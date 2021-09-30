9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 1-3

The first weekend of October brings apple, cider, pumpkin and harvest festivals, plus Oktoberfest celebrations, hockey and football.

COLORADO, USA — The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and numerous pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest, and Oktoberfest celebrations.

Hockey fans will rejoice this weekend as the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado College Tigers are back in action. Simone Biles, Jason Aldean and Pitbull are all appearing at Ball Arena events as well.

Embrace the first days of October by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that make Colorado so special. Don't forget to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app!



Cedaredge Applefest

CEDAREDGE — One of Western Colorado's biggest outdoor festivals returns this weekend. Applefest, which runs Friday to Sunday, celebrates the local apple harvest with live music, beer, wine and over 160 arts and crafts vendors. The Cedaredge Fire Department kicks off festivities on Friday with a chili cook off. The weekend also features pancake breakfasts, classic car and tractor shows, beer stein challenge, Applefest 5K and more. Applefest will take place at Cedaredge Town Park. Admission is free.

Penrose Apple Day

PENROSE — Since 1935, residents and tourists have celebrated Apple Day in Penrose. This year's Apple Day arrives Saturday with a packed schedule of events. A pancake breakfast kicks off the festivities followed by the annual Apple Day Parade. Saturday afternoon there will be an apple pie slice giveaway, pie judging and auction, live concert, pet parade, kids' activities, cider tasting, vendors, fireworks and more.

Cider Days

LAKEWOOD — Lakewood's signature fall festival arrives this weekend with two days of family fun. The 45th annual Cider Days takes place Saturday and Sunday at Lakewood Heritage Center with activities for adults and kids. Festivities include apple pressing, cider tasting, pie eating and baking contests, trick pigs, straw bale maze, face painting, train and burro rides, balloon twisting, petting zoo, magic tricks, axe-throwing demonstrations, live music, Colorado’s largest antique and vintage tractor pull and more. Admission tickets range from $6 to $10 at Lakewood.org/CiderDays.

Elk Fest

ESTES PARK — To celebrate the annual elk rut, the city of Estes Park is hosting Elk Fest this Saturday and Sunday. Held in Bond Park downtown, the festival offers the chance to see elk rutting season in the wild. Elk bulls will be bugling to win the affection of females all while guests enjoy seminars, educational areas, live music, American Indian storytelling, craft vendors, elk-viewing tours and more. Check out the complete Elk Fest schedule at VisitEstesPark.com.

Potato Day Parade & Celebration

CARBONDALE — The 112th annual Potato Day Parade & Celebration begins Saturday with a "Tater Trot" fun run followed by the Potato Day Parade on Main Street. The parade will be followed by booths and family activities at Sopris Park, along with the traditional community meal consisting of BBQ, salad and baked potato. There will be live music, farmers market, scavenger hunt, potato games and more. This year’s theme is “Tuber Renaissance.”

Pumpkin Harvest Festival at Four Mile Historic Park

DENVER — The annual Pumpkin Harvest Festival offers old-fashioned fall fun at Denver's Four Mile Historic Park. The family-friendly event will be full of fall-themed activities, such as a pumpkin patch, prairie games, art depot, tractor rides, face painting, an artisan farmers market and Swallow Hill’s Instrument Petting Zoo. Live music will be presented by Swallow Hill and the festival will offer add-on experiences, including The Inventing Room, Axe Throwing and Build-Your-Own-Scarecrow. Pumpkin Harvest Festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rock Ledge Ranch Harvest Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be old-time music, pumpkins for picking and live blacksmith demonstrations. Kids will love the festival's candy scramble, carriage rides, rope making and photo opportunities. For tickets and information, head to RockLedgeRanch.com.

Reynolds Ranch Harvest Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's never too early to grab a pumpkin for Halloween. The Reynolds Ranch Harvest Festival will help you get into the fall spirit with a pumpkin patch, hayrides, food trucks, vendors, blacksmith shop, crafts, apple press, petting zoo, gold panning and more. The Harvest Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday at 225 North Gate Boulevard.

Pumpkin Fest

SILVERTHORNE — The annual Pumpkin Fest in Silverthorne returns Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rainbow Park. Kids of all ages will enjoy a pumpkin patch with over 2,800 pumpkins as well as bounce houses, face painters, balloon twisters, fall-themed crafts and pumpkin-painting stations, snacks and more.

Fright Fest

DENVER — Elitch Gardens' annual Halloween event is back with a vengeance in 2021. The Fright Fest fall festival kicks off Saturday for five weekends of hair-raising fun. Elitch Gardens Fright Fest has thrills and chills for ghouls of all ages. Guests can enjoy Family by Day and Fright by Night, plus all their favorite theme park rides. For details or discount tickets, visit ElitchGardens.com/Fright-Fest.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos

DENVER — Broncos Country, rejoice! Led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and linebacker Von Miller, the Denver Broncos are 3-0 to start the 2021 season. The Broncos are back at Empower Field at Mile High this Sunday to play the Baltimore Ravens, led by star quarterback and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. The toughest test of the season so far for the Broncos kicks off at 2:25 p.m. Sunday. Some tickets are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

USC vs. CU

BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes football team looks to get the 2021 season back on the right track this Saturday. The Buffs (1-3 overall, 0-1 Pac-12) host the Southern California Trojans (2-2, 1-2) at Folsom Field at 12 p.m. Saturday. Standout defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson is set to make his CU return against USC. The Trojans hold a 14-0 all-time record against the Buffaloes.

Colorado Mesa vs. CSU Pueblo

Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo

Tickets at GoThunderWolves.com

Black Hills State vs. Fort Lewis College

Saturday, Oct. 2 at 12 p.m.

Ray Dennison Memorial Field, Durango

Tickets at GoSkyHawks.com

Western Colorado vs. School of Mines

Saturday, Oct. 2 at 12 p.m.

Marv Kay Stadium at Campbell Field, Golden

Tickets at MinesAthletics.com

Pitbull

DENVER — Mr. Worldwide is back in Colorado. Pitbull's first North American tour in two years comes to Ball Arena on Friday. Mr. 305 will be joined by special guest Iggy Azalea at the "I Feel Good Tour" performance Friday night.

The global superstar promises a set loaded with instantly-recognizable smashes and surprises. Live Nation Entertainment said Pitbull will also be performing new music from his new English album on stage for the first time. Limited tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Jason Aldean

DENVER — Country superstar Jason Aldean is back in the Centennial State for the first time since 2019. Jason Aldean brings the "Back in the Saddle Tour" to Ball Arena in downtown Denver this weekend with Hardy, Lainey Wilson and Dee Jay Silver. The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Limited tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com.

Gold Over America Tour

DENVER — Straight from the Olympics in Tokyo, some of the United States' best gymnasts are coming to the Mile High City. Simone Biles will headline the "Gold Over America Tour" gymnastics event at Denver's Ball Arena this Sunday. Biles will be joined by her teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner and more.

Organizers said the Gold Over America Tour is a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular. Each gymnast will perform some of their most famous routines mixed with career highlights, personal videos and social media interactions.

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche hockey is back. The Avs host their first home exhibition game Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ball Arena. The Avalanche, who had a 2-0 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the playoffs last season before dropping four straight, are looking to bounce back stronger than ever. The Avs traded for All-Star goalie Darcy Kuemper this offseason.

Colorado College Tigers Hockey

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado College's new Ed Robson Arena opens this weekend! The arena will host CC Tiger Hockey games on campus, for the first time in the history of the program. The Tigers open the arena with an exhibition game against Air Force at 6 p.m. Saturday. For ticket information, visit CCTigers.com. Next weekend, the Tigers will host St. Lawrence University for a pair of regular-season games.

Cheesman Park Art Fest

DENVER — The Cheesman Park Art Fest will return for a 8th year at one of Denver's most historic parks this weekend. The free two-day festival runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. each day. Over 134 artists and craftsmen will showcase their work in pottery, jewelry, glass, painting and more. The festival will also feature food trucks, live music and kids' activities. For a full music lineup, visit DashEventsDenver.com.

Colorado Brewer’s Rendezvous

SALIDA — The 25th annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous will take place on Saturday in historic Salida. The Brewers Rendezvous Pre-Vous, an intimate gathering featuring light food and 20 breweries pouring exclusive beers, will occur Friday night at the historic Salida Steam Plant Theater. Beer lovers can enjoy unlimited samplings from Colorado breweries, live music and local food fair at the main event Saturday at Riverside Park.

La Veta Oktoberfest

LA VETA — Now in its 35th year, La Veta Oktoberfest returns Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Festivities on tap include a German Biergarten, car show, street fair, arts and crafts vendors, dancing, food and more. Raffle drawings are scheduled throughout the day Saturday.

Berthoud Oktoberfest

BERTHOUD — Soak in the season at Saturday's Oktoberfest in Berthoud. There will be classic German food including brats, kraut burgers, pretzels, drinks, vendors booths, kids' activities and. Contests are scheduled in stein holding, pretzel eating and best German costume. The Berthoud Oktoberfest runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fickel Park.

Junktique Antique Show

FLORENCE — Florence, "the antique capital of Colorado," will host the annual Junktique Antique Show and Market on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day shopping event will have booth spaces down Main Street through the center of town. The show aims to be the premier outdoor antique, vintage show and flea market event in Colorado. Vendors will not only be selling antiques, but handmade items, unique crafts from local artisans and there will be fun kids' activities too.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

DENVER — Lovers of the strange and unusual will want to check out the Oddities & Curiosities Expo on Saturday. Vendors and exhibitors will have items such as taxidermy, wet specimens, antiques, clothing, jewelry, unusual art, bones, quack medical devices, oddities, curiosities and all-around creepy, strange or bizarre things. The expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are $10 at AXS.com and kids 12 and under are free.

Tour de Corgi

FORT COLLINS — The 7th annual Tour de Corgi features a corgi meet-up and carnival parade of corgis at Fort Collins' Civic Center Park. The corgi costume meet-up begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and the parade of corgis begins at Civic Center Park at 12 p.m. The public is invited to visit Civic Center Park for dog-related vendor booths. Register at TourDeCorgi.com.

Denver Coin Expo

DENVER — The Denver Coin Expo attracts not just coin collectors, but also collectors, sellers and traders of paper currency, jewelry, medals, tokens and supplies, all displayed at more than 150 tables. Many of the Rocky Mountain area coin clubs will be attending the expo to provide information on how you can become more involved in local numismatics. The show takes place Friday to Saturday at the National Western Complex. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Castle Rock Trail Festival

CASTLE ROCK — The 6th annual Castle Rock Trail Festival on Saturday will offer four races: 5K, 10K, 50K and Half Marathon. With races starting at Miller Athletic Complex, the the festival will also showcase the amazing trails in Phillip S. Miller Park and Ridgeline Open Space. Castle Rock Trail Festival registration can be completed online.

Colorado Springs Marathon, Half, 5K, KidsK

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Marathon is a community running event on Saturday that features several races including a marathon, half marathon, 5K and Kids K. The races begin and end at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum in downtown Colorado Springs and will travel through America the Beautiful Park, Monument Valley Park, and Memorial Park. The full and half marathons will start at 7 a.m., the 5K at 7:05 a.m. and Kids K at 10:45 a.m. Race registration can be completed online.

Hot Chocolate 15K/5K

DENVER — Denver's Washington Park will be the location of Sunday's Hot Chocolate 15K and 5K races. Chocolate aficionados will want to stick around for the post-race party with finisher mug, fondue, dippables and hot chocolate. Race registration can be completed at HotChocolate15K.com.

Upslope Backcountry Tap Room

WINTER PARK — The 6th annual Upslope Backcountry Tap Room is this Saturday at a new location. The pop-up tap room experience offers great beers in the great outdoors, but you'll have to hike up a mile or two of trails to earn them. The Backcountry Tap Room rewards hikers with a first taste of the brand new, limited edition Mary Jane Ale. The event is family-friendly, as non-drinkers and children can enjoy the day hike for free. Tasting tickets, which benefit Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, are available online.

Colorado National Speedway

DACONO — Saturday's Late Model Championship Night at Colorado National Speedway features late model racing, legends, bandoleros and the wild and crazy trains. Tickets to see short-track racing at Colorado’s NASCAR-sanctioned racetrack can be purchased at ColoradoSpeedway.com.

Fall colors

COLORADO — Autumn is one of the most beautiful times to live in Colorado. Hillsides turn stunning shades of gold, orange and red. This is a prime leaf-peeping weekend across western Colorado. Typically, colors peak in the Colorado's northern mountains throughout the month of September. The central mountains peak the last week of the month. For our southern mountains, it’s the first week of October. Here's when and where to see the leaves change.

Corn mazes

COLORADO — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun, knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair share of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends. 9NEWS has put together a handy list and map of corn mazes in Colorado.

Fall Festival Craft Show

BRIGHTON — The Fall Festival Craft Show is back at Riverdale Regional Park and Fairgrounds on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $3 and kids 12 and under are free. The fair offers more than 250 craft booths with hand-made items. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

Friends Craft Fair

LITTLETON — Since 1971, shoppers have browsed more than 250 booths of hand-crafted items at the Friends Craft Fair. The 50th annual fair is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of Ketring Park. Proceeds from booth fees are used by the Friends of the Littleton Library and Museum organization to sponsor programs at the Littleton Museum and Bemis Public Library.

13th Floor Haunted House

DENVER — 13th Floor Haunted House has opened for the 2021 season. Celebrating 14 years of scares in the Mile High, this season brings terrifying twists and turns, new characters and new add-on attractions that are sure to thrill. Enter if you date — at 3400 East 52nd Avenue.

Movies this weekend

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" has led the weekend box office for four-straight weekends. "Dear Evan Hansen" had a modest opening weekend in second place.

This is a big weekend at movie houses across the country with several new movies arriving this weekend including the animated sequel "The Addams Family 2," a "Sopranos" prequel "The Many Saints of Newark," and the Andy Serkis-directed anti-superhero movie "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

Last weekend's box office

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — $13 million Dear Evan Hansen — $7.4 million Free Guy — $4.1 million Candyman — $2.6 million Cry Macho — $2.0 million

