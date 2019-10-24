COLORADO, USA — If you or your kids are looking to load up on the Halloween candy, you're in luck this weekend!

Across Colorado this weekend are festivals, fairs, carnivals, trick-or-treat events, corn mazes, haunted houses and coffin races to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Sports fans will be delighted to learn that there are five college football games on Saturday in all corners of the state and the Nuggets, Avalanche, Eagles and Colorado College Tigers are in action in Colorado. Plus, can it be so? Christmas craft shows and fairs are beginning to sprout up for the season.

Head out this weekend and celebrate the season by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special at one of these neat events.

MANITOU SPRINGS — After coming to Manitou Springs in search of a cure for her tuberculosis, Emma Crawford succumbed to the disease and was buried on a nearby mountain in 1891. After years of harsh winters and spring rains, Emma's coffin came racing down the mountainside. Some say she still haunts the area, but the only sure way to see Emma is to attend the Coffin Races in Manitou Springs. For 25 years, festivalgoers have been remembering Emma with a parade, coffin races and festival. This year's parade starts at noon Saturday with coffin races to follow.

DENVER — For the next three months, the Denver Art Musuem will be home to the most comprehensive U.S. exhibition of Monet paintings in more than two decades. “Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature” will feature more than 120 paintings spanning Monet’s entire career and will focus on the the artist’s enduring relationship with nature. The exhibit will also examine the shift in the French impressionist’s painting when he began to focus on series of the same subject, including artworks from his series of Haystacks, Poplars, Waterloo Bridge, and Water Lilies. The Denver Art Museum will be the only North American destination to host the exhibition. Individual tickets are required for the exhibition and should be reserved at DenverArtMuseum.org. The Monet exhibition will be open through Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Pumpkin Nights

BRIGHTON — For the second year in a row, Coloradans can celebrate the autumn season by exploring an impressive display featuring thousands of jack-o'-lanterns. This is the second-to-last weekend to catch Pumpkin Nights, a family friendly, multi-sensory festival with more than 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins, at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Attendees can walk along a half-mile path through seven Pumpkin Lands, each with a different theme, to check out the immersive displays. Attractions this year include a 40-foot long dragon, a ghostly pirate ship. and an undersea wonderland. The event will be held at the Adams County Fair and Regional Park Complex in Brighton through Sunday, Nov. 3. General admission tickets cost $20 and can be purchased here. If you’re looking to save a few bucks, night owl specials are also available on Pumpkin Nights' website.

BRIGHTON — Brighton's free, family-friendly fall festival will be this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The entire family is invited to come dressed to walk historic downtown Brighton for candy and treats at the Trick or Treat Street. A street fair will have over 100 different businesses and vendors, as well as face painting, bounce houses, kids’ activities, donut bobbing, bubble pool, unicorn rides and more.

CASTLE ROCK — Philip S. Miller Park will be the site of this year's Spooktacular in Castle Rock. The whole family is welcome to enjoy candy, games, bounce houses, face painting and prizes at the Miller Activity Complex. Spooktacular will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

WINDSOR — Little goblins and ghouls looking for some early Halloween candy will want to check out the Haunted Village Trick-or-Treat in Windsor. Boardwalk Park Museum will be transformed into a spooky haunted village from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with free candy for all. There will be scary Halloween stories told by a professional storyteller and free kids’ activities and crafts.

CALHAN — The El Paso County Fairgrounds will be home to the annual Haunted Fall Fest on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The fest features dozens of fun fall activities including hayrides, hay maze, trick-or-treating, live music, chili dinner, bull riding, face painting, cookie decorating, kids’ costume contest, pet costume contest, haunted houses and more.

FREDERICK — This is the second year for the Halloween event, which includes the world’s tiniest haunted house, according to their website. The family-friendly event will be a safe place for kids and families to trick-or-treat at tiny abodes in Crist Park with businesses in downtown Frederick. Trick-or-treating runs until 6 p.m. with other activities following until 8 p.m.

ELIZABETH — The local community will come together on Historic Main Street in Elizabeth for the annual Harvest Festival on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The fun day will have activities, vendors, trick-or-treating and more.

ERIE — Trick or Treat in Historic Downtown Erie with a trunk or treat, Halloween costume contests and more on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown businesses will be participating in a storefront decorating contest. It's free for all ages although there's a fee for costume contest entries.

NIWOT — Costume up the kids, bring the kid-friendly dog, and head to downtown Niwot for trick or treating, parade, doggie costume contest, hayrides and more. Shopkeepers in Old Town and Cottonwood Park West will be open to celebrate Halloween with treats for the trick-or-treaters and everyone is invited to participate in the costume parade at 11:30 a.m.

DENVER — Grab your costumes and get ready for some trick-or-treating with the businesses up and down 32nd Avenue at Sunday’s family-friendly Highlands Square Harvest Festival. The festival, with kids’ zone, beer garden, music and costume contest, will take place on 32nd Avenue between Perry and Lowell from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

CORTEZ — The Cortez community will be out at Montezuma Park on Saturday for Pumpkin Fest. The day kicks off with a 5K Zombie Run at 9 a.m. There will be a costume contest, trick-or-treating, carnival, food and more. The family-friendly event runs until 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

DENVER — The first 250 attendees to Saturday’s Stapleton Fall Festival will receive a free pumpkin. The festival, which runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Conservatory Green at Stapleton, will have a family photo booth, music, fall drinks, games, face painting, pumpkin-decorating contest, costume contest and more. Proceeds from the event go to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

COMMERCE CITY — Commerce City's Trunk or Treat event returns Saturday to Pioneer Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Kids ages 2 to 10 are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy treats from local businesses. Later, older kids (grades 6 to 12) can enjoy the Creepy Hollows Fright Night at 7 p.m. Saturday with a haunted maze, costume contest, prize giveaways, dancing and photo booth at Eagle Point Recreation Center.



FORT LUPTON — The City of Fort Lupton is hosting a spooky, fun evening this weekend. The Haunted Hayride will take place at Pearson Park on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

PUEBLO — The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk in Pueblo will hold the 2nd annual Trick-or-Treat on the Riverwalk on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will start at the Welcome Center and loop around the Riverwalk channel. In addition to candy giveaways, there will be a costume contest with over $500 in prizes and attendees get a free pumpkin from Milberger's Farm.

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The Town of Pagosa Springs’ Halloween Carnival is set for Saturday at noon at Yamaguchi Park. Free and open to the public, the afternoon carnival will have games, photo booth, kid-friendly activities and more.



DENVER — Have you ever wanted to sleep overnight at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science? You can do just that on Friday night. The museum's "Trick or Treats! Family Overnight" is a night of spooky science and fun. Guests will be able to explore the museum, see an IMAX film, planetarium show and sleep in the diorama halls. The fun is from 6 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday and includes a hot breakfast Saturday morning and, of course, candy. Tickets are available at DMNS.org.

DENVER — Denver Union Station’s trick-or-treat parade runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Little ghosts and goblins can enjoy balloon and face artists, live entertainment and join the trick-or-treating throughout Union Station. The event is free and open to the public.

FORT COLLINS — The CSU Chemistry Outreach Group and Chemistry Department host their annual Halloween show on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event offers a free, family-friendly place for kids to trick-or-treat while learning about science. Sunday’s activities focus on chemistry, physics and entomology. The event is free and open to the public. Kids should come in costumes.

BRIGHTON — Barr Lake State Park and Friends of Barr Lake will hold a Halloween Trail walk on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The walk will end with kids’ crafts and face painting at the Barr Lake Nature Center, plus hot cider, cookies and candy. The event is free to attend with a regular daily park pass or annual Colorado State Parks Pass. Reservations aren't required, but RSVPing would be helpful by calling the Nature Center at 303-659-6005.

GOLDEN — Catch a ride behind a historic Denver & Rio Grande Steam Locomotive on vintage passenger cars at the annual Trick-or-Treat Train at the Colorado Railroad Museum. Kids can fill their candy bags at special stops and enjoy kettle corn, face painting, churned ice cream and local food. Adults will enjoy local food vendors and photo opportunities. Admission includes unlimited rides on the steam engine as well as entertainment throughout the grounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snag your tickets at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org.

DENVER — For three days, the Children's Museum will host a fall festival with pumpkins, straw bales and delicious goodies. Trick or Treat Street will offer trick or treating, Halloween crafts, spooky science experiments, face painting, Rocky Mountain Mini Train, monster carnival, live music, costumed characters and more. Children's Museum's fall festival runs Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PUEBLO — A Southern Colorado tradition is back at the Buell Children’s Musuem in Pueblo on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children of all ages can trick-or-treat through the museum while enjoying arts, crafts and magic show.

DENVER — Downtown Aquarium will host its Halloween Kids Fest on Saturday and Sunday. There will be train rides, monster mural painting, science experiments, costume contest, trick or treating, animal appearances and more. Halloween Kids Fest activities are included with the price of aquarium admission and kids in costume get half off entry with adult purchase.

DENVER — Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum will be transformed into a spooky hangar on Saturday with games, costumes, sci-fi characters and more. Hauntings at the Hangar offers trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, crafts and games, open cockpits and simulators and more. Grab your costume and get ready to enjoy some space treats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be found at WingsMuseum.org.

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins Marketplace will hold its Candy Crawl on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Scheduled activities include trick-or-treating, pet costume contest, unicorn carousel, face painting, balloon twisting, goblin train rides, portrait sessions, live entertainment and more. Fort Collins Marketplace is located at College Avenue and Horsetooth Road.

LONGMONT — Longmont’s Halloween (Foot) Parade steps off at 10 a.m. in front of the St. Vrain Memorial Building at 700 Longs Peak Avenue. Kids of all ages can be part of the costume parade and strollers and wagons are encouraged. Downtown Longmont merchants will be participating in a Trick or Treat Street immediately following the parade.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs will have Trick or Treating in the Park this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids should come in costume for trick-or-treating stations, arts and craft stations, kids’ games, live music and local shopping.

BRIGHTON — Car-nival Palooza is back at the Brighton Recreation Center on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The annual event features trunk-or-treating for kids ages 0 to 10.

JOHNSTOWN & MILLIKEN — The costumed kiddos can visit downtown Johnstown on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for treats and goodies and then head to Milliken where the fun continues from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a kids’ scavenger hunt as well.

FIRESTONE — The Town of Firestone and Firestone Police Department host their 20th annual Halloween Safe Night on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes carnival-style games, trackless train for rides, inflatables, trunk-or-treating, food truck, safety handouts and a goody bag for attendees.

AURORA — Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace hosts their annual trick-or-treat event Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be Halloween-related events, plus trick-or-treating for the kids, which begin following a zombie crawl and “Thriller” flash mob.

AURORA — Children and their families are invited to Southlands in Aurora for the Trick-or-Treat Trail on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Town Square. There will be trick-or-treating on Main Street, a YMCA haunted house, live entertainment, games and family fun.

CENTENNIAL — The 8th annual Spooky Streets at The Streets at SouthGlenn features kids’ entertainment, face painters, balloon artists, caricaturists, music, dancing, parade of costumes and spooky surprises. Spooky Streets is not a trick-or-treating event, but rather a celebration of the season.

LOVELAND — The Promenade Shops at Centerra will have spooky Halloween activities on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. including hayrides, pumpkins patch, dog costume contest, games, prizes and more. The free event will take place outside of Rock Bottom Brewery.

ARVADA — Participating businesses in Olde Town Arvada will hold a trick-or-treat event Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A costume contest is set to take place at Olde Town Square as well.

DENVER — The 2nd annual Tennyson St. Halloween Pet Parade & Pageant begins Saturday at 12 p.m. at César Chávez Park. Prizes will be awarded for the best individual costume and best group costume for pets registered online. Proceeds from the parade and costume contest will benefit Moms & Mutts dog rescue.

PUEBLO — Pueblo Zoo is ready to celebrate Halloween on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly Halloween event offers trick-or-treating, scavenger hunt, live music, crafts and games, animal close encounters, explorer, story time, bingo, bounce houses and more. For tickets, head to PuebloZoo.org.

DENVER — Denver Zoo continues its 2019 Boo at the Zoo this weekend. The Colorado fall tradition offers trick-or-treat stations, jugglers, character meet and greets, creepy crawly animal demonstrations and fun family-friendly entertainment. All Boo at the Zoo activities are included in the price of zoo admission. Boo at the Zoo takes place Saturday and Sunday. You can find your Boo at the Zoo tickets at DenverZoo.org.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration continues this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Boo at the Zoo will have fun trick-or-treat stations with candy made with sustainable palm oil to help protect wild orangutans. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes for the festivities which take place from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. this weekend and on Halloween night. Boo at the Zoo tickets can be bought online at CMZoo.org.

COLORADO — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends. Check out this handy map of corn mazes in Colorado or see a list here.

COLORADO — For those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, Colorado is home to some scary haunted houses and other spooky events. Some of the major haunted houses include Denver’s 13th Floor, Westminster’s Frightmare Compound, City of the Dead & Asylum in Henderson, and Thornton’s Haunted Field of Screams. Check out our roundup of some of the best to check out this Halloween season... if you dare.

DENVER — Colorado's premier youth riding organization — the Westernaires — will present its annual Wild West show extravaganza for four performances on Saturday and Sunday. The Westernaires will delight audiences with colorful and precise drill riding, world-class trick riding, true-to-history cavalry act, daring charioteers and more. Performances will be held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the National Western Events Center. Grab your tickets to the Westernaires' annual show at Westernaires.org.

DENVER — As more Colorado ski resorts prepare to open, people in downtown Denver are preparing for one of the biggest snow sports expos in the state. The 28th annual Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo is happening this weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. The three-day expo includes a large selection of gear at discounted prices, some items from last season will be up to 70 percent off. Tickets and a weekend schedule can be found at SkiSnowExpo.com.

ESTES PARK — The Town of Estes Park is hosting the Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will be able to sample products from 30 regional distillers while enjoying live music, food and games. The festival will be inside at the Estes Park Events Complex and there will be a free shuttle around town the day of the event. Grab your tickets online today.

DENVER — The world-renowned bald and blue trio Blue Man Group is back in Denver for an engagement at the Buell Theatre. Blue Man Group’s new show “Speechless” features new and original compositions, acts and instruments alongside iconic moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary and hilarious absurdity. The family-friendly Blue Man Group Speechless Tour plays the Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex through Sunday. For showtime and tickets, visit DenverCenter.org.

DENVER — Twenty One Pilots will bring their “Banditø Tour” to Colorado for a second time this weekend. The “Stressed Out” duo, who last played Pepsi Center in November, will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at Pepsi Center in Denver. For tickets, visit AltitudeTickets.com.

DENVER — Fast-rising country music group Midland will visit Colorado this weekend for a concert at Denver’s new Mission Ballroom. The “Drinkin’ Problem” group will perform Saturday night at the new River North (RiNo) music venue. AXS.com is the place for tickets. Midland was named "New Vocal Group of the Year" at the 2018 ACM Awards and earned Grammy Award nominations last year for "Best Country Song" and "Best Country Duo/Group Performance."

LOUISVILLE — Coal Creek Theater of Louisville opens its newest production on Friday. Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest is the story of two bachelors who attempt to win the hearts of two women who claim to only love men named Ernest. The brothers struggle to keep up with their own stories and become tangled in a tale of deception, disguise and misadventure. Directed by Janine Kehlenbach, The Importance of Being Earnest plays the Louisville Center for the Arts through Saturday, Nov. 9. For showtimes and tickets, visit CCTLouisville.org.

PARKER — Ballet Ariel continues its new production of Peter and the Wolf and dances from Swan Lake in Parker on Sunday. The beloved ballet Peter and the Wolf features music by Prokofiev as Peter captures the Wolf with the help of his friend the Bird, but not before the Wolf eats the helpless Duck. Sunday’s performance will be held at The Schoolhouse Theatre in Parker at 3 p.m. For tickets, please visit BalletAriel.org.

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony and Music Director Brett Mitchell will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Colorado Symphony Chorus with a renewal of Verdi’s Requiem. The chorus will breathe new life into Verdi’s personal, reverent and poignant tribute to Italian novelist Alessandro Manzoni, considered by many to be one of the most cherished choral works of all time. “Verdi Requiem” will be performed Saturday and Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall. Visit ColoradoSymphony.org for tickets.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets host their 2019 Home Opener at Pepsi Center this Friday. The Nuggets and Suns tip off at 7 p.m. The game will feature a halftime performance by Adventure Club. General tickets and “Nuggets Night Out” tickets can be purchased at AltitudeTickets.com. If you can’t make it down to Pepsi Center, the game will be broadcast on KTVD Channel 20 (657 or 5 on Xfinity) at 7 p.m. Friday.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche return home from a six-game road trip to face the Anaheim Ducks in Denver this weekend. The puck drops between the Avs and Ducks at 7 p.m. Saturday. Reserve your spot at Pepsi Center at AltitudeTickets.com.

LOVELAND — The Colorado Eagles host the San Jose Barracuda for two games at the Budweiser Events Center this weekend. The Eagles and Barracuda skate at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets to see the Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, can be reserved at ColoradoEagles.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS — After splitting two games with the Minnesota Gophers last weekend, the Colorado College men’s hockey team will host another Big Ten squad in Colorado Springs this weekend. The CC Tigers face the Michigan State Spartans at 7:37 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday at Broadmoor World Arena. Find your perfect seat at CCTigers.com.

BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes football team looks to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the University of Southern California Trojans in a nationally-televised game Friday night. The Buffs (3-4) and Trojans (4-3) kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Folsom Field in Boulder. Grab your tickets to see Mel Tucker’s 2019 Buffaloes at CUBuffs.com and wear black.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Head coach Troy Calhoun and his red-hot Air Force Falcons football team are back at Falcon Stadium this weekend. The Falcons (5-2) will meet the Utah State Aggies (4-2) at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in a nationally-televised game on ESPN2. For tickets, visit AFTickets.com.

GRAND JUNCTION — It’s homecoming weekend for the Colorado Mesa Mavericks. The Mavs (3-4) and Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets (2-5) meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Stocker Stadium. Avoid the ticket lines and reserve your seats at CMUMavericks.com.

GUNNISON — The Mountaineers of Western Colorado are back at Mountaineer Bowl on Saturday for a Hall of Fame game against Fort Lewis College. The Mountaineers (3-4) and Skyhawks (3-4) kick off at 1 p.m. GoMountaineers.com is the place for tickets.

PUEBLO — The Colorado State University-Pueblo football team will host Adams State in Pueblo this late-October weekend. The CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves (6-1) and Grizzlies (4-3) meet at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets to see the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup can be purchased at GoThunderwolves.com.

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, talk to several medical professionals and get a FREE flu shot/flu voucher. Register in advance or just show up, it’s that easy! We hope to see you there. Isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 9HealthFair.org.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs' Coronado High School is holding its 9th annual Holiday Bazaar this weekend. The holiday craft show will have over 130 artisans and venders to help you get a start on your holiday shopping with proceeds supporting the Coronado High School Band and Orchestra programs. The Holiday Bazaar, which is free to attend, runs Saturday and Sunday with Santa Claus also set to make an appearance.

HOLYOKE — The 57th annual Holly Daze Craft Fair & Gift Show is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 545 East Hale Street in Holyoke.

MONUMENT — More than 125 vendors and artists will be selling handmake items, fine art, photography, custom jewelry, accessories, purses, bags, vintage goods, jams, dips, local honey, fresh bread and more at this weekend’s Fine Arts & Crafts Market in Monument. The show runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lewis Palmer High School. Admission is $6 at the door and kids 12 and under are free.

LOVELAND — Northern Colorado’s largest home show is at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland this weekend. The show will have local and national vendors in home, outdoor living, décor, DIY and more. The show, which runs Friday through Sunday, aims to inspire with new ideas in home renovation and home improvement, from solar power, home automation, security, remodeling, design and more. Admission to the show is free and there will also be trick-or-treating fun for the kids.

DENVER & LOUISVILLE — MonsterDASH features a 5K fun run, 10K race and kids’ races plus post-race Halloween festival. MonsterDASH will first be held in Denver on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Sloan Lake and then in Louisville on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Community Park. Post-race activities include bounce houses, pumpkin painting, costume contest, carnival games and trick-or-treating. Race registration can be completed at MonsterDASHrun.com.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is the site of Sunday's Making Strides of Denver. The event is a non-competitive 5K walk to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society's breast cancer research grants and patient programs. The walk is dog-friendly, stroller-friendly and the entire family is welcome. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Sunday with a pancake breakfast and beer garden to follow. Walk sign-up can be completed online.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Foundry in Steamboat Springs is again hosting a fun 5K Halloween race at 9 a.m. Saturday. The entire family is encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes and leashed dogs are welcome too for the 5K walk/run. The race will start at Soda Creek Elementary School and take place on a mix of trail and road. After the race, there will be bobbing for apples, face painting, games and Halloween treats. Race registration is available online and day-of at Soda Creek Elementary.

LITTLETON — Walk for Wishes, a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser, is a family-friendly event powered by families, volunteers, companies and friends. A walk will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hudson Gardens Event Center in Littleton. Walk registration and donation information can be found online here.









