9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 27-29

The annual Colorado State Fair opens in Pueblo in a weekend packed with fairs, festivals, concerts and shows.

COLORADO, USA — Our state's largest summer fair is here!

The Colorado State Fair opens Friday for 11 days of family-friendly fun, free attractions, carnivals, rodeos, concerts and entertainment.

Other annual events underway this August weekend include Loveland's Corn Roast Festival, Denver's Underground Music Showcase, Colorado Springs Comic Con and Trinidaddio Blues Fest. Colorado will also be home to wine, beer, car, music, home and brunch festivals. Finally, two rubber duck races are scheduled for Saturday in Boulder and Loveland.

Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — The largest summer event in Colorado is here. The Colorado State Fair opens Friday in Pueblo with a carnival, 4-H exhibits, agricultural competitions, tractor pulls, live music performances, rodeos, bake offs and amazing food options. The State Fair Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Pueblo.

This weekend’s scheduled performers include Casey Donahew, Dustin Lynch, Diamond Rio and more. The Colorado State Fair runs through Monday, Sept. 6 with scheduled concerts from Nelly and Loverboy plus monster truck shows and a demolition derby. Check out the full fair schedule at ColoradoStateFair.com.

Old Fashioned Loveland Corn Roast Festival

LOVELAND — Loveland's oldest festival returns this weekend. The 125th annual Old-Fashioned Corn Roast Festival includes corn-shucking competitions, live music, fireworks, kids’ activities, vendors, beer garden and delicious Colorado-grown corn. A parade and cornhole tournament are scheduled for Saturday. The Corn Roast takes place Friday and Saturday at the Old Fairgrounds Park.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will host a full-capacity crowd at Empower Field at Mile High this weekend for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019. The Broncos welcome the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday with a full crowd of 76,125 allowed. The Broncos and Rams kick off at 7 p.m. in the preseason finale.

The game will air on KTVD Channel 20 (657 on Xfinity) as well as 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS mobile app and 9NEWS streaming apps. The online live stream is only available to people who are in the 9NEWS viewing area due to NFL regulations.

Underground Music Showcase

DENVER — Underground Music Showcase is back in Denver. The music festival will be held live and in-person Friday to Sunday in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood. More than 12 venues along blocks of Broadway will host more than 100 bands over the weekend. The showcase will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter. Check out the lineup at UndergroundMusicShowcase.com.

Colorado Springs Comic Con

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Comic Con returns this weekend bigger and better than ever. The comic con runs Friday to Sunday at Broadmoor World Arena with dozens of artists, authors and stars of television and film.

Featured guests this weekend include NSYNC's Joey Fatone, "Garfield" actor Breckin Meyer, "Anchorman" star David Koechner, "Saved by the Bell" headliner Mark-Paul Gosselaar plus Shannon Elizabeth, Tony Dow, Peter Dante and more. Professional wrestlers signing autographs include Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose), Honky Tonk Man and Britt Baker. Tickets can be found at CSComicCon.com.

Megadeth, Lamb of God

DENVER — Metalheads, rejoice! Megadeth and Lamb of God have rescheduled their co-headlining tour of North America including a stop in Colorado. The bands will bring "The Metal Tour of the Year" to Denver's Ball Arena on Friday. Special guests Trivium and In Flames will also be performing.

The Colorado tour stop was originally scheduled for Nov. 5, 2020. All tickets for the 2020 concert will be honored at this weekend's performance.

Summer Art Market

DENVER — The Art Students League of Denver hosts the 28th annual Summer Art Market on Saturday and Sunday. This year's market will be held in the West Washington Park neighborhood between 1st Avenue and 4th Avenue and between Logan Street and Sherman Street.

There will be nearly 100 visual art booths, artist demonstrations, kidART programming, live music plus food and beverage vendors. The market offers a wide range of media including ceramics, fiber arts, mixed media, book arts, painting, drawing, photography, printmaking and sculpture. Tickets are $5 and kids 12 and under are free.

Art in the Park

PARKER — An annual Parker tradition, Art in the Park opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at O'Brien Park in downtown Parker. Artisans will be exhibiting their original work for sale in painting, photography, woodwork, metalwork, jewelry, pottery and more.

Affordable Arts Festival

LITTLETON — The annual Affordable Arts Festival takes place Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the campus of Arapahoe Community College. All of the art, from more than 160 Colorado and national artists, is priced for $100 or less. Tickets are $12 with proceeds going to the Arapahoe Community College College Foundation.

Renegade Craft Fair

DENVER — Renegade Craft Fair opens Saturday and Sunday next to the Denver Central Market at 2631 Larimer Street. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 51 artists, makers and locally and nationally known businesses will be curating a range of pop-up shops that encourage creativity and community bonding.

Firefly Handmade’s Summer Market

DENVER — Artisans will return to Denver’s historic South Gaylord Street on Saturday and Sunday for the annual Firefly Handmade’s Summer Market. The market in the Washington Park neighborhood will feature new and returning artisans, cocktails, beer, wine and live music from Denver’s Daniella Katzir, Bryce Menchaca and The Dollhouse Thieves. Vendors will be showcasing their handmade goods, jewelry, skincare, ceramics, art, artisanal food, pet goods and more.

Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival

MANITOU SPRINGS — Wine connoisseurs, rejoice! The 2021 Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Attendees of the festival will receive generous tastings from more than 35 Colorado wineries. There will be live music plus plenty of food and gift vendors as you enjoy your tastings. The price of admission includes a Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival Glass.

San Juan Brewfest

DURANGO — The San Juan Brewfest is back for a 22nd year at Buckley Field in historic downtown Durango. The Brewfest is a full day of fun with 50 breweries offering over 100 beers and live music all day.

Proof of COVID-19 full vaccination status or a negative test dated no more than two days prior to the event is required. Tickets for San Juan Brewest, which benefits United Way of Southwest Colorado, can be bought at SanJuanBrewfest.com.

Erie Wine and Jazz Festival

ERIE — The Erie Wine Festival is back for a fourth year at Coal Creek Park in historic downtown Erie. The end-of-summer wine festival runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday with local Colorado wineries on-site to provide samples from everything from red to white and sweet to dry. Wineries will be selling wine by the glass and bottle for you to enjoy at home. Snag your tickets to Saturday’s festival at ColoradoBoxOffice.com.

Boulder Taco Fest

BOULDER — Tacos, craft breweries, tequilas, luchadores, live music and free activities for kids are the highlight's of Taco Fest. The all-ages festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Boulder's Foothills Park. This event is free and open to the public, however wristbands must be purchased for food and drinks.

Golden Oldies Car Classic

NORTHGLENN — The 18th annual O'Meara Ford Golden Oldies Car Classic will be held Saturday at O'Meara Ford Center at I-25 and 104th. The car show is free to enter and free to attend, plus all makes and models are welcome. There will be live music by Van Jeffries and the first 250 cars will get a dash plaque and a shirt. To register your vehicle, visit OMearaFord.com.

Headwaters Music Festival

CREEDE — The 6th annual Headwaters Music Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Ball Field in Creede. Saturday's lineup includes Rivertown Folk, Mito DeSoto, Shaky Hands String Band, Moors & McCumber and Rayland Baxter. Camper Special, McLeod Nine, Thom Shepherd & Coley McCabe and The Rifters are scheduled for Sunday. Single or two day tickets can be found at HeadwatersMusicFestival.com.

Trinidaddio Blues Fest

TRINIDAD — Bernard Allison, Vanessa Collier, Bob Margolin and The Delta Sonics are among the performers at the 2021 Trinidaddio Blues Fest. The fest runs Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Main and Commercial Street.

Ukraine Independence Celebration

LITTLETON —The 30th Anniversary of Ukraine Independence celebration is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Littleton’s Clement Park. The festival offers activities for kids and grownups including Ukrainian food, beer and live music.

Family Fest & Bears Bash

GREELEY — The Family Fest & Bear's Bash runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at UNC's Nottingham Field. The family-friendly event features food trucks, local businesses and members of the University of Northern Colorado sports teams. UNC head football coach Coach Ed McCaffrey will be in attendance alongside the football team. The public is invited to meet students from the band, cheerleading team, soccer team and more.

Denver Open Water Swim

LITTLETON — Swimmers of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the 4th annual Denver Open Water Swim at Chatfield Reservoir on Sunday. Swimmers can choose to register for 1/2 mile, one mile or two miles. All the proceeds from the event go to Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Registration, donation and volunteer information can be found at SwimAcrossAmerica.org.

Great Boulder Duck Race

BOULDER — Scott Carpenter Pool's Lazy River hosts the annual Great Boulder Duck Race on Sunday. The event is free and open to the public. You can adopt a rubber duck or join a team. The more ducks you adopt, the more chances you have to win prizes from local businesses.

Rubber Duck Race

LOVELAND — The annual Rubber Duck Race of the Loveland Rotary Club is slated to occur this weekend on the Big Thompson River in Fairgrounds Park in Loveland. The event is set for 4 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will be used to provide COVID-19 relief, promote literacy and provide scholarships in the Thompson School District.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

STERLING — Held annually in towns across the country, the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Sterling will host a walk Saturday morning starting at the Logan County Courthouse Square. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. You can also register online or donate at Act.Alz.org.

Break Free Fitness Festival

FORT COLLINS — Colorado's largest fitness festival comes to downtown Fort Collins on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Break Free Fitness Festival will host live fitness activities, music, DJ dance party, food and more.

Be A Hero 5K

FORT COLLINS — The 3rd annual Be A Hero 5K, a family-friendly event for runners of all skill levels, begins at 8 a.m. Sunday at Rolland Moore Park. Runners will receive a t-shirt, swag bag and post-race refreshments from local vendors. Registration can be completed online.

Denver BrunchFest

DENVER — You are going to brunch so hard at the annual Denver BrunchFest this Sunday. Brunch lovers can enjoy bottomless mimosas and tasty Blood Marys while enjoying the best brunch options from dozens of Colorado restaurants. There will also be live music and entertainment and plenty of Colorado sunshine. Denver BrunchFest takes place Sunday at the York Street Yards at Steele Street and East 39th Avenue. Tickets can be purchased at DenverBrunchClub.com.

Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival

BROOMFIELD — Saturday's Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival will let attendees mingle with the most prominent cigar manufacturers and cigar celebrities from around the world. The festival, held at Omni Interlocken Hotels, offers the latest in premium cigars, hand-crafted brews, small batch spirits and unique wine. Each ticket purchase comes with an official festival bag with over 40 premium cigars samples, cutter, lighter, festival glass, t-shirt and drink tickets. Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival tickets are available online.

Proctor's Garden Tour

DENVER — Rob Proctor's Garden is open Sunday morning from 8 a.m. to noon. The 9NEWS Garden Expert's address is 3030 West 46th Avenue in Denver. No tickets are required — just show up! A $10 donation is requested to benefit Dumb Friends League.

Denver Mod Show

ENGLEWOOD — The 15th annual Denver Modernism Show features dozens of vendors from around the county selling a wide variety of vintage and contemporary mid-century, art deco, retro, pop, modernist furnishings, artwork and objects. The event runs Friday and Saturday at the Exploration of Flight Hangar in Englewood. Tickets and a full schedule can be found at DenverModernism.com.

Denver Parade of Homes

DENVER — The Parade of Homes, the hallmark event hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver, runs through Sunday. The largest showcase of the latest in architecture and home design along the Front Range will feature 39 newly-designed model, custom homes throughout the Denver area.

Parade-goers will discover unique homes and floor plans, beautiful communities, the latest in interior design trends and home technology, exterior finishes and outdoor living, and landscaping that will inspire. Denver Parade of Homes is free and open to the public.

You can tour the homes when and where you want with options for on-demand virtual tours or in-person tours Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Download directions to participating homes at ParadeOfHomesDenver.com or download a print map here.

Grand Junction Rockies vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

GRAND JUNCTION — Colorado's two rookie-level minor league baseball teams meet for a pair of games this weekend. The Grand Junction Rockies host the Rocky Mountain Vibes at 1 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 p.m. Monday at Grand Junction's Suplizio Field.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

MORRISON — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's own Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Concerts are back at full capacity at the outdoor venue. This weekend's lineup features three different headliners:

Friday, Aug. 27 - Louis the Child, What So Not, Elderbrook, Goth Babe

Saturday, Aug. 28 - Atmosphere, Cypress Hill, DJ Z-Trip

Sunday, Aug. 29 - The Black Crowes

Movies this weekend

Ryan Reynolds' "Free Guy" conquered the competition at the box office for a second-straight weekend. The comedy has great word of mouth and is available to watch only in movie theaters. "Paw Patrol: The Movie" had a strong opening weekend. The movie is perfect for preschool-age kids.

This weekend's only wide release is the horror movie "Candyman" from producer Jordan Peele.

Opening this week

Candyman

Last weekend's box office

Free Guy — $18.8 million Paw Patrol: The Movie — $13 million Jungle Cruise — $6.2 million Don't Breathe 2 — $5.1 million Respect — $3.8 million The Suicide Squad — $3.4 million The Protege — $2.9 million The Night House — $2.8 million Reminiscence — $2 million Black Widow — $1.1 million

