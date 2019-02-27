From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this chilly March weekend. Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special. Grab the hot cocoa and check out one of these fun events across Colorado:

Rory Clow

LEADVILLE — The Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival is a weekend of mountain bike and Nordic ski races, paintball biathlon and plenty of winter fun. The Leadville Ski Joring involves a horse and rider racing down Leadville’s Harrison Avenue, pulling a skier holding a rope. Other events this weekend include downhill skiing, ice skating, sledding, snowcat skiing, snowmobiling and events where you can walk, run, snowshoe or ski with your dog, plus a Backcountry Film Festival and Crystal Contra Dance. Check out the weekend schedule in Leadville here.

Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Mardi Gras arrives at Steamboat on Saturday with a packed schedule of events. The Steamboat Mardi Gras Parade will step off at 3 p.m. at the Ski Time Square in front of the Steamboat Base Club. The parade will travel through the Mountain Village, speading beads and good cheer. A carnival-style Mardi Gras Party with face painters and street performers begins at 1:30 p.m. with free live music from Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas. The full Saturday schedule can be seen at Steamboat.com.

Garrett W. Ellwood/Colorado Rapids

COMMERCE CITY —The Colorado Rapids open the 2019 regular season with a match against the Portland Timbers on Saturday. The Rapids host the Timbers at 4 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Tickets and Colorado Rapids Coca-Cola Fan Packs are available at AltitudeTickets.com.

Justin Purdy, Glendale Raptors

GLENDALE —The 2019 home opener of the Glendale Raptors takes place Saturday night at Infinity Park. The Raptors host the Toronto Arrows at 7 p.m. Saturday in a Major League Rugby match set to air on KTVD Channel 20. The Fan Zone at Infinity Park opens at 5 p.m. with delicious food and beer vendors. Tickets are sold at GlendaleRaptors.com.

Harlem Globetrotters

ACROSS COLORADO — The iconic Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their family-friendly entertainment and incredible basketball skills to five Colorado cities this weekend. The Globetrotters face off against their long-time adversaries, the Washington Generals, in Grand Junction on Thursday, Loveland on Friday, Denver and Broomfield on Saturday and Colorado Springs on Sunday. The Globetrotters' star-studded roster features Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Cheese Chisholm, Hoops Green, Torch George and Colorado’s own TNT Lister. For more information visit HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LOVELAND — The City of Loveland and Thompson School District will celebrate the annual Colorado Children’s Day on Friday at locations throughout the city. Now in its 17th year, Children’s Day is a fun-filled event that combines fun with hands-on learning and experimental education. Activities are scheduled Friday at the Loveland Museum, Chilson Recreation Center, Loveland Library, Traffic Operations Center, Public Works and Fire Station No. 1. Children’s Day will offer face painting, balloon twisting, cooking demos, touch-a-truck, trash truck, plow, police car, fire truck or school bus, mini bike rodeo, police robot demos and more. For a complete Children’s Day schedule, visit CityofLoveland.org.

iStockphoto

VAIL — The Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships continue through Saturday at Vail Mountain. The event brings the best snowboarders in the world to compete in halfpipe and slopestyle events. The event also features free music events, Dobson Ice party and kids’ activities. To see the complete schedule through Saturday’s men’s and women’s halfpipe finals, visit Events.Burton.com.

Vail Resorts, Inc.

KEYSTONE — The 4th Annual Kidtopia Music Experience opens Friday at Keystone Resort. The ten-day celebration offers musical performances, Kidtopia fun, fireworks and two pop-up concerts at the Snow Fort. The first weekend’s events include live music, a milkshake social, Ripperoo’s Village Parade, craft-er-noon and face painting, fireside cocoa and coloring and Saturday night fireworks in River Run Village. For a compete Kidtopia Music Experience schedule, check out KeystoneResort.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs’ Soda Springs Park is the site of Saturday’s delicious Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off. Attendees will enjoy samples of gumbo from professional chefs and amateur cooks who will be competing for several trophies. Judging and public tastings will begin at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tickets for the Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off are just $1 for two samples of gumbo.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

MANITOU SPRINGS — After the Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off is Manitou Springs’ 27th Annual Carnivale Parade. Saturday’s parade route will travel from Manitou Springs’ Memorial Park to Soda Springs Park at 1 p.m. People and pets of all ages are invited to join the family-friendly parade or watch from the sidewalks. Registration is not required to participate. For Carnivale Parade details, head to ManitouSprings.org.

Matt Lit

FRISCO — Frisco’s Mardi Gras Dog Parade will step off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The costumed canine parade and street party will benefit Hope for Animals – Clear Creek Rescue, which helps abandoned, lost and suffering animals through rescue, shelter and public education. Hosted by the Town of Frisco, Hope for Animals – Clear Creek Rescue, The Lost Cajun and Fire on Demand, the costumed parade for dogs and their families is cute, adorable and inspired by the Bacchus Parade in New Orleans. For parade registration information, visit TownofFrisco.com.

Todd Powell

FRISCO — Susan G. Komen Colorado’s annual Snowshoe for a Cure is this weekend at the Frisco Nordic Center. More than 1,000 supporters are expected to participate in Saturday’s fun event. The event’s proceeds benefit Susan G. Komen Colorado’s mission to save lives by investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. A pancake breakfast opens the festivities with a Lil Stomper Dash, 3K and 5K to follow. Race registration can be completed online.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

DENVER — Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius is the newest exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. The enduring influence of the inventor, artist, scientist, anatomist, engineer, architect, sculptor and philosopher comes to life in the new exhibition, which aims to reveal why the ultimate Renaissance man remains an inspiration for the ages. The exhibition features nearly 70 of da Vinci’s machine inventions made from his notebooks, an analysis of his Mona Lisa painting, a multisensory cinematic exploration of his works, historical enactors and more. Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius opens Friday and will be shown through August 25. Museum tickets are sold at DMNS.org or at the museum ticket office.

Union Colony Civic Center

GREELEY — The School of Theatre Arts and Dance at the University of Northern Colorado will stage two performances of the classic musical Beauty and the Beast this weekend in Greeley. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated musical, the Tony Award-nominated stage version features songs written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman with additional songs by Menken and Tim Rice. The tale as old as time will be performed Friday and Saturday at the Monfort Concert Hall at the Union Colony Civic Center. You can reserve your tickets at UCStars.com or the Union Colony Civic Center box office.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — More than 30 breweries will be on hand for Saturday’s Mile High Beer Festival. Situated in the heart of the River North (RiNo) neighborhood, the festival will also have food trucks and plenty of live music. The venue is indoors and outdoors with heaters and heated tents. Admission includes unlimited sampling of more than 90 Colorado craft beers. Saturday afternoon and evening sessions will take place at Number 38. Mile High Beer Festival tickets are sold online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — The Church on Lincoln will be transformed into a wizarding world of wonders for Saturday’s Wizards and Witches Beer Festival. The festival will offer tastings of over 20 magical beers in the Lair of Secret Cidar Potions, Wizards Alley and Adult Butterscotch Beer Tavern. There will also be magical photo opportunities, food options and live music from the Sorceresa Sisters and DJ DumbleD. The Wizards and Witches Beer Festival takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Snag your tickets online before they sell out.

Thinkstock

BOULDER — CU’s Balch Fieldhouse is the location of Saturday’s Winter Craft Beer Festival. The festival aims to support and highlight Colorado’s independent craft beer community with more than 50 breweries participating. Each ticket includes unlimited samples, souvenir pint glass, food, music and fun surprises. The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with tickets sold at WinterCraftBeerFestival.com.

Thinkstock

DENVER — The Rocky Mountain Train Show is the largest model train show west of the Mississippi. The show offers 2.5 acres of model and toy trains of all scales, with 30 operating layouts. With over 20 workshops and clinics and more than 700 sales tables, the show is perfect for hobbyists, families or first-timers. There will be free kids' activities including free rides on Thomas the Tank Engine train, hands-on layouts, railroad story time, kid-in-a-cab, train town, face painting and build-a-layout project. The Rocky Mountain Train Show takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Denver Mart. Tickets are available online.

PJ Masks Live! Save the Day

PUEBLO & DENVER — PJ Masks Live is an “all-new, super-heroic, live musical show featuribg the heroic trio from your favorite series.” Catboy, Owlette, Gekko and PJ Robot hope to save the day from the sneaky villains Romeo, Night Ninja and Luna Girl. Complete with fan-favorite songs as well as new tunes, PJ Masks Live stops at Pueblo’s Memorial Hall on Friday and Denver’s Bellco Theatre on Saturday.

Matt Lit

FORT COLLINS — The 7th Annual Run Fur Fun 5K kicks off Saturday in Fort Collins. The 5K run is family-friendly, dog-friendly and stroller-friendly. There will also be a pancake breakfast by Snooze, sponsor booths with giveaways as well as contests and prizes. The event begins at 10 a.m. at New Belgium Brewing. Proceeds from the event benefit Animal House Rescue & Grooming. Register for the Run Fur Fun 5K online here.

Thinkstock by Getty

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — The Cherry Creek Dam Road is the site of Sunday’s That Dam Run 13.1 Half Marathon, 10K and 5K. All three races begin between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at Cherry Creek Dam Road and S. Dayton St. All participants receive an official short sleeve shirt, free photos with Justin Beaver, finisher’s medal and after-party event access. A free kids fun run for children under eight begins at 8:45 a.m. That Dam Run registration can be completed online.

Thinkstock by Getty

GREELEY — The 5th Annual Race to End Hunger kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Weld County Food Bank warehouse. The event offers 2K and 5K courses with event proceeds supporting the Weld County Food Bank. Run or walk registration can be completed at WeldFoodBank.org.

American Lung Association

DENVER — The 2019 Anthem Fight For Air Climb takes place Sunday in downtown Denver. Participants will climb the stairs up 56 flights up Republic Plaza. By climbing the 1,098 stairs, participants aim to make a positive impact for those affected by lung disease. Funds from the stair climb support the American Lung Association. Fight For Air Climb registration information can be completed at Action.Lung.org.

Getty Images

GREELEY — The Tribune Home & Garden Show has brought landscapers, florists and roofers together for 37 years. The 2019 show runs from Friday to Sunday at the Event Center & Exhibition Hall at Island Grove Regional Park. The show is the perfect place to get a start on your home and garden projects with advice, information and products from the top experts in Northern Colorado.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — The 2019 Rocky Mountain Horse Expo runs from Friday to Sunday at the National Western Complex. The annual event offers a trade show expo, equine art sale, miniature horse fair, face painting, experts and clinicians, obstacle challenge and more. The Mane Event, a spectacular equine performance that showcases different breeds and equine disciplines, is set for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets and a schedule of events are available at ColoradoHorseCouncil.com.

The Junior League of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 9th Annual Touch-A-Truck weekend takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Norris Penrose Event Center. There will be trucks and vehicles used to save lives, move rocks or travel very fast, all in a safe location for kids to explore, sit in the driver’s seat, feel the tires or climb into the flatbed. Friday’s event is a sensory-friendly session for children on the autism spectrum and general sessions open Saturday and Sunday mornings. Proceeds from the weekend benefit the Junior League of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Symphony

DENVER — Your Colorado Symphony will bring Beethoven’s energetic Symphony No. 7 to life this weekend at Boettcher Concert Hall. The haunting symphony remains one of Beethoven’s most well-known works. The Brett Mitchell-directed symphony will also perform Mason Bates’ Cello Concerto and Auditorium. Tickets for the three performances are available at ColoradoSymphony.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Philharmonic returns to action this weekend to perform the electrifying Rachmaninoff Third Symphony. Led by conductor Josep Caballe-Domenech, the orchestra will perform Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. Grab your tickets at CSPhilharmonic.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Wind Symphony will perform an exciting program including works by Julie Giroux, Paul Yoder, Camille Saint-Saens, Clifton Williams, Nathan Daughtrey, Brian Hogg and John Philip Sousa. The Winter 2019 Concert is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Griffin Concert Hall. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — The 120-member Colorado State University Concert Band will perform a program Sunday inspired by nature and the beautiful relationship between the earth and the sky. The concert, featuring works by Eric Whitacre, Percy Grainger, John Mackey, Carl Reinike and Karl King, is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Griffin Concert Hall. The concert is free, and tickets are not required.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets conclude their four-game homestand with a Saturday night game at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. The game is a Nuggets “Skyline Night” featuring the return of Nuggets legend Fat Lever. Tickets and family night packages are sold at AltitudeTickets.com.

Thinkstock

CASTLE ROCK — Vendors from Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, New Mexico and Texas will be selling all things antique, vintage, salvage, upcycled and handmade at this weekend’s Spring Old House Vintage Market. The show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Events Center offers a Friday night shopping party as well as all-day shopping on Saturday. Three different ticket options are sold online.

AXS

DENVER — Magician Michael Carbonaro will perform his all-ages show of mind-bending magic, video clips, comedy and audience interaction this Friday night in Denver. “The Carbonaro Effect” truTV star’s performance is set for 8 p.m. at the Buell Theatre. Tickets are sold through AXS.com.

The Stanley Hotel; AEG Presents

ESTES PARK — After two sold-out holiday shows last year, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is back at The Stanley Hotel for two performances this weekend. Break out the zoot suits and swing dance dresses for high-energy shows on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are sold exclusively at StanleyLive.com.

Thinkstock

DENVER — The International Gem & Jewelry Show is America’s longest-running direct-to-consumer jewelry show. The show’s “Jeweler’s Market” brings wholesalers, manufacturers and designers together this weekend at the Denver Mart. The show offers a large selection of diamonds, pearls, opals, gemstones, engagement rings, men’s jewelry, watches, chains, home décor, hair accessories and much more. The show runs Friday to Sunday with tickets (and discount) available at Intergem.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — The Denver Kids Young Professionals Council hosts Saturday’s Denver Masquerade Ball. The fundraising event is a unique formal experience, letting guests dance, drink and socialize while dressed in their best with a touch of mystery. The event, which kicks off at 8 p.m. at Mile High Station, will also feature a silent auction, music, signature cocktails and contest for most-decorated mask. Reserve your Denver Masquerade Ball tickets at TwoParts.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Senior Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Colorado Springs’ Chapel Hills Event Center. The event will provide information for seniors on housing, mobility, assisted living, health and fitness, insurance, real estate, wealth management, legal matters and much more. Learn more at ColoradoSpringsSeniorExpo.com.

Open Stage Theatre Company

FORT COLLINS — Exploring how crazy love and make you, Fool For Love is the newest production from the Open Stage Theatre & Company. The drama from Pulitzer Prize-winner Sam Shepard, directed by James Burns, opens Friday at ArtLab in Fort Collins. Tickets are sold at OpenStage.com.

CU Presents

BOUDLER — CU Theatre & Dance Department’s production of Into the Woods continues this weekend at CU’s University Theatre. The Tony Award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical follows Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and other fairy tale characters as they venture into a forest to pursue their hearts’ greatest desires. Into the Woods runs through Sunday.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 29th Annual Super Show takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Colorado Springs Event Center. The Motorcycle & Car Show & Sway Meet includes a charity auction, tattoo competition, live music, beer garden, food vendors and more than 200 vendors over 80,000 square feet.

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

DENVER — The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, which travels around the globe screening its adventure films, will hold three screenings this weekend in downtown Denver. The mountain film festival (the largest in the world) begins its three-night stay at Paramount Theatre on Friday night. AltitudeTickets.com is the place for tickets.

Colorado Dragon Film Festival

DENVER — The only Pan-Asian Film Festival in Colorado runs from Friday to Sunday at Alamo Drafthouse Sloan Lake. The festival will showcase over ten Asian and Asian American films that will have their Colorado premiere. For festival tickets and details, visit CDfilm.org.

AXS

DENVER — Keith Sweat, Ginuwine and Dru Hill headline R&B Live at the Bellco Theatre. The concert takes place Friday at 8 p.m. at the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are sold at AXS.com.

Isaiah J. Downing, Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks of the USL are in action this weekend in a preseason matchup against the University of Denver Pioneers. The Switchbacks FC’s last preseason game begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Weidner Field. Tickets are just $5 and parking is free. Tickets will be sold at the gate or at AXS.com.

Nicholas Monaghan/Colorado Eagles

LOVELAND — The Colorado Avalanche-affiliated Colorado Eagles continue their homestand with two games this weekend versus the Tuscon Roadrunners. The Eagles take to the ice Saturday at 7:05 p.m. for their 5th Annual “Gnome in Your Home” game with Colorado Eagles/ACE Hardware garden gnomes available. Sunday’s 3:05 p.m. game is the Eagles’ 5th Annual “Family and Faith” game with family-friendly booths and post-game autographs. Select your seats at ColoradoEagles.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College Tigers men’s hockey team will take to the ice of Broadmoor World Arena for two games this weekend. The Tigers and North Dakota Fighting Hawks meet Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are available at the arena box office or CCTigers.com.

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado Bears men’s basketball team plays its second-to-last regular season home game Saturday night in Greeley. The UNC Bears and Idaho State Bengals tip off at 7 p.m. at Bank of America Arena. Tickets are available at the Nottingham ticket office, by phone at 970-351-4849 or Tickets.UNCO.edu.

AP Photo/Young Kwak

DENVER — The University of Denver men’s basketball team wraps up its regular-season-to-forget on Saturday at Magness Arena. The Pioneers and Omaha Mavericks tip off at 1 p.m. Avoid the lines and snag your tickets at DenverPioneers.com.

AP Photo/John Hefti

BOULDER — Tad Boyle’s University of Colorado Buffaloes basketball team returns to the CU Event Center for Saturday afternoon Pac-12 battle with Utah. The Buffs and Utes tip off at 4 p.m. in Boulder. CUBuffs.com is the place for men’s basketball tickets.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LAKEWOOD — The Colorado Rumble F.C. return to action at the Foothills Fieldhouse this Sunday. The Rumble of the Major Arena Soccer League 2 host Juarez Cuervos at 12:30 p.m. For tickets, visit CORumble.com.

Getty Images

DENVER — Denver Restaurant Week, a weeklong holiday for Mile High foodies, ends its 15th edition on Sunday. More than 240 restaurants will take part this year, making Denver Restaurant Week one of the largest and most popular restaurant weeks in the country. Although it's called Denver Restaurant Week, there are eateries in Broomfield, Lafayette, Lakewood, Boulder, Greenwood Village, Morrison and more. To learn more about Denver Restaurant Week, click here.

Warner Bros. Pictures

ACROSS COLORADO — The epic romance Gone with the Wind is returning to theaters for its 80th anniversary. The 1939 film starring Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Hattie McDaniel, Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havilland will be presented in 600 movie theaters nationwide. Gone with the Wind is set to play Thursday, Feb. 28, Sunday, March 3, Sunday, March 17 and Monday, March 18. Most screenings will be at at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day. Tickets can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

