Happy February! 

Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Grab the hot cocoa and check out one of these fun events across Colorado:

Colorado Ballet Wizard of Oz
The Wizard of Oz

DENVER — Colorado Ballet's newest production, The Wizard of Oz, opens Friday for a 10-day engagement at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. With spectacular new sets, costumes and special effects, the magical ballet will be perform Septime Webre's choreography to the music of Matthew Pierce performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. The Wizard of Oz plays through Sunday, Feb. 10. For tickets, head to ColoradoBallet.org.

Chocolate melted
A Chocolate Affair

ARVADA — Olde Town Arvada will be a chocolate lovers paradise during Saturday's "A Chocolate Affair." The chocolate festival offers fun activities including a treasure hunt, story time, the Arvada Bake-Off and chocolate samplings. All proceeds from the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will benefit Ralston House Child Advocacy Center. 

Portrait of a bald eagle
Bald Eagle Festival

BRIGHTON — The 7th Annual Bald Eagle Festival arrives Saturday at Barr Lake State Park. The event offers crafts for kids, life-size eagle fest construction, guided hike and live raptor presentation for kids of all ages. The Bald Eagle Festival is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday. 

Frozen landscape in Durango Colorado
Snowdown Durango

DURANGO  

Classic motorcycle rear view
Colorado Motorcycle Expo

DENVER

Rent Greeley
RENT: 20th Anniversary Tour

GREELEY

Kicker Arenacross
DENVER —

World Championship Ice Racing
World Championship Ice Racing

LOVELAND —

generic model train show cropped
Great Train Show

COLORADO SPRINGS —

cellos orchestra cropped 2
Mendelssohn Double Concerto

DENVER —

A young golden retriever puppy
Golden Retriever Gathering

GOLDEN —

GalaxyFest is a pop culture festival
GalaxyFest

COLORADO SPRINGS —

ATMOSPHERE WINTER ON THE ROCKs
Winter on the Rocks

MORRISON —

Runners feet race running NEW
Super Bowl 5K

DENVER —

Runners Feet Running Race
Super Sunday Fun Run 5K

LITTLETON —

runners feet running
Super Half Marathon & Game Day 5K

COLORADO SPRINGS —

The Diary of Anne Frank
The Diary of Anne Frank

ARVADA —

Ella Enchanted
Ella Enchanted

ARVADA —

Skal Scandinavian Spirits
Skål! Scandinavian Spirits

GREELEY —  

Silkroad Ensemble
Silkroad Ensemble

DENVER — 

Longmont Downtown Development Authority winter showcase
Winter Walkabout Music Showcase 

LONGMONT  

Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets GETTY NEW
Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets

DENVER —

Mikko Rantanen Colorado Avalanche GETTY
Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks

DENVER —

Jarid Lukosevicius DU Hockey NEW
DU Men's Hockey vs. North Dakota

DENVER —

witch hand holds a magic staff wand
Harry Potter Escape Room

AURORA —

Young Frankenstein
Young Frankenstein

LONGMONT —

Chinese new year lanterns in china town
Chinese New Year Celebration

HIGHLANDS RANCH —

Ice fishing hole ice
Delaney Butte Lakes Ice Fishing Contest

WALDEN —

Denver Philharmonic Orchestra w a Twist
Denver Philharmonic Orchestra with a Twist

DENVER  —

Closeup hiker in spring mountains snowshoeing
Snowshoe for Peru 5K

EAGLE —

Chris Fairbanks the Beirgarten
Chris Fairbanks at The Beirgarten

FORT COLLINS —

Los Lonely Boys
Los Lonely Boys

ESTES PARK —

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or in the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com!

Have an outstanding weekend!