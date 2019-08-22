COLORADO, USA — Our state's largest summer fair is here!

The Colorado State Fair opens Friday for 11 days of family-friendly fun. The Colorado Classic is also back this weekend with professional cycling and festivals planned in Steamboat Springs, Avon, Golden and Denver.

Other annual events underway this August weekend include Loveland's Corn Roast Festival, Arvada Days, Breckenridge Hogfest, Polish Food Festival, Ukrainian Festival, as well as several wine, beer and cider festivals.

Star Trek's William Shatner and other stars of cinema, television and comics are in Colorado for a comic con and Chris Brown, Dave Matthews Band, Penn & Teller, Joe Rogan, Korn and more are set to perform in the Centennial State.

Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — The largest summer event in Colorado is here! The Colorado State Fair opens Friday in Pueblo with a carnival, 4-H exhibits, agricultural competitions, tractor pulls, live music performances, rodeos, bake offs and amazing food options. The State Fair Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday in Downtown Pueblo. This weekend’s scheduled performers include Aaron Watson, Ramon Ayala, Granger Smith and Earl Dibbles Jr., and more. Temple Grandin will speak at the Southwest Motors Event Center at 7 p.m. Sunday. The Colorado State Fair runs through Monday, Sept. 2 with scheduled performances by Brett Young, The Beach Boys, Flying W Wranglers , Halestorm, and 38 Special, plus there will be monster truck shows and a demolition derby. See the full fair schedule at ColoradoStateFair.com.

Colorado Classic

COLORADO — The 3rd annual Colorado Classic will be held this weekend in Steamboat Springs, Avon, Golden and Denver. This year’s Colorado Classic will come to Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Avon on Friday, Golden on Saturday and Denver on Sunday. Race organizers say at least 96 world-class riders are expected to compete this weekend. The four-stage women’s-only cycling race will also feature free family-friendly events and a Bike and Lifestyle Expo. The festival will celebrate cycling, health, fitness, and women’s empowerment with exhibitors, official race merchandise, big TV screens with live race action, a VF Corporation Stage with fun giveaways, and food and beverage experiences. The Colorado Classic 5K is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday in Golden starting next to the Colorado Classic start line at 12th and Washington. To learn more about the Colorado Classic, visit ColoradoClassic.com.

Loveland Chamber

LOVELAND — Loveland's oldest festival returns this weekend. The Old-Fashioned Corn Roast Festival includes corn-shucking competitions, live music, kids’ activities, beer, and delicious Colorado-grown corn. A parade and cornhole tournament are scheduled for Saturday. The Corn Roast takes place Friday and Saturday in downtown Loveland along 4th Street.

DENVER — The 2019 Polish Food Festival features delicious food options including Polish pierogi, gołąbki, hunter stew, potato pancakes, kiełbas, kaszanka and more, plus Polish beer and pastries. There will also be live music from Amber Band, entertainment from DJ’s M&M, children's playground and more. The Polish Food Festival runs Saturday and Sunday at Saint Joseph Polish at 517 E. 46th Ave.

ARVADA — Arvada Days will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clear Creek Valley Park at 5900 Tennyson Street. The festivities kick off with the Arvada Days History Bike Ride which will visit ten historic sites in ten miles. Saturday’s activities include a kids’ fishing contest, Dutch oven cook-off, live music, ice cream, community vendors, petting zoo, train rides, carnival games, food vendors, beer garden, and more.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Comic Con returns this weekend bigger and better than ever. The comic con runs Friday to Saturday at Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs with dozens of artists, authors and stars of television and film. Featured guests this weekend include William Shatner, Robert England (Nightmare on Elm Street), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2), Kristanna Loken (Terminator 3), The Walking Dead’s Alanna Masterson and Emily Kinney, pro wrestlers Kevin Nash and Booker T, and Power Rangers’ Austin St. John, David Yost, Blake Foster, Jason Faunt and Steve Cardenas. Tickets can be found at CSComicCon.com.

Affordable Arts Festival

LITTLETON — The annual Affordable Arts Festival is unlike any arts fest you have attended – all of the art is priced at $100 or less. It takes place outdoors on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Arapahoe Community College. This is the Black Friday of art sales with more than 160 Colorado and national artists selling their works in a variety of mediums at amazing prices. Admission is $11 with proceeds going to the Arapahoe Community College scholarship program. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Center for the Arts Evergreen

LYONS — Lyons’ River Bend is home to Art @ River Bend on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The art and crafts sale will also have live demos, children’s activities, food, drink and more. Held along the North Saint Vrain Creek, Art @ River Bend is a collaboration between Boulder County Arts Alliance, Lyons Arts and Humanities Commission, and the Town of Lyons. Admission is free.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Chinese culture, sport, food and entertainment will come together at this weekend’s Colorado Springs International Dragon Boat Festival. The event, set for Saturday and Sunday at Quail Lake Park, is two days of dragon boat races, festival food, wellness vendors and more. Paddlers, outdoor enthusiasts and families are invited to spend a fun-filled, summer weekend experiencing nature and an ancient sport.

DENVER — The annual tour of 9NEWS Garden Expert Rob Proctor’s garden will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Tickets are not required, just arrive at the door, and the suggested donation is $10. Proceeds from the tour benefit Denver Dumb Friends League. The tour takes place at 3030 W. 46th Ave. in Denver. Highlights of the garden include the perennial borders, main and shade patio, herb parterre, Mediterranean container border, vegetable garden and potting shed. Fascinating plants and focal points await you at every turn.

City of Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — Bid summer farewell with this free celebration at Lakewood's Civic Center Plaza. Party on the Plaza will feature music, buskers, outdoor games and kid-friendly activities including face painting, balloon animals and more. Food, wine and beer available for purchase. Party on the Plaza, also celebrating Lakewood’s 50th anniversary, runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

CASTLE ROCK — The Outlets at Castle Rock’s Unicorn Palooza will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly day of magical entertainment will have special treats, meet-and-greets with mermaids and fairies, petting zoo, live magic performances, unicorn-inspired arts and crafts, and four real-life unicorns available for photos.

DMNS

DENVER — Sunday is your last day to catch “Leonardi da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius” at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. The exhibit talks about the enduring influence of inventor, artist, scientist, engineer, architect, sculptor and philosopher Leonardo da Vinci. Guests can test a Leonardo-inspired catapult, and encounter the Museum’s historical enactors, presenting characters who bring a personal perspective to the story. Visit DMNS.org for tickets to the exhibit.

Headwaters Music Festival

CREEDE — The 4th annual Headwaters Music Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Ball Field in Creede. Saturday's lineup includes Anthony Garcia, The Sweet Lillies, Funk Band, Bo Depena, and Texas Gentleman. Let Them Roar, Trouble Bound, BGST, and Kirk James Band are scheduled for Sunday. Single or two day tickets can be found at HeadwatersMusicFestival.com.

Trinidaddio Blues Fest

TRINIDAD — Sugar Rayford Band, Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Jimmy Thackery, The Rockwell Ave Blues Band, Keeshea Pratt Band, Los Albuquerque Blues Connection, and Jaquie Gipson are among the performers at the 2019 Trinidaddio Blues Fest. The fest runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Trinidad’s Central Park. A special Prefest Party (with free admission) takes place Friday at Main & Commercial with Keeshea Pratt Band, Zakk DeBono & the Broken Cirlce, The Movers and Shakers Band, and more. Tickets for Saturday's festival can be found at TrinidaddioBluesFest.com.

Morgan Adams Concours d'Elegance

ENGLEWOOD — The 17th annual Morgan Adams Concours d’Elegance returns Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the TAC Air Hangar at Centennial Airport. The event brings together vintage and modern aircraft, automobiles, and motorcycles for one fantastic evening to benefit the Morgan Adams Foundation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to making sure children of the Rocky Mountain Region who are diagnosed with cancer have access to the best possible research and therapeutic options available. For tickets, visit MorganAdamsConcours.org.

Denver BrunchFest

DENVER — You are going to brunch so hard at the 3rd annual Denver BrunchFest this Sunday in downtown Denver. Brunch lovers can enjoy bottomless mimosas and tasty Blood Marys while enjoying the best brunch options from dozens of Colorado restaurants. There will also be live music and entertainment and plenty of Colorado sunshine. Denver BrunchFest runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the McNichols Building. Tickets can be purchased at DenverBrunchClub.com.

Breckenridge Hogfest

BRECKENRIDGE — "Bacon is one of the most loved foods in the universe and the route to all things swine and divine. Add the quintessential American liquor, bourbon: mind blown," says organizers of the Breckenridge Hogfest. Bacon and bourbon will come together at this three-day festival at Main Street Station. There will be pork samples, premium whiskeys, single malt scotches and barrel-aged spirits with live music all at the base of Peak 9. Tickets for Breckenridge Hogfest, which runs Friday to Sunday, are available online.

LITTLETON — The 2019 Ukrainian Festival is set for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Littleton’s Clement Park. The festival offers activities for kids and grownups including authentic food, dances, yarmorok (fair) and more.

BROOMFIELD — Saturday's Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival will let attendees mingle with the most prominent cigar manufacturers and cigar celebrities from around the world. The festival, held at Omni Interlocken Hotels, offers the latest in premium cigars, hand-crafted brews, small batch spirits and unique wine. Each ticket purchase comes with an official festival bag with over 40 premium cigars samples, cutter, lighter, festival glass, t-shirt and drink tickets. Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival tickets are available online.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — There won't be much "Space Between" the Dave Matthews Band concerts at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre this weekend: the band is set to perform Friday and Sunday in Greenwood Village. The popular adult-alternative band played nearly the same dates as last year at Fiddler's Green, when Dave Matthews Band was touring in support of their new album, "Come Tomorrow." Tickets for this weekend’s concerts are sold through AXS.com.

Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP

DENVER — Summer Jam is moving inside for its 22nd edition. Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, Joyner Lucas, Ty Dolla $ign and Yella Beezy will perform at the 22nd annual KS 107.5 Summer Jam on Saturday at Pepsi Center. Tickets for the Denver concert are sold at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com and by phone at 303-893-TIXS starting at $22. Fans have the option of buying Brown's new album, INDIGO, with every two tickets purchased.

Live Nation

DENVER — Metal, nu metal and metalcore fans, rejoice. Korn and Alice in Chains are coming to Colorado this weekend. The rock bands will be joined by Underoath and Fever 333 at the Pepsi Center concert on Sunday. Head to AltitudeTickets.com for tickets and pricing.

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

DENVER — Stand-up comedian, actor and mixed-martial arts commentator Joe Rogan will bring his live tour to Colorado this weekend. Rogan will headline two performances at Bellco Theatre in Denver on Friday. Showtimes are set for 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. For tickets, visit LiveNation.com, AXS.com or call 888-929-7849.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

DENVER — Penn & Teller, who have redefined the genre of magic and invented their own niche in comedy over 40 years, are returning to the Mile High City for a performance at the Buell Theatre. The magicians will take the Denver stage at 8 p.m. Friday. For tickets, check out AXS.com.

CASTLE ROCK — The final Castle Rock Summer Concert will take place Saturday at The Amphitheater at Philip S. Miller Park. This weekend’s concert is a Beatles tribute featuring Mike Masse and the Rubber Souls, Spinphony, and the Denver Pops Orchestra. Snag your tickets at AltitudeTickets.com.

MORRISON — “1964 The Tribute” will remember the 55th anniversary of The Beatles’ concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with a tribute concert at 8 p.m. Friday. This weekend’s concert benefits Colorado Public Television 12. Visit AXS.com for tickets.

AP Photo/Erik Schelzig

MORRISON — NOFX, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Bouncing Souls, Leftover Crack and The Lawrence Arms are among those set to perform at the 2nd annual Red Rocks Beer Festival. The "Punk in Drublic" Tour will come to the iconic Colorado venue on Sunday. Led by NOFX's Fat Mike, Punk in Drublic will feature an all-star punk-rock lineup on the main stage plus a variety of regional and national craft breweries alongside food trucks and vendors in the venue’s upper north parking lot. Tickets will include access to both the beer festival and the concert. VIP options will be available as well as a limited number of concert-only tickets. Tickets are sold through AXS.com, LiveNation.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

GLENDALE — Rugby fans and beer aficionados will join forces for the Bruises & Brews Beerfest this weekend at Infinity Park. The event takes place Saturday with over 20 craft breweries and four distilleries. Admission to the beerfest includes a ticket RugbyTown 7s Tournament. Get your tickets at RugbyTown7s.com.

BOULDER — The 6th annual Boulder Craft Beer Festival is Saturday at North Boulder Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The festival aims to bring together the best craft breweries from Boulder County and beyond for a tasting experience with live music and food for purchase. General admission and VIP tickets are available online.

ERIE — The Erie Wine Festival is back for a third year at Coal Creek Park in historic downtown Erie. The end-of-summer wine festival runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with local Colorado wineries on-site to provide samples from everything from red to white and sweet to dry. Wineries will be selling wine by the glass and bottle for you to enjoy at home. Snag your tickets to Saturday’s festival at ColoradoBoxOffice.com.

ALAMOSA — The San Juan Brewfest is back for a 21s year at Buckley Field in historic downtown Durango. The Brewfest is a full day of fun with 50 breweries offering over 100 beers and live music all day. The event is for adults over 21 only. Tickets for San Juan Brewest, which benefits United Way of Southwest Colorado, can be bought at SanJuanBrewfest.com.

ARVADA — The 2019 Arts & Ales is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. With handmade arts, handcrafted beer, homegrown entertainment and family fun, proceeds from the event support the non-profit Arvada Center. General admission tickets start at $5 and tasting tickets are $30 at ArvadaCenter.org.

BROOMFIELD — The 4th annual Broomfield Brewfest is back this weekend at the Brunner Farmhouse at 640 Main Street in Broomfield. The Brewfest aims to support programs that protect, enhance, and promote enjoyment of Broomfield’s open space, trails and wildlife. The event, set for Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., will have beer, wine, educational nature exhibitors, root beer stand and fun kids’ activities, live music, food trucks, and more. Tickets are available online.

DENVER — The Colorado Cider & Beer Circus moves to Denver this year. The festival will take place Saturday at C Squared Ciders with performances by Salida Circus and entertainment from DJ Alen Rockhouse. This event for tried and true cider-lovers, which was named the 2018 North American Cider Event of the Year, will also have craft beer for those who think cider is not for them. Visit CiderCircus.com for festival tickets.

Denver Outlaws

DENVER — The Denver Outlaws will host the “Hops & Robbers BeerFest” on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Attendees can sample craft beers from across Colorado and get their own Hops & Robbers souvenir cup. A ticket package is available with two tickets to the BeerFest, and two tickets to Saturday night’s game against the New York Lizards for just $49.

Rocky Mountain Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Vibes continue a series against Orem on Friday and Saturday. The Vibes, the rookie-league affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, will have a post-game firework show on Friday and a special, super-secret promotion on Saturday. Visit MiLB.com for game tickets.

Todd Bennett; Grand Junction Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION — The Ogden Raptors and Grand Junction Rockies finish their series this weekend with games at Suplizio Field on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s 6:40 p.m. game will also feature fireworks and fans who arrive early Saturday can snag a Player of the Year poster for free. GJ Rockies tickets are sold at the gate or online at MiLB.com.

Seth McConnell

GLENDALE — Glendale's annual rugby tournament is bigger and better than ever. Twenty top-tier national and international teams will compete for a $10,000 winner-take-all purse. The rugby tournament takes place Friday to Sunday at Infinity Park. You can purchase tournament tickets separately or combined with the Bruises & Brews Beerfest. Tickets are available now at RugbyTown7s.com.

The Tribune/University of Northern Colorado

GREELEY — The Family Fest & Bear's Bash runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at UNC's Nottingham Field. The family-friendly event features face painting, a mini putting green, photo booths, bounce houses, mini cheer clinic, football skills station, games, basketball, UNC student athlete autographs, Klawz the Mascot and more. Food and product vendors will be on hand for the free celebration for families in the Weld County and University of Northern Colorado community.

Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra

GRAND JUNCTION — The 27th annual Evening Under The Stars is a free outdoor concert at beautiful Sherwood Park. The Grand Junction Centennial Band and the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra will be performing while brats and sauerkraut are served by members of the Grand Junction Symphony Guild. Food and drinks begin at 5:30 p.m. and music at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

BRIGHTON — The City of Brighton is bringing out the heavy machinery for Saturday’s Touch-A-Truck event at Brighton City Hall. Kids of all ages will be able to get behind the wheel, climb and explore vehicles of all sizes including police cars, fire trucks, tractors, snow plows, buses and more. Touch-A-Truck will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AXS

COLORADO SPRINGS — The newest PAW Patrol adventure is in the Centennial State this August weekend. “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” will visit Colorado Springs’ Pikes Peak Center on Saturday and Sunday. Four performances are scheduled, and tickets are sold exclusively at AXS.com.

DENVER — More than 100 indie artisans will descend on Denver’s historic South Gaylord Street on Saturday and Sunday as the Firefly Handmade’s Summer Market arrives for the first time. The market in the Washington Park neighborhood will have artisans, outdoor cocktails, beer, wine, live music, local shops, restaurants, bars and more. Admission to the Summer Market is free.

Denver Mod

DENVER — The Denver Modernism Show features dozens of vendors from around the county selling a wide variety of vintage and contemporary mid-century, art deco, retro, pop, modernist furnishings, artwork and objects. There will also be a vintage mobile home display, a juried art gallery, car show on Sunday, live entertainment, lectures and more. The event runs Friday through Sunday at the National Western Complex. Friday's $20 admission includes a weekend pass, while tickets are $10 on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets and a full schedule can be found at DenverModernism.com.

MONTROSE — This is the weekend to get a start on your fall home improvement projects. The Montrose Fall Home & Outdoor Expo can help with information, products and expert advice on the latest in home improvement, remodeling, design, outdoor living and more. Admission and parking are free to the show on Saturday and Sunday at the Montrose County Fairgrounds & Event Center.

GOLDEN — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is hosting its 3rd annual Cops & Classics Car Show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to come see classic cars, enjoy food, prizes and K9 demonstrations, while getting to know their deputies. Admission is free to the car show, held at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Bryan Oller

MANITOU SPRINGS — The toughest runners from around the world will be in Colorado this weekend for the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon races. Saturday's Ascent starts in Manitou Springs and climbs over 7,815 feet to the top of America's Mountain, Pikes Peak. Sunday's Marathon is a round-trip to the top of Pikes Peak and back covering 26.219 miles. The tough terrain, altitude and elevation gain make these races the true benchmark for running excellence. Runners World has named them one of the most difficult events in the world.

Swim Across America

LITTLETON — Swimmers of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the 2nd annual Denver Open Water Swim at Chatfield Reservoir on Sunday. Swimmers can choose to participate in half mile, 1 mile, 5K or family-friendly Balloon Splash distances. All the proceeds from the event go to Children's Hospital Colorado for Cancer Research & Blood Disorders. Registration, donation and volunteer information can be found at SwimAcrossAmerica.org.

Gummball 5K

BRIGHTON — The 2nd annual Gummball 5K Run and Walk will take place Saturday at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Hosted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation, the Gummball 5K will be run in honor of fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm who was killed in the line of duty on January 24, 2018. Event proceeds will go to support Deputy Gumm's family and the Sheriff's Foundation. Run and Walk registration can be completed online.

Alzheimer's Association: Colorado Chapter

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS & STERLING — Held annually in towns across the country, the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Steamboat Springs’ Casey’s Pond will be home to a walk Saturday morning. On-site registration will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk at 9:30 a.m. You can also register online at Act.Alz.org. Another walk will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Columbine Park in Sterling. Registration for the Northeastern Colorado Plains walk can be completed at Act.Alz.org.

BOULDER — Scenic and flat courses are set for Sunday’s Boulder Sunset 5K and 10K runs at Boulder Reservoir. The event opens at 8 a.m. Sunday. Register now at BBSCrun.com.

ARVADA — The 7th annual Runapalooza on Saturday will feature 1M, 5K, 10K and half marathon courses for runners of all ability levels. The courses from Apex Center will run west along Ralston Creek Trail through Arvada's open spaces and golf course communities. Race registration is available online.





