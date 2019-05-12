COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for wonderful seasonal festivals, concerts and events and this first weekend of December is certainly no exception!

The arrival of December brings at least ten holiday parades to the Centennial State including the 45th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights through the streets of downtown Denver. The two-night parade begins at 8 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.

There are also dozens of holiday tree lightings, winter festivals, arts and craft fairs, Christmas concerts, Nutcracker performances and festive 5K races.

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's a magical weekend experience awaiting you.

Downtown Denver Partnership

DENVER — A holiday tradition returns the Mile High City this weekend. The 45th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. The two-mile parade route begins at the Denver City & County Building at 14th Avenue and Bannock Street. If you can’t make it to the parade, the event will be broadcast on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS steaming platforms Friday at 8 p.m. The Colorado holiday tradition dates all the way back to 1975 and has grown into the largest and most-watched parade in the Rocky Mountain region.



Colorado Springs Festival of Lights

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 35th annual Festival of Lights Parade steps off at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs. The parade will start at St. Vrain St. and proceed south on Tejon St. to Vermijo Avenue. This year’s parade theme is “Home for the Holidays.”

GRAND JUNCTION — The biggest parade on the Western Slope returns Saturday in downtown Grand Junction. The 37th annual Parade of Lights features more than 100 lighted entries to help viewers get in the holiday spirit. This weekend's parade steps off at 5 p.m. Saturday. The parade theme this year is “Comic Book Christmas.”

GOLDEN — Downtown Golden loves the holidays so much it celebrates with three parades each December. The holiday parades take place on Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. The parade down Washington Avenue, from 11th to 13th Streets through historic downtown Golden, features floats, clowns, festive holiday characters and Santa Claus. After the parade are hayrides and horse-drawn carriage rides.

BOULDER — The 32nd annual Lights of December Parade traverses the streets of downtown Boulder on Saturday. Crowds will enjoy holiday carolers, marching bands, fire engines, holiday lights and Kris Kringle himself. The parade steps off at 6 p.m. at 15th and Walnut before heading west to Broadway and then back east on Spruce.

RIFLE — The 6th annual Hometown Holiday Parade of Lights is set to trek Railroad Ave. from the Garfield County Fairgrounds to Highway 6 after it steps off at 6 p.m. Saturday. The morning of the parade is the Hometown Holiday Pancake Breakfast by the Roaring Colorado Toastmasters. Santa will also be at the breakfast, which begins at 8 a.m. at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. Rifle Middle School will host the 6th annual Hometown Holiday Craft Show on Saturday as well.

LYONS — This seasonal Lyons tradition is back this Saturday with lights, carolers and fireworks. Saturday begins with a Holiday Craft Bazaar at Lyons Elementary School. The Parade of Lights gets underway at 6:30 p.m. with colorful floats decorated in this year's theme: Winter Wonderland. Following the parade will a firework show at 7:40 p.m.

CAÑON CITY — The 31st annual Christmas Parade of Lights steps off at 6 p.m. Saturday through the streets of Cañon City. The parade will march down Main Street with the 2019 theme of “Christmas in the Movies.” There will be vendors on hand serving delicious, warm holiday cookies and hot cocoa.

MONTROSE — Montrose's traditional Parade of Lights will welcome in the holiday season this weekend. The annual parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and will illuminate historic Main Street. The theme of Saturday's parade is “A Very Vintage Holiday.”

NIWOT — Niwot rings in the holiday season with its annual Holiday Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. The parade will march down 2nd Avenue from Murray Street towards Niwot Road. Santa Claus will be available for photos following the parade.

LAKEWOOD — Lakewood's annual free holiday celebration will be held over two nights this weekend at the Lakewood Heritage Center. Lakewood Lights takes place Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with lights, music and merriment. All 13 historic buildings at the Lakewood Heritage Center will be aglow with stunning light displays. The Lakewood Mayor’s official tree lighting begins at 5:45 p.m. Friday. Over both nights there will be free photos with Santa, hay wagon rides, holiday crafts, hot cocoa and more.

WINDSOR — The annual Windsor Wonderland runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The free, seasonal celebration features live holiday performances, kids' activities, hot cocoa, s'mores, photos with Santa Claus, hayrides and more. The Windsor Tree Lighting is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. by the Train Depot.

NORTHGLENN — Join Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves for an evening of fun when Santa comes to Northglenn on Friday to turn on the city's lights. The Noel Northglenn lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Outside, get cozy listening to carolers and eating s’mores by a fire as you wait to take a carriage ride around the civic center. Inside the Northglenn Recreation Center, kids will have a ball with indoor snowball fights, face painting, WOW bubble rides and watching holiday cartoons. Kids can win a holiday book at Rudolph’s Reading Raffle. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

FORT LUPTON — Saturday's Fort Lupton's 15th annual Winterfest begins with a Snowball Softball Tournament followed by Cookies & Cocoa with Santa, a chili supper with auction and bake sale, craft vendors, kids’ carnival, carriage rides, train rides, live performances and more. The 3rd annual Winterfest 5K begins at ends at the Fort Lupton Recreation Center Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with hot cocoa afterwards. Santa Claus arrives for a Tree Lighting and caroling after 5 p.m.

GUNNISON — The annual tree lighting in downtown Gunnison will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday. The ceremony also features a visit from Santa Claus himself as well as festive lights, floats, entertainment, storefront display competition and more. Santa will light the tree at 6:30 p.m.

FREDERICK — Frederick's annual tree lighting will ring in the holiday season with free carriage rides, photos with Santa Claus, hot cocoa and cookies, carolers and an interactive ice sculpture. The Festival of Lights runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at James M. Crist Park. The first-ever Parade it Forward, a festive parade of lights, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

WHEAT RIDGE — The City of Wheat Ridge welcomes in the holiday season with carolers, hot cocoa, cookies, live reindeer, holiday gifts, food trucks, Santa Claus, carriage rides and train rides at Saturday's 8th annual Holiday Celebration, which runs from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The city's official tree lighting begins at 6:30 p.m. with more than 12,000 multi-colored bulbs lighting a 25-foot evergreen.

MONUMENT — The Town of Monument will hold its annual Tree Lighting this Saturday at Limbach Park. Starting at 3 p.m., holiday performances from local schools will be held before Santa arrives to light up the park at 5 p.m. Mr. Claus will visit with kids from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

KREMMLING — The Town of Kremmling will get in the holiday spirit on Saturday with the annual lighting of the tallest living Christmas tree in Colorado. The free event features caroling, hot cocoa, hayrides, Christmas cookies and special appearances from Santa Claus and Twinkle the Snowman.

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson will celebrate the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony, at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center, will include free kids' activities, a winter gear and apparel sale, free Santa photos and holiday entertainment.

ALAMOSA — Alamosa kicks off the holiday season Friday with the lighting of City Hall and the County Courthouse. After the illumination ceremony, kids can meet Santa Claus while everyone enjoys hot chocolate. The 12th annual Celebration of Lights begins at 6p.m. Friday.

Telluride Fire Festival

TELLURIDE — The annual Telluride Fire Festival runs Friday to Sunday. The festival features larger-than-life interactive fire art, fiery art cars, fire dancers and more. For a full festival schedule, visit TellurideFireFestival.org.

PHOTOS: Telluride Fire Festival

DENVER — Denver’s Molly Brown House will be decked out in all its Victorian finery for The Browns’ Happiest Christmas which opens Friday. Learn about some of our most cherished holiday traditions including holiday cards, stockings, and Christmas tree lights, along with Victorian games, holiday crafts, treats, and family photos. The Browns’ Happiest Christmas runs through Saturday, Dec. 21. Register at MollyBrown.org.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari opens this weekend with 85 light sculptures illuminating the zoo's 50 acres. Along with the warming fires throughout the zoo, the astounding displays will fill you with warmth and holiday spirit as you gaze out at the sparkling lights of Colorado Springs. Electric Safari is open this Friday through Sunday and select nights through Jan. 1. Reserve your passes at CMZoo.org.

PHOTOS: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari

DENVER — Zoo Lights is “Illuminated with Life” for its 29th season at the Denver Zoo. The beloved Colorado tradition features more than two million lights over the zoo's 80 acres. There will be ice carving artisans, animal demos and keeper talks, holiday shopping bazaar, hula hoop dance party, musical holiday tree show and more. Zoo Lights will be lit through Monday, Dec. 30. Most evenings sell out in advance and tickets will not be available at the door. Reserve your tickets at DenverZoo.org.

PHOTOS: Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo

PUEBLO — ElectriCritters will be delighting kids of all ages for a 26th year at the Pueblo Zoo. The 2019 event continues through Sunday, Dec. 29. The Pueblo Zoo tradition features 150 magical light creations, hot cocoa, tasty treats and holiday shopping plus free photos with Santa Claus on Fridays in December. Visit PuebloZoo.org for tickets.

DENVER — Broadway hit Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical arrives in Denver this weekend! Narrated by Max the Dog, the iconic tale tells the story of the scheming Grinch whose “heart is two sizes too small” and decides to steal Christmas from the people of Whoville. The musical features the timeless classics “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the 1966 animated special. The family-friendly musical, which has no intermission, plays Denver’s Buell Theatre through Sunday. For showtimes and tickets, visit DenverCenter.org.

DENVER — The 10th annual 1940's White Christmas Ball is a fun-filled celebration of the style, culture, music and spirit of the Swing Era. The party is a magical 40s and 50s Christmas party filled with warmth and nostalgia. There will be live music, tap dancing and a Rat Pack Tribute Show with Frank Sinatra and friends. Amidst the party are WWII vehicles, movie set lights and props, re-enactors, sleighs and Christmas trees. This year's White Christmas Ball theme is “White Christmas: The Movie and the Music!” and features special guest George Chakiris from 1954’s White Christmas (and an Academy Award winner for West Side Story). The party begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Denver Convention Center. Get your tickets now online.

Feld Entertainment

DENVER — Disney on Ice is back in the Centennial State this weekend for eight performances at Pepsi Center. Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party opens Thursday at 7 p.m. and runs through Sunday afternoon. Tickets can be purchased at DisneyonIce.com or by phone at 720-727-6628.

DENVER — Cat lovers, rejoice! The ultimate cat lover's convention returns to Denver this weekend. Some of the biggest stars in the cat industry will be at the 2nd annual Snowcats Cat Convention + Festival at The Cable Center on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event will have guest speakers, special appearances, live music, cat bar, cat lounge, adoption floor, and cat merch village with more than 50 cat-centric exhibitors from across the world. Stop what you're doing and get your tickets right meow at SnowCatsConvention.com.

DENVER — Your Colorado Symphony will perform the score to the ultimate romantic comedy this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Featuring an all-star comedy cast with a Christmastime setting, Love Actually is now an annual must-watch for many. The 2003 film will be screened on three large screens in Boettcher Concert Hall while the score is performed. Tickets are available through ColoradoSymphony.org.

DENVER — John Denver will be honored by the Colorado Symphony with a special concert just in time for the holidays. John Denver Holiday Celebration with the Colorado Symphony will see and hear John Denver performing classic songs in archival video footage, backed by live performances from the Colorado Symphony and members of his former band. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Boettcher Concert Hall.

DENVER — Multi-platinum Irish singing group Celtic Woman will bring “The Best of Christmas Tour” to Denver on Sunday for a concert with the Colorado Symphony. The all-female ensemble’s favorite yuletide songs will be performed in a festive evening of music and holiday cheer. Tickets for the 5 p.m. Boettcher Concert Hall show are sold at ColoradoSymphony.org.

AURORA — The Aurora Symphony Orchestra’s 2019 Holiday Concert will be performed Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at The People’s Building. Tickets for the family-friendly holiday celebration are available online.

GREELEY — One of northern Colorado's best annual holiday traditions returns on Saturday to Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center. Poinsettia Pops, presented by the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra featuring the Greeley Chorale, the Greeley Children's Chorale and tenor Charles Moore, is a joyous concert of beloved holiday favorites. For tickets, visit UCStars.com or call 970-356-5000.

GOLDEN — The Jefferson Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual Holiday Concert this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Green Center at Colorado School of Mines. The festive showcase will feature guest artists James Baumgardner and Christie Conover as well as the 80 members of the JSO’s full ensemble. For tickets, visit JeffSymphony.org.

PARKER — The Parker Chorale and the Parker Symphony Orchestra will hold three performances this weekend of A Classic Parker Holiday. The holiday spirit-infused concert offers an evening of traditional carols, familiar songs and a few surprises. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at PACE Center. Tickets are sold at ParkerArts.org.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Youth Symphony will hold its annual Holiday Spectacular concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. The holiday show features the Amadeus String, Allegro Strings, Vivace Strings, Bravo Winds, Pikes Peak Winds and Ovation Youth Orchestra. Tickets start at just $20 at AXS.com.

Stan Obert for Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

DENVER — Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum, performed by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, has been a Colorado multicultural celebration for 28 years. The production, which blends dance, live music, spoken word and seasonal celebrations and customs from around the world, is a holiday tradition you'll never forget. The 2019 production runs through Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Cleo Parker Robinson Theatre. Tickets for Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum are sold at CleoParkerDance.org.

PHOTOS: Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum

FORT COLLINS — Canyon Concert Ballet holds their 38th annual production of the timeless classic The Nutcracker ballet in Fort Collins beginning Friday. The iconic Tchaikovsky score will be performed by the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra at the five performances through Sunday at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, head to LCTix.com.

DENVER — The International Youth Ballet will perform their annual production of The Nutcracker beginning Friday at the Gates Concert Hall at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. Performances are scheduled Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Nutcracker tickets can be purchased online.

PUEBLO — The Sangre de Cristo Ballet opens their annual production of Nutcracker, The Ballet on Thursday at the Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center. The Pueblo holiday tradition sees Clara and the Nutcracker dance their way through a dream of magic and celebration. Five performances of Nutcracker, The Ballet are scheduled through Sunday. You can get your tickets at SDC-Arts.org.

LAKEWOOD — Timothy P. and the Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers have become a Lakewood Cultural Center holiday tradition. For a 16th year the group will perform entertaining arrangements of original music and holiday favorites – with a generous dose of humor. The 10-piece Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers are comprised of some of the region's most prestigious bluegrass, country and folk musicians. Performances are scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Tickets are available at 303-987-7845 or Lakewood.org/LCCPresents.

The Head and the Heart

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

DENVER — The Head and the Heart and Fitz and the Tantrums headline the 2019 "Not So Silent Night" concert from Channel 93.3. Singer/songwriter ENZI will also perform at Thursday’s concert at Mission Ballroom. Located in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, tickets for Mission Ballroom can be purchased at AXS.com.

Big Hassle Media; The Colorado Symphony

DENVER — Pop rock band Hanson is set to bring its "Wintry Mix Tour" to the Centennial State on this weekend. Alice 105.9's "Alice in Wonderland" concert will see Hanson, Paul McDonald and Joshua & the Holy Rollers perform at Denver's Ogden Theatre on Thursday. Hanson, known for their 90s hit "MMMBop," say they'll be playing new music, old favorites, and Christmas classics.

Trey Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Will Smith

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

DENVER — Jaden Smith and Willow Smith are bringing The Willow & Erys Tour to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Friday. For tickets, visit AXS.com.

DENVER — The Colorado Governor's Mansion is officially decked out for the holidays. For the seventh year in a row, Coloradans can enjoy a free tour of the historic Capitol Hill mansion in a festive holiday setting. Free holiday tours at the mansion will be offered Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again from Thursday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 15. This year's theme is Naturally Colorado: A Holiday Celebration of Botanical. Six rooms inside the mansion are beautifully decorated, each with its own unique inspiration. Tours are at the pace of the visitor and typically last from 20 minutes to 45 minutes. They are offered on a first come, first serve basis.

GOLDEN — Golden's annual Candlelight Walk returns Friday at 6:30 p.m. The free event has been a holiday tradition since 1988 with thousands coming together to hold candles and sing Christmas songs down Washington Ave. from 15th to 10th Street where Santa and Golden’s Mayor will ring in the holiday season followed by a short firework display from the roof of the Golden Hotel.

National Park Service

OTERO COUNTY — Visitors can “step back in time” to glimpse the sights, sounds, and smells of life as it might have been at Bent’s Old Fort on the Santa Fe Trail. The holiday event offers a variety of activities for all ages including wagon rides, historic weapons demonstration, piñatas, toy making and a yule log hunt. Bent’s Old Fort After Dark runs Friday and Saturday with reservations available at (719)-383-5026.

LITTLETON — The holidays can be stressful, so help keep the stress away with a family-friendly run and walk on Saturday. The Santa Stampede 5K/10K is a flat and fast 5K and 10K where every runner gets a Santa hat, race logo shirt, finisher's medal and access to post-race expo with food and vendors. Santa Stampede registration is available at ColoradoRunnerEvents.com.

DENVER — Sunday's Denver Jingle Bell Run is a festive race that aims to raise funds for The Arthritis Foundation. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best seasonal outfits with family, friends and co-workers to run or walk while spreading smiles and good cheer. The Jingle Bell Run begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Denver's Washington Park. Registration can be completed at Events.Arthritis.org.

WINDSOR — Dig out your Christmas sweater for a fun run around Windsor Lake! The Santa Catch 5K Run/Walk begins at 8 a.m. Saturday to start the day before the annual Windsor Wonderland event. Prizes will be awarded for the ugliest sweater and top finishers. Register today at WindsorGov.com.

DENVER — The 3rd annual Denver Just for J 5K offers a one-mile fun run at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by an Ugly Sweater 5K at 10 a.m. at Cheesman Park. Kids, families, wheelchairs, pets, runners, walkers, and joggers are all welcome at the event, proceeds to which will benefit honorary families in Denver. Registration can be completed online here.

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are two Christmas-themed races in Colorado Springs on Saturday. The Chasing Santa 5K is a walk/run for the whole family showcasing Legacy Loop and Monument Valley Park. The Cycling Santa 15K makes its return with cycling enthusiasts dressed as Santa traveling at Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort. Registration for both events is available online.

PUEBLO — If you're looking to run a half marathon in Colorado this weekend, consider the Rock Canyon Half Marathon. The 33rd annual event arrives Sunday at 9 a.m. and features stunning scenery as you run along the historic Arkansas River Trail up to the Lake Pueblo dam and back to City Park. Rock Canyon Half Marathon registration can be completed online.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Holiday Food & Gift Festival returns to Colorado Springs from Friday to Sunday at the Colorado Springs Event Center. The festival features hundreds of exhibitors helping Coloradans make progress on their holiday shopping lists. The festival offers one-of-a-kind gifts, crafts, jewelry, clothing, delicious food items, music, photography, toys, Christmas décor and more.

BRIGHTON — The Adams County Historical Society & Museum hosts its annual Holiday Craft Bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 275 craft booths featuring unique handmade items including crafts, food items, holiday décor, toys and art. The show will be held at the Adams County Regional Park.

DENVER — RiNo Holiday BAZAAR, which will be open three Sundays in a row, opens this weekend at the EXDO Event Center. Shop & Sip tickets are available which allow for three hours of bottomless mimosas and local holiday beer and cider. The fair will have 70 vendors, food and fashion trucks, live entertainment and more. Tickets for the all-ages event are available on Eventbrite.

GREELEY — Over 90 vendors will be at this weekend's Holiday Craft Show at Northridge High School. Local and creative vendors will be selling gifts for anyone on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will also have giveaways, concession vendors and activities and gifts for kids.

DURANGO — The La Plata County Fairgrounds is the site of this weekend's 45th annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival. The show promises unique and delicious holiday food and gifts including food, salsa mixes, dips, spices, wine, ornaments, soaps and lotions, blankets, hand blown, jewelry, Native American art, gemstones, kettle corn, kitchen items, gift bags, clocks, furniture, pottery, scarves, hats, mittens and much more. The festival runs 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

PUEBLO — Handmade Pueblo is holding its 5th annual Holiday Craft Show this Saturday. With food items, jewelry, bath and body gifts, home decor, paper goods and more, you're sure to find something for everyone on your list. The Holiday Craft Show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rawlings Library.

LONGMONT — This weekend's Winter Market features over 100 Colorado vendors selling fresh produce, specialty meats, eggs, baked goods, preserves, cheese, hot sauces, wine, prepared food, coffee, kombucha, jewelry, skincare, woodwork, home goods and more. There will be free kids’ activities and live music. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.

GOLDEN — Golden High School’s PTA hosts their Christmas Holiday Bazaar this Saturday with over 90 local artists. Find the perfect Christmas gift beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. Admission is free.

LAKEWOOD — The 26th annual Bear Creek High School Instrumental Music Boosters Craft Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bear Creek High School. This weekend’s Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair will have over 120 crafters, door prizes, concessions and free parking. Admission is $3.

AURORA — Grandview High School is hosting its craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The holiday tradition allows local vendors to advertise their business and sell products to the community during the Christmas season.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 8th annual Cheyenne Mountain High School Craft Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in southwest Colorado Springs. The fair offers over 140 booths of craft vendors to help you get started on your holiday shopping list. There will be a wide array of stocking stuffers, apparel, accessories, toys, decorations, art, jewelry, Christmas décor, home goods and food items. The craft fair will also have food vendors, complimentary parking lot shuttle and free childcare for shoppers.

LONE TREE — Schweiger Ranch is pulling out all the stops for its annual authentic Schweiger Ranch Austrian Christmas event on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A grand Christmas tree lighting will take place as evening falls. This free festival is sure to whisk you back 143 years into the past, when the Schweiger brothers moved to Colorado from Austria and settled their homestead. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

DENVER — Championship Saturday is here! The best of Class 4A and 5A football will clash to decide the 2019 Colorado state champions at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday. Pine Creek vs. Broomfield will kick off at 11 a.m. in the 4A Championship and Cherry Creek vs. Columbine will follow in the 5A Championship at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for the CHSAA 4A/5A Football Championships are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

BEAVER CREEK — Beaver Creek Mountain is home to the famous Birds of Prey racecourse — and this weekend's Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup. The top international athletes will be on hand for racing in Super G, Downhill and Giant Slalom competitions. This weekend's races are free to spectate, and Beaver Creek will have free ice skating, live music, entertainment and athlete signings. The Super G is Friday at 10:45 a.m., Downhill is Saturday at 11 a.m. and Giant Slalom on Sunday at 9:45 a.m.

DENVER — The 18th annual Denver Santa Claus Pub Crawl takes place this Saturday in LoDo. Two festive pub crawl routes begin at Blake Street Tavern and end at Jackson’s LoDo Sports Bar. The night features live music, dancing and prizes. Proceeds from the crawl go to local charities. Get your pub crawl passes online.

DENVER — The Mile High City has a "Mile High Tree" this holiday season at Sculpture Park in downtown Denver next to the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The seven-story 110-foot tall, 39-foot diameter conical structure features dynamic light shows on the tallest pixel LED technology tree in the country. The Mile High Tree offers free nightly light shows choreographed to multi-cultural holiday music and will be able to accommodate up to 140 guests at a time for what organizers describe as an "immersive interior viewing experience within the tree."

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens' Blossoms of Light has been the Garden's signature event for over three decades. The holiday tradition transforms the York Street gardens into a holiday wonderland. The family-friendly event is brighter and bigger than ever before with thousands of ever-changing displays of light and color. Blossoms of Light runs through Friday, Jan 3. Get your ticket reservations early at BotanicGardens.org.

LITTLETON — Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms has been transformed into a magical Christmas village. The holiday experience for all ages offers crafts with Mrs. Claus, photos with Mr. Claus, Santa's live reindeer, holiday lights, hayrides, Santa's Cinema, Christmas craft vendors, and a giant snow globe in which to play and snag photos. Tickets for Santa's Village can be found at BotanicGardens.org or at the parking lot ticket booth. Santa's Village at Chatfield Farms will be open Friday to Sunday through Sunday, Dec. 22.

LITTLETON — The Hudson Gardens' A Hudson Christmas is an outdoor festival of Christmas lights that is sure to brighten your holiday spirit. The garden's woods are transformed into a winter wonderland of brightly lit trees set against the night sky, reflecting off bodies of water. With friends and family, hot chocolate, tasty treats and photo opportunities with Santa Claus, A Hudson Christmas is a must-see Colorado tradition. A Hudson Christmas will be open weekends through Christmas. Tickets can be found at AltitudeTickets.com or at the door on event nights.

AURORA — Filling the 10,000-square-foot Hangar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, Camp Christmas will take people on a journey through different eras of Christmas celebrations with extravagant installations. Camp Christmas will have self-guided tours where photos are encouraged, festive food and refreshments, plus visits from Santa Claus each Saturday before Christmas. Created by Colorado-based installation artist Lonnie Hanzon and Hanzon Studios, Camp Christmas will run through Sunday, Jan. 5. Tickets for the “over-the-top holiday extravaganza as big as the season it celebrates” can be reserved at DenverCenter.org.

AURORA — Scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are brought to life in a winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of colorful ice at newest attraction at Gaylord Rockies. ICE!, a walkable attraction kept at a wintry nine degrees, was crafted by master artisans and features complimentary parkas for children and adults. Tickets for ICE! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which will be open through Sunday, Jan. 5, are available at GaylordRockies.com.

AURORA — Gaylord Rockies’ family holiday spectacular Cirque Dreams Holidaze is an in-the-round theatrical experience that includes some of the world’s best acts, dazzling costumes, stunning aerialists, world-class singers and dancers. A Broadway musical and new cirque adventure wrapped into one family-friendly holiday show is a celebration with toy soldiers, snowmen, reindeer, gingerbread, penguins, Santa, holiday characters and more. The Cirque Dreams Holidaze show plays at Gaylord Rockies through Saturday, Jan. 4 with tickets sold at GaylordRockies.com.





Have a delightful weekend!

