Colorado will enjoy winter inside and out this final weekend of February. With a dozen festivals and expos, there's an adventure awaiting you in all corners of the Centennial State.

ARVADA — The 2nd Annual WinterFest arrives Saturday at McIlvoy Park in Old Towne Arvada. The free, family-friendly event offers games, food, vendors, performances, hot drinks, live music and more. Two Tunes Polka Band, the Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage: Dragon, Lion, Chinese Drums, and Boulder Taiko Drums are among Saturday’s performers. Arvada WinterFest runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DENVER — Denver FamilyFest is Denver’s parent, baby and kids festival. The festival takes place Saturday at the National Western Complex from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be bounce houses, stage presentations, interactive activities, creative stations, entertainment, face painting, puzzle-making, games and more. All activities are included with admission, which is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and free for kids. Denver FamilyFest tickets can be purchased online.

DENVER — The sixth and final leg of the 2019 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup season will be held Friday to Sunday at Denver’s Civic Center Park. An opening ceremony is set for Friday at 6 p.m., speed semi-finals and finals on Saturday and lead semi-finals and finals on Sunday. More than 70 athletes from 18 countries will be competing over the weekend. The UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup also have a family-friendly winter festival as well with a huge ice maze, 300-foot fat tire biking course, ax throwing, snowball target range, food trucks, fire pits, ice bar and beer garden. Dragondeer will provide live music at 3 p.m. Saturday. A complete ice climbing and winter festival schedule is available here.

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s February, so that means it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to enjoy spring and summer. The Colorado Springs Sportsman & Boat Expo offers deals on pontoons and fishing boats as well as gear for the active or interested hiker, hunter, camper or outdoor enthusiast. The family-friendly expo will also have outdoor and boating experts, seminars, Q&A, elk-calling contests and outdoor television celebrities. The show takes place Friday to Sunday at the Colorado Springs Event Center at Palmer Park and Academy.

DENVER — “America’s Favorite Travel Show” returns to the Colorado Convention Center this Saturday and Sunday. At the Travel & Adventure Show guests can explore hundreds of vacation options, learn about new destinations around the globe, plan face-to-face with hundreds of travel experts, meet travel celebrities Josh Gates, Andrew McCarthy and Patricia Schultz, attend dozens of educational seminars and enjoy show-only travel discounts. To see a complete event schedule or to purchase tickets, visit TravelShows.com.

WinterWonderGrass

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 7th Annual WinterWonderGrass Festival arrives this weekend with live music, beer halls and beer tastings, coffee bar, kids zone, food trucks and more. The three-day festival kicks off Friday and features live music from Trampled by Turtles, Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters, Fruition, Billy Strings, California Honeydrops, The Lil Smokies, Jeff Austin Band, The Shook Twins, Lindsay Lou and many more. Check out the full festival lineup at WinterWonderGrass.com.

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum‎

DENVER — Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum will hold a meet-and-greet with Tuskegee Airman Franklin Macon on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Macon will speak about his experiences and his book “I Wanted to be a Pilot: The Making of a Tuskegee Airman.” Admission to the museum on Saturday includes Macon’s presentation. RSVP at WingsMuseum.org.

LITTLETON — The Snowman Stampede 5K, 10K and Half Marathon are all set for Saturday at Hudson Gardens in Littleton. Afterwards there will be a finish line expo with more than 20 vendors and food. Runners and walkers are welcome at the races which all get started between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Race registration can be completed online.

LAKEWOOD — Stretch your legs or break a sweat on Saturday at the All-Out Mardi Crawl at Bear Creek Lake Park. With a 1-mile, 5K, 10K and half marathon, there’s a length for every runner or walker. All-Out Mardi Crawl race, course and registration is available online.

Special Olympics Colorado

AURORA — The Aurora Plunge & 5K Presented by Westerra Credit Union begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Aurora Reservoir. For the first time ever, participants can run or walk the 5K, jump in to the reservoir or do both. The 5K is a family-friendly and scenic route at Aurora Reservoir. There will be a pre-plunge party with s’mores, fire pits and vendor giveaways and a post-race after party will take place at Dry Dock Brewing’s South Dock location with a free beer to all participants 21 and older. Registration for the Aurora Polar Plunge, which benefits Special Olympics Colorado, can be completed at SpecialOlympicsCO.org.

Special Olympics Colorado

PUEBLO — Jump into the frigid water of Pueblo Reservoir in the middle of winter to benefit Special Olympics Colorado. The Pueblo Polar Plunge, a Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pueblo Reservoir. Plunge registration and donation information can be completed at SpecialOlympics.org.

DENVER — Fresh off a Grammy win for Album of the Year, country-pop singer Kacey Musgraves will perform in downtown Denver this weekend. Musgraves’ “Oh, What a World Tour” is set for 8 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre. Musgraves’ album “Golden Hour” was listed on several year-end best album lists. Tickets for Friday’s concert are sold through AltitudeTickets.com.

DENVER & FORT COLLINS — Cast members of the hit TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are hitting the road for a new improv tour. Whose Live Anyway? is a 90-minute show of improvised comedy all based on audience suggestions. Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley, and Joel Murray will perform Whose Live Anyway? at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center on Friday and Denver's Paramount Theatre on Saturday.

GOLDEN — The Jewelry, Gem & Mineral Show comes to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds this Friday to Sunday. Attendees will find displays of gems, minerals, and fossils. Great deals are to be had from dealers and there will be demonstrations on gem cutting, faceting and stone carving. Kids will enjoy two special events — a Magic Mineral show and also an opportunity to dig in gravel for special crystals and minerals. Show entry and parking, as well as activities are all free. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

DENVER — If you're looking to meet well-known reptile, amphibian and arachnid breeders, vendors and rescues in person, the Reptilian Nation Expo is the place to be. The event, taking place at the National Western Complex on Saturday and Sunday, will have exhibits and educational shows, children's activities as well as animals and supplies below retail prices. Fans of lizards, snakes, turtles, tortoises, frogs, toads, scorpions, tarantulas and other bugs will want to get their tickets at Ticketor.com.

Randy Macht, Macht Media

BROOMFIELD — Danse Etoile Ballet presents two new ballet adaptations, Snow White and The Ugly Duckling, this weekend in Broomfield. The adaptations feature original choreography by Marie-Jose Payannet and classic and creative new music orchestrations including those by Colorado composer Bruce Klepper. Performances are scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Broomfield Auditorium. Tickets for Snow White and The Ugly Duckling can be purchased at DanseEtoile.org.

Peter Strand for Ballet Ariel

DENVER — Ballet Ariel is bringing its original production Ballerina by Degas back to the Denver area this Saturday and Sunday. Two mini-performances of the production, inspired by impressionist Edgar Degas, will be staged Saturday at Denver’s Pinnacle Performing Arts Center and Sunday at the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre. After each performance will be a Little Ballerina Tea Party for children and their parents with Ballet Ariel company members still in costume. Ballerina by Degas tickets are sold at BalletAriel.org.

Boulder Ballet

BOULDER — Boulder Ballet will celebrate the achievements of NASA’s New Horizons Pluto-Kuiper Belt Mission with its production this weekend of New Horizons. The ballet takes the audience on a journey of time and space combining the beauty and mystery of space, the courage of exploration, the fragility and the strength of humanity. Opening night of New Horizons is Friday with a post-performance reception with the dancers and local scientists who brought the mission to life. Tickets for Boulder Ballet's New Horizons, which will be performed through Sunday at The Gordon Gamm Theater, can be found at TheDairy.org.

DENVER — The Flaming Lips return to Boettcher Concert Hall on Friday to play with the Colorado Symphony. At the one-night-only concert, The Flaming Lips will perform the entirety of “The Soft Bulletin” album with the Colorado Symphony as well as members of the Colorado Symphony Chorus. Christopher Dragon conducts the concert which begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are sold through ColoradoSymphony.org.

DENVER — Gregory Porter, a two-time Grammy Award winner for Best Jazz Vocal Album, makes his Colorado Symphony debut for an evening of soulful jazz honoring Nat King Cole and more. The Saturday night concert will feature selections from Porter’s album “Nat King Cole & Me,” a heartfelt tribute to the singer and pianist that influenced Porter from childhood. Visit ColoradoSymphony.org to reserve your tickets to the Boettcher Concert Hall performance.

DENVER — All of the musicians of the Denver Young Artists Orchestra will come together for this weekend’s DYAO Spectacular. The performance, which takes place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall, features selections from Dvorak, Hindemith, Ravel, Strauss and Humperdinck. Tickets can be purchased at ColoradoSymphony.org.

CASTLE ROCK —The 4th Annual Douglas County Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is set for Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The family-friendly event offers food, exhibitors, live music and guest speakers. Admission and parking are both free for the event, which runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in blue in order to support the law enforcement agencies of Douglas County and Colorado.

DENVER — Hip hop band The Roots are set to perform Saturday night at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium. The house band on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon will stage the Denver stage at 8 p.m. For tickets, check out LiveNation.com.

DENVER —Joe Jackson’s “Four Decade Tour” is set to stop at Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Sunday. The concert will draw tracks from five albums of material, each representing a decade: Look Sharp (1979) Night And Day (1982) Laughter And Lust (1991) Rain (2008) and Fool (2019). Each ticket purchased online comes with one download of Jackson’s album Fool, which was released in January. Joe Jackson tickets can be found at AltitudeTickets.com.

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

ARVADA — The Moors is the newest production at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. The humorous and subversive story about love and desperation will be performed in repertory through May 18 at the Arvada Center’s Black Box. A preview performance of the dark comedy is set for Thursday with opening night on Friday. Tickets for The Moors are sold through ArvadaCenter.org.

DENVER — The Denver Pioneers women’s gymnastics team is back in Magness Arena to take on Iowa State and Boise State. The meet is set for 2 p.m. Sunday. Get your tickets before they sell out at DenverPioneers.com.

DENVER — The Denver Pioneers men’s hockey team hosts the dreaded Miami Redhawks for a pair of games this weekend at Magness Arena. The puck drops between DU and Miami (OH) at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday. DenverPioneers.com is the place for tickets.

COLORADO SPRINGS —The Colorado College men’s hockey team returns to Broadmoor World Arena this weekend for a pair of games against Western Michigan. The Tigers and Broncos will tangle Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 4:30 p.m. You can “Skake with the Tigers” following Saturday’s game, but pre-registration is required. For tickets and information, head to CCTigers.com.

DENVER — High school state wrestling champions will be crowned this weekend at Pepsi Center. The CHSAA State Wrestling Championships begin Thursday at 2 p.m. and continue through Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the wrestling tournament are sold through AltitudeTickets.com.

EVERGREEN — Nunsense, the second-longest running off-Broadway production in history, opens Friday at Evergreen’s Center Stage. The comedic Ovation West Musical Theatre production features lyrics, music and a book by Dan Goggin. The light-hearted musical tells the story of five nuns who stage a performance to raise money to cover the burial costs of fellow sisters who fell victim to food poisoning. Nunsense plays through Sunday, March 10. Tickets are available at OvationWest.org or by phone at 303-674-4002.

LOUISVILLE — Coal Creek Theatre of Louisville will hold its opening night of Blessed Assurance this Friday at 7:30 p.m. The civil rights play by Laddy Sartin, directed by Kirsten Jorgensen-Smith, involves a cook who confronts hatred and injustice in the summer of 1964. Blessed Assurance will be performed Friday, Saturday and Monday. The production will be staged through Saturday, March 9. Tickets are sold at CCTLouisville.org.

LOVELAND — The newest production from Loveland Opera Theatre opens Friday at the Rialto Theater. Così fan tutte — “A School for Lovers” — by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart pairs comedy and commentary with two couples discovering that love and fidelity aren’t quite black and white with a zany turn of events and deceit. Così fan tutte opens Friday at 7 p.m. and runs through Sunday, March 3. For tickets and information, visit LovelandOpera.org.

DENVER — Have you ever wanted to sing with the Metropolitan Opera? This is your weekend to audition for the biggest and most intensely competitive singing contest in the world. The competition features the best singers from across the country, including here in the Rocky Mountain region, who compete regionally before the winner flies to New York to sing at the Met with the Met Opera Orchestra in March. Auditions will take place on Sunday at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall at 1:30 p.m. For audition details, visit MetOperaAuditionsRockies.org.

FORT COLLINS — The Choir of Man is known around the globe as “the ultimate feel-good show.” After being a hit at several international music festivals, the show is on the road for its first U.S. tour. The show features a cast of “nine handsome blokes” in a working pub singing everything from folk and opera to classic rock and pub tunes. The Choir of Man performs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Grab your tickets at LCTix.com.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets will play their first home game since the All-Star break Sunday afternoon at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets host the Los Angeles Clippers at 3 p.m. Nuggets Family Night, Sunday Funday and general tickets are sold at AltitudeTickets.com.

GREELEY — Extreme Trains, some of the longest and finest trains the Colorado Model Railroad Museum has to offer, will be running this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The huge trains feature over 100 cars per train, require several volunteers to keep everything running smooth. The Colorado Railroad Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

EADS — Cheyenne elder and American Indian educator Dr. Henrietta Mann will give a presentation at the Crow Luther Cultural Center on Thursday at 6 p.m. The free presentation entitled “What Was, What Is: A Tsetsehestaestse View” will focus on Cheyenne history and culture. Dr. Mann’s presentation is part of a series scheduled throughout 2019, with sessions that will address American history, tribal histories and American Indian Law. For more information, contact Karen Wilde 719-438-5916.

DENVER — Anna Karenina tells the story of Countess Anna Karenina and her romance to the dashing army officer Count Vronsky. Set against the backdrop of backdrop of Tsarist Russia, Anna Karenina is a story of passion, betrayal, forbidden love, dreams chased and dreams lost. Anna Karenina plays the Stage Theatre through Sunday. For tickets, visit DenverCenter.org.

DENVER — This is your last weekend to catch Last Night and the Night Before at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The 2017 Colorado New Play Summit featured play “explores the struggle between the responsibilities that are expected of us and the choices we actually end up making." Written by Donnetta Lavinia Grays and directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton, Last Night and the Night Before runs through Sunday at the Ricketson Theatre. For tickets, visit DenverCenter.org.

LAKEWOOD — The Colorado Rumble — of the Major Arena Soccer League 2 — are back in action Saturday night against the New Mexico Runners. The Rumble and Runners will tangle at 7 p.m. at the Foothill’s Fieldhouse. Head to CORumble.com for game tickets.

GOLDEN — The 2019 Colorado Environmental Film Festival opens Thursday night with a reception and silent auction at the American Mountaineering Center. The festival, which runs through Saturday, will screen feature length and short films by foreign, local and young filmmakers. To see the complete Colorado Environmental Film Festival schedule, visit CEFF.net.

If you want to watch the 91st Oscars on the big screen, head to the Sie FilmCenter on Colfax for a fun evening with other film fanatics on Sunday. Admission is free and doors open at 4 p.m. Seating is first come, first served. The awards ceremony begins at 6 p.m. with film-themed cocktails, food trucks and four screens to watch. If you're feeling truly knowledgeable, enter your ballot in a contest for lots of great prizes for a $10 entry fee.





