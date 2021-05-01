9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 18—20

Father's Day weekend in Colorado offers car shows, monster trucks and dragsters.

COLORADO, USA — From festivals and rodeos to monster trucks and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this Father's Day weekend. Whether you're looking to brave the heat or are planning to stay inside, check out one of these fun events across Colorado.

Juneteenth Music Festival

DENVER — The Mile High City's Juneteenth Music Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary both in-person and virtually this weekend. The festival includes R&B group 112 kicking off festivities at Denver's Levitt Pavilion, a parade on Saturday, June 19 and Black Pride events like Drag Gospel Brunch on Sunday, June 20.

The full lineup for the weekend can be found at JuneteenthMusicFestival.com.

Evergreen Rodeo

EVERGREEN — Father's Day weekend means it is rodeo weekend in beautiful Evergreen. The Evergreen Rodeo parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19 in downtown Evergreen with the theme of "Celebrating Our Western Mountain Heritage." The parade will have more than 100 entries including marching bands, floats, horses, carriages, antique cars and farm equipment.

Rodeo performances will take place Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the El Pinal Rodeo Grounds on Highway 74 at Stagecoach Blvd. Tickets are available online at EvergreenRodeo.com.

FIBArk Whitewater Festival

SALIDA — The nation's oldest whitewater festival begins Thursday, June 17 in downtown Salida. This year marks the 73rd anniversary of FIBArk — "First in Boating on the Arkansas" — which has been held every June since 1949. There are numerous land and water events including 5K and 10K races, kids' fun run, mountain bike races, raft and kayak events and more. The festival and four days of music are free. To see a complete schedule, visit FIBArk.com.

Frisco Pedestrian Promenade

FRISCO — For the second year, the Frisco Pedestrian Promenade is transforming three blocks of Frisco's Main Street into a pedestrian and bike-only zone with open air dining and shopping.

The Promenade opens for the season on Friday, June 18 in the late afternoon. The zone is the perfect place for food, drinks and shopping in the cooler weather in Colorado's High Country.

Learn more about Frisco’s views, mountains, trails, water and shopping at Frisco.gov.

Kremmling Days

KREMMLING — Kremmling is honoring its history this weekend with its three-day Kremmling Days festival. The festival begins Friday, June 18 with a community BBQ, live music, beer garden, vendors and kids' zone. A pancake breakfast begins the festivities on Saturday, followed by the Mustang Mile Race, parade, live music, beer garden, kids' activities and more. Another pancake breakfast and community church service are planned for Sunday.

Classic Rock Cruise-In Car Show

CASTLE ROCK — The 13th annual Classic Rock Cruise-In Car Show will transform historic downtown Castle Rock into a showplace of cool cars, trucks and specialty vehicles on Saturday, June 19. The event offers cars, shops, live music, restaurants, attractions for the kids and specialty vendor booths at Castle Rock's Wilcox Square from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Dad’s Day Classic Car Cruise-In

LOUISVILLE — After a touch year for seniors, Balfour Louisville is throwing open its doors in a big way — with a Classic Car Cruise-In. The streets surrounding Balfour will be closed for a Father’s Day extravaganza filled with all dad’s favorites: classic cars, food trucks, free pet photos and live music from the YoungHeart Band and Denver Dolls. The Cruise-In begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 20 at Balfour Senior Living at 96th/Highway 42 and East Hecla Drive.

Thunder on the Mountain

MORRISON — Thunder on the Mountain is a one-of-a-kind racing event each Father’s Day weekend at Bandimere Speedway. The under-the-lights show on Saturday, June 19 features 250-mph top alcohol dragsters, funny cars and more. Thunder on the Mountain details and tickets can be found at Bandimere.com.

Monster Truck Show

DACONO — Monster trucks will take over Colorado National Speedway this weekend for a special Father’s Day Super Sunday Monster Truck Show. All online tickets include access to the event’s pit party at 3:45 p.m. and the 5 p.m. main event. For tickets, visit ColoradoSpeedway.com.

Shrek The Musical

JOHNSTOWN — The newest production at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse opens this weekend. "Shrek The Musical" opens Thursday, June 17 and will be staged this summer through Aug. 22.

Based on the story and characters from William Steig’s book and the animated movie, "Shrek The Musical" tells the story of a swamp-dwelling ogre who goes on a life-changing adventure to reclaim the deed to his land.

Tickets include dinner and the show. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 970-744-3747 or online at ColoradoCandlelight.com.

Estes Park Marathon

ESTES PARK — Runners of all abilities can head to Estes Park this weekend for a series of running events. Considered one of America's most scenic marathon courses, the Estes Park Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, June 20, as is the Half Marathon, 10K and 5K races. Registration for all events is available online at EPMarathon.org. The "Kids, Kids, Kids: Bike, Run, Fun!” Festival will be held Saturday, June 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Estes Park Track and Field (adjacent to the high school) with live music, games, face painting, bouncing obstacles, bikes, a running event and interactive educational activities.

Father's Day 5K

FORT COLLINS — The 24th annual Father’s Day 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 20 at Foothills Mall in midtown Fort Collins. A post-race party will offer local beer, food and live music. Registration can be completed online.

Father’s Day Classic

ARVADA — One of Arvada’s favorite events is back on Father’s Day at APEX Center. The Father’s Day Classic features 10 mile, 5K and 10K events, plus a one-mile out-and-back fun run/walk. Following the races is the free Father’s Day Car Show in the APEX Center parking area. All are welcome at Sunday’s events including walkers, joggers and speed demons.

Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad

ANTONITO — Experience Colorado this weekend in one of the most unique ways possible aboard the historic Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad. The railroad travels for 64 miles between Chama, New Mexico and Antonito, Colorado. It's the longest and highest steam railroad in the nation and the most scenic — it crosses the border of Colorado and New Mexico 11 times as it chugs its way up and over 10,015-foot Cumbres Pass. Trains depart daily from Chama and Antonito. Full-day and half-day trips are available online at CumbresToltec.com.

Colorado Rockies

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are back at Coors field this weekend for a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The series begins Thursday, June 17 and continues through Sunday, June 20 for a 1:10 p.m. game on Father's Day. The first 10,000 fans through the gates Sunday will get a Father's Day BBQ apron. Snag your perfect seat at Rockies.com/Tickets.

The Rockies will move to full capacity on Monday, June 28 for what the team is calling "Opening Day 2.0" with fireworks and pregame festivities.

Umphrey's McGee

MORRISON — Concert season is in full swing at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Umphrey's McGee will be playing the famous Colorado music venue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Red Rocks reopened in April with a capacity of 2,500 people and increased capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Movies this weekend

The perfect escape from the hot temperatures this weekend is an air- conditioned movie theater. There is something for everyone at the movies this weekend, from family-friendly pictures and musicals to action and horror.

Opening this week

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Last Weekend's Box Office

A Quiet Place Part II — $12.0M In the Heights — $11.5M The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — $10.3M Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway — $10.1M Cruella — $6.7M

