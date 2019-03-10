COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!

The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and numerous pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest, and Oktoberfest celebrations. Hockey fans will rejoice this weekend as the Avalanche, Eagles and Tigers are back in action.

Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate the season this by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Cedaredge ‎Applefest

CEDAREDGE — One of Western Colorado's biggest outdoor festivals returns this weekend. Applefest, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, celebrates the local apple harvest with live music, beer, wine and over 200 arts and crafts vendors. The Cedaredge Fire Department kicks off festivities on Thursday with a chili cook off. The weekend also features pancake breakfasts, junior rodeo, classic car and tractor show, beer stein challenge, Applefest 5K and more. Applefest will take place at Cedaredge Town Park. Admission is free.

LAKEWOOD — Lakewood's signature fall festival arrives this weekend with two days of family fun! Cider Days takes place Saturday and Sunday at Lakewood Heritage Center with activities for adults and kids. Festivities include apple pressing, cider tasting, pie eating and baking contests, trick pigs, straw bale maze, face painting, train and burro rides, balloon twisting, petting zoo, magic tricks, axe-throwing demonstrations, live bluegrass and folk music, Colorado’s largest antique and vintage tractor pull and more. Admission tickets are $8 and beer/cider garden tasting passes are $30 in advance at Lakewood.org/CiderDays or $38 day of.

PENROSE — Since 1935, residents and tourists have celebrated Apple Day in Penrose. This year's Apple Day arrives Saturday with a packed schedule of events. A pancake and sausage breakfast and fun run at Penrose Elementary kick off the festivities followed by children's parade and the annual Apple Day Parade. Saturday afternoon there will be an apple slice giveaway, pie judging and auction, live concert, pet parade, kids' activities, free pony rides, volleyball and horseshoe tournaments, archery, cider tasting and much more.

DENVER — The 14th annual Denver Zombie Crawl runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Skyline Park in downtown Denver. Attendees can come as a zombie or stop by the vendor and makeup area for assistance. There will be a costume contest, trivia and a "Thriller" dance. The Denver Zombie Crawl is free, and all ages are welcome. Registration is only required for the costume contest.

CARBONDALE — The 110th annual Potato Day Parade & Celebration begins Saturday at 10:30 a.m. when the parade steps off in Carbondale. The parade will form along Second Street and travel down Main to 7th Street and Sopris Park. Following the parade there will be a kids' bounce house, carnival games, live music, potato sack races, Mr. Potatohead pinata, BBQ lunch and more.

Allen Birnbach; Colorado Ballet

DENVER — The Colorado Ballet opens its 2019-20 season Friday with Don Quixote. The ballet is one of today’s most frequently performed romantic works with stunning Spanish sets and costumes and classical choreography from Marius Petipa. The production follows Don Quixote and Sancho Panza as they search for a noble adventure. Don Quixote opens at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Friday and plays through Sunday, Oct. 13. For tickets and showtimes, visit ColoradoBallet.org.

AP Photo/Ed Andrieski

DENVER — Thousands of beer fanatics will descend on the Colorado Convention Center this weekend to try samples of some 4,000 different beers from 800 breweries. The Great American Beer Festival features beers from across the country and brewers will be entering competitions all while guests get to sample, sample, sample. This year the festival has added more than 100,000 square feet of event space and food trucks will be available inside the convention center. The festival runs Thursday to Saturday in four sessions. Tickets are sold at GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.

MONTROSE — The 14th annual Montrose Oktoberfest begins Saturday at 1 p.m. in downtown Montrose. The festive fall event offers dozens of award-winning craft breweries, live music, food, stein-hoisting competition, costume contest, photo booth and more. Tickets for the Montrose Oktoberfest, which will be held at Centennial Plaza, can be bought in advance at AllPointsTransit.com.

Ouray Tourism Office

OURAY — The 55th annual Oktoberfest Celebration takes place Saturday at the Ouray Community Center. The town's Oktoberfest celebration features polka music, authentic German food and beer, door prizes, kids' activities, costume and stein-hoisting competitions and more. This weekend is the perfect time to enter the Ouray Jeep Raffle, a community-oriented fundraiser that supports local student scholarships, Ouray fireworks on Independence Day and New Year's Eve, community events and more. The raffle winner will be drawn in December. Raffle tickets are available at OurayColorado.com.

LA VETA — Now in its 33rd year, La Veta Oktoberfest returns Saturday. Festivities on tap include a German Biergarten, car show, street fair, arts and crafts vendors, dancing, food and more. The La Veta Oktoberfest Half Marathon and 5K Fun Run/Walk will also take place Saturday. The 5th annual 5K Fun Run/Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at La Veta Town Park. Register at TwoPeaksFitness.org.

BERTHOUD — Soak in the season at Saturday's Oktoberfest in Berthoud. There will be classic German food including brats, kraut burgers, pretzels, drinks, vendors booths, kids' activities with live music from Dick Zavodny Band and John Stehle Jr.'s Rocky Mountain Dutch House Boys. Contests are scheduled in stein holding, lederhosen, drindl, and pretzel eating. The Berthoud Oktoberfest runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fickel Park.



FORT COLLINS — The Anheuser-Busch Biergarten will host a Fall Festival with live music and festive fall activities every Friday in October from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Biergarten will welcome a new band each week, kicking off week one with a performance by Sean Lamborne on Friday. Visitors can enjoy music on the patio overlooking the scenic mountain views. Kids of all ages can decorate locally-grown pumpkins from Anderson Patchwork Pumpkins. Guests can also purchase s’mores to roast around the fire pits and can also enjoy the full Biergarten menu.

DENVER — The Pumpkin Harvest Festival offers old-fashioned fall fun at Denver's Four Mile Historic Park. Guests can build their own scarecrow, select a pumpkin from the patch, tour the grounds in a horse-drawn wagon and explore how Coloradans lived and prepared for the season in the 1800s. There will also be live music, food trucks, pioneer games, face painting, photo booth, crafts, blacksmith demonstrations, and more. The Pumpkin Harvest Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be old-time music, pumpkins for pickin', and a handcrafted folk-art silent auction. Kids will love the festival's straw maze, candy scramble, carriage rides, rope making and photo opportunities. For tickets and information, head to RockLedgeRanch.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's never too early to grab a pumpkin for Halloween. The Miners' Harvest Festival will help you get into the fall spirit with a pumpkin patch, hayrides, food trucks, vendors, blacksmith shop and stamp mill, crafts, pumpkin decorating, spooky stories and more. The Harvest Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday at Colorado Springs’ Western Museum of Mining & Industry.

PEYTON — The Pikes Peak Library District’s High Prairie Library in Peyton will host a Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Activities include inflatable obstacle course, arts and crafts for all ages, door prizes, food, live music, photo opportunities, henna tattoos, giant pumpkin-growing contest, youth costume contest, petting zoo, magic and more. The Falcon High School Marching Band will stop by after 10 a.m.

SILVERTHORNE — The annual Pumpkin Fest in Silverthorne returns Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rainbow Park. Kids of all ages will enjoy a pumpkin patch with over 2,500 pumpkins, plus a petting zoo, carriage rides, barrel train rides, bounce houses, fall crafts, pumpkin painting, and spooky circus show.

LONE TREE — The City of Lone Tree and the Schweiger Ranch Foundation host this annual Fall Festival on Saturday. Festivities include pumpkin patch, hay wagon rides, crafts, petting zoo, story time, cave of confusion, live bluegrass music, food trucks, and tours of the historic ranch.

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, talk to several medical professionals and get a FREE flu shot/flu voucher. Register in advance or just show up, it’s that easy! We hope to see you there. Isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 9HealthFair.org.

DENVER — The Lowry Foundation will hold a celebration this weekend to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the closing of Lowry Air Force Base and the founding of the Lowry neighborhood. The festivities at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum include live music, great food by local restaurants, and entertainment. Check out the 25th anniversary schedule at LowryFoundation.org.

DENVER — The Black American West Museum & Heritage Center and Historic Denver are hosting a free open house event on Saturday at the Dr. Justina Ford Home. As part of the Partners in Preservation program, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. guests to the open House can tour the home, meeting historical enactors, enjoy food trucks and live performances. A special performance by The Spirituals Project choir will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday’s open house will take place at Black America West Museum at 3091 California Street. Dr. Justina Ford was the first licensed female African American doctor in Denver and delivered generations of Colorado babies. The Black American West Museum and Historic Denver are currently in a competition to help win $150,000 in funds to restore the Dr. Justina Ford Home. You can help by voting online through Tuesday, Oct. 29.

DENVER — The Horseshoe Market returns to Empower Field at Mile High this weekend for a two-day fall market. The vintage and artisan market will have over 200 artisans, vendors, collectors, mobile boutiques, food vendors and on-site creative workshops. The market Lot G on the west side of Empower Field at Mile High will include a renewed focus on all things related to home décor and home inspiration. Admission is just $5 and a portion of the proceeds go to Denver Urban Gardens. Visit HorseshoeMarket.com for show hours and information.

DENVER — Lovers of the strange and unusual will want to check out the Oddities & Curiosities Expo on Saturday. Vendors and exhibitors will have items such as taxidermy, wet specimens, antiques, odd jewelry, unusual art, bones, oddities, curiosities and all around creepy, strange or bizarre things. The expo takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Denver Mart’s Expo Building. Tickets are $10 online, kids 12 and under are free.

GRAND JUNCTION — Colorado Mesa University will host the Grand Valley Winefest on Saturday with proceeds benefiting the Maverick Club's Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund. The 7th annual wine festival will be held at the Meyer Ballroom at CMU. General admission and VIP lounge-and-whiskey tasting tickets are sold at CMUMavericks.com/Tickets.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Wine & Food Festival is a weekend celebration featuring collaborations between local and national chefs, tastings with winemakers and master sommeliers, panel discussions, films, cooking demonstrations, outdoor brunch, and Grand Tasting. The festival runs Thursday to Sunday. Visit SteamboatFoodandWine.com for a tasty schedule of events and tickets.



COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday will be a "Motorless Morning" at the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. All of the Garden of the Gods park will be closed to motor vehicles from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be a unique opportunity to connect with the sounds and feelings of nature. As always, the park will remain free and open to the public.

LOVELAND — Vincon, an annual retro video game convention, returns this weekend at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. Vincon brings together video game enthusiasts as well as collectors of comics, trading cards, figures and pop culture treasure. This weekend's convention runs Saturday and Sunday with over 7000 square feet of free play consoles, computers and arcades, over 30 console and arcade tournaments, a retro video game swap meet, carnival games, hobby workshops, vendors, cosplay contests and live music. You can snag your tickets at VinconColorado.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Event Center will be home to two huge shows this weekend. The Colorado Springs Fall Home Show and the Southern Colorado Sustainability & Outdoor Living Expo each will fill the center on Saturday and Sunday. The Fall Home Show showcases the hottest trends in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, organization ideas, fireplace updates, sun room additions and more with The Mushroom King Tom Weipert among the scheduled guests. The Sustainability & Outdoor Living Expo offers over 30 booths of sustainable living and homesteading ideas, natural healing tips and products, livestock sale, farmers' market, food truck competition, educational seminars and more.

LITTLETON — Friends of the Littleton Library and Museum host their 48th annual Craft Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the scenic grounds of Ketring Park, located just north of the museum. The fair offers over 250 booths of artisans and fine crafters while food concession stands serve breakfast and lunch items. Proceeds from booth fees will be used to sponsor programs at Littleton Museum and Bemis Public Library.

DENVER — If you're looking to meet well-known reptile, amphibian and arachnid breeders, vendors and rescues in person, the Reptilian Nation Expo is the place to be. The event, taking place at the National Western Complex on Saturday and Sunday, will have exhibits and educational shows, children's activities as well as animals and supplies below retail prices. Fans of lizards, snakes, turtles, tortoises, frogs, toads, scorpions, tarantulas and other bugs will want to get their tickets at Ticketor.com.

COMMERCE CITY — Denver will host the 2019 Major League Lacrosse (MLL) Championship this weekend for the first time in the league’s 19-year history. The MLL Semifinals will take place Friday at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium at the University of Denver. The Chesapeake Bayhawks and Atlanta Blaze meet at 5 p.m. followed by the Denver Outlaws and Boston Cannons at 8 p.m. The winners will play in the MLL Championship Game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park at 11 a.m. Sunday. MLL Championship Weekend tickets can be purchased at MajorLeagueLacrosse.com.

DENVER — Hockey season has arrived and the Colorado Avalanche are back at Pepsi Center on Saturday. The puck drops between the Avs and Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. at Pepsi Center. Avalanche Family Night packages are available with four tickets, four meals and four Pepsis at AltitudeTickets.com.

LOVELAND — The Colorado Eagles will play their first home games of the 2019-20 season this weekend at Loveland’s Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, face the Stockton Heat at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For opening weekend tickets, visit ColoradoEagles.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College Men’s Hockey team opens the 2019-20 season against Trinity Western University on Saturday night. The CC Tigers and Spartans will clash starting at 6:07 p.m. at Broadmoor World Arena. CCTigers.com is the place for tickets all season.

BOULDER — After snatching a victory on the road against Arizona State, the Colorado Buffaloes return to Folsom Field this weekend for their first Pac-12 home matchup. Mel Tucker, Steven Montez and the Buffs (3-1) host Kevin Sumlin, Khalil Tate and the Arizona Wildcats (3-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Support the Colorado Buffaloes and get your tickets at CUBuffs.com.

FORT COLLINS — The Colorado State Rams look to snap a three-game losing streak this weekend. The Rams (1-4) host the San Diego State Aztecs (3-1) at Canvas Stadium at 8 p.m. Saturday night. Tickets to the homecoming and “stripe out” game can be found at CSURams.com.

GRAND JUNCTION — The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s 2019 football schedule gets underway this weekend in all corners of Colorado. The Colorado Mesa Mavericks (2-2) face a tough test this weekend against the 13th-ranked Colorado School of Mines Orediggers (4-0). The Mavericks and Orediggers kick off at 1 p.m. at Grand Junction’s Stocker Stadium. Parent’s weekend tickets are sold at CMUMavericks.com.

GUNNISON — It’s homecoming weekend for the Western Colorado Mountaineers. The Mountaineers (2-2) welcome the Chadron State Eagles (1-3) to the Mountaineer Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Grab your tickets at the box office or GoMountaineers.com.

DURANGO — The Fort Lewis Skyhawks (2-2) are back at home in Durango this weekend when they face the Adams State Grizzlies (3-1) at Ray Dennison Memorial Field. The Colorado rivals will clash at 12 p.m. Saturday.

DACONO — The 45th annual Challenge Cup takes place Saturday night at Colorado National Speedway. The season-ending championship event features a 100-lap Super Late Model feature event, as well as pro trucks, legend cards, bandoleros, and circle drags. There will also be trick-or-treating for the kids prior to the races starting at 4:30 p.m. Tickets to see short-track racing at Colorado’s NASCAR-sanctioned racetrack can be purchased at ColoradoSpeedway.com.

GLENDALE — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is a global rugby tournament hosted across different countries and cities worldwide. Stop one is this weekend's USA Women's Sevens Tournament at Glendale's Infinity Park. Tickets for the matches on Saturday and Sunday can be found at USAWomens7sGlendale.com.

BOULDER — This weekend’s open scrimmage will allow Buff fans to get their first look at Tad Boyle’s team before the regular season gets underway. The Buffaloes will hold an open practice from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, followed by a scrimmage until 1 p.m. Fans can attend the event for free at the CU Events Center. The CU men’s basketball team opens the season on Saturday, Oct. 26 against Pomona-Pitzer. After the scrimmage, the CU football team takes on Arizona over at Folsom Field.

BOULDER — Are you ready to tango? The Boulder Tango Festival opens Thursday and continues through Sunday with 4 full days of tango, more than 10 couples of teachers, 31 tango classes, live tango music, Argentinean folk dance shows, Argentinean wine, food specialties and more. The festival’s Tango Show takes place Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cleo Parker Robinson Theater in Denver. To register for a class or get show tickets, head to BoulderTangoFestival.com.

Mallory Davis, KUSA

DENVER — The concert schedule at Denver’s new Mission Ballroom is in full swing. Rock band Bastille will headline the River North (RiNo) music venue this Friday. Every online ticket order purchased for Bastille's tour will include a CD copy of the band's new album, Doom Days. Bastille has amassed more than 6.5 billion global audio streams, according to concert promoter AEG Presents. Tickets are sold on AXS.com.

BROOMFIELD — Punk rockers Dropkick Murphys arrive in Colorado this weekend with their latest tour. The band will headline Broomfield’s 1stBank Center on Saturday with support from Clutch, Hatebreed, and Amigo The Devil. Tickets start at $30 at AltitudeTickets.com.

DENVER — Comedian and actor George Lopez will perform two shows in Denver on Friday. Lopez takes the Paramount Theatre stage at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40 at AltitudeTickets.com.

DENVER — This weekend the Colorado Symphony performs one of the great works of Romanticism, Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony. Colorado Symphony Musical Director Brett Mitchell will conduct this weekend’s performances which also include Libby Larsen’s Deep Summer Music and Copland’s Clarinet Concerto. Tickets to the Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances at Boettcher Concert Hall can be found on ColoradoSymphony.org.

DENVER — The Equinox Theatre Company’s newest production is a bloody success, having won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical. Stephen Sondheim’s and Hugh Wheeler’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a theatrical treat that has shocked and delighted audiences across the world. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street plays The Bug Theatre through Saturday, Oct. 26. For tickets and showtimes, visit EquinoxTheatreDenver.com.

AURORA — This is your final weekend to catch The Best Day of Your Life at Aurora’s Vintage Theatre. The world premiere comedy/drama was written by Philip J. Kaplan and directed by Linda Suttle. The unromantic romantic comedy tells the story of Ron and Wanda whose lives intersect through sickness and health, poverty and wealth over 40 years. Will they finally end up together? The Best Day of Your Life plays through Sunday. Head to VintageTheatre.com for tickets.

DENVER — This is your final weekend to catch Indecent, the true story of a play that defied the odds and defined a community. Pulitzer-winning playwright Paula Vogel’s drama tells the story of Sholem Asch’s groundbreaking play, The God of Vengeance, and the artists who risked everything to share it even after its Broadway debut was deemed “indecent.” The play follows scandals, war and rewrites as a dedicated few refuses to be silenced. The Tony-nominated work, which evokes the Jewish experience through traditional songs and dancing, plays the Space Theatre through Sunday. Visit DenverCenter.org for showtimes and tickets.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Country music star Scotty McCreery headlines the 2nd annual Back Road Country Fest in Colorado Springs. Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, James Barker Band, and Double Wide will also be performing at the festival at Weidner Field, home of the Switchbacks FC. Gates open at 2 p.m. Sunday. Military tickets are available for $9.99 at SwitchbacksFC.com.

COLORADO — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends. Check out our handy map of corn mazes in Colorado or see a list here.

DENVER — Denver's Civic Center Park will be the location of Sunday's Hot Chocolate 15K and 5K races. Chocolate aficionados will want to stick around afterwards for, what race organizers say, is the best chocolate you'll ever have. The race even includes "sweet stations" along the course serving marshmallows, chocolate chips and M&M's. Race registration can be completed at HotChocolate15K.com.

BRIGHTON — The Blacklight Run is the “brightest, most fun run with distances up to 5K.” The run isn’t focused on how fast or how far you can run, but instead welcomes any and all participants looking for a glowing good time. The Blacklight Run begins Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Participants receive a t-shirt, finisher medal, temporary tattoo, race bib, donation to local charity and admission to the after party. Racers will run through multiple glow zones with the “most glow powder you’ve ever seen.” The after party will have DJs, glow throws, glow gear, and a “Neon Sky” celebration. To register, visit BlackLightRun.com.

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock Trail Festival on Saturday will offer six races: Ridgeline Trail 50K, Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, LiveBIG 5K, and Family Adventure Run. With races starting at Miller Athletic Complex, the festival will also showcase the amazing trails in Phillip S. Miller Park and Ridgeline Open Space. Castle Rock Trail Festival registration can be completed at ColoradoRunnerEvents.com.

BROOMFIELD — Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport is the site of the 3rd annual 5K Run for the Angels run/walk. Two runways at the airport will be closed for the race which benefits Angel Flight West, an organization that links volunteer pilots and commercial airlines with people whose health needs require air transportation to access care at no charge to the passengers. Run for the Angels on Saturday will start at 9 a.m. Race registration is available online.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 3rd annual 5K Survivor's Run is this Saturday at Colorado Springs' Legacy Loop Plaza. Survivors of domestic and sexual violence are encouraged to come run or walk together in solidarity alongside their family, friends, and a community of supporters. The event will benefit TESSA, the only provider of confidential services specifically for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in El Paso and Teller Counties. The 5K Survivor's Run and Walk will start at 10 a.m. Saturday with live music, food and fun afterwards. Race registration can be completed at TESSACS.org.

LAKEWOOD — The 18th annual Second Wind Walk/Run begins at 9 a.m. Saturday in Lakewood. The untimed 5K walk/run will be followed by activities, food, music, entertainment, and signature dove release. Registration can be completed online.

DENVER — Join the Metro State men’s and women’s cross country teams at the 3rd annual Roadrunners 5K at Washington Park. Proceeds from the run will benefit the cross country program. The run begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Register at MSUDenver.edu.

CAÑON CITY — The 9th annual Rim to Rim Royal Gorge 5K and 10K are set for Saturday and the 2nd annual Half Marathon will be held Sunday morning. The three races offer the unique experience of running over the famed Royal Gorge Bridge, the highest suspension bridge in America. With stunning views and fun post-race party, these are some unforgettable Colorado races. Rim to Rim Royal Gorge registration can be completed online.

PEYTON — National Mill Dog Rescue’s family-friendly 5K and 1K Fun Run/Walk will take place Sunday in Peyton. In addition to the community fundraising event, there will be music, games, food trucks, and kennel tours of National Mill Dog Rescue whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home discarded commercial breeding dogs and to educate the public about the cruel realities of the puppy mill industry. To learn more or to register for Sunday’s Dog Jog, click here.

LONGMONT — Longmont Humane Society’s annual pet-friendly 2.25-mile walk and festival runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder County Fairgrounds picnic shelter. The festival will have pet-friendly vendors, food, music, and costume contest for dogs and their human companions. Paws in the Park Walk registration will help support the over 4,000 animals cared for by Longmont Humane Society each year. Register at LongmontHumane.org.

PUEBLO — The Just Between Friends Sale is massive consignment sale where you can find everything you need from newborns to teenagers. There will be thousands of items at 50 to 90% off retail price including maternity items, children's clothing, toys, room decor, feeding, bathing and toileting items, cribs, beds, infant equipment, bouncy chairs, strollers, high-chairs and much more. The sale is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday at the Pueblo Convention Center.

GREELEY — The City of Greeley celebrates the completion of the new Centennial Skatepark with a grand opening ceremony from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be free food, skate demos, prize giveaways and more. Adults and children of all ages are invited to attend the free event to celebrate the new skatepark and enjoy the festivities.

COLORADO — Ghostbusters, the pop culture phenomenon of 1984, is returning to movie theaters nationwide in celebration of its 35th anniversary. Fathom Events is giving movie fans a chance to get slimed again on Sunday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 10 at more than 600 theaters. The new presentation of Ghostbusters will feature an introduction that reunites key members of the cast sharing the memories of making the film. Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson, Ghostbusters received Academy Award nominations for its visual effects and Ray Parker Jr.’s ever-popular title song. Tickets to the Ghostbusters 35th anniversary screenings are available at FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

