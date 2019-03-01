Happy February!

Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Grab the hot cocoa and check out one of these fun events across Colorado:

Kate Rolston for Colorado Ballet

DENVER — Colorado Ballet's newest production, The Wizard of Oz, opens Friday for a 10-day engagement at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. With spectacular new sets, costumes and special effects, the magical ballet will be perform Septime Webre's choreography to the music of Matthew Pierce performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. The Wizard of Oz plays through Sunday, Feb. 10. For tickets, head to ColoradoBallet.org.

ARVADA — Olde Town Arvada will be a chocolate lovers paradise during Saturday's "A Chocolate Affair." The chocolate festival offers fun activities including a treasure hunt, story time, the Arvada Bake-Off and chocolate samplings. All proceeds from the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will benefit Ralston House Child Advocacy Center.

BRIGHTON — The 7th Annual Bald Eagle Festival arrives Saturday at Barr Lake State Park. The event offers crafts for kids, life-size eagle fest construction, guided hike and live raptor presentation for kids of all ages. The Bald Eagle Festival is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Snowdown Durango

DURANGO —

https://www.snowdown.org/

Colorado Motorcycle Expo

DENVER —

https://www.coloradomotorcycleexpo.com/

Union Colony Civic Center

RENT: 20th Anniversary Tour

GREELEY —

https://ucstars.com/upcoming-shows/

Kicker Arenacross

Kicker Arenacross

DENVER —

https://www.ticketswest.com/events/detail/kicker-arenacross?fbclid=IwAR02Ptvj3TGQkI4fYePQya4eMYW2OQbJZL4oYcrHkcTNLROpyDzV1IhHYvU

pin Budweiser Events Center

World Championship Ice Racing

LOVELAND —

https://www.treventscomplex.com/events/detail/world-championship-ice-racing

Great Train Show

COLORADO SPRINGS —

http://trainshow.com/coloradosprings/

Angela Weiss

Mendelssohn Double Concerto

DENVER —

https://tickets.coloradosymphony.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=4748

Golden Retriever Gathering

GOLDEN —

https://www.visitgolden.com/event/goldens-in-golden-retriever-gathering/11288/

GalaxyFest

COLORADO SPRINGS —

https://galaxyfest.org/

AEG Presents

Winter on the Rocks

MORRISON —

https://www.redrocksonline.com/events/detail/icelantics-winter-on-the-rocks-featuring-atmosphere

Super Bowl 5K

DENVER —

https://www.rundenverseries.com/super-bowl-5k?fbclid=IwAR2JYp46EU1dZpsCtLZ6qNHRMeLmW1W5YbT4JTilPROduBwb3t9u9fmiamI

Super Sunday Fun Run 5K

LITTLETON —

https://www.runningguru.com/E2.asp?eID=50636&fbclid=IwAR3b2cvAiTgFrWDVPWgbjpGu8je-zLYtSrxeWvtfQY3CNaxqY7apIRJAM-4

Super Half Marathon & Game Day 5K

COLORADO SPRINGS —

https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/ColoradoSprings/SuperHalfMarathonandGameDay5K

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

The Diary of Anne Frank

ARVADA —

https://arvadacenter.org/the-diary-of-anne-frank?utm_source=Anne%20Frank%20social%20media&utm_medium=social%20media&utm_campaign=Anne%20Frank%20social%20media

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Ella Enchanted

ARVADA —

https://arvadacenter.org/ella-enchanted?utm_source=Ella%20Enchanted%20social%20media&utm_medium=social%20media&utm_campaign=Ella%20Enchanted%20social%20media

Greeley History Museum

Skål! Scandinavian Spirits

GREELEY —

https://greeleymuseums.com/locations/greeley-history-museum/

Silkroad Ensemble

Silkroad Ensemble

DENVER —

https://ev9.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventInfo?ticketCode=GS%3ANEWMAN%3ANCP19%3ANG0201%3A&linkID=denver-newman&shopperContext=&pc=&caller=&appCode=&groupCode=NCP19.1.1&cgc=

Longmont Downtown Development Authority

Winter Walkabout Music Showcase

LONGMONT —

https://www.visitlongmont.org/longmont-winter-walkabout-music-showcase/?fbclid=IwAR1x6TwVtVohgbOGYK6ouMJzfd_gb-FyjNm_eEA7h5I9edOVxbphXlZr6v8

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets

DENVER —

https://www.altitudetickets.com/events/detail/denver-nuggets-houston-rockets-feb-01?tags=MA_VS_HMPG_343224&utm_source=HMPG&utm_medium=VS&utm_campaign=MA_VS_HMPG_343224

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks



DENVER —

https://www.altitudetickets.com/events/detail/colorado-avalanche-vancouver-canucks-feb-2?tags=MA_VS_HMPG_343224&utm_source=HMPG&utm_medium=VS&utm_campaign=MA_VS_HMPG_343224

University of Denver Athletics

DU Men's Hockey vs. North Dakota



DENVER —

https://denverpioneers.com/schedule.aspx?schedule=74

Harry Potter Escape Room

AURORA —

https://www.facebook.com/events/365544594184054/

The Longmont Theatre Company

Young Frankenstein

LONGMONT —

https://longmonttheatre.org/?fbclid=IwAR0c8OVDRNK6mjz9Pspzf37vNhbJCKcPJJ4-ekosYr13uolRBQq1mJgITSA

Chinese New Year Celebration

HIGHLANDS RANCH —

https://hrcaonline.org/about-us/guides-communication/calendar-schedules/event-details/chinese-new-year-celebration-and-cultural-fair

Delaney Butte Lakes Ice Fishing Contest

WALDEN —

https://www.facebook.com/events/218427579048177/

Denver Philharmonic Orchestra

Denver Philharmonic Orchestra with a Twist

DENVER —

https://dazzledenver.com/events/denver-philharmonic-orchestra/?fbclid=IwAR3Bwm_EPkktVzLByk2MGcvzvMOVFKZ3_AOHMpz0AG_AYbuOaU5gCc4r3w8

Snowshoe for Peru 5K

EAGLE —

http://www.snowshoeforperu.com/?fbclid=IwAR1pdmnMbilr4qFVzbjMsIERtvjnEjVaS0M86WdN1HcYpMosqyo6-s_Ikns

Anheuser-Busch Fort Collins

Chris Fairbanks at The Beirgarten

FORT COLLINS —

https://www.budweisertours.com/locations/ft-collins-colorado/events-calendar.html

Stanley Hotel

Los Lonely Boys

ESTES PARK —

https://stanleylive.com/event/los-lonely-boys/?fbclid=IwAR2GmFYHngbkWk-gj0X8VkJN7M0z1R2AfNWHKQdDvFQ4eIKRc8Md8DaVTwo

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or in the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com!

Have an outstanding weekend!