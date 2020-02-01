COLORADO, USA — From fairs and expos to sports and musicals, there's lots to do in Colorado this January weekend.

There are fly fishing, home remodeling and bridal shows, plus the Mammoth are in action at Pepsi Center and the first Colorado music festival of 2020 opens in Steamboat Springs.

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's a fun adventure waiting for you this year. Happy New Year, Colorado!

> Have an event tip? Send it here.

Kicker Arenacross

LOVELAND — More than 150 truckloads of dirt have been hauled into Loveland's Budweiser Events Center to create a motorcycle race course that will challenge even the toughest of riders. Kicker Arenacross, one of the nation's top indoor motorcycle race series, features massive race course with high-bank turns and technical rhythm sections. The show also features motorcycle stunt riders jumping over 70 feet into the air in the ultimate freestyle motocross event. Kicker Arenacross invades the Budweiser Events Center this Friday and Saturday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Anglers, rejoice! The new year means new opportunities for fishing and exploring the wilderness of Colorado. This weekend's Fly Fishing Show offers classes, seminars, experts, demonstrations, films, authors, the latest gear and more. Fly Fishers International will be offering free fly fishing instruction for newcomers, teaching the basics in fly-casting, fly-tying and knots. The Fly Fishing Show runs Friday to Sunday at the Denver Mart off I-25 and 58th Ave.

The MusicFest

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 2020 Colorado live music schedule kicks off this weekend with MusicFest in Steamboat Springs. The six-day festival, which begins Saturday, features more than 200 hours of live music. This year's lineup includes Aaron Watson, Adam Hood, Casey Donahew, Coley McCabe, Grant Gilbert, Cory Morrow, Reckless Kelly and many more.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

DENVER — The Harry Potter Film Concert Series continues this weekend with another unforgettable performance from the Colorado Symphony. This weekend features a screening of the feature film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows with the score performed with the live symphony. Performances are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. For tickets, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

DENVER — Escape to Margaritaville is the newest Broadway musical to stop in the Mile High City. The hilarious and heartwarming musical features unforgettable tunes from Jimmy Buffett. Escape to Margaritaville plays the Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex through Sunday. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Jack Dempsey

DENVER — Mammoth lacrosse is back! Catch the Colorado Mammoth at Pepsi Center on Saturday when they host the Vancouver Warriors at 7:30 p.m. General tickets and family packs are sold at AltitudeTickets.com.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

DENVER — The Denver Pioneers face a tough UMass team this weekend in the Mile High City. The puck drops between the Pios and Minutemen at 7:07 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Visit DenverPioneers.com for tickets.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO SPRINGS — Give your home remodeling dreams a kick start with this weekend's Home Building & Remodeling Show in Colorado Springs. Colorado's top remodeling and building experts will be on hand sharing their valuable knowledge to bring your ideas to life or to inspire you with new ones. The show offers demonstrations, seminars and expert advice on kitchens, bathrooms, cabinetry, countertops, flooring, sunrooms, basement finishing, smart home automation, painting, roofing, hot tubs and spas, landscaping and much more. The show runs Friday to Sunday at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Are you, or someone you know, tying the know in 2020? The Colorado Bridal Show is your one-stop-shop for wedding planning, gowns, flowers, samples, prizes and more. The first Colorado Bridal Show of the year will take place Sunday at the Curtis Hotel in downtown Denver. Show tickets can be purchased online.

Colorado Springs Fitness Expo

COLORADO SPRINGS — New year, new you! For all of us looking to get back in shape before beach season, the Colorado Springs Fitness Expo is a great start. The event, which runs Saturday at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium, offers live fitness classes, local fitness trainers and a vendor showcase with information on nutrition, workouts, accessories and skincare. Best of all, admission to the expo is free.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Many of us resolve to be more healthy, to eat better, to get going and to get faster. Take the first step towards conquering your resolutions with the Resolve 1 mile, 5K or 10K at Denver's City Park. Make 2020 your healthiest year ever, starting Saturday at 8 a.m. Register online here.

THORNTON — This January weekend is perfect for a brisk 10K or 5K race under the clear Colorado skies. The two runs will take place at 9 a.m. at Thornton's Platte River Trailhead Park near 88th and Colorado.

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

AURORA — Gaylord Rockies’ family holiday spectacular Cirque Dreams Holidaze is an in-the-round theatrical experience that includes some of the world’s best acts, dazzling costumes, stunning aerialists, world-class singers and dancers. A Broadway musical and new cirque adventure wrapped into one family-friendly holiday show is a celebration with toy soldiers, snowmen, reindeer, gingerbread, penguins, Santa, holiday characters and more. The Cirque Dreams Holidaze show plays at Gaylord Rockies through Saturday with tickets sold at GaylordRockies.com.

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

AURORA — Scenes from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are brought to life in a winter wonderland carved from more than two million pounds of colorful ice at the newest attraction at Gaylord Rockies. ICE!, a walkable attraction kept at a wintry nine degrees, was crafted by master artisans and features complimentary parkas for children and adults. Tickets for ICE! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which will be open through Sunday, are available at GaylordRockies.com.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

AURORA — This is your final weekend to see Camp Christmas at Hangar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. Camp Christmas will take people on a journey through different eras of Christmas celebrations with extravagant installations. Camp Christmas has self-guided tours where photos are encouraged, festive food and refreshments. Tickets for the “over-the-top holiday extravaganza as big as the season it celebrates” can be reserved at DenverCenter.org.









Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.









Have a marvelous weekend!









RELATED: How to get 9NEWS on your favorite device

RELATED: 9NEWSLETTER: Top stories curated daily for you

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Parade of Lights 2019