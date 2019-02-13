From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this Presidents' Day weekend.

Vail Resorts

VAIL — The four-day Vail Legacy Days celebration begins Friday with the 10th Mountain Legacy Parade. Skiers dressed in traditional 10th Mountain Division Ski Trooper uniforms will perform a Torchlight Ski Down to the base of Gondola One followed by a parade of military veterans. Festivities, planned through Monday, include a Black Hawk Helicopter Landing on Sunday. For a complete Vail Legacy Days schedule, visit Vail.com.

iStockphoto

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Subaru WinterFest is a concert and mountain lifestyle tour for skiers, snowboarders, friends and families. The three-day festival opens Friday with campfire s’mores and live music from the Kind Hearted Strangers. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real is set to perform Saturday while Langhorne Slim & the Law will take the main stage Sunday.

Colorado Garden Foundation

DENVER — The Rocky Mountain Region’s oldest and largest home and garden show is back for a second weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. More than 650 companies and 1,400 booths will be exhibiting the latest trends in landscaping, gardening and home improvement at the nine-day festival. The show features 11 professionally-landscaped gardens and the region’s best home improvement experts to help you get your projects moving forward. The Colorado Garden & Home Show runs through Sunday with tickets available at AXS.com.

iStockphoto

CREEDE — The town of Creede is holding its Cabin Fever Daze this Presidents' Day weekend. Events scheduled for Saturday and Sunday include ice skating, bonfires, curling competitions, art gallery openings, live improve theatre and more. For a full schedule of events, visit Creede.com.

Altitude Tickets

DENVER — Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will headline a concert at Pepsi Center this Sunday. Seger was originally scheduled to perform at Pepsi Center in October 2017 but had to cancel the concert due to a medical issue. All tickets for the concert originally scheduled for October 26, 2017 will be honored at Sunday’s show. If you’re still looking for tickets, check out AltitudeTickets.com.

AEG Presents Rocky Mountains

DENVER — Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser, also known as 2Cellos, will perform at Pepsi Center on Valentine’s Day. The “Let There Be Cello” Tour also features Jon McLaughlin. Tickets start at $45 at AltitudeTickets.com for the Thursday performance.

Newman Center Presents

DENVER — The Blind Boys of Alabama, who have been hailed as the “gospel titans” by Rolling Stone, will headline a Valentine’s Day concert in Denver. Over the course of a 70-year recording career, The Blind Boys of Alabama have been awarded five Grammy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement award. The group will take the stage of the Gates Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are available online.

Thinkstock by Getty

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony is ready for Valentine’s Day weekend. The Colorado Symphony’s “A Classical Romance” will offer a look at the themes of love across multiple decades with selections from Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story, Hitchcock’s Vertigo and more. Performances are set for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall. Grab your tickets at ColoradoSymphony.org.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

DENVER — The Avalanche look to return to their winning ways when they host division rival St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The Avs will begin a three-game homestand with a 1 p.m. game at Pepsi Center. For Avalanche tickets, head to AltitudeTickets.com.

Jack Dempsey

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are back in action this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Pepsi Center. The Mammoth host the Georgia Swarm on a “Indoor Beach Party” night. Fans are encouraged to come dressed in Hawaiian shirts, board shorts and flip-flops as Pepsi Center catches spring fever. General tickets and Party Pack tickets (featuring two tickets and two margaritas for $30) are available at AltitudeTickets.com.

Thinkstock by Getty

KREMMLING — The 22nd Annual Wolford Mountain Reservoir Ice Fishing Contest takes place Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The ice fishing event features a grand prize of $2,500 as well as hourly big fish prizes and more than a dozen other awards. Contest registration can be completed at the Kremmling Chamber of Commerce or at KremmlingChamber.com.

Thinkstock

ESTES PARK — Dedicated railroaders from Colorado and Wyoming will be showing their craftsmanship at the Stanley Fairgrounds Event Center Complex on Saturday and Sunday at the 22nd Annual Rails in the Rockies show. Explore model railroad layouts from the steam age to the present time at this annual event organized by the Estes Valley Model Railroaders. There will be plenty of activities for kids too. For more information visit RailsintheRockies.org.

Town Hall Arts Center

LITTLETON — Dames at Sea is the newest production at Littleton’s Town Hall Arts Center. A campy, long-running Off-Broadway hit, Dames at Sea is based on the nostalgia of 1930s Hollywood musicals. The winner of numerous “Best Musical of the Year” awards, the musical features a book and lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller and music by Jim Wise. Dames at Sea opens Friday and plays through March 17 with tickets sold at TownHallArtsCenter.org.

Thinkstock by Getty

DENVER — The 3rd Annual Colorado Statewide Mariachi Workshop and Festival takes place Saturday with guest artists Jose and Chuy Hernandez of the Mariachi Sol de Mexico and members of the Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra. The workshop will be at the King Concert Hall on the Auraria Campus. Sessions and rehearsals are scheduled throughout Saturday with an evening concert at 7 p.m. Visit MSUDenver.edu for all the details.

Thinkstock by Getty

NORTHGLENN — The 34th Annual Midwinter Bluegrass Festival kicks off Friday at the Northglenn Ramada Plaza. The three-day festival features John Cowan with Darin & Brooke Aldridge Band, Mile Twelve, Po' Ramblin Boys, Jim Hurst, The Lonesome Days, High Plains Tradition, Blue Canyon Boys, Masontown, Pete Wernick, The Cody Sisters, Bluegrass Patriots, Mike Mitchell Band, the UNC Faculty Bluegrass Band, Turkeyfoot, Rusty 44, vocal duet contest, fiddle contest and more. The Midwinter Bluegrass Festival runs Friday to Sunday. Tickets will be sold at the gate.

Fort Collins Lincoln Center for the Performing and Visual Arts

FORT COLLINS — The world’s most celebrated masters of the traditional Japanese taiko drum are set to perform in Fort Collins on Sunday. Kodo have performed over 5,000 shows on five continents. Kodo: Evolution is a brand-new production which “promises to drive its next generation to new heights of creative expression.” Kodo: Evolution is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center for the Performing and Visual Arts. Head to LCTix.com for tickets.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Vampires have taken over the 13th Floor Haunted House this Valentine's weekend. Only the bravest souls will have the nerve to navigate through their lair in an interactive haunted house experience that promises to make your Valentine's one you'll never forget. Purchase your tickets to "Love Bites: A Valentine's Haunted House" early at tixr.com as they're likely to sell out.

Getty Images

GREELEY — The Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra will present a musical journey around the world at this weekend’s “Around the World in 80 Minutes” concert at the Union Colony Civic Center. The Friday concert will feature pieces from across the globe, from South America to China and beyond. A post-concert celebration will take place afterwards at Tower 56 Distilling with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra. Tickets are available at the UCCC box office or at UCStars.com.

Altitude Tickets

DENVER — KS 107.5’s Latin Love Jam takes place this Friday at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Denver. Latin Love Jam features Baby Bash, NB Ridaz, Frankie J, Brown Boy, Lil Rob and Spanish Fly. Tickets start at $39 at AltitudeTickets.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FRUITA — Wine and chocolate go hand-in-hand at Saturday's Sweet Heart Chocolate & Wine Tasting in Fruita. Attendees will sample Enstrom and Guittard chocolates alongside a variety of Colorado wines ranging from dry whites and reds to sweet dessert options. Each ticket includes a tasting glass, chocolates, unlimited wine samples, truffles, savory snacks and live music. The Sweet Heart Chocolate & Wine Tasting begins at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fruita Community Center. Tickets are available online.

Thinkstock by Getty

FRUITA — The 12th Annual Sweet Heart Run is hosted by the City of Fruita and Family Health West for National Heart Health Month. The event on Saturday offers 5K run and walk as well as a 10K run. The races will begin at 10 a.m. on the northside of the Fruita Community Center. Those who participate in the Sweet Heart Run can receive a $5 discount off their tickets to the Sweet Heart Chocolate & Wine Tasting later that day. Race registration can be completed online.

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

JOHNSTOWN — The newest production at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse features all of the sounds of the 1960s in one evening. Motones vs. Jerseys is the ultimate battle royale between two of the greatest musical genres of a generation. The high-energy celebration plays at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse through Sunday, Feb. 25. Tickets are sold at ColoradoCandlelight.com.

Thinkstock by Getty

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE — The Arapahoe Philharmonic’s “Night at the Movies” will feature selections from The Wizard of Oz, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, How to Train Your Dragon, Harry Potter and more. The performance takes place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Denver First Church of the Nazarene. For tickets, visit Arapahoe-Phil.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Who will be top dog in Colorado? The five-day Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show runs begins Thursday at the National Western Complex. Agility trials, obedience trials, 4-H dog workshops, flyball demos, dock diving competitions, barn hunts, health clinic and much more are scheduled between Thursday and Monday. The Colorado Kennel Club All Breed Dog Shows, where 175 dog breeds compete in elimination events until they meet for Best in Show, are set for Sunday and Monday. For a full schedule of events, visit ColoradoKennelClub.org.

Angela Weiss

PARKER — Parker Symphony Orchestra’s “Passion” arrives Friday at PACE Center. The performance features selections from Romeo and Juliet, Samson and Delilah, The Gadfly, El Amor Brujo and more. Tickets are available at ParkerArts.org, by phone at 303-805-6800 or at the PACE Center box office.

Thinkstock by Getty

BRIGHTON — The 20th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Barr Lake State Park. The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and Barr Lake State Park host the kid-friendly event to teach the importance of being a Citizen Scientist while exploring what local birds are "toughing out the winter" in Brighton. The

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CASTLE ROCK — The 7th Annual Castle Rock Bull Riding Challenge will be held Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds indoor arena. The family-friendly event features a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. show. More than 100 bulls will buck and be individually scored no matter if the rider stays on for the required eight seconds. While the bull riders compete, guests can learn about bucking bulls, how they are cared for, the equipment that is used, training and more. There will also be a mechanical bull, pony rides and food vendors.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — The 2019 Colorado Dancesport Showcase offers three awe-inspiring shows over three days. The shows will feature beautifully-choreographed, stage-worthy routines by pro-am couples, am-am couples, formations and professionals. Each show will have a variety of music including club, Latin, rhythm, smooth and standard. The Colorado Dancesport Showcase takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre. Tickets are just $10 and available at the door.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

GRAND JUNCTION — The Golden Dragons have performed throughout the United States. Presented by impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang, the show combines award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques. The Golden Dragons will perform Sunday at Grand Junction’s Avalon Theatre. Head to MonumentalTix.com for tickets.

Telluride Comedy Fest

TELLURIDE — The 20th Annual Telluride Comedy Fest runs Thursday to Sunday. The schedule is packed with some of the funniest comedians including Jason Mantzoukas, Brian Huskey, Nick Kroll, Lily Sullivan, Toni Charline, Tim Baltz, Rebecca Kohler, Seth Morris, Matt Braunger and more. Tickets for the Telluride Comedy Fest are sold at SheridanOperaHouse.com.

Lone Tree Arts Center

LONE TREE – IGN (International Guitar Night) is a global troupe of acoustic guitar virtuosos. IGN is the longest-running “mobile guitar festival” in North America. Antoine Boyey, Samuelito, Cenk Erdogan and Luca Stricagnoli will perform on Friday at the Lone Tree Arts Center. For tickets, check out LoneTreeArtsCenter.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

WESTMINSTER — Many consider February the most romantic month of the year. Are you ready to say, “I do”, but overwhelmed with all your options? Then, mark your calendars for the Colorado Bridal Show on Sunday at the Denver Marriott Westminster. Tickets are usually $10 at the door and $7 online, but show organizers want you to have a day to remember and are offering Mile High on the Cheap readers free tickets. For step-by-step instructions on how to get your free tickets, visit MileHighontheCheap.com. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, check out MileHighontheCheap.com.

CBS

ACROSS COLORADO — Just in time for its 55th anniversary, My Fair Lady will return to theaters for two days beginning Sunday. Starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison, My Fair Lady won eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director and Best Cinematography. The 1964 classic will play at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday at theaters across Colorado, including Regal Denver Pavilions 15, AMC Castle Rock 12, AMC Southlands 16 and Regal River Point 14. The classic musical will also be in theaters Wednesday, Feb. 20. Tickets for My Fair Lady can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ACROSS COLORADO — There's no better way to celebrate the winter season than by soaking in the atmosphere at an outdoor ice rink in Colorado. Whether you're with your family, friends, kids or alone on your lunch break, take a moment to visit an ice rink near you and become a kid again for a half hour or more. Here's a map and list of some of the festive outdoor ice-skating rinks in Colorado this year.

Have a fantastic weekend!