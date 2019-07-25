COLORADO, USA — County fair season in Colorado is in full swing with summer festivals planned across the Centennial State. Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and Keith Urban are a few of the country stars performing this weekend. With fairs, expos and runs, get outside and have a great weekend!

DENVER — Colorado's annual celebration of Asian and Asian American heritage will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Denver's Sloan Lake. The biggest pan-Asian Dragon Boat Festival in the country, this festival features Dragon Boat races across Sloan Lake beginning Saturday at 8 a.m. There will also be five stages with live music, performing arts, martial arts and educational shows. It wouldn't be a festival without delicious food. The "Taste of Asia" food vendors on site will have cuisines from China, India, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, Hawaii, Ethiopia, Mexico and the United States. Admission to the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival is free and free shuttle service will run from CU's Auraria campus.

Buffalo Bill Days

GOLDEN — Golden's Buffalo Bill Days celebration began in the 1940s as a trail ride up Lookout Mountain to Buffalo Bill's grave. The four-day celebration is now the largest community celebration held in Golden. Buffalo Bills Days begins Thursday with a golf tournament at Applewood Golf Course. A festival will run from Friday to Sunday with arts, crafts, children's activities, live music, food and merchandise vendors, beer and mechanical bull riding at Parfet Park. Saturday morning there will be a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Golden Fire Department at 10th and Arapahoe followed by "The Best of the West" Parade at 10 a.m. After the parade, Cody's Wild West reenactment will take place at Lions Park. Events set for Sunday include the 18th annual Car Show and Muttin Bustin at the Lions Park ballfields. To see a complete schedule, head to BuffaloBillsDays.com.

AP Photo/Ben Margot

GRAND JUNCTION — The incredible U.S. Navy Blue Angels headline the 2019 Grand Junction Air Show this weekend. The show on Saturday and Sunday will also feature the Golden Knights, Swamp Fox P-51, Tom Larkin Mini-Jet, Precision Exotic Race, Dash Jet and much more. This weekend’s performances will take place above the Grand Junction Regional Airport. Aviation lovers can grab their tickets at GJAirshow.com/Tickets.

Visit Cripple Creek

FAIRPLAY — The 71st annual Burro Days take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The celebration of the role of burros in mining features burro races, llama races, kiddies pack dog races, gold panning, a parade, outhouse races, over 145 arts, craft and food booths, local music and entertainment, BBQ and barn dance, pancake breakfast, Cowboy Church services and more. Visit BurroDays.com for a complete schedule.

Thinkstock

AURORA — The Arapahoe County Fair is now underway in Aurora with a packed schedule from Thursday to Sunday. Daily activities include a carnival, petting farm, kids' corral and mutton bustin'. There are exhibits in 4-H beef, sheep, goat, llama, alpaca, swine, poultry and rabbits, pie-eating contests, potato-peeling contests, gardening displays, cake displays, bee keeper displays, puppy yoga and much more. Musicians scheduled to perform include Chris King Band, So What Brothers, Kory Brunson Band, Mark Powell, Woodshed Red, Richie Law, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, and more. Fireworks are scheduled for Friday and Saturday night. Head to ArapahoeCountyFair.com to see a complete event schedule or to purchase tickets.

Thinkstock

PONCHA SPRINGS — The 2019 Chaffee County Fair is officially underway! The Mountain States Ranch Rodeo & Calcutta kicks off festivities on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at ChaffeeCountyFair.com. The Chaffee County Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 4.

Thinkstock

EAGLE — The 80th annual Eagle County Fair is underway and will be open through Saturday at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. Admission to the fair and rodeo grounds is free and guests can view livestock exhibits, browse vendors booths, check out the chainsaw wood carving demonstrations and participate in educational seminars. PRCA-sanctioned Pro Rodeos will take place each night beginning at 7 p.m. Avoid the lines at the fair and get your tickets at EagleCounty.us.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BURLINGTON — The 102nd annual Kit Carson County Fair and Rodeo is happening now at the Kit Carson County Fairgrounds. All types of animals and exhibits are being shown by FFA and 4-H members, plus there are carnival rides, food and music. A new miniature cattle show will be held on Saturday at noon. Saturday night features a rodeo at 7:30 p.m. with a concert by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band afterwards.

Thinkstock

GREELEY — The 101st annual Weld County Fair is a free, annual event in Greeley open to the public with music, food, displays, car show and more. Youth and adults in Weld County will be exhibiting their skills in agriculture, livestock, natural resources, engineering, consumer and family, fine arts, horticulture and family living. The Weld County Fair is open through Monday at the historic Island Grove Regional Park.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ORDWAY — Ordway is the site of the 2019 Crowley County Days. Starting at 5 p.m. Friday there will be kids’ events with the CC Days Ranch Rodeo starting at 7 p.m. The 3rd annual 3K Color Run is set for Saturday at 7 a.m. followed by the Crowley County Days Parade which steps off at 10 a.m. The Flying W Wranglers will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Crowley County Fairgrounds. You can view a complete schedule here.

High Country Stampede Rodeo

HOLYOKE — The Phillips County Fair is in full swing with events scheduled through Sunday. A parade will step off Saturday at 10 a.m. and bull riding, bull fighting and mutton bustin' are set for 7 p.m. An American Ninja Warrior course will again be open on Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. A tractor and truck pull will begin at 7 p.m. Friday. PhillipsCoFair.com has the full 2019 fair schedule.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

MONTROSE — The 2019 Montrose County Fair is now open and has events scheduled through Saturday at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. The Gary Russell Band will perform Friday night at the event center and a CPRA rodeo is set for Saturday night with a 4H/FFA dance at 8 p.m. Montrose County Fair tickets can be purchased online.

CHEYENNE — Located just seven miles past the Colorado-Wyoming border, Cheyenne Frontier Days, CFD, the Daddy of 'em All, is simply a must-see. It's the world's largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration. The ten-day event continues through Sunday. There's a carnival, western art show, old west museum, dancin' saloon, old frontier town, nearly daily rodeos, professional bull riding, Indian Village and huge night show entertainment acts. This weekend’s huge entertainment lineup includes Keith Urban with Walker Hayes and Tim McGraw with Devin Dawson. There will also be a parade through downtown Cheyenne on Saturday. To see a completed Cheyenne Frontier Days schedule, or to purchase tickets, check out CFDRodeo.com.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

ENGLEWOOD & DENVER — The Denver Broncos will host two training camp practices this weekend ahead of next week’s Hall of Fame Game in Canton. The first practice will take place Friday morning from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood. The second is a special open practice at Broncos Stadium at Mile High from 2:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Although the Saturday afternoon session is free, fans will be required to secure mobile tickets ahead of the event through Ticketmaster. Limited stadium parking will be available for $10. Parking lots for the stadium session will open at 10:15 a.m. with stadium gates opening at 12:15 p.m. The Broncos say the NFL’s clear bag policy will be in place.

Nikki A. Rae; Underground Music Showcase

DENVER — This weekend's Underground Music Showcase features three outdoor stages and more than 20 indoor venues. Among the more than 200 artists and bands scheduled this year are Honne, Black Mountain, Chicano Batman, Tuxedo, Earthganag, Still Woozy, Empress of, Drama, Yves Tumor, Sophie Meiers, Gardens & Villa, Y La Bamba, Miya Folick, Tess Violet, and many more. The music festival, which takes place along South Broadway in Denver, runs from Friday to Sunday with full-weekend or single-day tickets available online.

Conifer Area Chamber of Commerce

CONFIER — The 7th Annual Elevation Celebration, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, is Conifer's signature summer festival. There's a street fair with live music on two stages, vendors, food, games, kids’ zone and more, all on Sutton Road. The Conifer Elevation Run/Walk is set for Saturday featuring a 10K, 5K and trail run. The courses celebrate the Conifer Trails and will explore the scenic Aspen Park neighborhoods on paved and dirt roads and trails. On-site registration will take place at West Jeff Elementary School. A complete schedule can be seen at GoConifer.com.

Dash Events LLC

DENVER — The Cheesman Park Art Fest will return for a 7th year at one of Denver's most historic parks this weekend. The free two-day festival runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. each day. Over 150 artists and craftsmen from 22 states will showcase their work in pottery, jewelry, glass, painting and much more. The festival will also feature food trucks and live music. For a full music lineup, visit DashEventsDenver.com.

Thinkstock

BOULDER — Taco fanatics, rejoice! The 3rd annual Boulder Taco Fest runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Foothills Community Park. Named “Best Beer Fest of the Rockies” by Elevation Outdoors Magazine, Boulder Taco Fest offers free admission with wristbands required for food and drink purchases. On hand will be breweries, tacos, tequilas, lucha lubre wrestling, live music, piñatas and more. Grab your food and drink wristbands ahead of time at this site.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COPPER MOUNTAIN — The 5th annual Mac and Cheese Fest takes place Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Copper Mountain Resort. Family, friends and fur babies can enjoy delicious cheesy creations, activities, samples, eating competitions with prizes and live music. Advance ticket purchase is recommended.

Ellie Stevens

BROOMFIELD — Broomfield's 1st Bank Center is the site this weekend’s VegFest Colorado, a two-day fair that promotes a plant-based or vegan lifestyle. Expert chefs will be on hand for demonstrations on how to prepare world-class vegan dishes and renowned speakers will speak on health, diet and environmental issues. Festival organizers say there will be commercial and non-profit vendors, food samples, live music and family-friendly activities. VegFest Colorado runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online tickets are available for $10 at VegFestColorado.com.

Center for the Arts Evergreen

KEYSTONE — Keystone's River Run Village is where over 80 artists from around the country will convene on Saturday and Sunday. The 4th annual River Run Village Art Festival will showcase original art including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage, mixed media and much more. Admission is free and open to the public.

Matt Renoux, KUSA

FRASER — The mountain town of Fraser is hosting a mural festival this weekend to bring more art to town and raise money for a new creative arts center. On Friday and Saturday, artists will arrive from around the country for the first-ever festival with work being painted on 8 foot-by-8-foot panels. The creations will eventually be auctioned off to raise money for a new creative arts center in Fraser.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

WRAY — Wray's fair weekend arrives this final weekend of July. Lots of Wray Daze events are planned all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday that are sure to please the entire family. On Friday, merchants in downtown will have sidewalk sales, the Wray Aquatic Center will have a free swim day and a family fun night will have booths, games, vendors and lots of food. Saturday's events include a pancake breakfast, car show, toy drive, free community BBQ, rubber duck race, beer keg fights and the Wray Daze Parade. Visit WrayChamber.net for a complete Wray Daze schedule.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CARBONDALE — The 46th annual Carbondale Mountain Fair runs Friday to Sunday with over 145 vendors, live music, performing arts, family activities, food competitions, wood-splitting competitions, pie-baking competitions, kids' activities and more. Check out the complete fair schedule at CarbondaleArts.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS — Saturday's Bronc Day Festival features a packed schedule of events. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. the family-friendly event offers a pancake breakfast, arts and craft booths, parade, gunfighters show, air slide, family games, rubber duck race, stick pony rodeo, Native American dancers and much more. Visit BroncDayCO.org for a complete 2019 schedule.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

DENVER — If Denver has one spot that is all things dance, it’s at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. The studio and school will host the Mile High Dance Festival on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. The day (and night) is filled with free classes and workshops, food and performances. During the morning and afternoon, you can sample a variety of dance styles. Check out the complete schedule at CleoParkerDance.org. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Fort Collins Fringe Festival

FORT COLLINS — The Fringe Festival is a live, performance art festival featuring theatre, magic, dance, film, puppetry, circus, fire-breathing and more. The festival is open and non-juried so festival goers can see several performances over the course of an evening. Some of the venues this year include the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, The Lyric, Wolverine Farm Letterpress & Publick House, Bas Bleu Theatre, Downtown Artery, and Old Town Square Stage. The 7th annual Fort Collins Fringe Festival runs from Thursday to Sunday. To see a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit FringeFestivalFortCollins.com.

Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Jason Aldean will bring his "2019 Ride All Night Tour" to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday. This weekend’s show will also feature rising country music stars Kane Brown and Carly Pearce, as well as Dee Jay Silver. The concert is sold out, but limited tickets are available on third-party ticket sites. Colorado country fans will face a hard choice on Friday as Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban is headlining a concert at Cheyenne Frontier Days that night too. For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit JasonAldean.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

EVERGREEN — The 18th annual Evergreen Jazz Festival takes place Friday to Sunday at five festival venues in the scenic mountain community of Evergreen. Performers scheduled this year include After Midnight, Carl Sonny Leyland Trio, Hal Smith's On The Levee, Holland-Coots Jazz Quintet, Hot Tomatoes Dance Orchestra, Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles, Lance Acker-Andrew Vogt Jazztet, LAPOMPE, Queen City Jazz Band with Wende Harston, The Poudre River Irregulars, and Wolverine Jazz Band. Tickets are available for the full weekend, full days and each session at EvergreenJazz.org.

Todd Bennett; Grand Junction Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION — The Grand Junction Rockies return home to Suplizio Field this weekend for a series with their Colorado rival, the Rocky Mountain Vibes. The Rockies and Vibes will battle on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with post-game fireworks on Friday. For tickets, visit MiLB.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CASTLE ROCK — The Douglas County Fair Parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown Castle Rock. There will be horses, floats, music, candy, smiles and more. The 2019 Douglas County Fair runs Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4. Visit DouglasCountyFairandRodeo.com for a complete fair schedule.

Downtown Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Downtown Castle Rock is hosting “Boots n' Brews,” an old-fashioned fair in Festival Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free family-friendly event features food trucks, bounce houses, carnival games, beer and live music. Everything starts right after the Douglas County Fair Parade. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Reflection Garden On Tap Beer Festival

AURORA — The 4th annual Reflection Garden on Tap Beer Festival and Fundraiser will be held Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the City of Aurora Water Wise Garden, site of the 7/20 Memorial. Admission to the family-friendly festival is free but purchase of a wristband for beer tasting is required for those guests 21 and older. Funds from the beer tasting will go towards "Ascentiate," the artwork that honors those whose lives were lost or changed forever by the Aurora theater tragedy. Tickets can be purchased online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FORT COLLINS — The annual Poudre RiverFest celebration is this Friday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The education, restoration celebration at Fort Collins’ New Belgium Brewing Company will have music by the Greyhounds, New Belgium beer and food trucks, and several river related activities for families. Non-profits will also be on hand with volunteer restoration volunteer opportunities.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Beer lovers, rejoice! The annual Denver Summer Brew Fest is Saturday at Denver’s Mile High Station. Over 40 breweries will be on hand offering samples of more than 100 beers and ciders. The festival takes place inside Mile High Station and spreads out into the parking lots where there will be live music and food trucks. Single-day and two-day general admission and VIP tickets are available online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

GREELEY — The first-ever two-day Pride event in Greeley opens on Saturday. This weekend's festivities include Drag Queen Stories, a downtown drag show, afternoon tea, Pride Faith Service with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greeley and more. Check out the full weekend schedule here.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

WESTMINSTER — The Westminster Legacy Foundation will hold its 1st annual Bags & Brews Cornhole Tournament on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Westminster City Park. The family-friendly event will see more than 120 teams battle it out for cash and prizes totaling more than $2,000. There will be a corporate challenge bracket with businesses going head-to-head to take home the Tower of Corn Trophy, while every team competes for “Corniest” team name, and enjoys beer, games, music and food. The tournament benefits the Westminster Legacy Foundation, a non-profit foundation that works to fill funding gaps in the Westminster community that would not otherwise be met.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock Wag N’ Wash location will host its first “Heroes for Hounds” event on Saturday. The open-house event will have police-themed bakery treats plus special offers on self-washes and nail trims and part of the proceeds will be donated to the Castle Rock K9 Unit. Officer Thompson and Ronin from the K9 unit will be stopping by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pose for photos and hand out K9 baseball cards. Wag N’ Wash Castle Rock is located at 323 Metzler Drive.

Rally Colorado

RANGELY — Rally Colorado returns to Rangely on Friday and Saturday for thrilling race action that involves slipping, sliding and jumping. Stage rally car racing modified street-legal cars who race as fast as possible on underdeveloped roads. While the course up Pikes Peak is 12.4 miles and 156 turns, Rally Colorado is 120 miles and 3,000+ turns.

Thinkstock

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The 16th annual Glenwood Car Show will begin with a cruise-in at Vicco's Charcoalburger Drive-In on Friday night. The car show will open Saturday morning at Glenwood Springs High School with dozens of cool cars, from classic to modern to modified, on display. You can register your vehicle for the Glenwood Car Show online.

WATKINS — A staple of Watkins and Adams County will return on Saturday at the Colorado Air and Space Port. The WarBird Auto Classic is a World War II-era airshow and showcase for over thirty vintage planes and 500 show cars. There will also be entertainment, local artists and vendors. All the proceeds from the event will be donated to charities directly benefiting veterans and officers in blue. The WarBird Auto Classic runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at WarBirdAutoClassic.com.

AEG Presents Rocky Mountains‎





DENVER — Sculpture Park, located just outside the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, is the site of Saturday's "Sad Summer Fest." The concert features pop rock bands The Maine, Mayday Parade, State Champs, and Emo Nite. AXS.com is the place for tickets. The show begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Color in Motion 5K

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday's Color in Motion is not your typical 5K. Participants will start the race in clean white shirts but will quickly get blasted with a Mega Color Blaster. Throughout the course are four more color stations where runners will get plastered with even more color. Music at each station pumps up runners who receive a medal at the finish and can then enjoy the Color Bash after party. The Color in Motion 5K takes place Saturday at 6 p.m. outside of Golds Gym at 1409 N. Academy Blvd. Registration is done at ColorinMotion5K.com.

Bubble RUN

DENVER — There's not one, but two unique races in Colorado this weekend. The Bubble RUN will be at Lowry's Great Lawn Park on Sunday. Straight out of Willy Wonka's factory, this is a walk or run that the whole family will enjoy - if you don't mind getting covered in bubbles and foam from head to toe! The finish line will have music, food and drink to ensure that everyone has a terrific time. To learn more or to register, visit BubbleRun.com.

Dash for Smiles

DENVER — Stapleton Central Park will be home base of Sunday's Dash for Smiles 5K run and walk. The event aims to raise funds for the cleft lip and palate programs at the Children's Hospital Colorado's Cleft Lip and Palate Clinic and Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. Sunday's run and walk will start at 8:30 a.m. with water and snacks provided. Boggy Draw Brewery will host a beer garden afterwards. If you'd like to register for the Dash for Smiles, visit DashForSmiles.org.

Barr Trail Mountain Race

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Barr Trail Mountain Race is one of Colorado's most historic — and most difficult — mountain running events. The 12.6-mile course begins at the Cog Railway Station (6,570 ft.) in Manitou Springs and ascends the Barr Trail towards Pikes Peak up to Barr Camp (10,200 ft.) before turning around and descending back to the station. The 19th annual Barr Trail Mountain Race will start at 7 a.m. Sunday. If you have what it takes to participate, register online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CONIFER — The Conifer Elevation Run/Walk is set for Saturday featuring a 10K, 5K and trail run. The courses celebrate the Conifer Trails and will explore the scenic Aspen Park neighborhoods on paved and dirt roads and trails. On-site registration will take place at West Jeff Elementary School. A complete schedule can be seen at GoConifer.com.

Fort Collins Human Race

FORT COLLINS — No matter what your age or ability level, there's a race on Saturday in Fort Collins that will be perfect for you. The Fort Collins Human Race has a half marathon set for 7 a.m. followed by a 10K run/walk, 5K run/walk and a 1-mile kids’ run. Participants of the 5K race have a unique opportunity to race the Fort Collins Trolley up and down Mountain Avenue. If you can out run the trolley, you'll win special "bragging rights swag." A post-race party with a Snooze pancake breakfast and Horse & Dragon beer garden will be open to all participants. Race registration is available online at FortCollinsHumanRace.com and at the race site at Civic Center Park.

Evergreen Players

EVERGREEN — The newest production from the Evergreen Players takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, and collars were up. The Wedding Singer takes audiences to 1985 where rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer. Robbie is the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Now he makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Starring Andy Seracuse, Jeremiah Martinez, Thomas Gerlick , Taylor Hadra, Brekken Baker and Jimmy Luthye, The Wedding Singer opens Friday at Evergreen’s Center Stage and plays through Sunday, Aug. 4. Tickets are available at EvergreenPlayers.org or by phone at 303-674-4934.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO — Colorado is known for its abundant sunshine and its residents' love for the outdoors. How about enjoying some of the July sun at a local farmers' market? There are hundreds across the Centennial State - open during the week or on the weekends. Explore our interactive map or see our list to find a farmers' market anywhere in Colorado.

Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com. Have a wonderful weekend!







