn't mind getting colorful. The starting line for Saturday's run will be open from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Runners are encouraged to arrive early to the site as the start line is its own pre-race party with music, dancing, warm-up stretching and giveaways. Race registration is available online at TheColorRun.com.

DENVER — Sleep Tight Colorado will host their 9th annual 5K Pajama Jog at Denver's City Park on Saturday. The 5K, which starts at 8 a.m., is professionally timed but runners can sprint, jog, walk or participate with leashed pets. All the proceeds from the race go towards buying sleeping bags for Colorado's homeless. Runners are encouraged to come dressed in a costume for contest prizes. Race registration is available at SleepTightColorado.org.

DENVER — Cancer League of Colorado will present the 23rd annual Race for Research, a 5K run/walk on Sunday in Denver’s Washington Park. The Race for Research is one of four annual fundraisers for the Cancer League of Colorado, a 100 percent volunteer-run non-profit organization that funnels all of its fundraising proceeds to cancer research and patient support organizations in Colorado. Nearly 1,100 runners and walkers will enjoy a timed 5K loop around Washington Park, a post-race expo, kids’ zone with games, craft beer garden, goodie bags and more. Register today at Race4Research.com.

OURAY — This weekend’s Mt. Sneffels Marathon & Half Marathon will be run in the “Switzerland of America” - Ouray, Colorado. The races support the Mount Sneffels Education Foundation. The event begins Saturday morning and will have race amenities and finish line activities. Registration can be completed at MtSneffelsMarathon.com.

DENVER — The 2nd annual Good Deed Dash will allow teams of up to six people to complete a checklist of good deeds while navigating a scavenger hunt. Once the four-hour time limit is up, teams will reconvene at Blake Street Tavern for drinks and to share good stories of good deeds. Tickets include a t-shirt, free drinks and a $10 donation to Children’s Hospital Colorado. The Good Deed Dash begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Relay For Life

HIGHLANDS RANCH — Relay for Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, will host a walk this Saturday at Shea Stadium in Highlands Ranch. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a ceremony honoring everyone who's been affected by cancer, followed by a walk. There will also be food and drinks at the closing ceremony. Registration for Relay for Life can be completed online.







