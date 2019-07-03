One of the country's quirkiest festivals is back in Nederland. The annual Frozen Dead Guys Days is one of several chilly outdoor events this weekend. If you're tired of the cold weather, head inside to one this weekend's expos, musicals, dramas or arena sporting events. No matter where you live in Colorado, there's a fun adventure awaiting you!

Andrew Wyatt; Frozen Dead Guy Days

NEDERLAND — One of the country’s quirkiest winter festivals returns for an 18th year in Nederland. The three-day celebration pays homage to Bredo Morstol, who is housed in a Tuff Shed on dry ice above the town. The “frigidly fun festival” features 30 live bands in huge heated tents, coffin races, costumed polar plunging, frozen t-shirt contests, frozen dead poet slam, brain freeze contest, snowy human foosball, and much more. Frozen Dead Guy Days offers free outdoor event viewing with access to beer and food vendors, as well as entry to live music tents for $20. A complete Frozen Dead Guy Days schedule is available at FrozenDeadGuyDays.org.

Dillon Ice Castles

DILLON — If you’ve thought about checking out the spectacular Dillion Ice Castles, this is your last weekend. The popular attraction will officially close for the season on Saturday. The castles, which are made up of hundreds of thousands of hand-placed icicles, feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towers that light up and twinkle to music. Tickets should be reserved ahead of time at IceCastles.com.

Justin Purdy; Glendale Raptors

GLENDALE — After last weekend’s dominant victory in the Glendale snow, the Raptors are back in action Saturday night at Infinity Park. The Glendale Raptors and Austin Elite will battle at 7 p.m. in a match that will also be broadcast on KTVD Ch. 20 and 9NEWS.com. The Raptors’ Fan Zone, with tasty food and drinks, opens at 5 p.m. Experience the excitement of Major League Rugby live and snag your tickets at GlendaleRaptors.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

MONTE VISTA — Nature and wildlife enthusiasts will want to head to Monte Vista weekend for a festival described as a photographer's dream. Attendees will see thousands of cranes, ducks and geese flying against a backdrop of stunning mountain scenery at the 36th Annual Monte Vista Crane Festival. There will be tours and photography workshops for which you can register online. Crane viewing will be at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge. There will also be a free craft and nature fair on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with over 200 arts and craft vendors, food, live birds of prey and more, at the Ski Hi Complex near US 285 and US 160. For more information, visit MVCraneFest.org.

Roundup River Ranch

VAIL — Superhero Ski Day is a fun day on the slopes to support the Roundup River Ranch campers. Because the campers are kids who fight serious illnesses with superhuman strength, Superhero Ski Day participants are encouraged to come to the slopes Saturday in costume while bringing support and attention the campers. Each registration for the event at Vail Mountain includes access to Superhero Headquarters as well as food and drink tickets for the apres ski party.

Vail Resorts, Inc.

KEYSTONE —The 4th Annual Kidtopia Music Experience at Keystone Resort continues this weekend with a Snow Pants Dance Party on Saturday. The all-day party features Koo Koo Kangaroo and the 6 Million Dollar Band leading a day of family-fun and dancing throughout the village. There will also be crafts, a Ripperoo’s Village Parade and evening fireworks show. The full schedule of performance times is available at KeystoneResort.com.

Allen Birnbach for Colorado Ballet

DENVER — Three Denver dance companies come together this weekend for Tour de Force. The celebration of the spirit of unity, inclusion and diversity in Denver’s dance scene brings together Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, the Colorado Ballet and Wonderbound. Four performances of Tour de Force will be held Friday to Sunday at Denver’s Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Tickets can be found at ColoradoBallet.org.

AXS.com; Universal Studios

COLORADO SPRINGS — The score to Steven Spielberg’s cinematic masterpiece, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, will be performed live to the motion picture at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts this Friday and Saturday. The Academy Award-winning score by John Williams will be performed exquisitely by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. Experience the magic once more and reserve your seats at AXS.com.

Jeremy Daniel

DENVER — The national tour of Broadway and London’s hit comedy is in Denver for a two-week run at the Buell Theatre. The Play That Goes Wrong is best described as that would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had a Broadway baby. The New York Times has called the murder mystery gone awry as “a gut-busting hit.” The show of madcap mania is now open at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and plays through Sunday, March 17. Tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are sold exclusively at DenverCenter.org.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — The largest outdoor recreation show in the Rocky Mountain region gets underway Thursday at the National Western Complex. The huge show features giant exhibits and special pricing on RVs, ourdoor products, accessories, vacation ideas and outdoor fun. There will be seminars and demonstrations from industry professionals including fishing expert Nate Zelinsky. The Colorado RV, Sports & Travel Show is open Thursday to Sunday at I-25 and Brighton Blvd. Tickets and show hours can be found at ColoradoRVSportsShow.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLORADO SPRINGS — Homeowners can meet with knowledgeable and experienced remodeling, landscaping and building experts at this weekend’s Colorado Springs Remodeling Expo. There will be displays, tutorials and demonstrations in cabinetry, countertops, flooring, sunrooms and additions, basement finishing, waterproofing, smart home automation, energy efficient windows and exterior products and landscaping. The Colorado Springs Remodeling Expo runs Friday to Sunday at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Discounted tickets can be purchased at HomeShowCenter.com.

Thinkstock

DENVER — The World Wide Antique & Vintage Show will be open Friday to Sunday at the Denver Mart Expo Building. The show will feature between 85 and 100 antique and vintage dealers from across the country showcasing a variety of antiques, vintage pieces and collectibles. Admission tickets, which are $5 and good for all three days, are available to purchase online.

Thinkstock

AURORA — Reptile and exotic pet lovers, breeders and educators won't want to miss this weekend's Repticon. The event will feature thousands of reptiles and other exotic pets and advice directly from top quality breeders. You'll be able to see live reptiles up close at animal encounters and seminars on the hour each day. Repticon is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

University of Denver Athletics

DENVER & COLORADO SPRINGS — Rivalry weekend is here for the University of Denver Pioneers and Colorado College Tigers. The Pios and Tigers will face off on the ice at Denver’s Magness Arena on Friday and Colorado Springs’ Broadmoor World Arena on Saturday. This weekend’s games conclude the regular season as the playoffs begin next weekend.

Colorado Mammoth

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth welcome the San Diego Seals to town in a celebration of the best state in the nation. The Mammoth will don Colorado-themed jerseys, name the biggest media member in town, honor the area’s unsung heroes, celebrate Colorado’s history and more at Saturday night’s game. The Mammoth and Seals tussle at 7 p.m. at Pepsi Center. Tickets and Colorado Mammoth Party Packs (two tickets + two beers) are available at AltitudeTickets.com.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche continue their playoff push when they begin a four-game homestand Saturday afternoon at Pepsi Center. The Avs face off against the Buffalo Sabres at 1 p.m. in Denver. AltitudeTickets.com is the place for Avalanche tickets.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LAKEWOOD — The Colorado Rumble, of the Major Arena Soccer League 2, square off against the New Mexico Runners this weekend in Lakewood. The Rumble and Runners tussle at 7 p.m. at the Foothills Fieldhouse. Seats may be reserved at CORumble.com.

TEDx GrandJunction

GRAND JUNCTION — Saturday’s TEDx Grand Junction event features the theme “We Are Creators.” The help tackle the challenges that face our communities and the world, speakers will address how everyone can make and create and impact the world. TEDx Grand Junction will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Avalon Theatre. Speakers include Devan Sky Penniman, Eli Marco Hall, Glenn Bott, Heather O’Brien, Joel Dyar, Andy Bowen, Arielle Brachford, Hank Braxton, Juliet Carr, Justin Lewis, Lauren Golia, Melissa Nelson Lowe, Michael Pramenko, Paul Powers, Rebecca Mullen, Sarah Johnson, Shelia Reiner, and Stefanie and Graham Anduri. TEDx Grand Junction is open to the public and tickets are available at TED.com.

Thinkstock

LOVELAND — Artwork from more than 350 Loveland and Berthoud will be on display this weekend at the Loveland Museum. “Local Motion,” the theme of this year’s Thompson School District Student Art Show, highlights will feature artwork that explores interpretations of motion through art. Local Motion is open to the public during museum hours for $7 per person beginning Saturday through Sunday, April 21. A public opening reception will take place on Friday from 4 - 6 p.m. The Thompson School District Student Art Show will be free on Exhibit Free Days, March 20 and April 19.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

AURORA — It looks like the Spring Craft Show season is revving up with the first one on our radar at Smoky Hill High School, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. With more than 150 local vendors and crafters expect the usual variety of handmade arts and crafts, jewelry, accessories, baked goods and other products. Breakfast and lunch will also be sold on site. Admission and parking are free. This event was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. For more deals and discounts, check out MileHighontheCheap.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Ready to boogie? The 11th Annual Casino Night benefiting Advocates for Children (CASA) is this Friday night. Come dressed in your 1970s disco attire while supporting the non-profit organization, CASA (Advocates for Children). There will be casino games, including craps, roulette, blackjack and poker, as well as an array of adult beverages and appetizers, silent and live auction items and cool prizes. Casino Night takes place Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Space Gallery at 400 Santa Fe Dr. For more information and tickets, visit CASACasinoNight.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BOULDER — Guitar students and guitar lovers will flock to Boulder for this weekend’s University of Colorado International Guitar Festival. The festival, which runs from Friday to Sunday, features an international competition and performances from Elisa La Marca, René Izquierdo, and SoloDuo. All events are free and open to the public. A complete event schedule is available at Colorado.edu.

Altitude Tickets

DENVER — Disney Music Group’s new a cappella group, DCappella, is embarking on its first North American tour. Featuring seven world-class vocalists, the group appeals to fans of both Disney and a cappella with their modern a cappella versions of Disney hits. DCappella will take the stage of Denver’s Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Sunday. Seats may be reserved by visiting AltitudeTickets.com.

Disney Concerts

DENVER — The 1964 movie classic “Mary Poppins” will be projected on the big screen Friday at Boettcher Concert Hall while your Colorado Symphony performs the unforgettable score. The Disney soundtrack features the iconic tunes “Feed the Birds,” “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Step in Time," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” “Joly Holiday,” “Fidelity Fiduciary Bank” and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite.” For tickets to see the Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke film are available at ColoradoSymphony.org.

Colorado Symphony

DENVER — Internationally-acclaimed all-vocal Boulder rock ensemble Face Vocal Band joins the Colorado Symphony for a captivating performance this Saturday night. The musical journey full of fun will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall. ColoradoSymphony.org is the place for tickets to see Face Vocal Band’s symphony debut.

Stories on Stage

BOULDER & DENVER — Stories on Stage will hold two performances of “I Love a Mystery” this March weekend. The show is an eclectic mix of murder, mayhem and mini-mysterie with Jim Hunt, Anne Penner and Laurence Curry providing tales that will keep you at the edge of your seat. “I Love a Mystery” will be performed Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Boulder’s Nomad Playhouse and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center.

Parker Arts

PARKER — Neil Simon’s classic comedy The Odd Couple opens this weekend, presented by Parker Arts. The hilarious play finds uptight Felix and easygoing Oscar both finding themselves roommates after going through divorce. Directed by Christopher Willard, The Odd Couple, which is intended for mature audiences, opens Friday at The Schoolhouse Theater and runs through Sunday, March 17. For more information and tickets, visit ParkerArts.org or call 303-805-6800.

Union Colony Civic Center

GREELEY — One Night of Queen is a spectacular live concert which aims to recreate the look, sounds, pomp and showmanship of one of – or the greatest – live rock and roll bands of all time. The tribute performance, performed by Gary Mullen and The Works, will rock the Union Colony Civic Center on Fridya night. Tickets are sold by phone at 970-356-5000 or at UCStars.com.

Vintage Theatre

AURORA —Every Brilliant Thing, the newest production from Aurora’s Vintage Theatre, opens Friday. The hilarious and heart-wrenching production is a moving exploration at the lengths to which we’ll go for those we love. The regional premiere of Every Brilliant Thing is directed by Peter Hughes starring John Ashton. Every Brilliant Thing opens Friday and runs through April 14 with tickets available through VintageTheatre.org or by phone at 303-856-7830.

CU Presents

BOULDER —Poltergeist, the 2017-2018 New Play Festival Winner, will be presented by CU Performing Arts for five performances from Thursday to Sunday. The play from Alika Magas explores love, grief and what it’s like to date the dead. Poltergeist opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at CU’s Acting Studio. Tickets are free with reservation at CUPresents.org.

Feat on the Street, Inc.

DENVER — Denver’s City Park is the site of this weekend’s Lucky Charm 1M/5K/10K event. The races, set to begin after 8 a.m. Saturday, will prepare you for next weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day races. Participation in the Lucky Charm races includes a t-shirt, finisher’s medal, vendors, entertainment, post-race drawings and bowl of Lucky Charms afterwards. Race registration can be completed online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — Sunday's Blue Moon Brewing 5K starts and finishes at Blue Moon Brewing in Denver's RiNo neighborhood. The relaxed 11 a.m. event features a 5K-ish course that ends with a beer at the finish line. All participants take home a collectors pint glass and will enjoy post-race live music, food offerings and local vendors. Blue Moon Brewing 5K registration can be completed online.

Green Events

DENVER — Embrace winter this weekend by jumping into brisk water at Denver’s Wash Park. Sunday’s Denver Polar Plunge & 5K features a splash and a dash - participants can do one or both. Following the water activities, the After Splash Bash will reward participants with a free beer, games and more. Proceeds from the 5K through Denver’s most-beloved park and the plunge benefit Special Olympics Colorado. Registration and donation information can be found at SpecialOlympicsCO.org.

Special Olympics Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Southern Colorado’s Polar Plunge will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs. Registration includes an official plunge shirt, entry to the plunge pavilion with plenty of activities and entry to the After Splash Bash. The Polar Plunges this weekend benefit nearly 25,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. Colorado Springs Polar Plunge registration and donation information is available here.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

FORT COLLINS — Saturday’s Fort Collins Polar Plunge, a Law Enforcement Torch Run event for Special Olympics Colorado, takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. at The Biergarten at Anheuser Busch. Plunge registration can be completed online.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

SILVERTHORNE — The Silverthorne Recreation Center will hold an evening showshoe hike on Saturday at the Angler Mountain Trail. The free event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is open to ages eight and up. After the hike there will be hot drinks and snacks at the warming hut at North Pond Park. Pre-registration is required at Silverthorne.org or by phone at 970-262-7370.

Todd Powell; Town of Frisco

FRISCO — The 4th Annual Frisco BrewSki, a beer festival on skis, begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Frisco Nordic Center. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costumes to ski up to the beer tasting events where they can sample beers from seven Colorado breweries. BrewSki is not a race, but instead it is a chance to ski with friends and family, throw on costumes and enjoy a beer tasting tour on scenic trails. BrewSki registration is can be completed at FriscoBrewSki.com or by phone at 970-668-2558.

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or in the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a remarkable weekend!

