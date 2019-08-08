COLORADO, USA — Summer fair and festival season continues in Colorado this second weekend of August. There are outdoor celebrations in all corners of the Centennial State.

National Western Stock Show

GOLDEN — Jefferson County's biggest celebration of the summer runs from Friday to Sunday at Golden’s Jeffco Fairgrounds. The 4th annual Jeffco Fair & Festival will feature 4-H, livestock and agricultural competitions as well as a CPRA rodeo, ranch rodeo, lucha libre wrestling and much more. Main stage performers include Scooter Brown Band, Erica Brown Band, Little Texas, Walker Williams, Dotsero, Richie Law, Guild of Ages, and Buckner Funken Jazz. See a full schedule and get tickets at CelebrateJeffco.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CRAIG — It's sure to be a great weekend at the 2019 Moffat County Fair this weekend. The 5th annual Moffat County Fair Ridin' & Riggin' Days PRCA/WPRA Rodeo is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. Swine, rabbit, poultry and 4-H shows are scheduled throughout Friday, with root beer floats at 2 p.m. and a concert by Kyle Allgood & The NoGoods at 7 p.m. Saturday is the final day of the fair, but it's a full day with a free pancake breakfast, firefighter fun run, tractor-driving contest, live entertainment, ranch games, lawnmower races, pie-eating contest, turtle races, weenie races, community barbecue, Coca-Cola floats, a street dance and more. Check out the full Moffat County Fair schedule here.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

KEENESBURG — The Southeast Weld County Fair is celebrating its 97th year this weekend. Two days of 4-H activities, horse, hog, poultry, beef, sheep, dairy and goat shows lead to CPRA rodeos at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The 2019 Fair Parade will step off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Schey Park followed by a livestock sale, barbecue, kid’s rodeo, ranch rodeo and fair dance.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

HOTCHKISS — The 114th annual Delta County Fair comes to a close on Sunday, but not before a packed weekend schedule. Ranch Rodeo Night is Thursday, Rodeo Night is Friday and Saturday will feature a night of metal carnage as the Demolition Derby is back 2019. The annual Fair Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Hotchkiss. Avoid the lines and get your tickets ahead of time at DeltaCountyFair.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LAMAR — The Sand & Sage Round-Up in Lamar is turning 118 years old in 2019. The fair’s second weekend includes a chuck wagon barbecue at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a PRCA Rodeo. A parade will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the Sand & Sage Roundup is Saturday with a beer garden, PCRA rodeo, barbecue, junior livestock sale and 4-H/FFA Parade of Champions. See a full fair schedule here.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

KREMMLING — The Middle Park Fairgrounds in Kremmling are decked out for the 103rd annual Middle Park Fair & Rodeo. This weekend's events include a community dance, agricultural shows, kid's games and activities, horse races, pony rides, ranch rodeo, Cowboy Church, archery tournament and much more. Country music star Easton Corbin will perform Saturday at 6 p.m. The 2019 fair ends on Sunday afternoon with a CPRA rodeo.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LA VETA — This year's Huerfano County Fair is underway and runs until Sunday. Friday's schedule begins with an FFA breakfast followed by a horse show and gymkhana. There will be a dance family fun night in the rodeo arena Saturday night. The Huerfano County Fair concludes Sunday with a Cowboy Church, dinner and livestock sale.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

STERLING — The Logan County Fair & Rodeo continues through Sunday in Sterling with the Dick Stull Memorial PRCA Rodeo set for Friday evening. Saturday’s night show is the “Triple Threat Tour” with BlackHawk, Restless Heart, and Shenanhoah. A demolition derby highlights the festivities on Sunday at at the Logan County Fairgrounds.

Thinkstock

DURANGO — The La Plata County Fair is underway at the La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango. In addition to a carnival, beer garden, 4-H and FFA exhibits, shows and sales, Friday night will feature a concert by Chevel Shepherd. A demolition derby is set for noon Saturday and a fair family dance at 9 p.m. The 2019 fair ends Sunday.

Colorado Prairie Music Festival

HUGO — Ned Ledoux and Randall King are set to rock this weekend’s Colorado Prairie Music Festival. The event, held deep in cattle country at Hugo’s Lincoln County Fairgrounds, begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Lincoln County Fair is also underway with free admission to the fair, kids’ events, rodeo and camping. Snag your Colorado Prairie Music Festival tickets online. Check out the complete Lincoln County Free Fair and Rodeo schedule here.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LONGMONT — The Boulder County Fair is the oldest fair in Colorado, operating since 1869. Kids, families and friends will enjoy lots of free entertainment and activities throughout the fair which runs through Sunday. The 150th annual Boulder County Fair features a daily carnival, food, tractor pull, demolition derby and much more. For tickets and the 2019 schedule, check out BoulderCountyFair.org.

Mark Allan/Invision/AP

DENVER — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and The Rolling Stones will perform at Bronco Stadium at Mile High on Saturday as part of their "No Filter" tour. The band was originally scheduled to perform in Denver back in May, but the concert was postponed so that Mick Jagger could receive medical treatment. Denver-based Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will open Saturday’s concert.

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

DENVER — Grammy-winning country rock group Zac Brown Band returns to Coors Field for a concert on Friday. The band will be joined by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Caroline Jones at the "The Owl Tour" performance.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

DENVER — The Piano Man is coming to Colorado. Billy Joel will headline a sold-out concert at Coors Field on Thursday. It’s the first-ever live performance at Coors Field for the “We Didn’t Start the Fire” singer/songwriter. Joel, one of the most popular recording artists of all time with 150 million records sold over the past quarter century, will take to the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Live Nation

DENVER — Backstreet's back, alright! The boy band legends will be performing at Pepsi Center on Thursday, just down the street from Billy Joel’s concert. The “DNA World Tour” is the Backstreet Boys’ biggest arena tour in 18 years. The 69-city tour comes on the heels of the band’s well-received and lucrative Las Vegas residency, “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life,” which ended in April. For tickets, visit AltitudeTickets.com.

Mission Ballroom

DENVER — Denver's newest music venue, which held its grand opening Wednesday night, will host a flurry of famous musicians beginning this weekend. The Mission Ballroom, a 60,000-square-foot concert space in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd Streets. Trey Anastasio Band will perform Friday and Saturday. Gregory Alan Isakov is set to appear Sunday while Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will co-headline a concert on Monday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BUENA VISTA — Buena Vista’s signature annual event is back this weekend at the River Park. Gold Rush Days offers free live music, an art and craft fair with more than 100 vendors, bungee jumps, circus shows, kids’ games, beer garden, good food, historical reenactments, toilet seat races, burro races and more. Gold Rush Days runs Saturday and Sunday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

STRASBURG — The 49th annual Strasburg Hometown Days takes place Friday to Sunday. The celebration commemorates the joining of the first continuous railroad in the country which took place just east of the town in 1870 when the Kansas Pacific Railroads met. This weekend’s festivities include a community barbeque, antique tractor shows, vendor fair, hay rides, old-time fiddling contest, vintage baseball game, family dinner, street dance, fireworks, 5K run, chili cook-off & watermelon feed, movies, pancake breakfast, and more. Visit StrasburgParks.org for a complete Hometown Days schedule.

Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival

WHEAT RIDGE — The 50th annual Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival will be held at Anderson Field on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The festival began as a promotion of the city's 32 carnation nurseries but has evolved into a family celebration of everything Wheat Ridge with a carnival, circus, vintage car show, parade, art show, live music and more. Friday's events include the Zoppé Family Circus, spaghetti dinner, fireworks, carnival and live music. Saturday morning will begin with a pancake breakfast followed by the 50th annual Carnation Festival Parade along 38th Avenue as well as art shows, chili cook-off, carnival, circus and more. The Big Wheels on the Farm vintage car show starts Sunday at 9 a.m. For a complete schedule, visit TheCarnationFestival.com.

Colorado Springs Intertribal Powwow

COLORADO SPRINGS — One Nation Walking Together hosts Saturday's Native American Intertribal Powwow in Colorado Springs. The one-day event is a celebration of Native history and culture and features Native drums, dancers, vendors, art, artisans, food, live wolf and bird of prey exhibits, children's activities and more. Artisans will demonstrate their skills and show their paintings, jewelry, beadwork and more. The event is for Natives, non-Natives and people of all ages. The 11th annual Colorado Springs Intertribal Powwow will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Norris Penrose Event Center on the southwest side of the city. Admission is $5 and Native Americans in full regalia and children 12 and under are free.

Evan Zimmerman

DENVER — The national tour of Anastasia arrives in the Mile High City this weekend. Inspired by the beloved film, the musical transports audiences to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past. From the Tony Award-winning creators of Broadway classic ragtime, Anastasia plays the Buell Theatre through Sunday, Aug. 18. For tickets, showtimes and Digital Lottery information, visit DenverCenter.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

TELLURIDE — The Telluride Jazz Festival is back for three days of world-class jazz, funk, soul, folk and gospel music. The event also has on-site camping, free yoga, cozy late-night club shows, interactive artist performances, children's activities, outdoor recreation and more. The 2019 lineup includes Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lettuce, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Victor Wooten Band, Turkuaz, Cha Wa, Spaga, Veronica Swift, Matthew Whitaker, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Battle of Santiago, Danny Green Trio Plus Strings, LP and the Vinyl, J-Calvin, Tyree Morris & Hearts of Worship, and more. The 43rd annual Telluride Jazz Festival runs Friday to Sunday and tickets are at TellurideJazz.org.

Getty Images

MONTROSE — The 5th annual Fun on the Uncompahgre Fest offers a lineup of events on land and water. The festival, held at the Montrose Water Sports Park on Saturday and Sunday, includes crowd-pleasing water competitions like freestyle kayaking, surfing, stand-up paddle board cross, boatercross and land-based activities like food trucks, beer, live music, vendors and family-friendly activities. The public can bring a helmet and participate in the FUNC-y River Parade Saturday afternoon. Head to VisitMontrose.com to see a complete event schedule.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LITTLETON — For 90 years, Littleton residents have been holding a community celebration. This year’s Western Welcome Week is a 10-day fest, Friday to Sunday, Aug. 18. The event schedule is packed with more than 40 events from a fishing derby to trivia challenge benefiting dozens of local nonprofits. A community barbeque, concert by the Denver Municipal Band and fireworks are planned this Friday at Sterne Park. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Jens Dige/AP Images for LEGO Games

DENVER — LEGO lovers, rejoice! This weekend’s Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience is filled with hands-on attractions and activities engineered to inspire, educate, and entertain. Held at the Denver Mart, the event offers the chance to add to a Guiness World Record-setting LEGO mosaic, life-sized LEGO builds, video game arena, mini golf, shopping, inspiration stations, and more. Brick Fest Live runs Saturday and Sunday, with tickets available online.

Thinkstock

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2019 Black Forest Festival is a full day of fun and live music held at the Black Forest Community Club. The day begins with a pancake breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The Black Forest Parade will step off at 10:30 a.m. and all day there will be craft booths, children's games, demos, outhouse races, music, food vendors and more. The USAF Wild Blue Country Band will perform Saturday afternoon.

Thinkstock

ESTES PARK — The 5th annual Estes Park Wine Festival will be held at Bond Park in downtown Estes Park. In addition to showcasing wines from over 20 Colorado wineries, there will be food and shopping vendors and live entertainment over the two-day festival from Joel Kachel, Macy Todd Trio, We Dream Dawn, Dahlby and Nadine, Ran off the Rooster, and Lightly Toasted. The Estes Park Wine Festival runs Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $30 online or $40 at the gate.

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

DENVER — The Denver metro area’s best breweries will be inside the World War II-era hangar at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum for Saturday’s Hops in the Hangar. The event offers unlimited beer tastings, games, food trucks, music from Mama Magnolia, popcorn and more. Hops in the Hangar runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets and Lyft discounts are available at WingsMuseum.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — No water? No beer. Thursday’s Save the Ales Beer Festival features some of Colorado’s best craft beers and aims to support Conservation Colorado’s work to protect Colorado’s lakes, rivers, streams and environment for future generations. Save the Ales runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Mile High Station. Tickets can be purchased at NightOut.com.

Main Street to the Rockies Art Festival; Howard Alan Events

FRISCO — The 13th annual Main Street to the Rockies Art Festival returns to 304 Main Street in Frisco on Saturday and Sunday. The outdoor art show, which is free to attend, will have more than 80 national and regional artists displaying their original work including sculptures, mixed media, painting, photography, jewelry and more.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LOVELAND — The 36th annual Sculpture in the Park show and art sale will be open at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. This weekend’s event, which will have about 160 artists, is now the largest outdoor juried sculpture show in the country. Proceeds from Sculpture in the Park go towards the purchase of sculpture for Loveland’s Benson Sculpture Garden, plus park capital improvements and landscaping.

Thinkstock

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge International Festival of Arts returns for a fifth year on Friday. The event features aerial artistry, in-river performance installations, eco-minded performances and exhibits, a wooden troll sculpture and more. This year’s festival runs through Sunday, Aug. 18 at Breckenridge’s Blue River Plaza.

Center for the Arts Evergreen

DENVER — The 7th annual Denver Sloan Lake Fine Arts & Music Festival is at Sloan Lake Park South, under big shade trees on lush lawns — and there’s something for everyone. The free event is Saturday and Sunday Artists from ten states sell handcrafted pottery, glass, paintings, jewelry, fiber art, photography and more in a variety of price ranges. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Todd Powell

FRISCO — The 9th annual Frisco Bay Marina Kids’ Sandcastle Competition starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. Kids have until 11:30 a.m. to build their sandcastles and judging will commence. Summit County avalanche rescue dogs will make a special appearance to help judge the sandcastles. Online registration for different age groups can be completed at TownofFrisco.com.

Live Nation

MORRISON — Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart will headline two shows in Denver this weekend including a "one-night-only performance" at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The comedy juggernauts will appear at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday and Red Rocks on Friday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Get the Aquanet: Fiddler’s Green is going totally 80s this weekend. The “Lost 80s Live” tour will stop at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Reagan-era tour will feature A Flock of Seagulls with Wang Chung, Missing Persons, The Tubes, The Motels, Farrington and Mann, original members of When in Rome UK, The Vapors, Book of Love, Boys Don’t Cry, Escape Club, Real Life, and Dramarama. Lawn tickets start at $26.50 at FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

Rich Fury/Invision/AP

MORRISON — Blues rock guitar icon Joe Bonamassa is returning to Colorado this weekend for two performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Bonamassa will take the stage Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. Bonamassa, the No. 1 blues selling artist in the world, has a record-breaking 19 Billboard No. 1 albums to his name. For tickets, visit AXS.com.

Bohemian Nights

FORT COLLINS — Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest is a free, three-day music festival in historic downtown Fort Collins. The festival aims to showcase new, emerging and established Colorado artists for the Northern Colorado community. The 2019 festival takes place Friday to Sunday with three stages. Some of the artists on the schedule include Bonnie Raitt, Lettuce, Tank & The Bangas, Andrew Bird, Hazel Miller Band and many, many more. See the full schedule at BohemianNights.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — The Denver Firefighters Museum is holding a special, free event on Saturday. There will be family-friendly activities, the chance to meet real Denver firefighters, and tours of the historic museum building. The special activities will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Denver Firefighters Museum is located at 1326 Tremont Place.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

WESTMINSTER — What is it about giant bubbles that so fascinates kids and kids-at-heart. Find out during Bubble Bash at The Orchard Town Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids of all ages will have access to a dozen free different bubble stations where they’ll learn about the science behind bubbles, make their own creations, explore chemistry, and even place themselves in a giant bubble… just to name a few. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ESTES PARK — This weekend’s Estes Park Antique Show & Sale will have antique and vintage dealers from twelve states. Shoppers can enjoy the show Friday through Sunday at the Estes Park Events Complex. For a coupon for $3 admission, click/tap here.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Antique Row is the place to get instant heirlooms on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the Annual Antique Row Block Party. More than 50 hospitable antique dealers, shopkeepers and restaurant owners up and down South Broadway hold concurrent open houses with a live rockabilly band, face painting for the kids, vintage car show, restaurant food and drink specials and folks serving free hot dogs. Stores discount items as much as 50% off. Antique Row stretches from the 1200 to the 1800 block of South Broadway between Louisiana and Colorado Avenue. Parking along Antique Row is free. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

South Park Historical Foundation

FAIRPLAY — The annual Living History Days returns to Fairplay this weekend. The special event lets you revisit a restored 1880s mining town with miners, cowboys, mountain men, blacksmith and towns people all dressed in 1880s costumes. Guests will feel transported back in time when they see South Park City, which has over 40 restored historical buildings including a drugstore, bank, general store, saloon, court house, blacksmith shop, doctor and dentist office, barber shop, stagecoach inn, pioneer homes, mining exhibits, an old train and more than 60,000 artifacts. Living History Days takes place Saturday and Sunday and is organized by the South Park Historical Foundation.

Broncos Carne Asada

LITTLETON —The Denver Broncos will hold second Carne Asada fan event of the summer at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms. The Broncos Carne Asada will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chatfield Farms. The free event will have Miles the Mascot, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, games and prizes, as well as free food and drink for the first 500 fans. The first 100 adults (over the age of 21) will receive a Broncos-branded tortilla warmer (!).

Getty Images/iStockphoto

PUEBLO — Saturday’s Steel City Music Festival will feature performances from Montell Jordan, Zapp, Mary Jane Girls, Sunny Ozuna, The Delphonics, Club NouVeau, Digital Underground, Lil Rob, Mike Jones, Adina Howard, Color Me Badd, and more. The event at Pueblo Electrics starts at 4 p.m. Saturday with 14 bands set to play eight hours of nonstop music. Tickets can be found at TicketPeak.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CENTENNIAL — It’s a laserific musical marvel. Centennial Under The Stars is Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Centennial Center Park. The free outdoor even features live music by live performances by Pandas and People, Hazel Miller and Eagles tribute band The Long Run. A laser light show tops off the evening. There’s also food trucks and free kids’ activities. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CASTLE ROCK — Concert Under the Lights will take over Wilcox Street in Downtown Castle Rock this Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. In addition to live music from Dave Tampkin there will be bounce houses and food vendors. The fun, summer event will be situated around Festival Park. Parking is recommended in the Douglas County parking garage.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

PUEBLO — Pueble will host a festival this weekend celebrating the culture, education, dance, song, crafts, vendors of people of the world. The 1st annual Multicultural Festival will have live music, performances, poetry slams, dancing, food trucks, beer garden, speakers and more. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Mineral Palace Park.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BOULDER — The Boulder Opera are ready to perform a free concert at the Bandshell at Boulder’s Civic Area from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Bring the family, a picnic and enjoy opera’s greatest hits under the stars.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — ThriftCon, Denver’s vintage clothing and collectible convention, offers more than 40 vendors with thousands of products ranging from valuable, vintage men's and women's clothing to classic, vintage collectibles and home goods. This weekend’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the National Western Complex. Tickets are $5 or $12 for early bird admission online.

Twentieth Century Fox

COLORADO — Director Gene Kelly's lavish 1969 movie musical Hello, Dolly! is set to return to theaters for its 50th anniversary. Starring Barbra Streisand, Walter Matthau and Michael Crawford, the musical will play in theaters nationwide on Sunday and Wednesday. The Broadway musical-turned-movie features more than a dozen memorable songs including “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” “It Only Takes a Moment,” “Before the Parade Passes By” and, "Hello, Dolly!" which features a cameo by jazz legend Louis Armstrong. In Colorado, Hello, Dolly! will play at several theaters including Regal Denver Pavilions 15, AMC Southlands 16, Regal River Point 14, Tinseltown Colorado Springs, Cinemark Carefree Circle, Regal Interquest Stadium 14, Bel Mar 16 and more. Tickets for Hello, Dolly! can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — The 2019 Parade of Homes features 75 newly-designed and custom homes all over the greater metro area open to the public and free on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 25. Homes range from luxury show homes to affordably priced houses, from innovative to elegant located in neighborhoods throughout metro Denver – and they’re all new and all for sale. The Parade’s website again features a map and an online tour planner to help make the best use of your Parade of Homes time. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, visit MileHighontheCheap.com.

Getty Images

GRAND LAKE — Grand Lake's annual boat show returns Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The boat show is an in-water display of classic boats. Boat owners will be on hand to talk to attendees. The boat show will be followed by a boat parade of the waterfront and lake shore. The Grand Lake Community House will also have a presentation and display on the history of boating on Grand Lake. Admission to the Grand Lake Classic Boat Show is free.

Denver Business Journal

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids will play their last match for a month at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park this weekend. The Rapids will host the San Jose Earthquakes at 7 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, head to AltitudeTickets.com.

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS — Now in its 10th year, The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb attracts some of the top competitive and recreational cyclists from across the nation and around the world. The race, set for Saturday, lets riders tackle 4,725 feet of elevation gain up America's Mountain. In addition to the competitive race, a non-competitive fun ride, called The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb Gran Fondo, will give cyclists of all abilities a Pikes Peak experience. Race registration for the Grand Fondo on Saturday is available online.

Ralston House

ARVADA — The Ralston House in Arvada is holding their 13th annual .5K Endurance Challenge on Saturday. The race will begin at 10 a.m. The Plaza at Belmar. There will be entertainment, face painting, kid’s games, freebies, food and more. Proceeds from the event will go to support Ralston House, a non-profit that provides a safe place for child and teen survivors of abuse to tell their stories and begin the healing process. Race registration is available at RalstonHouse.org.

Alzheimer's Association: Colorado Chapter‎

BOULDER — The first Walk to End Alzheimer's of 2019 will take place Saturday on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. The walk, which has 1.29-mile or 2.12-mile courses, will begin at the University of Colorado business field just to the west of the CU Events Center. On-site race registration will begin Saturday at 8 a.m. with a ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk to immediately follow. You can also register or make a donation at ALZ.org.

Colorado Runner Events

DENVER — The 2nd annual Donut Dash 5K and 10K is Denver’s race that ends with donuts. Both race lengths will be held on Saturday at City Park with the 5K beginning at 8:45 a.m. and the 10K at 9:30 a.m. All finishers get a medal, race logo shirt and can indulge in post-race food and donuts. Register online at ColoradoRunnerEvents.com.

Denver Nuggets 5K

DENVER — The 4th annual Denver Nuggets 5K: Run to the Rim begins at 9 a.m. Sunday. The 5K Run/Walk & 1K Family Fun Run will begin at Pepsi Center, go through Auraria Campus, then finishes with a post-race festival. Super Mascot Rocky will lead off the race and the Denver Nuggets Dancers, Skyline Drumline and Mile High Hype Squad will also be on hand. Run to the Rim registration can be completed at NBA.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FRISCO — One of Colorado’s most beautiful races is back in Frisco this weekend. Ssaturday’s Run the Rockies Trail 10K and Half Marathon will lead runners through the Frisco Peninsula trails with views of Lake Dillon and the Ten Mile Range. Organizers say the course is great for a first-time half-marathoner or runner looking for a fun course that offers single track and dirt road trails. The 10K will start at 8:30a a.m. and Half Marathon will start at 8:00 a.m. Registration can be completed at TownofFrisco.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BOULDER — The 9th annual Celestial Seasonings B Strong Ride on Saturday is a Celebration of Survivorship. Families and non-riders welcome at the event which features four bicycle rides including a 69-mile route, 38-mile route, 24-mile route, and Sleepytime Mini B one-mile route. To learn more or to register for the event, which raises money for Boulder Community Hospital and the George Karl Foundation, head to BStrongRide.com.

Tough Mudder

LITTLETON — The Tough Mudder Classic Colorado will take place Saturday and Sunday in the mud-drenched rolling hills criss-crossing Sterling Ranch just 20 minutes from downtown Denver. This weekend’s event consists of eight to ten miles packed with more than 25 obstacles. Runners’ limits will be tested physically and mentally. Registration can be completed at ToughMudder.com.

Longmont Sunrise Stampede

LONGMONT — At 34 years strong, the Sunrise Stampede is a cornerstone community event in Longmont. There is a fast (and scenic) 10K course for the runners as well as a family-friendly two-mile run/walk course that is suitable for all ages. The 10K and two-mile events will take place at Silver Creek High School on Saturday. Race registration is available at SunriseStampede.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

PARKER — Part of the Parker Parks and Recreation Run Series, the So Long to Summer 5K/10K and Family Fun Trek kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday at Salisbury Park. The Family Trek is 1.3 miles of laid-back, outdoorsy fun. A free kids’ dash for children 8 and under follow the races. To register or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit ParkerRec.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LEADVILLE — The Leadville 10K Run begins just after 12 p.m. Sunday at the corner of 6th & Harrison Avenue. Packet pickup will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Courthouse Lawn. Registration can be completed online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LITTLETON — Part of Littleton’s Western Welcome Week, Sunday’s Pancake Stampede 5K will be held before the annual pancake breakfast at Arapahoe Community College. Registration includes entry to the Western Welcome Week Pancake breakfast with all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, juice, milk, and coffee. The Pancake 5K runs along the Platte River on the Mary Carter Greenway with the start/finish in front of Hudson Gardens Event Center. Register now here.







