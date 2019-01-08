COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs.

There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.

MONTROSE — Sweet corn season has arrived in Colorado! The 28th annual Olathe Sweet Corn Festival returns to Colorado's Western Slope on Saturday with food, corn-eating contests, family-friendly activities and live music. Each ticket includes all-you-can-eat Olathe Sweet Sweet Corn, beverages, live music starting at noon and a concert by country music singer Craig Campbell. There will be food and craft vendors, non-profit booths and a beer and wine garden too. This year’s festival takes place at the Montrose County Event Center. For Olathe Sweet Corn Festival information and ticket sales, visit OlatheSweetCornFest.com.

BRIGHTON — The 2019 Adams County Fair runs through Sunday at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton. Friday is 9NEWS Kids Day at the fair with free kids' zone activities, games, discounted carnival armbands and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Colorado’s top mascots will be at the fair on Friday including Bernie of the Avalanche, Dinger of the Rockies, and the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders. Aaron Watson and Ned Ledoux will perform Thursday, a demolition derby is set for Friday night, a NSPA Truck Pull on Saturday and a concert by Día de La Familia Y La Original Banda El Limon on Sunday. Free shuttle service to the Adams County Fair operates from Prairie View High School and Shadow Ridge Middle School. To see a complete fair schedule or to purchase tickets, visit AdamsCountyFair.com.

CASTLE ROCK — The 100th annual Douglas County Fair & Rodeo will be held Thursday to Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock. This Colorado tradition features two entertainment stages, three PCRA rodeos, Xtreme Bulls, mutton bustin', a stick horse rodeo, carnival, pancake breakfast, FFA and 4-H exhibits and a livestock sale. Some of the many performers scheduled to perform this weekend include Gary Allen, Walker Williams, and Police tribute band Message in a Bottle. You can buy tickets at the gate or DouglasCountyFairandRodeo.com.

LOVELAND — Northern Colorado will be in the fair spirit with the Larimer County Fair from Friday to Tuesday. The fair is free to attend and parking is free! Bring some money for the carnival, however, or grab a carnival Mega Pass at TREEventsComplex.com. Country music star Jerrod Niewmann will headline a concert Friday night and PRCA rodeos are scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the Budweiser Events Center with tickets available at the box office, by phone at 877-544-TIXX or BudweiserEventsCenter.com. To see a full 4-H and entertainment schedule, hop onto LarimerCountyFair.org.

Greeley Stampede

RIFLE — The Western Slope has caught the fair bug as this weekend's Garfield County Fair is packed with events. As far as county fair concerts goes, it gets no bigger than Friday night's headliner Trace Adkins special guest Joe Nichols. The Garfield Country Fair runs through Sunday with a rodeo, Xtreme bulls, monster trucks, demolition derby, carnival, 4-H activities and much, much more. To see the schedule or to get tickets, visit GarfieldCountyFair.com.

SPRINGFIELD — The final weekend of the Baca County Fair has numerous 4-H events scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The Dry Creek Ranch Rodeo has a start time of 7 p.m. Friday with the Colorado Cowgirls performing as well. The Baca County Fair Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a community BBQ. A horseshoe tournament, cornhole tournament, and demolition derby complete the festivities on Saturday in Springfield.

JULESBURG — The Sedgwick County Fair opened Wednesday and has festivities scheduled through Sunday. Sheep, goat, rabbit, beef and poultry shows will be held Friday along with a junior rodeo. The Sedgwick County Fair Parade will step off Saturday morning at 10. Saturday is “Hawaiian Day” at the fair. A demolition derby with compact and full-size cars roars into action at 5:30 p.m. Sunday's events include a parade of champions and livestock sale.

PONCHA SPRINGS — The 2019 Chaffee County Fair continues this weekend. There will be 4-H activities, robotics contests, rodeos, disc golf, performances from the Westernaires, music from Wes Nickson Band, and more. Tickets are available at ChaffeeCountyFair.com. The Chaffee County Fair runs through Sunday.

KIOWA — This is the perfect weekend to experience the hot days and cool nights of summer at the county fair this weekend in Kiowa. The 2019 Elbert County Fair runs through Sunday and has livestock shows, kiddie rides, 4-H projects, market sale, shopping, horse shoe tournament and much more. A fair parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. Sunday followed by a family fun rodeo with mutton bustin', bull riding and ice cream-eating contest. Check out the complete schedule at ElbertCountyFair.com.

CORTEZ — Southwest Colorado is ready for fair season with a packed lineup at the 2019 Montezuma County Fair. The fair, which runs through Sunday, has 4-H exhibits, animal shows, lawn mower races, agricultural competitions, a car show and much more planned. The outdoor arena will be home to a concert by Reckless Kelly with Sitton Shotgun on Friday night, a ranch rodeo Friday and demolition derby Saturday evening. For tickets and information, head to MontezumaCountyFair.com.

LONGMONT — The Boulder County Fair is the oldest fair in Colorado, operating since 1869. Kids, families and friends will enjoy lots of free entertainment and activities throughout the fair which runs from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 11. The 150th annual Boulder County Fair features a daily carnival, food and nightly entertainment events like concerts and rodeos. This weekend features a performance by Lauren Alaina on Friday night, a Mexican Rodeo on Saturday and Craft Distillery Festival and CPRA Rodeo this Sunday. For tickets and the massive 2019 schedule, check out BoulderCountyFair.org.

CRIPPLE CREEK — Two full weekends of fun in Cripple Creek end on Sunday, but not before lots of terrific events. Friday night a livestock auction will be followed by a dance. Family Fun Day on Saturday runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the always-delightful demolition derby at 4 p.m. The final day of the fair includes Cowboy Church services and rough stock rodeo with mutton bustin'. Here's the Teller County Fair schedule.

MEEKER — Forget your labor and bring your neighbor to the 2019 Rio Blanco County Fair. The 2019 fair is underway now and concludes Saturday in Meeker. A full day of 4-H activities ends with a free concert Friday evening. A lil' buckeroo rodeo takes place on Saturday, as well as a bake sale.

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The 68th annual Archuleta County Fair takes place from Thursday to Sunday in beautiful Pagosa Springs. Daily activities at the fair include laser tag, kids’ train rides, food and product vendors, 4-H displays, petting farm, beer garden, entertainment and shows. "Bares, Broncs, 'n Bulls" is set for Friday night in the Rodeo Arena and a ranch rodeo will start at noon Saturday. Venture on ArchuletaCountyFair.com for the 2019 lineup of events.

CAÑON CITY — The final weekend of the Fremont County Fair begins with a reward for senior citizens who, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, will receive a complimentary breakfast of biscuits and gravy from the Beta Zeta Sorority and the Fremont County Fair Board. Friday is also Family Day with fun and educational booths and games just for the kiddos. The full schedule of all the 4-H activities planned on Saturday and Sunday is listed at FremontCountyFair.com.

BRUSH — It's officially fair season in Morgan County with nearly two weeks of activities planned for the 2019 fair including 4-H exhibits, livestock shows, pedal tractor pull, horse shows, family steak night and lots more. The 2019 fair at the Morgan County Fairgrounds continues through Thursday, Aug. 8. Click here to see the full list of activities and events.

MONTE VISTA — The theme of the 117th annual San Luis Valley Fair is "Another Year in Paradise." The 2019 fair begins Saturday and will run through Saturday, Aug. 10. Colorado Truck & Tractor Pullers Association has an event set for Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. Check out the full schedule for the upcoming week at SanLuisValleyFair.com.

YUMA — Since 1915, Yuma County has been known to have one of the state's finest fairs. This year's fair runs through Wednesday with a packed lineup this weekend. Cowboy Church services begin Sunday's festivities including horse racing, draft horse pulling and a Yuma County Ministerial Associations Program on Sunday night. The Yuma County Fair Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Tuesday in downtown Yuma and Eric Paslay will headline a concert Tuesday night. The fair concludes with a PRCA Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. See a complete fair schedule at YumaCounty.net.

AKRON —The 121st annual Eastern Colorado Roundup features fun for all ages with 4-H youth projects, food, carnival, exhibits, rodeo and more. Colt Ford, with special guest Koe Wetzel, is set to perform a Saturday night concert and a NSPA Sled Pull highlights the Thursday night schedule. The 2019 Eastern Colorado Roundup runs through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Visit ECRoundup.com for a schedule of this weekend’s events and concert tickets.

KERSEY — “Take Pride in the Red, White and Blue” at the 2019 Kersey Days Celebration. The two-day celebration opens Friday with the Chris ‘Spiffy’ Leaf Memorial Lawnmower & Go-Kart Races at Kohler Farms. Kersey’s Centennial Park on Saturday will be home to a kids’ zone, car show, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, beer garden, talent show, retail and food vendors and more. Headliner Boom Twang will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday followed by a firework show.

LAMAR — The Sand & Sage Round-Up in Lamar is turning 118 years old in 2019. The first day of the fair on Saturday kicks off with a concert from Reckless Kelly with Scooter Brown Band. A horse show and Vaqueros Gymkhana are on Sunday's lineup. The fair, which also features a carnival, vendors and 4-H activities, has festivities scheduled through Saturday, Aug. 10. You can check out the full festival schedule at SandandSageRoundup.com.

HARTSEL — The first weekend of August means the return of Hartsel’s fun community celebration. Hartsel Days takes place Saturday and Sunday with live music, auction, over 60 vendors with foods, crafts, wood-carved furniture, homemade biscuits hot from the Dutch over and homemade jams and jellies.

LEADVILLE — High in the Rocky Mountains, Leadville Boom Days is a three-day celebration of food, arts, crafts, fun and family-friendly activities. Leadville Boom Days are a historical celebration of the Old West with gunslingers, burro races, contests of mining skill and a street fair with over 100 food and craft booths. The festival runs from Friday to Sunday with the annual Boom Days Parade set to step-off Saturday at 10 a.m. The Cloud City Cruisers Car Club will present The Boomin' Auto Show following the parade, while breakfast will be served on the courthouse lawn from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. LeadvilleBoomDays.org has the complete weekend schedule.

EDGEWATER — The 56th annual Scottish Festival and Rocky Mountain Highland Games return this weekend at Citizens Park in Edgewater. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday with a special Saturday night concert at the Citizen Pavilion with food, wine, beer and spirits available for purchase. The two-day festival includes massed pipes and drums with a parade of clans, historical re-enactors, a parade of British dogs, non-stop Celtic music, solo piping, drum, athletic and dance competitions, vendors with Celtic merchandise, Irish step dancing, whiskey tasting, a Renaissance Scots Village, children's activities and more. A British car show will be held on Sunday. To see a complete entertainment lineup or to get single-day or weekend passes, head to ScottishGames.org.

City of Littleton; Twilight Criterium

LITTLETON — The 7th annual Littleton Twilight Criterium and Bike Fest will take place Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. A criterium is a bike race on a short, closed-circuit course which is great for spectators because the races fly by every few minutes at nearly 30 miles per hour. Saturday's race takes place on the streets of Historic Downtown Littleton with some of the best racers in the country. The event also includes a beer garden, food trucks, lawn games, and live music from “Pandas and People” and “That 80’s Band.”

ALAMOSA — San Luis Valley Beat the Head BBQ event returns this weekend to Cole Park in Alamosa. The BBQ competition on Saturday is a Kansas City Barbecue Society and Rocky Mountain BBQ Association event. Cookers will compete for prizes in chicken, pork, ribs, brisket, steak and the People's Choice categories. Events on Friday include a Kids-Q (for the budding BBQ chef in your family), cornhole tournament and live music from Blue Sky Band. The Hogwaller Mud Run will start and finish from Cole Park Saturday morning where the smell of BBQ will entice you to finish quickly. To see a complete schedule or to register for a BBQ event, visit SLVBeatTheHeat.com.

Taste of Ethiopia Festival

DENVER — The 7th annual Taste of Ethiopia Festival is a one-of-a-kind experience of unique food, music, arts, crafts and more. Saturday's festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Parkfield Lake Park in northeast Denver. The festival will have some of the area's best Ethiopian restaurants and caterers as well as live music, entertainment, cultural dance shows, the sacred Ethiopian coffee ceremony and lots of vendors with products and arts. Admission to the festival is free!

Taste of Ethiopia Festival

CENTENNIAL — The 1st annual Taste of the Middle East Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Center Park. The festival, which aims to bring people together with food, art, music, and dance, will have family-friendly activities, delicious food from local restaurants like Marrakesh Grill, Turkish coffee cup reading, henna and more. The festival will also have a raffle drawing for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class at 9 p.m.

Denver International Festival

DENVER — Denver's Civic Center Park will be home to the 4th annual Denver International Festival on Saturday. The event is a free celebration of the best traditional food, music, art, beer and wine from Colorado and abroad. Downtown Denver will be filled with international flavors, artwork and music from more than 25 performers, 20 food trucks and 50 vendors, a kids’ village and more. The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

ARISE Music Festival

LOVELAND — Sunrise Ranch in Loveland is the site of ARISE Musical Festival this weekend. The lineup of the 7th annual festival includes TIPPER, Beats Antique, Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon, Sunsquabi, CloZee, Rising Appalachia, Voodoo Dead, Aqueous and The Main Squeeze, Marvel Years, Defunk, Maddy O'Neal, Cycles, Goopsteppa, Satsang, John Craigie, Tenth Mountain Division, Evanoff, and dozens more. Over 200 scheduled performances and presentations will take place over the three days of the festival. The festival runs Friday to Sunday and tickets are found at ARISEFestival.com.

Union Station Buskerfest

DENVER — Denver's Union Station will be transformed into a world-class busker festival this weekend with street performers, face painters, larger-than-life puppets, roaming performers, kinetic contraptions and more. Some of this weekend’s internationally-acclaimed acts include Tianna the Traveler, Peter Rabbit, Street Circus, Sam Malcolm Comedy Juggling All Star and many more. The 4th annual Union Station Buskerfest kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday. Check out the full weekend schedule at UnionStationBuskerfest.com.

EVERGREEN — The 10th annual Dam Ducky Derby is this Saturday in downtown Evergreen. At this delightful event, spectators buy one or more uniquely-numbered ducks. The ducks are then dumped by fire truck above the dam into Bear Creek below. The ducks race down the creek with cash prizes going to the winning ducks. There will also be trolley horse rides on Main Street, food vendors, music, carnival games and other family-friendly activities. Dam Ducky Derby starts at 11 a.m. and ducks drop at 1 p.m. Buy your ducks ahead of time at DowntownEvergreen.com.

DACONO — The 12th annual Carbon Valley Music Festival gets underway at 2 p.m. at Dacono’s Centennial Field. The event, which offers free admission and free parking, features headliner Los Lonely Boys, plus Cary Morin, Chris Daniels and the Kings, Petty Nicks Experience, Tyler Walker Band, and Alfonzo Dworak. The all-cash event will have cocktails and spirits tastings and competitions, beer garden, free kids’ activities including bungee trampolines, climbing walls and bounce castles, and a huge firework show after dark.

SOUTH FORK — The 14th annual Rhythms on the Rio Music Festival is a three-day music event on the banks of the Rio Grande River. The 2019 festival features musical acts Fruition, the Travelin’ McCoury & the Larry Keel Experience present the Grateful Ball, Kyle Hollingsworth Band, Bill Nershi, the Main Squeeze, Wood Belly, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Elder Grown and more. Tickets for the festival, which runs Friday to Sunday, are available online.

CRAIG — The Moffat County Balloon Festival returns this weekend at Loudy Simpson Park in Craig. Balloon launches are scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s festivities include a 5K fun run/walk and the Colorado Cruiser's Classic Car Show. There will also be a rubber ducky race, arts, crafts, food vendors, beer garden and live music. Kyle Allgood & the NoGoods take the festival stage at 6:30 p.m. Saturday followed by balloon glow at 8:30 p.m. See the complete event schedule at MCBalloonFestival.com.

Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival

KEYSTONE — The sounds and flavors of Appalachia are coming to the Rockies. The 23rd annual Keystone Bluegrass & Beer Festival has down-home cooking, frothy flavors and mountain music. There will be more than 100 brews from more than 40 Colorado craft breweries. Local Folk, The Pine Beatles, Sugar & The Mint, Ground Score, The Mighty Pines, Grass It Up, Chain Station, Oakhurst, Woodbelly, Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, Peter Rowan, Larry Keel Experience and Lindsay Lou are among those set to perform on three stages. Tickets for the 23rd annual event at Keystone’s River Run Village are available online.

PUEBLO — The Big Bear Brew Fest at Pueblo’s Arkansas Riverwalk is even bigger in 2019. One of Colorado’s premier beer festivals, this weekend’s event will have hundreds of beers, whiskeys and wines, live entertainment, food trucks and activities. Tickets for the Big Bear Brew Fest, which runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, are available online.

WINTER PARK — Winter Park's Rendezvous Events Center is the site of Saturday's Winter Park Beer Festival. Over two dozen Colorado breweries will be offering their suds for sampling. The festival, which runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., will also have live music from Alive on Arrival and El Paso Lasso. Grab your tickets at WinterParkBeerFestival.com.

West Colfax MuralFest

LAKEWOOD — Previously known as West Colfax MuralFest, the 5th annual Colfax ArtFest is bigger and bigger than ever in the heart of Lakewood’s 40 West Arts District at Lamar Station Plaza. The plaza, which is home to Casa Bonita, has two art galleries, an-award winning brewery and more. Colfax ArtFest begins with Friday night’s Colfax Art Crawl. Saturday’s festivities include trolley tours of public art, kids’ activities, classic car show, live painting, live music, food trucks, craft beer, yard games and much more. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Download a program of festival events at ColfaxArtFest.org.

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival was ranked No. 23 on Sunshine Artist's top 200 fine art festivals list. The 18th annual festival will feature 100 artists from around the nation presenting ceramics, mixed media, fiber, jewelry, painting, wood, glass, sculpture and more. The Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival runs Thursday morning to Saturday evening at Main Street Station, on the corner of South Main Street and Park Avenue. Admission is free!

Molly McCormick

CRESTED BUTTE — Now in its 47th year, the Crested Butte Arts Festival features amazing art, cuisine, entertainment, artist demonstrations, children's activities and an art auction in one of the most picturesque towns in America. The 2019 festival begins Friday and continues through Sunday on Elk Avenue in downtown Crested Butte. Parking and admission are free at the festival.

AVON — Picturesque Avon will be holding an annual outdoor arts festival on Saturday and Sunday at Beaver Creek Resort on Avondale Lane. Local and national artists from 30 different states will be showcasing their work in paintings, jewelry, mixed media, pottery and more. The 32nd annual Beaver Creek Art Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and admission is free. A free shuttle will run from the parking lots along Highway 6 to Beaver Creek Village.

CREEDE — Rock enthusiasts, rejoice! More than 35 dealers will descend on the Creede Underground Mining Museum this weekend for the 2019 Creede Rock & Mineral Show. Rock lovers will be able to see the latest and greatest mineral specimens, fossils, jewelry, gold nuggets, beads, tools and artifacts. This weekend’s show will also offer educational displays and evening lectures. The show is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Eagle Mushroom & Wild Food Festival

EAGLE — The 10th annual Mushroom and Wild Food Festival returns Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Eagle. Experts in mushroom and wild food foraging, cuisine, cultivation, preservation, and adventuring will offer classes, guided tours, cooking demonstrations and more. Some of the many classes include Mushrooming 101, Nutritional & Medicinal Mushrooms, Best Tasting Wild Foods of the Rocky Mountains, the Preservation of Wild Food, the Culture of Mushrooming and more. For tickets and a 2019 schedule of events, head to EagleMushroomFest.com.

FOUNTAIN — This weekend’s People’s Tiny House Festival explores the facets of “simple living” including tiny houses, converted vans, converted school buses, container homes and more. The expo will also feature DIY vendors, speakers and panel discussions, live music, beer and wine, and on-site camping. The festival runs Friday through Sunday at Pikes Peak International Raceway. Tickets for the family-friendly and dog-friendly festival are available online.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR — It's your last opportunity to take a magical tour through time and legend in 2019. Saturday and Sunday are the last two days of the Colorado Renaissance Festival this year. Now in its 43rd season, the festival features art, food, jousting, merriment and a cast of hundreds spread throughout the festival and on seven stages. Avoid the ticket lines by purchasing at ColoradoRenaissance.com or at King Soopers.

LAKEWOOD — Join the dancers of the Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Colorado for an afternoon of ballroom dance performances with enchanting ladies, enthralling men and engrossing characters. Featuring choreography by ballroom dance legends Eduard Apolonov, Jack Davy and Chantel Le Clerc, “A Dance Show” will have music from classical musical theater productions as well as modern favorites. With Broadway-quality lighting and special effects, the show will explore dance styles ranging from Cha Cha and Swing to Waltz. Performances of “A Dance Show” are set for 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lakewood Cultural Center. For tickets, visit Lakewood.Showare.com.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

DENVER — The Second City, the world-famous comedy company, has brought its latest undertaking to the Mile High City. It’s Not You, It’s Me - The Second City takes shots at heartbreak, missed connections, and the mire of human relationships. The new comedy plays the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday, Aug. 25. Visit DenverCenter.org for showtimes and tickets.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

ENGLEWOOD — Following Thursday night’s preseason game against the Falcons, the Denver Broncos resume training camp on Sunday. The team will hold a free practice from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday. Parking lots open at 7 a.m. and gates at 8 a.m. Have your Sharpies ready: fans will have the opportunity to get some player autographs after practice. The Broncos, 9NEWS and Volunteers of America will be collecting school supplies at the entrance gate to all training camp practices. Fans are encouraged to bring backpacks, binders, notebooks, markers, crayons and monetary donations to help. Other training camp practices this week are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies look to turn the page on an awful July, hopeful that August will bring a return to winning baseball. The Rockies welcome division-rival San Francisco Giants to Coors Field for a Friday-to-Sunday series. Saturday evening’s game is a “Star Wars Night” while the first 15,000 fans to Sunday’s game can snag a Kyle Freeland bobblehead. Rockies.com/Tickets is the best place to reserve your seats and avoid the box office lines.

Rocky Mountain Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Vibes continue their series against the Ogden Raptors through Sunday afternoon at UCHealth Park. Highlights of the five-game series are Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, fireworks on Friday, “Wonderful Wizarding World” Night with fireworks on Saturday and “Paint the Park Pink” on Sunday. MiLB.com is the place to get your tickets to the Vibes, the rookie-league affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Todd Bennett; Grand Junction Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION — The Grand Junction Rockies wrap a short homestand when they host the Orem Owlz on Thursday and Friday at 6:40 p.m. Friday night’s game features a postgame firework show. You can reserve your seats at Grand Junction’s Suplizio Field at MiLB.com.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

COMMERCE CITY — Your Colorado Rapids are back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The Rapids will host the Montreal Impact with a rescheduled 4th of July firework show after the match. Snag your Major League Soccer tickets at AltitudeTickets.com.

Red Rocks Community College

WESTMINSTER — Red Rocks Community College, in conjunction with Westminster Public Schools, open their new production of L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz this August weekend. Performances are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Joanna Ramsey Theatre at Westminster High School. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Phamaly Theatre Company

DENVER — Phamaly Theatre Company opens its summer production of Chicago this weekend! Set against the backdrop of the roaring 20s, Chicago tells the story of Roxie Hart, in jail with her idol Velma Kelly, and her lawyer Billy Flynn. Features the famous songs from John Kander and Fred Ebb, the musical plays The Studio Loft at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday, Aug. 25. Reserve your seats at DenverCenter.org.

UNC School of Theatre Arts and Dance

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado School of Theatre Arts and Dance’s professional summer stock company, Little Theatre of the Rockies, continues its new production this weekend of Into the Woods. Based on tales from Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault, the musical features familiar heroes and villains such as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and more. Tickets for Into the Woods, which runs through Sunday, are available through Arts.UNCO.edu or by phone at 970-351-4849.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

GRAND JUNCTION — Country music star Granger Smith returns to the Centennial State this weekend for a performance on the Western Slope. Smith will be joined by Earl Dibbles Jr. at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar this Sunday night. Reserve your tickets before they’re gone.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

DENVER — The “Harry Potter Film Concert Series” continues this weekend with another unforgettable performance from the Colorado Symphony. This weekend features a screening of the feature film Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince with the score performed live by the Colorado Symphony. Performances are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall. For tickets, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.

CLARK — The 3rd annual Pearl Lake Festival is home to some of the best flatwater paddling in the Centennial State. Saturday’s festival will have fun and family-friendly races, food, beer vendors and more. A portion of the event’s proceeds go towards improving Pearl Lake State Park.

BROOMFIELD — Car lovers will be heading to Broomfield on Saturday for the annual Rocky Mountain Car Show and Swap Meet. The show is free to attend at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport and parking is $5. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the car show, there will be war bird fly-bys, static displays, food and entertainment.

DENVER — The 35th annual Rocky Mountain Book & Paper Fair is the largest antiquarian book and paper fair in the Rocky Mountain region. The fair will be open Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Denver Mart at 58th Avenue and I-25. Book and art enthusiasts will love exploring the selection of fine, rare and valuable books, maps, postcards, prints, posters and related materials.

FOUNTAIN — This weekend’s Pikes Peak Junkfest is the first of its kind in Colorado. The Friday and Saturday event at Pikes Peak International Raceway will have over 200 vendors taking over the track’s infield, plus food trucks and live music. “A true-blue, outdoor, old-school upscale flea with flair” is how organizers describe the festival’s variety of antiques, vintage farm junk and architectural salvage. Children and parking are free to the Pikes Peak Junkfest, tickets to which are $5 at SquareUp.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2019 Parade of Homes in Colorado Springs opens Friday with 28 homes built by 22 home builders. The showcase highlights the latest innovations and design trends in new homes including affordable updates and “dream-home” updates. The Colorado Springs Parade of Homes will be open through Sunday, Aug. 18. Tickets are available online at SpringsParade.com.

AURORA — The 9th annual Denver Burger Battle has one goal: to determine the best burger in Colorado. At least 21 of Colorado's best restaurants will compete for bragging rights of Best Burger with judges and the people each having a voice. The burger battle takes place Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Stanley Marketplace. Tickets are available online.

Valdamir Bukalo, Fit Foodie 5K

WESTMINSTER — Eat your way to the most-delicious finish line ever at the Fit Foodie Festival and 5K. The 5K race features bites of food from tasting stations along the course. After the race participants at the festival will enjoy mouthwatering food, a beer garden, culinary and fitness demonstrations and more. All runners receive a finisher's medal and goody bag with gifts from health and wellness brands. The Fit Foodie Festival & 5K takes place Saturday morning at Westminster City Park. Registration is available at FitFoodieRun.com.

Walk Like MADD

DENVER — This year marks the 11h anniversary of Walk Like MADD, which aims to rally thousands across the country to create a future of "No More Victims." The Denver Walk Like MADD will take place on Saturday at Denver's Sloan Lake. The event is held to remember those killed by drunk driving and to raise funds for medical and legal assistance for those affected by drunk driving crashes, to support law enforcement and to work towards tougher laws for drunk driving offenders. Race registration is available at WalkLikeMADD.org or on-site starting at 7:30 a.m. The race will step off at 9:30 a.m.

GOLDEN — Ride Like a Girl – the 3rd annual Colorado Women’s Ride Day – is set for Sunday morning at Golden’s Grampsas Memorial Complex. The event celebrates women cyclists with women-led road and mountain bike rides for all abilities followed by a delicious brunch. A portion of proceeds will benefit the young cyclists in the Colorado High School Cycling League. Ride Like a Girl Registration is available online.

FRASER — The proceeds from Saturday’s Winter Park Half Marathon and 5K benefit the Shining Stars Foundation, which helps children with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses. The half marathon begins at 8 a.m. with the 5K following at 9 a.m. at Fraser’s Grand Park. Grand County residents earn a 10% discount at RunSignUp.com.

AVON — The 8th annual Beaver Creek Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K begins and ends at Beaver Creek Resort's Creek Side Park. The half marathon begins the event at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The trail courses are run on both single track and dirt road trail. Register today at RaceRoster.com.

ALAMOSA — The Hogwaller Mud Run, part of Alamosa’s Beat the Heat BBQ festivities, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event, which begins and ends at Cole Park, let's you “play like a pig so you can eat like one.” Registration for the mud run obstacle course and kids’ run can be completed online.

AURORA — The 5th annual Run for the Ring 5K and Kids Fun Run take place at the beautiful University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The 5K run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by the kids fun run. Kids’ zone activities include splash zones, bounce houses, games and more. The event at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, will support Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, whose mission is to fund research and promote diabetes awareness and education. Registration is available at RunSignUp.com.

BRIGHTON — The 6th annual Adams County Fair Funnel Cake 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run will get underway Saturday morning at Riverdale Regional Park, site of the 2019 Adams County Fair. Proceeds from the event benefit the Adams County Foster Families. On-site registration will open at 6:45 a.m. and the 5K kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Registration can also be completed here.

