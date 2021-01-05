9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 30 — May 2

Colorado kicks off May with Elitch Gardens' opening, Kentucky Derby parties, Cinco de Mayo celebrations and more.

COLORADO, USA — This first weekend in May will truly kick off summer in Colorado.

Elitch Gardens reopens in Denver this weekend after being closed for all of 2020. You can also head outside for Denver Dumb Friends League's Furry Scurry and the annual Cinco de Mayo 5K is back at Wash Park. Finally, the "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" gets underway Saturday afternoon.

> Have an event you'd like to see in 9Things? Send it our way.

Elitch Gardens

DENVER — Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park opens to the general public this weekend for the first time since fall of 2019. The downtown Denver amusement and water park opens Saturday, May 1 to all guests.

The park will open at 43% of overall capacity and no reservations are required. Guests and team members will be required to wear a face-covering while in the park.

Furry Scurry

COLORADO — Grab a leash and put on your walking shoes, the Furry Scurry is back! The 28th annual Furry Scurry will be held virtually on Saturday, May 1. Participants can walk, run or scurry in a way that is convenient and safe while helping homeless pets and horses at the Dumb Friends League. DDFL said participants can register as an individual, or create a team with family, friends or coworkers near and far.

Cinco de Mayo 5K

DENVER — Soak in the perfect May weather with a 5K walk/run at Denver's Washington Park. The festive Cinco de Mayo 5K will take place on Sunday, May 2.

Runners can participate virtually or in-person at Wash Park. COVID safety measures have been approved by the city and state. All participants will get a special shirt and finishers medal.

If you're looking for other ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, many restaurants are offering food and drink specials including Taco John's, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, On The Border and Twin Peaks.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Sharks

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the playoffs for the fourth-straight year. Having clinched a playoff position, the Avs head back to Ball Arena this weekend for two games against the San Jose Sharks.

The puck drops between the Avs and Sharks at 7 p.m. in Denver on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1.

Kentucky Derby

COLORADO — The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports will be run on its traditional May weekend this year. The 147th annual Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday, May 1. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on NBC.

The race will be celebrated at watch parties across Colorado. Be sure to tune your televisions to 9NEWS by 4:09 p.m. Saturday when the Kentucky Derby contenders will talk from their barn to the paddock for the race.

Denver's Union Station will host its annual Derby Day party starting at 1 p.m. Saturday in both the Great Hall and outside on the Terminal Bar Patio. Free and open to the public, Union Station's Terminal Bar Patio will have live music by Denver’s Royal Street Ramblers, along with mint juleps, frozé and other food and drink specials. Guests are encouraged to dress in their Kentucky Derby finest, with prizes awarded for the best mask.

Trevor Hall

MORRISON — Guitarist and singer-songwriter Trevor Hall will play two nights at Red Rocks this weekend as live concerts begin to pick up in Colorado. Hall will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Kaytranada

MORRISON — Record producer Kaytranada will be joined by Sango and Lou Phelps for concerts at Red Rocks on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2.

Red Rocks has modified their seating into four sections within the seating bowl. Masks are not required while seated, but are required inside restrooms, the Trading Post, Visitor Center and any indoor area.

Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival

CAÑON CITY — The 83rsd annual Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival Parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m. on Main Street between 3rd Street and 10th Street. The parade will be a bit shorter this year without the annual marching band and choir competitors.

The Blossoms in the Park Craft Fair & Kids Zone will have craft vendors and kids' activities plus live music on Saturday and Sunday in Veterans Park. To see a complete schedule, visit CCBlossomFestival.com.

The Big Wonderful

DENVER — TheBigWonderful kicks off the season with a two-day festival at Belleview Station in the Denver Tech Center. The festival will have live music, craft beer and cocktails, food trucks, shopping and outdoor games celebrating the best of Colorado. The family and dog-friendly event will be held Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2 at TheBigWonderful Beer Garden.

Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival

ESTES PARK — The 33rd annual Duck Race arrives Saturday, May 1 in Estes Park with the goal of helping local charities and organizations. The process is simple: you adopt a duck for $22 each and $19 goes to charity. The race has grown to be one of the biggest duck races in the country with 5 to 7 thousand ducks being adopted and hundreds of prizes for the winners. The race will be livestreamed for free at 12 p.m. Saturday at EPDuckRace.org.

NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place Thursday, April 30 through Saturday, May 1. Although the Draft is being held in Cleveland, football fans across Colorado will be watching to see what new Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton will do with the 9th-overall pick. The Broncos will make eight picks this weekend.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

