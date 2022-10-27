9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 28-31

We've found trick-or-treat events, haunted houses and corn mazes across Colorado to help you have a frightful weekend.

COLORADO, USA — If you or your kids are looking to load up on the Halloween candy, you're in luck this weekend!

Across Colorado this weekend are festivals, fairs, carnivals, trick-or-treat events, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you in the Halloween spirit. Coffin races are back in Manitou Springs and a hit Broadway musical has come to the Mile High City.

Head out this weekend and celebrate the season by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special at one of these neat events.

Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival

MANITOU SPRINGS — After coming to Manitou Springs in search of a cure for her tuberculosis, Emma Crawford succumbed to the disease and was buried on a nearby mountain in 1891. After years of harsh winters and spring rains, Emma's coffin came racing down the mountainside. Some say she still haunts the area, but the only sure way to see Emma is to attend the coffin races in Manitou Springs. For 27 years, festivalgoers have been remembering Emma with a parade, coffin races and festival. This year's parade starts at noon Saturday, Oct. 29 with coffin races to follow.

Fright Lights

FEDERAL HEIGHTS — Denver's biggest Christmas drive-through light display is celebrating spooky season before the holiday season. Fright Lights is set up in the parking lot of Water World with millions of lights synchronized to Halloween music. From the creators of Christmas in Color, the drive-through display will be open through Monday, Oct. 31. Tickets can be reserved at FrightLights.com.

Tennyson Street Fall Fest

DENVER — The 7th annual Tennyson Street Fall Fest on Tennyson Street is Saturday, Oct. 29 with food, artisans, raffle, a pet parade costume contest and trick or treat. The festival outside Cesar Chavez Park and along Tennyson Street between 41st and 43rd Streets will have a variety of activities including local vendors and artisans, the 5th Annual Pet Parade Costume Contest, trick or treat and family activities.

Elizabeth Harvest Festival

ELIZABETH — The Elizabeth community will come together on Historic Main Street in Elizabeth for the annual Trick or Treat Street and Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. The fun day will have activities, vendors and trick or treating.

Trick-or-Treat Street

ARVADA — This Olde Town Arvada tradition returns Friday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. Bring your little monsters, goblins and ghouls to Olde Town Arvada for the free Trick or Treat event. Costume contests judging will take place in the square from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Halloween Safe Night

FIRESTONE — The Firestone Police Department hosts its annual Halloween Safe Night on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Firestone Regional Sports Complex. The event includes a trunk or treat line, inflatables, a trackless train, safety handouts and a food truck.

Niwot’s Great Pumpkin Party

NIWOT — Costume up the kids, bring the kid-friendly dog, and head to downtown Niwot for trick or treating, parade, doggie costume contest, hayrides and more. Shopkeepers in Old Town and Cottonwood Park West will be open to celebrate Halloween with treats for the trick or treaters and everyone is invited to participate in the costume parade at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

McGregor Square Trick or Treat Street

DENVER —Throw your costumes and head on down to McGregor Square with the family for a full city block of activities, live music and a hunt for candy. The family-friendly McGregor Square Trick or Treat Street event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. At 7 p.m., grab a seat in the plaza or on the lawn for a special showing of "Hocus Pocus." No tickets are required to enter.

Boo! on Briggs Street

NIWOT — Trick or Treat in downtown Erie with a trunk or treat, Halloween costume contests and more on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's free for all ages although there's a fee for costume contest entry.

BOO-rific Bash & Splash

LITTLETON — Foothills Park & Recreation District’s BOO-rific Bash & Splash runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. This indoor trick-or-treating event allows children to dress in full costume, trick-or-treat among community business tables and enjoy activities. Swimming in the Ridge Pools is included in the festivities.

Trick or Treat Street

LONGMONT — The 43rd annual Halloween Parade & Trick or Treat Street begins Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. with a parade starting at Roosevelt Park. Attendees should dress in Halloween costumes, march on Main Street and visit downtown merchants for Trick or Treat Street immediately following the parade. Kids of all ages can be a part of this costume foot parade. No registration is required.

Broncos Trick or Treat

DENVER — The Denver Broncos' Trick or Treat returns on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Empower Field at Mile High. Guests can experience the stadium like never before with decorated spaces, activities and trick or treating. Costumes are encouraged and tickets include access to the Broncos Trick or Treat and Miles' Fall Fest.

Fright Night at the Riverwalk

PUEBLO — The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk in Pueblo will hold its annual Fright Night on the Riverwalk on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will start at the Welcome Center and loop around the Riverwalk channel. In addition to candy giveaways, there will be a costume contest with prizes.

Halloween Walk

EVERGREEN — Bring your little creatures dressed in their best outfits to Evergreen's annual Halloween Walk. Candy is bought and given out by all of the participating downtown businesses for your family enjoyment from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Halloween on the Promenade

LOVELAND — Halloween on the Promenade takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 between Rock Bottom and Best Buy. The first 1,000 kids dressed in costumes can get a free goody bag filled with candy and take-home activities. There will also be games, prizes, a dog costume contest, pumpkin patch, crafts, haunted house and more.

Munchkin Masquerade

BOULDER — Downtown Boulder's Munchkin Masquerade returns this Halloween Monday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children 12 and under are welcome to stop by Treat Stops throughout the downtown Pearl Street district.

OCC Trick or Treat Street

COLORADO SPRINGS — Old Colorado City will host its annual trick or treating event from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Halloween Monday, Oct. 31. Look for participating Businesses throughout OCC with orange balloons.

Halloween Trail at Barr Lake

BRIGHTON — Barr Lake State Park and Friends of Barr Lake will hold its 11th annual Halloween Trail on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The walk will end with kids’ crafts and face painting at the Barr Lake Nature Center, plus hot beverages and snacks. The event is free to attend with a regular daily park pass or annual Colorado State Parks Pass. Register online here.

Cortez Pumpkin Fest

CORTEZ — The Cortez community will be out at Montezuma Park on Saturday, Oct. 29 for Pumpkin Fest. The day kicks off with a 5K Zombie Run at 9 a.m. There will be a costume contest, trick or treating, carnival, food and more. The family-friendly event runs until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Car-nival Palooza

BRIGHTON — Car-nival Palooza is back at the Brighton Recreation Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The annual event features trunk-or-treating for kids ages 0 to 10.

Harvest Hoot at Children's Museum

DENVER — For three days, the Children's Museum will host a fall festival with pumpkins, straw bales and delicious goodies. Harvest Hoot offers Halloween crafts, spooky science experiments, Rocky Mountain Mini Train, monster carnival and more. Children's Museum's Harvest Hoot runs Friday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Trick or Treat Trail

DENVER — Trick or treating is back at Denver Zoo in a limited-admission event with eight stations serving up wildlife-friendly candy. An additional $20 ticket provides access to a reusable trick or treat bag, 30 to 40 pieces of candy, a Monster Mash dance party, photo opportunities, cocktails and eats. Trick or Treat Trail at Denver Zoo takes place Friday, Oct. 28 through Oct. 31.

Boo at the Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Boo at the Zoo will have fun trick or treat stations with candy made with sustainable palm oil to help protect wild orangutans. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes for the festivities which take place Friday, Oct. 28 to Monday, Oct. 31. Boo at the Zoo tickets can be bought online at CMZoo.org.

ZooBoo at the Pueblo Zoo

PUEBLO — Pueblo Zoo is ready to celebrate Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly Halloween event offers trick or treating, crafts and games, animal close encounters, costume parade and more. For tickets, head to PuebloZoo.org.

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

DENVER — "Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations" is the newest hit Broadway musical to arrive in the Mile High City. The musical follows The Temptations' journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, The Temptations created 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, "Ain’t Too Proud" plays the Buell Theatre through Sunday, Nov. 6. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Disney In Concert: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

DENVER — What’s this?! Back by popular demand, the Colorado Symphony is ready to perform Tim Burton’s "The Nightmare Before Christmas." The full-feature film will be projected on the big screen, accompanied by Danny Elfman’s score played live by the Colorado Symphony. Families are welcome and costumes are encouraged. The concert is Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29.

Halloween Spooktacular

DENVER — The Colorado Symphony's annual Halloween Spooktacular is a family-favorite concert featuring music from films, television and more. Costumes are encouraged and even the musicians get in on the festivities at Boettcher Concert Hall at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are sold at ColoradoSymphony.org.

Post Malone

DENVER — Post Malone will perform his first Colorado concert since a much-discussed show in March 2020. Post Malone brings his new 33-city "Twelve Carat Tour" to Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30. Roddy Ricch will be the special guest. For tickets, head to Ticketmaster.com.

Post Malone last played at the Denver venue, formerly known as Pepsi Center, on March 12, 2020. The artist held his concert just hours before pandemic-related shutdowns began to occur, even after the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche postponed their seasons.

Post Malone also performed at the arena in November 2019 when a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after falling from a balcony.

Lizzo

DENVER — Three-time Grammy Award winner Lizzo brings "The Special Tour" to Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, Oct. 31, joined by special guest Latto. Tickets are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

Lizzo told a crowd in Denver in 2019 that before becoming one of the country's top musical acts, she spent about a year living in Aurora and working at a King Soopers store.

Corn Mazes

COLORADO — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun knows that corn mazes are where it’s at. Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends. Check out this handy map of corn mazes in Colorado or see a list here.

Haunted Houses

COLORADO — For those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, Colorado is home to some scary haunted houses and other spooky events. Some of the major haunted houses include Denver’s 13th Floor, Westminster’s Frightmare Compound, Hellscream Haunted House in Colorado Springs, and Thornton’s Haunted Field of Screams. Check out our roundup of some of the best to check out this Halloween season... if you dare.

Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns

LITTLETON — Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns, a family-friendly fall attraction, is back for its second season at Hudson Gardens. Open select nights through Halloween, the event features 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins and pumpkin displays featuring a nautical sea-scape, a pirate ship, dinosaurs, dragons and more. Tickets range in price from $15 to $20 for adults.

Fritzler Farm Park

LaSALLE — Fritzler Farm Park has more than 15 attractions plus its legendary corn maze. There are pedal go-carts, a pumpkin patch, human foosball, corn pit, spider web, tetherball, ball zone, slide mountain, face painting, yard games, beer garden and more. Fritzler Farm Park and its "Scream Acres" and haunted attractions will be open through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Maize in the City

THORNTON — If you're looking for a fun, fall event, consider Maize in the City in Thornton. There is a 20-acre corn maze, mini maze, barrel train ride, corn launcher, petting zoo and more. Admission to the Maize in the City site is free with attraction ticket prices varying. The site will be open through Monday, Oct. 31. Check out all the activities and snag your tickets at MaizeintheCity.com.

Mile High Farms

BENNETT — A traditional Colorado fall event is back. Mile High Farms is open with two corn mazes, antique tractor ride, pumpkin patch, barrel cart rides, bounce houses, farm animals, stage performances, farmers' playground and more. Mile High Farms is located just east of Denver off Interstate 70 and Manila Road. Tickets and a maze map can be found at MileHighFarms.com.

Anderson Farms Fall Festival

ERIE — The fall festival at Anderson Farms just may be your one-stop-shop for all things autumn. The festival features a 25-acre corn maze, jump pads, wagon rides, pumpkin cannon, combine slide, kids maze, backyard pedal karts, wooden train, tire mountain, fire pit, farm animals, sand diggers, gem mining, face painting, pony rides, five-minute escape rooms and more. The farm's fall festival is open through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Nick's Fall Fest

AURORA — Nick's Garden Center and Farm Market in Aurora hosts a fall festival every day in October. There are games, rides, mazes, train rides, photo opportunities, straw maze, putt-putt golf course, pedal karts, an inflatable obstacle course and pumpkin patch.

Miners’ Pumpkin Patch

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Western Museum of Mining & Industry will keep its Pumpkin Patch open through Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission includes unlimited play at the pumpkin patch games, hayrides and gold panning.

MonsterDASH

WESTMINSTER — The 12th annual MonsterDASH features a 5K, 10K and kids’ races plus a post-race Halloween festival. MonsterDASH takes place Saturday, Oct. 29 in Westminster. Race registration can be completed at MonsterDASHrun.com.

Foundry Halloween 5K

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Foundry in Steamboat Springs is again hosting a fun 5K Halloween race at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The family is encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes. The race will start at Soda Creek Elementary School and take place on a mix of trail and road. After the race, there will be bobbing for apples, face painting, games and Halloween treats. Race registration is available online and day-of at Soda Creek Elementary.

Holly Daze Craft Fair

HOLYOKE — The 60th annual Holly Daze Craft Fair & Gift Show is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Events Center at the Phillips County Fairgrounds.

16th Street Fair

DENVER — The 14th annual 16th Street Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver. Take a stroll along the 16th Street Mall to enjoy a showcase of artists and designers, producing original and unique handmade goods.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

DENVER — Mile High Basketball returns to Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, Oct. 28. The Denver Nuggets host their division rivals Utah Jazz. The ball tips off at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $12 at Ticketmaster.com.

Colorado vs. Arizona State

BOULDER — It's Homecoming Weekend at the University of Colorado! The Colorado Buffaloes (1-6) welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-5) to Folsom Field for a Saturday evening football game this weekend. Kickoff between the teams, who have each fired their head coaches this season, is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. For tickets, head to CUBuffs.com.

CSU Pueblo vs. Colorado Mesa

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.

Stocker Stadium, Grand Junction, Colo.

Tickets at CMUMavericks.com

Colorado School of Mines vs. Western Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.

Katy O. Rady Field, Gunnison, Colo.

Tickets at GoMountaineers.com

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. There are just a few weeks left to enjoy a concert at the iconic venue before the winter break.

Movies this weekend

Last weekend, “Black Adam” opened with an estimated $67 million for the highest opening since “Thor: Love and Thunder” had $143 million in July. Julia Roberts and George Clooney carried the romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise” to a strong $16-million debut weekend.

New movies this weekend

Prey for the Devil

Last weekend's box office

Black Adam — $67 million Ticket to Paradise — $16.5 million Smile — $8.4 million Halloween Ends — $8 million Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile — $4.2 million The Woman King — $1.8 million Terrifier 2 — $1.7 million Don't Worry Darling — $0.8 million Amsterdam — $0.8 million Triangle of Sadness — $0.6 million

