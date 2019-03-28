COLORADO, USA — Spring has arrived in Colorado with warm temperatures, blooming flowers, robins and bees. This final weekend of March brings more outdoor events, plus some great musicals, expos, shows, fairs and festivals.

DENVER — The classic Broadway musical Hello, Dolly! is back in the Mile High City. The winner of four Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Hello, Dolly! Broke records on Broadway while receiving rave reviews. Betty Buckley stars this first weekend in the musical which features the iconic songs “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “It Only Takes a Moment,” “It Takes a Woman,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” “Hello, Dolly!” and more. Hello, Dolly!, which opened Wednesday, plays the Buell Theatre through Sunday, April 7. For tickets and showtimes, head to DenverCenter.org.

DENVER — The five-day Denver Auto Show is the premier showcase in Colorado of vehicles for every budget and lifestyle. The show, which opened Wednesday, offers sneak peaks of the newest cars, vans, crossovers, hybrids, light trucks, sport utilities as well as examples of new technologies and accessories. Guests can get up close and kick the tires, pop the hoods, sit in the cars and inspect the trunks of six football fields of vehicles. The Denver Auto Show runs through Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are available at the door, or in advance, at DenverAutoShow.com.

LOVELAND — Disney magic travels to Loveland this weekend with Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment. Lightning McQueen, Mater, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Anna, Elsa and more will embark on daring adventures on ice. From wheels to waves, ice wonderlands to infinity and beyond, Disney on Ice plays the Budweiser Events Center for seven performances Thursday to Sunday. Get your tickets at TREventsComplex.com.

GREELEY — The “World’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale and Flea Market” comes to Greeley on Friday and Saturday. The show features over 100 booths filled with unique finds and special deals. Admission is normally $10, but tickets are just $5 if you get yours at UltimateIndoorGarageSale.com. If you’re looking to declutter for spring, you can reserve a 10x10 booth (or larger) in which to sell your goods. The Ultimate Indoor Garage Sale is open Friday and Saturday at the Island Grove Event Center.

CASTLE ROCK — Over 150 local and national vendors in the home and outdoor living industry will be participating in this weekend’s Castle Rock Home Show. The three-day show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds will offer the latest trends, advice and demonstrations in home décor, automation, improvement, repairs, landscaping and more. The Castle Rock Home Show will have two special Broncos guests this weekend as well: Pro Football Hall of Fame member Terrell Davis will stop by the show Friday from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Reuben Droughns will appear Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Castle Rock Home Show runs Friday to Sunday and admission is free.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Whiskey Tasting Festival takes place Saturday at Colorado Springs’ Hotel Elegante Conference and Event Center. The festival promises live music, hors-d'oeuvres, vendors and unlimited samples of fine whiskeys from Colorado as well as around the world. Admission tickets and VIP experience passes can be purchased at ColoradoWhiskeyTastingFestival.com.

FORT COLLINS — The 2nd annual Poudre Pour is "not your typical brew fest." The Poudre Pour aims to raise awareness about local water issues and celebrate the community’s Poudre River heritage. In addition to craft beer, distilled liquor and natural soda tasting stations, there will be presentations on water issues in Northern Colorado, plus kids' activities, live indoor and outdoor entertainment, art exhibitions, silent auction and more. Proceeds from the Poudre Pour benefit the nonprofit Poudre Heritage Alliance. The 2nd annual Poudre Pour begins Saturday at 12 p.m. at the City of Fort Collins Carnegie Center for Creativity and Heritage Courtyard with tickets available online.

DENVER — The Toy & Doll Supershow runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Denver Mart. The show offers a huge selection of vintage and collectible toys, dolls, action figures, antique toys, Hot Wheels, Star Wars items, pop culture collectibles, lunch boxes, autographs, trading cards, trains, stuffed animals, sports toys, Barbies, comics and much more. Admission is just $5 and includes admission to the Vintage Voltage Expo for classic gear for audio, radio, TV and music, which is also taking place Sunday at the same location with the same hours. Toy & Doll Supershow tickets will be sold at the door.

LOVELAND — Explore your passion for fiber crafts at this weekend’s Interweave Yarn Fest. The fest runs Wednesday to Sunday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Loveland Hotel Conference Center. The retreat-style experience offers workshops, a marketplace and opportunities to form friendships with other fiber craft enthusiasts. The festival’s marketplace will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday stocked with high-quality fibers, yarns, handmade gifts and tools for knitting, weaving, crochet, spinning and more. To learn more about the workshops for first-timers or experts, visit InterweaveYarnFest.com.

AURORA — Cherokee Trail High School’s annual Spring Craft Fair will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors will be on hand with unique crafts, household goods, décor and more. Proceeds from Saturday’s fair will be used to support classroom grants, after prom and other programs at Cherokee High School.

Newman Center for the Performing Arts

DENVER — Potted Potter, the "Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience," is a parody that condenses all seven Harry Potter books into "seventy hilarious minutes." The comedy is fun entertainment for everyone in your family ages six and up. Potted Potter has been playing to sold out audiences nationwide and will be at the Robert and Judi Newman Center at the University of Denver through Sunday. Get your tickets online before they vanish.

Fort Collins Lincoln Center for the Performing and Visual Arts

FORT COLLINS — The national tour of Broadway’s smash hit musical Something Rotten! stops in Fort Collins for four performances this final weekend of March. The production, set in 1595, follows two brothers, desperate for a hit play, set out to write the world’s very first musical. With heart and humor, Something Rotten! has been described as “The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon.” Something Rotten! opens Thursday night at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center and plays through Saturday. Tickets are sold at LCTix.com.

Fort Collins Lincoln Center for the Performing and Visual Arts

FORT COLLINS — The newest production from the Open Stage Theatre & Company is Avenue Q, the winner of the 2004 Tony Award “Triple Crown” (Best Score, Best Book, Best Musical). “Part flesh, part puppet and packed with heart,” Avenue Q is filled with gut-busting humor, biting satire and a catchy score. With music and lyrics from Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, Avenue Q is irreverent and for mature audiences. The musical opens Saturday and plays through Saturday, April 27 at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center’s Magnolia Theatre. For tickets and showtimes, visit LCTix.com.

Town Hall Arts Center

LITTLETON — The celebrated songwriting team of John Kander and Fred Ebb are featured The World Goes ‘Round. Filled with humor, romance, drama and melody, the revue features hits from musicals such as Cabaret to Chicago including “Mr. Cellophane,” “Cabaret,” “Maybe This Time,” “New York, New York” and more. The World Goes ‘Round opens Friday at the Littleton’s Town Hall Arts Center and plays through Sunday, April 28. Showtimes and ticket information can be found at TownHallArtsCenter.org.

MOTH Poetic Circus

DENVER — MOTH Poetic Circus’ production of Alice in Wonderland: A Circus Adventure arrives this Friday night at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. The show follows Alice down the rabbit hole to Wonderland where she experiences a series of wild circus adventures. The famous characters of The White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Blue Caterpillar and the Queen of Hearts will be played by acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, dancers and contortionists with live music, video art and special effects. The all-ages show is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday. For tickets, visit AXS.com.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The magic of Mary Poppins will be brought to life by over 50 local skaters, ages 3 to 18, in this weekend’s Mary Poppins on Ice. The fun, family event blends elements of theater with figure skating and the music of Mary Poppins. Performances will be held Friday and Saturday at the Steamboat Skating Club. Tickets are available at SteamboatSkatingClub.org.

Justin Purdy; Glendale Raptors

GLENDALE — Major League Rugby is back in Glendale and 9NEWS on Saturday. The Glendale Raptors welcome NOLA Gold to Infinity Park at 7 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on KTVD Ch. 20 and 9NEWS.com. The Raptors’ fan zone will open at 5 p.m. at Infinity Park with activities, food trucks, beer vendors and more. Grab your game tickets at GlendaleRaptors.com.

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

DENVER — The Avs’ battle for a playoff spot continues Friday night at Pepsi Center. The Colorado Avalanche face off against the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. Standard tickets as well as Colorado Avalanche Happy Hour tickets can be acquired at AltitudeTickets.com.

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids look to notch their first win of the 2019 season when they welcome the Houston Dynamo to Commerce City. The Rapids and Dynamo battle at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. You can get your Colorado Rapids tailgate packs (one ticket, one hot dog, one domestic beer) at AltitudeTickets.com.

DENVER — The red-hot Denver Nuggets return to Pepsi Center this weekend, hosting the Washington Wizards. The Nuggets and Wizards tip off at 6 p.m. Sunday. General tickets and Family Night ticket pages are sold at AltitudeTickets.com.

MONTROSE — The most iconic monster truck of all time will headline three shows this weekend in Montrose. Bigfoot – the King of the Monster Trucks – will appear at the No Limits Monster Trucks show with Ghost Ryder, Girl Power, XDP Diesel Dave and Project Back Flip. There will be wheelie contests, best trick contests, free-style contests and a record back-flip attempt, plus pro wrestling. No Limits Monster Trucks shows are set for Saturday and Sunday at the Montrose County Event Center.

AVON — Freeze for a reason on Saturday at the Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge in Avon. Attendees can strut or run into Nottingham Lake in the coldest polar plunge in the Centennial State. There will be a pre-plunge and post-plunge party with proceeds going to support the mission and athletes of Special Olympics. For plunge registration information, visit SpecialOlympicsCO.org.

Colorado State University Logging Sports

FORT COLLINS — The Colorado State University Logging Sports team is hosting the 80th annual American Western Forestry Clubs Conclave on Friday. Log rolling is a quickly-growing collegiate sport with more than 150 schools now competing. CSU and nine other schools will compete from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday at the Mulberry Pool near the CSU campus.

ESTES PARK — This weekend’s Rock Cut Beer Bound 5K is about celebrating spring in the mountains with friends and a good beer at the end. The race, which begins Saturday at 11 a.m., begins and ends at Estes Park’s Rock Cut Brewing Company. Runners and walkers are welcome at the event which will have staggered starts. Beer Bound 5K registration can be completed online.

Kansas; Altitude Tickets

DENVER — Progressive rock band Kansas will bring their tour to Denver on Saturday. The group will be performing their album Point of Know Return, in its entirety in celebration of its 40th anniversary, as well as other classic hits, deep cuts and fan favorites. The band will take the stage of the Paramount Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are sold through AltitudeTickets.con.com.

KIOWA — Comanche Creek 4-H will hold a family-friendly dance on Saturday night at the Elbert County Fairgrounds’ Ag Building. Bring your cowboy boots for the dance, proceeds for which will benefit the Comanche Creek 4-H club. Singles, couples and families are welcome at the dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

DENVER — Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures of an Exhibition comes to life this weekend with the Colorado Symphony’s production at Boettcher Concert Hall. The orchestration from Maurice Ravel gives the sense of sauntering from piece to piece in an art museum. Violinist Augustin Hadelich, 2018 Musical America Instrumentalist of the Year, will also take part in this weekend’s performances of Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, Op. 14. The Colorado Symphony will hold three performances from Friday to Sunday with tickets sold through ColoradoSymphony.org.

Altitude Tickets

DENVER — Kristina Kuzmic, who has become an internet sensation with her “mom-centric” videos about raising children and juggling all of life’s challenges, will bring her “Hope and Humor Tour” to Paramount Theatre on Sunday. Kuzmic’s in-your-face perspective on parenting and life has been called “parenting comedy at its finest” by The Huffington Post. Kuzmic will take the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at AltitudeTickets.com.

Katie Darby/Invision/AP

GREELEY — Waka Flocka Flame headlines the University of Northern Colorado’s Spring Concert this weekend. Waka Flocka Flame, presented by the University Program Council, will take the stage at 8 p.m. at Bank of Colorado Arena. Tickets for students and the general public are sold at Tickets.UNCO.edu.

Sony Pictures

COLORADO — The 1984 cinema classic The Karate Kid, which arrived at the height of the Reagan era, when the Olympics were in Los Angeles and the Ghostbusters were saving the world, is turning 35. Fathom Events and Sony Pictures are celebrating the anniversary by bringing the film back to theaters for two days: Sunday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 2. The Karate Kid will play in several theaters across Colorado. For tickets and showtimes, visit FathomEvents.com.

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or in the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

