Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Grab the hot cocoa and check out one of these fun events across Colorado:

X Games

ASPEN — The X Games, called the "world's best action sports, music and festival experience on snow," are back at Buttermilk Mountain from Thursday to Sunday. The weekend will showcase the world's best winter sports athletes and all competitions are free and open to the public. There will also be concerts from Lil Wayne, Louis The Child, The Chainsmokers and Kygo with tickets available at XGames.com or at the on-site box office. A complete schedule of events can be found here.

National Western Stock Show

National Western Stock Show

DENVER — This is the final weekend to check out the 113th National Western Stock Show, a nationally-recognized celebration of western heritage and culture. The rodeo is one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos and there are plenty of other entertainment options as well. The horse show is one of the largest in the county and the western trade show is Colorado's largest. Tickets and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com. You can't miss this annual event, which runs through Sunday.

Spontaneous Combustion Community Bonfire

FRISCO — The Spontaneous Combustion Community Bonfire is an annual Frisco community celebration. The bonfire, fueled by the town's recycled Christmas trees, kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday followed by fireworks at 8 p.m. The event features a live DJ, beverage and chili sales. The Town of Frisco will be accepting Christmas trees for the bonfire through 4 p.m. Saturday at the B1 Parking Lot at the entrance to Frisco Bay Marina.

Rio Frio Ice Fest

Rio Frio Ice Fest

ALAMOSA — Head to Alamosa for a fun, family-friendly weekend. The three-day, pirate-themed Rio Frio Ice Fest runs Friday to Sunday. Back in 2019 are stunning ice sculptures, the Rio Frio 5K on Ice, a fire and ice bonfire, a polar plunge, ice carousel, entertainment, food and more. Many of the Rio Frio Ice Fest events take place Saturday, including live ice sculpting on Main St. The 5th Annual Rio Frio 5K on Ice, which is conducted entirely on the frozen Rio Grande, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday near Cole Park. For a full schedule of events head to RioFrioIce.com.

Rock of Ages

Ouray Ice Festival

UllrGrass

UllrGrass Music & Beer Festival

Anna Karenina

Winterfest

Movie at the Symphony: Amadeus

International Snow Sculpture Championships

BRECKENRIDGE — Snow sculpture artists from around the world are competing in the 29th Annual International Snow Sculpture Championships. Although sculpting ends Friday morning, there are other events as well. The masterpieces will be shown off at the awards ceremony Friday night at 6 p.m. and will be available for viewing all weekend. A professional acrobatic Cirque Show will follow the awards ceremony and a Grand Illumination is set for 7:30 p.m. Kids nine and up can learn the basics of snow sculpting at the Main Street Station Junior Snow Sculpture event Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. The event is free, but registration online is recommended. A fireworks show and free concert are planned for Saturday night.

Winter Brew Fest

Denver Museum of Nature & Science Free Day

DENVER — What began as a modest museum in a Breckenridge cabin has grown into a prestigious institution known for its famous wildlife dioramas, its work in archeology, anthropology and paleontology — as well as human physiology, health, mechanics, astronomy and more. Today a mere 2% of the 1.5 million artifacts and specimens are on display. Admission is free on Sunday, but it does not include the Planetarium or IMAX (tickets can be purchased at DMNS.org). This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Estes Park Wedding Show

Denver Young Artists Orchestra

Frosty's Frozen Five & Ten

LITTLETON — It's a perfect weekend to give your resolutions a kick start with Frosty's Frozen Five & Ten. The races start and finish at Hudson Gardens and travel along the paved Platte River Trail. All finishers receive a finisher's medal and can indulge in the post-race party with cookies, muffins, bagels and more. Runners and walkers are welcome in the races which take place Saturday morning. Race registration can be completed at ColoradoRunnerEvents.com.

Frost Giant 5K

Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation

DENVER — From the continents to life itself, volcanoes have shaped the world in which we live. The newest IMAX film at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science explores the more than 500 molten worlds and exploding craters across the globe. Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation 3D opens Thursday. You can get your tickets at DMNS.org.

Northern Colorado Home Expo

The Great Fruitcake Toss

MANITOU SPRINGS — Fruitcakes will be flying in downtown Manitou Springs on Saturday. This event for all-ages features the marvelous fruitcake launch, fruitcake cornhole and a fruitcake bake-off. If already threw your holiday fruitcake out, there will be fruitcakes available for "rent." Local bakers will be on hand competing in the "Too Good to Toss Fruitcake Bake-Off" for the title of Fruitcake King or Queen. The entire event takes place at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Swan Lake

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Philharmonic with the Eugene Ballet will hold three performances of Swan Lake this weekend at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. The classic Tchaikovsky work will be conducted by Josep Caballé-Domenech. For tickets, visit CSPhilHarmonic.org or call 719-520-SHOW.

Bourbon & Bacon Fest

DENVER — Denver's Bourbon and Bacon Fest arrives Sunday at the McNichols Civic Center Building. The fest, which runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., is a 21-and-older event with an array of specialty bourbons and unique whiskies plus tasty samples from the area's best restaurants. Bourbon and Bacon tickets can be purchased online.

Denver Nuggets vs. Suns/76ers

DENVER — The red-hot Denver Nuggets are back in action at Pepsi Center for two games this weekend. The Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday on a Family Night. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.

Wanda Sykes: Oh Well Tour

DENVER — Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes will perform at Denver's Paramount Theatre this Friday night. Tickets and meet-and-greet packages are available at AltitudeTickets.com.

Winter Bird Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — North Cheyenne Canon Park is holding their annual Winter Bird Festival this weekend! The festival offers family activities, pinecone feeder-making, rock painting, bird walks and more bird-themed activities. The Winter Bird Festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center.

3 Lakes Fishing Tournament

Ice Fishing 101

Disney's NEWSIES: The Musical

Ultimate Indoor Garage Sale

Justin Timberlake

DENVER — As a 9Things extra, don't forget that Justin Timberlake will be at Pepsi Center on Monday. The Man of the Woods Tour stop was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 29, but was moved up one day. Tickets to see the NSYNC star are sold at AltitudeTickets.com.

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or in the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com!

Have a tremendous weekend!