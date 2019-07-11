COLORADO, USA — Veterans Day will be observed Monday and we salute all who have served our country with the annual Veterans Day Parade, Festival and Run this weekend in Denver.

Early signs of the holiday season are sprouting up across the state with the arrival of the Polar Express train in Golden plus Christmas craft fairs in Brighton, Colorado Springs, Elbert, Fountain, Loveland, Frederick, Evergreen and more.

Sports fans, rejoice: the Nuggets, Avalanche, Buffaloes, Bears, Orediggers, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Mountaineers and Thunderwolves will compete in-state over the weekend.

From the mountains to the plains, here some fun events you'll only find in Colorado this November weekend:

DENVER — In honor of Veterans Day, hundreds of Coloradans will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country at the annual Denver Veterans Day Parade, Festival and Run. The celebration begins with the annual Denver Veterans Day Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. beginning at 14th Street and West Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver. The parade will be broken into sections that represent a different conflict in military history, from the Revolutionary War to modern times. Each parade segment features military memorabilia, like uniforms, vehicles and weapons, from that era. Also on Saturday is the Denver Veterans Day Festival, which will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver. The family-friendly event offers free admission and will feature live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks, vintage and modern military vehicles, local vendors and more.

GEORGETOWN — The 14th annual Georgetown Bighorn Sheep Festival takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Town of Georgetown, the free festival for all ages offers crafts, music, wildlife programs, hikes, tours, music, vendors and more at the Gateway Visitor Center, Strousse Park and other points throughout Georgetown.

DENVER — The Phantom of the Opera makes its triumphant return to the Mile High City this weekend at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The dazzling new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway classic is “bigger and better than ever before” and features spectacular scenic design, costumes, lighting, choreography and staging. Featuring timeless songs like “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You,” and “Masquerade,” The Phantom of the Opera features a cast and orchestra of 52, making this Phantom one of the largest productions now on tour. Phantom opens at the Buell Theatre on Thursday and plays through Sunday, Nov. 17. For showtimes and tickets, visit DenverCenter.org.

LITTLETON — Meet Me In St. Louis, the newest production at Littleton’s Town Hall Arts Center, opens Friday. Based on the classic MGM Judy Garland film, Meet Me In St. Louis features the songs “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Trolley Song,” and more. The musical tells the story of a turn-of-the-century American family over the course of a year with romance, heartbreak and opportunity as they anticipated the 1904 World’s Fair. Meet Me in St. Louis plays the Town Hall Arts Center through Sunday, Dec. 29. Visit TownHallArtsCenter.org for showtimes and tickets.

DENVER — Former Colorado Symphony Music Director Jeffrey Kahane and former Principal Guest Conductor Douglas Boyd return this weekend to lead the Colorado Symphony’s dazzling performance of Mozart’s Symphony No. 40. With additional performances of Johannes Brahms’ Tragic Overture in D Minor and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17 in G Major, the Colorado Symphony is set to perform Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall. For tickets and details, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado School of Theatre Arts & Dance continues their new production of Cabaret through Sunday at UNC’s Norton Theatre. The classic and edgy musical, which explores the dissolution of societal norms in Berlin as the Third Reich is gaining power, won 12 Tony Awards featuring music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. For ticket and showtimes, visit Tickets.UNCO.edu.

DENVER — Following a performance at Cheyenne Frontier Days in July, Post Malone makes his return to Colorado for a concert in Denver on Sunday. The rapper and singer will headline a show at Pepsi Center at 8 p.m. with support from Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. For tickets, visit AltitudeTickets.com.

DENVER — The legendary hip-hop band — and The Tonight Show house band — The Roots is returning to the Fillmore Auditorium this weekend. The group will headline a concert in Denver at 9 p.m. Friday night. Tickets to Friday’s concert are sold at the Fillmore Auditorium Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Located at Colfax and Clarkson in downtown Denver, the Fillmore Auditorium is celebrating its 20th concert season.

Courtesy Denver Theatre District

DENVER — Night Lights Denver, a new permanent installation that will project an array of artwork on the side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower on 16th Street, will be unveiled Thursday during Denver Arts Week in downtown Denver. Free hot drinks and cookies from the Woody Creek Bakery and Café will be available during the launch Thursday night and content will be projected off the tower starting about 30 minutes after sunset. The installation will run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday and content will rotate on a monthly basis and will be designed by both artists and the Denver community. Denver Arts Week, which runs through this Saturday, is a celebration of all things art in the Mile High City.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs will open their ice-skating rink for the season on Friday with a special Opening Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A Grand Opening celebration will also be held next weekend on Saturday, Nov. 15 as Colorado Springs prepares to celebrate the holidays. Located downtown along Tejon St. at Acacia Park, Colorado Springs’ Skate in the Park rink will be open most days through Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

DENVER — Part of Denver’s Veterans Day celebration is the Denver Veterans Day Run at City Park at 8 a.m. Sunday. Participants have the choice between a 5K and a 10K fun run that is open to runners, joggers, walkers, kids of all ages and dogs as well. Proceeds from registration fees go directly to helping Colorado's veterans through the Colorado Veterans Project. Online registration is open through at least Thursday, Nov. 7 and day-of registration will also be available at Denver's City Park on Sunday.

DENVER — This weekend’s Colorado HAL Run continues the fun tradition of the Great Candy Run with a new 5K experience at Denver’s Washington Park. The Colorado HAL Run is for families, teams, kids, elites and well-behaved grandparents. The certified 5 run/walk course will be run alongside a free kids’ fun run for those ages eight and under. The event, which kicks off at 10 a.m. Sunday, also offers HAL-fest with live 80s music, vendor expo, trivia contests, refreshments, face painting, bounce houses and more. Event registration can be completed at ColoradoHalRun.com.

DURANGO, FRISCO, STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO SPRINGS — Girls on the Run aims to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through a curriculum that integrates running. The organization will hold four 5K runs across Colorado on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Steamboat Springs, Frisco and Durango. Race registration, as well as volunteer and donation information, can be found at GOTRWesternColorado.org for the Steamboat, Frisco and Durango runs and GirlsontheRunRockies.org for Saturday’s Colorado Springs event.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Bear Creek Nature Center's 5th annual Bear Run is a silly fun run for a good cause. All new runners will receive a bear costume to run in and keep. Proceeds benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers. The Bear Run Fun Run and Walk will have 3K and 5K courses and is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at 245 Bear Creek Rd. Registration is available online.

LITTLETON — South Jeffco Rotary Club hosts Saturday’s Alferd Packer Cannibal Fast Food 5K/10K Run/Walk and Ball Drop on Saturday to benefit Jeffco Action Center and the South West Community. The event takes place Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Arapahoe Community College followed by a ball drop at 12:45 p.m. Registration is available at SoJeffcoRotary.org.

LONGMONT — The 45th annual Longmont Turkey Trot begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at Altona Middle School. The scenic, fast event offers 2-mile and 10K options as well as a wheelchair division. Proceeds from this weekend’s event benefit the City of Longmont Youth Scholarship Fund. To register for the Longmont Turkey Trot, visit LongmontColorado.gov.

GREELEY — UNC Veterans hosts its 2nd annual Freedom 5K this weekend. The run, which replaces the Military Challenge, is a 3.1-mile route of obstacle-free running for walkers, runners, ruckers, children, strollers and four-legged furry friends. The event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Roudebush Cottage on Central Campus between Gray and Crabbe Halls. Proceeds benefit the UNC Veterans’ Scholarship Fund. Registration can be completed at UNCAlumni.org.

DENVER — The annual Rocky Mountain Con takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton just off I-70 and Havana. The comic, gaming, anime, toy and sci-fi convention features guests, vendors, gaming, cosplay contest and more. Single-day and weekend pass Rocky Mountain Con tickets are available at RockyMountainCon.com.

GREELEY — The Greeley Fal Home Expo opens Saturday with free admission and free parking. The show promises local and national vendors in the home, garden, patio and outdoor industry with advice and demonstrations in home improvement, design, décor, automation and more. The two-day Greeley Fall Home Expo takes place at the Island Grove Event Center.

GOLDEN — Who doesn't love The Polar Express? Treat your little ones to the Colorado Railroad Museum's recreation of the popular Christmas tale. The story of The Polar Express is theatrically re-created so families can be immersed in the sights and sounds of the classic children’s book. Performances are held on select dates for six weeks beginning this Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be reserved here.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show runs Friday to Sunday at the Colorado Springs Event Center. The show is a holiday shopping extravaganza with 250 displays of original art, crafts, sculptures, ceramics, specialty foods, home décor, clothing, furniture, floral designs, jewelry, antiques, candles, toys and more. Top chefs will be sharing holiday cooking tips and techniques in live demonstrations. If you're in need of a nice Christmas card photo, Santa Claus could make an appearance this weekend. Avoid the lines and get your Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show tickets online.

ELBERT — The Elbert Woman’s Club will hold its 53rd annual Elbert Christmas Bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 80 crafters will be showcasing their special creations in the Russell Gates Mercantile building and Elbert School gymnasium and cafeteria. Don’t miss the famous apple dumplings at Saturday’s bazaar.

FOUNTAIN — The 2nd annual Holiday Craft Fair at Fountain Creek Nature Center will have local artisans and vendors displaying unique creations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Soak in the sights and smells of the season and get a jump start on your holiday shopping list.

FREDERICK — More than 60 craft and home-based business vendors will be selling their one-of-a-kind creations at the Carbon Valley Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free to the Holiday Marketplace.

BRIGHTON — This weekend's Country Christmas Craft Bazaar is a Christmas lover's paradise. The show will have 400 craft booths with unique hand-made items that will help you check off everyone on this year's gift list. Country Christmas Craft Bazaar is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Adams County Regional Park and benefits the Adams County Historical Society & Museum.

LOVELAND — This weekend’s Holiday Old House Vintage Market is a unique, upscale marketplace of small businesses selling unique merchandise. The market opens Friday for an exclusive ticketed event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday for a general admission event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets to the holiday gift market can be purchased online.

LOVELAND — Loveland’s King of Glory Lutheran Church is holding its 10th annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 60 vendors are scheduled to be selling hand-crafted item in addition to a bake sale, silent auction and more. The Christmas Bazaar will be held at King of Glory Lutheran Church at 2919 Wilson Avenue.

EVERGREEN — Winterfest, a community holiday arts and crafts festival, is set to take place Saturday at the Center for the Arts Evergreen. With ornaments, holiday decor, knit apparel, handmade bath products, candles, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, original artworks and more, you’ll be sure to finish your holiday shopping list this weekend. Winterfest runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Evergreen High School. Entry is $2 and kids are free.

DENVER — The interest of jewelry aficionados will be piqued this weekend when the "Original" Classic International Gem & Jewelry Show arrives at the Denver Mart. The show runs Friday to Sunday and is open to the public. The show allows guests to shop directly from designers, wholesalers and manufacturers at the lowest prices. The marketplace offers diamonds, engagement rings, pearls, gemstones, fine jewelry, home decor, hair accessories, men's jewelry, watches, gifts, jewelry repair and more. Tickets are available at Intergem.com and teachers, military and wholesale buyers get in for free.

DURANGO — The La Plata County Fairgrounds hosts the What A Girl Wants Expo this weekend, an event featuring “all things of interest to women” including jewelry, hair, nail salons, cosmetics, clothing, accessories, children’s products, health and fitness products and systems, food and cooking, home decor, self-improvement, home businesses and more. Admission is $5 to the expo which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Have you outgrown last year's skis, snowboards and gear? You can upgrade your gear at this weekend's Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Ski and Sport Swap. The sale starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with thousands of gently used and new items. A $10 donation will get you early bird access at 8 a.m. If you have gear to sell, you can pick up your consignment tags at the Winter Sports Club office at Howelsen Hill.

GRAND JUNCTION — The Great West Winter Beerfest runs 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Colorado Mesa University. Ticket sales support Student Life Clubs at CMU and only 1,000 Beerfest tickets will be sold. Snag yours at ColoradoMesa.edu/tickets.

LONGMONT — The 6th annual Nitro Fest is America's only exclusively nitrogenated beer festival, featuring rebelliously rare beers poured by acclaimed breweries from across the United States and world. The fest also features national touring artists and curating performances featuring fire dancers, aerialists and more. Nitro Fest is a cosmic formal masquerade ball and costumes are highly encouraged. Nitro Fest opens at 4 p.m. Saturday at Longmont’s Left Hand Brewing Foundation. Tickets can be reserved online.

PARACHUTE — The Parachute Battlement Mesa Parks and Recreation District is excited to house the 4th annual Chili Cook Off this weekend at the Grand Valley Recreation Center. The tasty competition runs Friday to Monday in Parachute.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cast members of the hit TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are hitting the road for a new improv tour. Whose Live Anyway? is a 90-minute show of improvised comedy all based on audience suggestions. Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley, and Joel Murray will perform Whose Live Anyway? this Friday at the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs. Tickets may be purchaseded at PikesPeakCenter.com, AXS.com, BroadmoorWorldArena.com or by phone at 719-520-SHOW.

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Skiers and snowboarders, rejoice! Friday is Opening Day 2019 at Copper Mountain. The Colorado winter resort will open its slopes for the season starting with the American Eagle lift at 9 a.m. Stop by Ten Mile Tavern to be the first to join the Ten Mile Tavern Mug Club and get your free Pray for Snow Candle with purchase of 10 Barrel Beer.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

DENVER — Friday night is Nuggets night in the Mile High City. The Denver Nuggets return to Pepsi Center at 7 p.m. Friday to host the Philadelphia 76ers. Tickets and “Nuggets Night Out” tickets can be found at AltitudeTickets.com.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

DENVER — Your Colorado Avalanche take to the ice at Pepsi Center on Saturday. The Avs and Columbus Blue Jackets will skate at 7 p.m. Colorado Avalanche Family Packs with four tickets, four meals and four sodas are sold at AltitudeTickets.com.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes are in a must-win game on Saturday against the Stanford Cardinal. The Buffs (3-6) need to win to keep their postseason bowl hopes alive. The Cardinal (4-4) and Buffaloes kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder. Get your tickets today at CUBuffs.com.

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado Bears return home to Nottingham Field this weekend to meet Big Sky Conference rival Montana State. The Bears (2-7) and Bobcats (6-2) will clash at high noon on the western edge of UNC’s Greeley campus. Tickets are available at UNCBears.com or the Nottingham Field ticket office.

GOLDEN — The Colorado School of Mines football team’s path to perfection faces a big test this weekend at Golden’s Marv Kay Stadium at Campbell Field. The School of Mines Orediggers (9-0) meet the Dixie State Trailblazers (7-2) at 12 p.m. Saturday. Tickets to the Orediggers’ Senior Day, Veterans Honors Game and Family & Friends Weekend game are available at MinesAthletics.com.

ALAMOSA — The Colorado Mesa Mavericks are back on the road this weekend. The Mavericks (4-5) travel to Alamosa to play the Adams State Grizzlies (4-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at the Rex Stadium gates.

GUNNISON — The Mountaineers of Western Colorado University bring their two-game winning streak back to Gunnison on Saturday for a game against New Mexico Highlands University. The Mountaineers (5-4) and Cowboys (1-7) kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the game, the final home matchup at the Mountaineer Bowl in 2019, can be reserved at GoMountaineers.com.

PUEBLO — The Thunderwolves’ terrific 2019 football season continues Saturday at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl in Pueblo. The Colorado State University-Pueblo Thunderwolves’ (8-1) path to the Division II playoffs goes through the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets (2-7) at 12 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at GoThunderwolves.com.

COLORADO — Organized crime movie classic The Godfather Part II will return to movie theaters nationwide for three days in celebration of its 45th anniversary. The Godfather Part II will play in movie theaters on Sunday, Nov. 10, Tuesday, Nov. 12 and Wednesday, Nov. 13. Presented by Fathom Events and TCM Big Screen Classics, The Godfather Part II is hailed as one of the best crime dramas of all-time and is the only sequel to a Best Picture winner to also win the top Oscar. Tickets for The Godfather Part II can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

