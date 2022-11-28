9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 2-4

The 9NEWS Parade of Lights welcomes the holiday season plus dozens of Christmas parades, lightings, festivals, shows, runs and concerts.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for wonderful seasonal festivals, concerts and events and this first weekend of December is certainly no exception.

The arrival of December brings at least eight Christmas parades to the Centennial State including the 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights through the streets of downtown Denver.

There are also dozens of holiday tree lightings, winter festivals, arts and craft fairs, Christmas concerts, Nutcracker performances and festive 5K races.

No matter where you live in Colorado, there's a magical weekend experience awaiting you.

9NEWS Parade of Lights

DENVER — Colorado's biggest holiday parade is back in the Mile High City this weekend. The 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Colorado holiday tradition dates all the way back to 1975 and has grown into the largest and most-watched parade in the Rocky Mountain region. The two-mile parade route will begin at the Denver City & County Building and march down 17th and 15th streets at 6 p.m.

If you couldn't make it to the parade, the event will broadcast live on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com, and 9NEWS+.

Festival of Lights Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 39th annual Festival of Lights Parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Colorado Springs. The parade will start at St. Vrain St. and proceed south on Tejon Street to Vermijo Avenue.

Parade of Lights

GRAND JUNCTION — The biggest parade on the Western Slope returns Saturday in downtown Grand Junction. The 40th annual Parade of Lights features more than 100 lighted entries to help viewers get in the holiday spirit. This weekend's parade steps off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade theme this year is “There's No Place Like Home.”

Lights of December Parade

BOULDER — The 34th annual Lights of December Parade traverses the streets of downtown Boulder on Saturday, Dec. 3. Crowds will enjoy holiday carolers, marching bands, fire engines, holiday lights and Kris Kringle himself. The parade steps off at 6 p.m. at 15th and Walnut before heading west to Broadway and then back east on Spruce.

Parade of Lights

RIFLE — The annual Hometown Holiday Parade of Lights is set to trek Railroad Avenue from the Garfield County Fairgrounds to Highway 6 after it steps off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. A tree lighting takes place at 5 p.m. followed by fireworks at 5:30 p.m. The morning of the parade is a craft fair at the fairgrounds.

Lyons Holiday Parade of Lights

LYONS — This Lyons tradition is back this Saturday, Dec. 3, with lights, carolers and fireworks. Saturday begins with a Holiday Artisan Market at Lyons Elementary School. The Parade of Lights gets underway at 6:30 p.m. with colorful floats decorated in this year's theme: Starry Starry Night.

Christmas Parade of Lights

CAÑON CITY — The 33rd annual Christmas Parade of Lights steps off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, through the streets of Cañon City. The parade will march down Main Street with the 2022 theme of “A Very Victorian Christmas.” There will be vendors on hand serving delicious, warm holiday cookies and hot cocoa.

Parade of Lights

MONTROSE — Montrose's traditional Parade of Lights will welcome in the holiday season this weekend. The annual parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and will illuminate historic Main Street. The theme of Saturday's parade is “Jingle All the Way.”

Night of Lights

GUNNISON — The annual tree lighting in downtown Gunnison will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The ceremony also features a visit from Santa Claus as well as festive lights, floats, entertainment, storefront display competition and more. Santa will light the tree at 6:30 p.m.

Noel Northglenn

NORTHGLENN — Join Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves for an evening of fun when Santa comes to Northglenn on Friday, Dec. 2, to turn on the city's lights. The Noel Northglenn lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Get cozy listening to carolers and eating s’mores by a fire as you wait to take a carriage ride around the civic center. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Windsor Wonderland

WINDSOR — The annual Windsor Wonderland runs from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The free, seasonal celebration features live holiday performances, kids' activities, hot cocoa, s'mores, photos with Santa Claus, hayrides and more. The Windsor Tree Lighting is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. by the Train Depot.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

BRIGHTON — Brighton will celebrate its annual Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Founders Plaza on Main and Bridge streets. There will also be a Winter Market featuring artists, crafters and artisan food vendors beginning at 2 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at Founders Plaza at 3:30 p.m.

Festival of Lights

FREDERICK — Frederick's annual tree lighting will ring in the holiday season with free carriage rides, photos with Santa Claus, hot cocoa and cookies, carolers and an interactive ice sculpture. The Festival of Lights runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at James M. Crist Park. A parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday down Fifth Street.

Holiday Celebration

WHEAT RIDGE — The City of Wheat Ridge welcomes in the holiday season with carolers, hot cocoa, cookies, holiday gifts, food trucks, Santa Claus, carriage rides and train rides at Saturday's annual Holiday Celebration, which runs from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The city's official tree lighting begins at 6:30 p.m. with more than 12,000 multi-colored bulbs lighting a 25-foot evergreen.

Monument Tree Lighting

MONUMENT — The Town of Monument will hold its annual Tree Lighting this Saturday at Limbach Park. Starting at 3 p.m., holiday performances from local schools will be held before Santa arrives to light up the park at 5 p.m. Mr. Claus will visit with kids from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson will celebrate the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony, at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center, will include free kids' activities, a winter gear and apparel sale, free Santa photos and holiday entertainment.

Celebration of Lights

ALAMOSA — Alamosa kicks off the holiday season Friday with the lighting of City Hall and the County Courthouse. After the illumination ceremony, kids can meet Santa Claus while everyone enjoys hot chocolate. The 15th annual Celebration of Lights begins at 6 p.m. Friday.

Cookies & Cocoa

FORT LUPTON — Enjoy crafts, cocoa-to-go, and family portraits with Santa at Cookies & Cocoa at Fort Lupton School and Public Library. The event is Saturday, Dec. 3.

Telluride Fire Festival

TELLURIDE — The annual Telluride Fire Festival runs Friday to Sunday. The festival features larger-than-life interactive fire art, fiery art cars, fire dancers and more. For a full festival schedule, visit TellurideFireFestival.org.

PHOTOS: Telluride Fire Festival

Disney on Ice

DENVER — Disney on Ice is back in the Centennial State this weekend for six performances at Ball Arena. "Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures" opens Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Poinsettia Pops

GREELEY — One of northern Colorado's best annual holiday traditions returns on Saturday to Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center. Presented by the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra, the Greeley Chorale and the Greeley Children's Chorale, Poinsettia Pops is a joyous concert of beloved holiday favorites. For tickets, visit UCStars.com.

Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Holiday Concert

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Youth Symphony will hold its annual Holiday Concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $28 at AXS.com.

Zoo Lights

DENVER — Denver Zoo is illuminated for its annual season Zoo Lights. The beloved Colorado tradition features over one million lights over the zoo's 80 acres. There will be ice carving artisans, seasonal cocktails and holiday treats. Zoo Lights will be lit through Jan. 15. Most evenings sell out in advance and tickets will not be available at the door. Reserve your tickets at DenverZoo.org.

Electric Safari

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari opens this weekend with 85 light sculptures illuminating the zoo's 50 acres. Along with the warming fires throughout the zoo, displays will fill you with warmth and holiday spirit as you gaze out at the sparkling lights of Colorado Springs. Electric Safari is open this Friday through Sunday and select nights through Jan. 1. Reserve your passes at CMZoo.org.

ElectriCritters

PUEBLO — ElectriCritters will be delighting kids of all ages for a 29th year at the Pueblo Zoo. The Pueblo Zoo tradition features 150 magical light creations, hot cocoa, tasty treats and holiday shopping plus free photos with Santa Claus on Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. The event continues through Dec. 27. Visit PuebloZoo.org for tickets.

A Christmas Carol

DENVER — Colorado's largest production of "A Christmas Carol" is back at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, the Denver musical adaptation traces curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge's triumphant overnight journey to redemption. The joyous "A Christmas Carol" plays the Wolf Theatre through Dec. 24.

Nutcracker The Ballet

PUEBLO — The Sangre de Cristo Ballet opens its annual production of "Nutcracker The Ballet" on Thursday at the Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center. The Pueblo holiday tradition sees Clara and the Nutcracker dance their way through a dream of magic and celebration. Five performances of "Nutcracker The Ballet" are scheduled through Sunday. You can get your tickets at SDC-Arts.org.

International Youth Ballet's The Nutcracker

DENVER — The International Youth Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" on Saturday at the Gates Concert Hall at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. Performances are scheduled at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. "The Nutcracker" tickets can be purchased online.

The Nutcracker

DENVER — Colorado Ballet is performing "The Nutcracker" for a 62nd year. Colorado Ballet’s production returns to its home at the Denver Performing Arts Complex for 26 performances through Dec. 24 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Tickets range from $40 to $175 at ColoradoBallet.org.

Candlelight Walk

GOLDEN — Golden's annual Candlelight Walk returns Friday at 6:30 p.m. The free event has been a holiday tradition since 1988 with thousands coming together to hold candles and sing Christmas songs down Washington Avenue. A holiday village opens at 5 p.m. at Parfet Park with holiday performances, commemorative ornaments, food and more.

The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers featuring Timothy P.

LAKEWOOD — Timothy P. and the Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers have become a Lakewood Cultural Center holiday tradition. The group will perform entertaining arrangements of original music and holiday favorites – with a generous dose of humor. The 10-piece Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers are comprised of some of the region's best bluegrass, country and folk musicians. Saturday's performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at 303-987-7845 or Lakewood.org/LCCPresents.

Bent's Old Fort Candlelight Tours

LA JUNTA — Evening Candlelight Tours at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site will be held Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3. Visitors can “step back in time” to glimpse the sights, sounds, and smells of life as it might have been at Bent’s Old Fort on the Santa Fe Trail. Guests will experience the fort lit with luminarias and firelight as living history staff dressed in period clothing depict life at the fort in the winter of 1847. The event includes bonfires, music, and hot cider. Tickets can be purchased at Recreation.gov or 877-444-6777.

Rudolph Ramble 5K

DENVER — Rudolph is lost and rambling around Denver! You can help find him by joining the Rudolph Search and Rescue Team and running along the course of the Rudolph Ramble 5K. All race participants receive an official Rudolph Ramble short-sleeve shirt and a spot on Santa's nice list. The 5K starts Sunday at 9 a.m. at Denver's City Park. There will also be a free kids' fun run, festive treats and photo opportunities with Santa and Rudolph. Race registration can be completed at RunDenverSeries.com.

Chasing Santa 5K & Cycling Santa Bike Ride

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are two Christmas-themed races in Colorado Springs on Saturday. The Chasing Santa 5K is a walk/run for the whole family and the Cycling Santa 15K makes its return at Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort. Registration for both events is available online.

Rock Canyon Half Marathon

PUEBLO — If you're looking to run a half marathon in Colorado this weekend, consider the Rock Canyon Half Marathon. The annual event arrives Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and features stunning scenery as you run along the historic Arkansas River Trail up to the Lake Pueblo dam and back to City Park. Rock Canyon Half Marathon registration can be completed online.

CHSAA 4A/5A Football Championships

DENVER — Championship Saturday is here! The best of Class 4A and 5A football will clash to decide the 2022 Colorado state champions at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday. Broomfield Eagles (13-0) and Loveland Red Wolves (12-1) will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 4A Championship game. Cherry Creek Bruins (11-2) and Valor Christian Eagles (11-2) will follow in the 5A Championship at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for the CHSAA 4A/5A Football Championships are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

Birds of Prey World Cup

BEAVER CREEK — Beaver Creek Mountain is home to the famous Birds of Prey racecourse — and this weekend's Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup. The top international athletes will be on hand for racing in Super G and Downhill competitions. This weekend's races are free to spectate, and Beaver Creek will have free ice skating, live music, entertainment and athlete signings. The Downhill is Friday at 10:15 a.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. Super G is Sunday at 10 a.m.

Fort Collins Holiday Gift Festival

FORT COLLINS — The huge Fort Collins Holiday Gift Festival is back this Sunday with an array of fine arts, handmade crafts, delectable food, home décor, and unique holiday gifts. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Northside Aztlan Community Center in downtown Fort Collins. More than 120 vendors are set to attend. Admission is free.

Holiday Food & Gift Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Holiday Food & Gift Festival returns to Colorado Springs from Friday to Sunday at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The festival features hundreds of exhibitors helping Coloradans make progress on their holiday shopping lists. The festival offers one-of-a-kind gifts, crafts, jewelry, clothing, delicious food items, music, photography, toys and Christmas décor.

Holiday Craft Bazaar

BRIGHTON — The Adams County Historical Society & Museum hosts its annual Holiday Craft Bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 275 craft booths featuring handmade items, crafts, food items, holiday décor, toys and art. The show will be held at the Riverdale Regional Park. Admission is $3.

Holiday Bazaar at Belmar

LAKEWOOD — The Holiday Bazaar returns to Lakewood's Belmar District from Friday to Sunday. The marketplace covers a 27,000-square-foot indoor space next to the plaza with more than 80 craft vendors and fashion trucks, holiday-themed pop-up bars, food trucks and live entertainment.

Holiday Bazaar: Denver Makers Market

LITTLETON — More than 100 makers, creators and vendors will be at the Denver Makers Market on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Aspen Grove in Littleton. The free event will also have Santa Claus, a beer garden and selfie stations.

Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival

DURANGO — The La Plata County Fairgrounds is the site of this weekend's 47th annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival. The show features food, wine, ornaments, soaps, lotions, blankets, jewelry, Native American art, gemstones, kettle corn, kitchen items, gift bags, clocks, furniture, pottery, scarves, hats, and mittens. The festival runs 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Winter Market

LONGMONT — This weekend's Winter Market features Colorado vendors selling produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, preserves, cheese, hot sauces, wine, prepared food, coffee, kombucha, jewelry, skincare, woodwork and home goods. There will be free kids’ activities and live music. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Boulder County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.

Grandview High School Holiday Craft Fair

AURORA — Grandview High School is hosting its craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The holiday tradition allows local vendors to advertise their business and sell products to the community during the Christmas season.

Golden High Christmas Holiday Bazaar

GOLDEN — Golden High School’s PTA hosts its Christmas Holiday Bazaar this Saturday with over 70 local artists. Find the perfect Christmas gift beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. Admission is free.

Bear Creek High School Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair

LAKEWOOD — The 29th annual Bear Creek High School Instrumental Music Boosters Craft Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bear Creek High School. This weekend’s Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair will have over 130 crafters, door prizes, concessions and free parking. Admission is $3.

Cheyenne Mountain High School Craft Fair

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 10th annual Cheyenne Mountain High School Craft Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in southwest Colorado Springs. The fair offers over 140 booths of craft vendors to help you get started on your holiday shopping list. There will be stocking stuffers, apparel, accessories, toys, decorations, art, jewelry, Christmas décor, home goods and food items. The craft fair will also have food vendors and complimentary parking lot shuttle.

Niwot Holiday Market

NIWOT — More than 30 holiday pop-up markets will be set up at businesses throughout Niwot this Saturday and next Saturday, Dec. 10. There will also be carolers, harpists, brass band, singers, acoustic guitarists, horses and carriages, kids' crafts, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Schweiger Ranch Austrian Christmas

LONE TREE — Schweiger Ranch is pulling out all the stops for its annual authentic Schweiger Ranch Austrian Christmas event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A grand Christmas tree lighting will take place as evening falls. This free festival is sure to whisk you back 144 years into the past, when the Schweiger brothers moved to Colorado from Austria and settled their homestead. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Christkindlmarket

DENVER — The 22nd annual Denver Christkindlmarket has opened at Denver's Civic Center Park. The traditional European market is located under the lights of the Denver City and County Building and, new in 2022, alongside the Mile High Tree. The Christkindlmarket has merchants selling gifts and food in wooden huts, food vendors and a Kinder Wunderland with attractions for children and families. The market will be open daily through Friday, Dec. 23.

Camp Christmas

LAKEWOOD — "Camp Christmas" has opened for the season at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. The quirky, six-acre holiday experience is organized by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and artist Lonnie Hanzon. A wonderland of lights, dazzling decorations, music and memorabilia in various yuletide scenes, "Camp Christmas" also has a classic carousel, hot cocoa, sweet treats and Santa Claus. "Camp Christmas" will be open through Dec. 24. Get your tickets at DenverCenter.org.

Immersive Nutcracker

DENVER — The creators of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition have opened "The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle" at Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver at 3900 Elati Street. Set to the music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, visitors will experience a young girl's magical Christmas Eve journey through over 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1 million frames of video. The 30-minute, family-friendly immersive experience features animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers.

Mile High Tree

DENVER — America's tallest digital tree is the Mile High Tree, a seven-story tall, 39-foot diameter conical structure in Denver. The tree features light shows choreographed to multi-cultural holiday music on the tallest pixel LED technology tree in the country. This holiday season, the giant tree has moved to Denver's Civic Center Park. The tree will be set up next to Denver Christkindlmarket, the city's German holiday market, near the City and County Building. The Mile High Tree will be lit up nightly through Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Entry is free.

Cirque: Spirit of Christmas

AURORA — Gaylord Hotels is ready for the season with a new cirque production at its Aurora resort. "Cirque: Spirit of Christmas" is an all-new show at the Bubly Theater at Gaylord Rockies. The show centers on Noel, a young child who recaptures her love of the holiday season in a dreamlike adventure that rekindles the spirit of Christmas. Performances feature a contortion group act, female Mongolian speed jugglers, trapeze artists, aerialists, wire walking, acrobatics, singing, dancing and theatrical storytelling, accompanied by an original Broadway-style score.

ICE! at Gaylord Rockies

AURORA — Gaylord Rockies Resort has brought back a crowd-pleasing arctic holiday tradition for the first time since 2019. The Aurora hotel's ICE! exhibition uses more than two million pounds of ice to celebrate the classic animated special "A Charlie Brown Christmas." ICE! features more than 10 scenes from the holiday special with ice carvings more than 30 feet tall. The exhibition also has two-story-tall ice slides, ice tunnels and arches and a separate area dedicated to a Nativity scene.

Christmas in Color

FEDERAL HEIGHTS — Christmas in Color has drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights, Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, and at Aurora's Arapahoe County Fairgrounds. The displays each feature more than one million LED lights arranged into tunnels, trees, giant candy canes, snowflakes and more, all synchronized to festive holiday music on the FM radio dial. Tickets are on sale at ChristmasinColor.net.

Bridge of Lights

CAÑON CITY — The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is letting guests drive across the Royal Gorge Bridge — 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River — amidst thousands of twinkling lights. "Bridge of Lights" is a drive-through event and all guests must stay in their vehicles. Driving across the Royal Gorge Bridge is not regularly offered outside of pre-arranged car club groups. The park will also be playing holiday music throughout the drive on the park-wide sound system. "Bright of Lights" runs select dates through Dec. 31.

Winter Wonderlights

LOVELAND — Winter Wonderlights, a walkable holiday lighting attraction at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra, features 150,000 holiday lights including LED mappable snowflakes and illuminated African stone sculptures. There are 30-minute music and light shows every night. The light and music show features eight songs and moving lights on a 23-foot-tall LED Christmas Tree.

A Hudson Christmas

LITTLETON — A Hudson Christmas is an outdoor festival of Christmas lights at Hudson Gardens that is sure to brighten your holiday spirit. The garden's woods are transformed into a winter wonderland of brightly lit trees set against the night sky, reflecting off bodies of water. With friends and family, hot chocolate, tasty treats and photo opportunities, A Hudson Christmas is a popular Colorado tradition. A Hudson Christmas will be open weekends and select dates through Christmas. Tickets can be found at HudsonGardens.org.

Blossoms of Light

DENVER — Blossoms of Light, the signature event at Denver Botanic Gardens is back this holiday season, transforms the York Street gardens into a twinkling wonderland. More than one million lights are used to highlight the Gardens' winter beauty. Ticket reservation windows can be purchased at BotanicGarden.org through Jan. 7.

Trail of Lights

LITTLETON — Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms' Trail of Lights holiday experience offers singing Christmas trees, synchronized music in a children's play area, light tunnels, model tractor displays, hot beverages, nuts, kettle corn and more. Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms will be open various evenings through Sunday, Jan. 1. Tickets are sold at BotanicGardens.org.

Festival of Trees

GREELEY — The 33rd annual Festival of Trees transforms the Union Colony Civic Center lobby into a true winter wonderland. The festival features artfully crafted trees, each decorated in their own unique theme and style, all vying for prizes. The nine-day Festival of Trees runs through Saturday, Dec. 3, with visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, carriage rides, entertainment and more. Check out the full Festival of Trees schedule at GreeleyGov.com.

Wassail Days

FRISCO — Frisco's Wassail Days continues to Sunday, Dec. 4. Frisco businesses will be serving special wassail recipes during the event while visitors try to fill up their "12 Sips of Wassail" card.

