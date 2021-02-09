50+ events to check out in Colorado this Labor Day weekend

Cherry Creek Arts Festival and Taste of Colorado are back in Denver, 8 college football games kick off the season and the first Oktoberfests of the season arrive.

COLORADO, USA — Labor Day weekend is here! Although it may be the unofficial end to summer, there's still time to head outdoors and experience all that Colorado has to offer during the season.

Taste of Colorado and the Cherry Creek Arts Festival highlight a packed weekend of festivals which includes music, food, arts, crafts, balloon, wine and beer celebrations.

There are early signs of autumn, however. College football is back with eight games this weekend and the first Oktoberfest steins of the year will be raised in Keystone and Beaver Creek.

Check out one of these awesome events happening across the Centennial State this Labor Day weekend. Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

A Taste of Colorado

DENVER — Colorado's signature Labor Day weekend festival is back with a new downtown-wide format. The 38th annual A Taste of Colorado will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 to Monday, Sept. 6 at locations across downtown Denver. This year's event will feature three stages where attendees can listen to music from a variety of musicians. Downtown restaurants will be creating special Colorado-centric menus for the festival, and local vendors will be selling art and hand-crafted goods along the 16th Street Mall.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

DENVER — CherryArts and the Denver Chalk Art Festival have joined forces at the 2021 Cherry Creek Arts Festival this weekend. Postponed from its traditional Independence Day weekend, the 30th annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival will be held at a new location this weekend at Denver's Cherry Creek Shopping Center in the northwest parking lot near University Boulevard and 1st Avenue from Saturday through Monday.

The festival will have 220 national and international artists, 16 performing artists, a creation station with children’s activities, food and interactive experiences. More than 100 chalk artists will also be creating temporary chalk artworks.

Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — The largest summer event in Colorado, the Colorado State Fair, holds its second weekend with everything you need in a summer festival with a carnival, 4-H exhibits, agricultural competitions, tractor pulls, live music performances, rodeos, bake offs and amazing food options.

This weekend’s scheduled performers include Nelly and Loverboy plus monster truck shows and a demolition derby. The Colorado State Fair runs through Monday, Sept. 6. Check out the full fair schedule at ColoradoStateFair.com.

World Slopper-Eating Championship

Major League Eating (MLE) will hold the 3rd annual World Slopper-Eating Championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Colorado State Fair. The event will be open to an in-person audience at the PB&T Bank Pavilion. The championship, which takes place on Pueblo Chile Day, will feature the nation's top-ranked eaters who will have eight minutes to consume as many sloppers as they can.

A Pueblo staple, each slopper is ¼ lb and made with Colorado beef — representing the largest segment of Colorado agriculture — topped off with a slice of cheese and served on a bottom bun and smothered in Pueblo green chile.

Windsor Harvest Festival

WINDSOR — Windsor's largest family-friendly event is back for a 99th year this Labor Day weekend. This year's Windsor Harvest Festival theme is "Big Ol' Block Party." The festival runs from Saturday to Monday with live music, a street dance, all-town BBQ, cruise-in car show, pancake breakfast, horse-drawn carriage rides, outdoor games, beer garden, movie screening in the park, firework show Saturday night and much more.

Balloon launches are planned for Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. at Eastman Park. The best growers and artists will show off their garden in the annual Garden Show and Veggie Art with entries being judged at Main Park. Sunday and Monday over 150 vendors will be selling their arts, crafts and food alongside kids’ amusement rides and games at Main Park. The 2021 Windsor Harvest Festival Parade will step off at 9 a.m. Monday. Visit WindsorHarvestFestival.com to see the complete schedule.

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Southern Colorado tradition returns this weekend with the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off which runs Saturday to Monday. The free event will begin each morning with a hot air balloon mass ascension of over 70 balloons accompanied by breakfast and drinks from local vendors. Throughout each day there will be skydiving demonstrations, wakeboarding exhibitions, paddle boarding and live entertainment. Evening balloon glows are set for Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. The Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off takes place at Memorial Park. See the full schedule at ColoradoSpringsLaborDayLiftOff.com.

Labor Day Weekend in Creede

CREEDE — Creede's Labor Day Weekend Celebration is packed with events including a mountain run, outdoor movie, music, theater and more. The 35th annual Creede Mountain Run will take place Saturday morning. Participants will enjoy the breathtaking San Juan Mountains in 12 mile and two-mile runs. Registration is available at online. To see the complete Labor Day Weekend schedule, visit Creede.com.

Boulder Creek Hometown Festival

BOULDER — Boulder will close out summer with the 22nd annual Boulder Creek Hometown Festival, which runs Saturday to Monday. There will arts and crafts exhibitors in Central Park, live performances, food court and beer garden. The 9th annual Classic Car and Motorcycle Show runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on 13th Street.

Summer's End

AVON — The inaugural Summer's End celebration will be held this Labor Day weekend. The event begins with Lakeside Cinema at dusk Friday evening followed by the Avon Art Festival opening on Saturday morning and lasting through the weekend. Nottingham Lake will have sand volleyball, paddleboat rentals and beach activities. Summer's End concludes Monday with a with a free performance by legendary band Los Lobos at 6 p.m.

Water World’s Final Weekend

FEDERAL HEIGHTS — This is the final weekend of 2021 to visit one of America's largest family water parks. Water World's final three days of operation this season are Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Water World features more than fifty attractions, from kids rides to huge thrill rides. Most food and drinks can be brought into the park making it perfect for picnics, plus parking is free. Avoid the lines and get your tickets online.

Elitch Gardens Firework Show

DENVER — Elitch Gardens will celebrate the holiday weekend with a fireworks extravaganza. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. (park closing time) Sunday night. You can grab park passes at ElitchGardens.com. Elitch's will be open on weekends through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Northern Colorado at Colorado

BOULDER — College football is back! The University of Colorado Buffaloes and University of Northern Colorado Bears kick off the 2021 season with a 7 p.m. game Friday night. After going 79 years without playing each other, CU and UNC now meet for the second time in four seasons. You can get tickets for Friday's game at CUBuffs.com or at the CU ticket office.

CU is coming off an appearance in the Alamo Bowl last season and is lead by second-year head coach Karl Dorrell. Ed McCaffrey will make his long-awaited debut as the head coach of the UNC Bears. After being hired in December 2019, McCaffrey's Bears opted out of playing in 2020. This is UNC's first game since November 2019. Dorrell was McCaffrey's position coach from 2000 to 2002 when McCaffrey was on the Denver Broncos.

South Dakota State at Colorado State

FORT COLLINS — The Colorado State Rams football team opens the 2021 season Friday night at Canvas Stadium. The Rams host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in a "Green Out" game that will be broadcast on FS1. Find your perfect seats at CSURams.com.

Lafayette at Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force Falcons football team opens its season with a game against the Lafayette College Leopards. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Texas A&M Commerce at CSU Pueblo

PUEBLO — Colorado State University at Pueblo ThunderWolves launch the fall football season Thursday night. The ThunderWolves will play at "Red Out" game at the CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl at 6 p.m. Thursday against the Texas A&M Commerce Lions.

Western Oregon at Colorado School of Mines

GOLDEN — Colorado School of Mines enters the preseason poll at No. 10, two spots behind their final ranking in 2019. The Orediggers also took a full season off in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Orediggers open the football season against the Western Oregon Wolves at 6 p.m. Thursday at Marv Kay Stadium at Campbell Field.

William Jewell College at Colorado Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION — The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks begin the 2021 football schedule with a Thursday night game versus William Jewell College. The Mavs kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.

New Mexico Highlands at Fort Lewis College

DURANGO — High noon Saturday is when the Fort Lewis Skyhawks begin their football season. Fort Lewis hosts New Mexico Highlands University at 12 p.m. at Durango's Ray Dennison Memorial Field.

Western New Mexico University at Adams State

ALAMOSA — The Adams State Grizzlies welcome Western New Mexico University to Rex Stadium this weekend. The Grizzlies and Mustangs begin the 2021 football season at 5 p.m. Saturday in Alamosa.

Big Boy No. 4014

DENVER — The world’s largest steam engine is steaming back into Colorado this Labor Day weekend. Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014 will visit a total of seven Colorado cities on its cross-country tour. The Big Boy will arrive in eastern Colorado on Sunday before its public display on Monday, Sept. 6 near Denver's Union Station.

Broncos Fit 7K

DENVER — The 9th annual Broncos Fit 7K run/walk returns to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. All runners will receive an exclusive Broncos emoji T-shirt, finisher's medal, personalized race bib and the amazing experience of racing across the field and crossing the 50-yard line. Proceeds will benefit the National Sports Center for the Disabled. Register at DenverBroncos.com.

JAS Labor Day Experience

SNOWMASS — The Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience is a popular three-day music festival on the grounds outside the Snowmass Village Recreation Center. This year's 30th annual lineup includes Kings of Leon, Eric Church,. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, Maren Morris, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, and more. The festival runs Friday to Sunday. Tickets are sold at JazzAspenSnowmass.org.

Stonehenge

DENVER — This is the final weekend to explore the "Stonehenge" exhibition at Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS). The exhibition, which features more than 400 artifacts from the Wiltshire, England site, dives into the ground-breaking science of one of the world's most inspiring, magical and sacred sites.

Designated as a World Heritage Site, Stonehenge once consisted of rings and horseshoes of standing stones, some topped by horizontal “lintels.” The largest stones are around 23 feet high, nine feet wide and weigh over 50,000 pounds. Reservations for "Stonehenge" and museum tickets can be found at DMNS.org. The exhibition closes Monday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.

Americas COVID-19 Memorial

DENVER — The Biennial of the Americas "Americas COVID-19 Memorial" exhibition is opening at Museo de las Americas on Friday. The exhibition will feature artworks from 21 commissioned artists and award winners of the “Americas COVID-19 Memorial.” The Biennial commissioned artists, who were paid $1,000 each, to contribute to the exhibition. Additionally, 186 members of the public, self-identifying from 15 countries and 22 states, submitted artworks. The exhibition runs through Sept. 25.

Keystone Oktoberfest

KEYSTONE — Oktoberfest season officially arrives with Saturday's 8th annual Oktoberfest at Keystone’s River Run Village. Attendees will be raising their steins, dancing to oompah bands and savoring delicious German fare. The festival, which runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., will have live music, food and seasonal beer. The festival will also have a kids’ area with crafts and dance performances from the Denver German Traditional Dance Group. If you buy a commemorative 2021 stein, you'll get three beer tokens. Stein tickets are available online.

Beaver Creek Oktoberfest

BEAVER CREEK — Beaver Creek’s long-running Oktoberfest is a family-friendly celebration of traditional live music, food and drink the heart of a Bavarian-inspired village. Festivities planned on Friday, Saturday and Sunday include stein-hoisting competitions, bratwurst-eating competition, kids’ zone, Oktoberfest shuffle, best-dressed contest and live music from Rick Borger & The Average German Band, HeartByrne, The Helmet Fricker Band, EagleMania and more. A complete schedule can be found at BeaverCreek.com.

Castle Rock Brew Fest Under the Stars

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock Brew Fest Under the Stars begins Saturday at 4 p.m. at Philip S. Miller Park. The fest will offer craft beer from more than 20 breweries, food from eight food trucks and four bands. Each ticket comes with admission, unlimited food, 8-ounce craft beer pours and live entertainment until 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Fountain Fall Festival & Parade

FOUNTAIN — The 52nd annual Fountain Fall Festival and Parade arrives Monday in Fountain. The Labor Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday and will run along Main Street and Ohio Avenue. The Fall Festival opens at 10:30 a.m. at John Metcalf Park.

Nan Desu Kan

AURORA — The three-day Japanese culture convention Nan Desu Kan is back this weekend at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora. Since 1997 the event has showcased traditional Japanese arts, anime, cosplay, gaming, shopping, music, dance, voice actors, competitions, charity and more. Nan Desu Kan runs Friday through Sunday. Check out the full lineup at NDKDenver.org.

Avon Art Festival

AVON — The Avon Art Festival returns this Labor Day weekend in Nottingham Park. The celebration of fine visual arts and handcrafted goods features the works of 80 juried artists from across the nation representing a wide range of media. This weekend's festival will take place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday Sunday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Commonwheel Art Festival

MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs' Memorial Park is the site of this weekend’s Commonwheel Artists Co-op 47th annual Labor Day Art Festival. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Monday. There will be dozens of art vendors, live music, food options, beer garden and kids’ activities. Admission is free.

Estes Park Labor Day Arts & Crafts Show

ESTES PARK — The Estes Park Arts and Crafts Show brings over 100 artisans to downtown Estes Park every Labor Day weekend. This year's show runs from Saturday to Monday at Bond Park. The show, when combined with the shops and restaurants of downtown, make Estes Park a great weekend destination on the edge of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight

CENTENNIAL — See history come alive this weekend when four vintage World War II aircraft fly into Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight at Centennial Airport. The aircraft will be led by the iconic B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders. Visitors will see the B-17 Texas Raiders, SNJ-5 Texan, SB2C Helldiver and SNB Sonoran Beauty up close and experience history like never before with cockpit tours and warbird flights. This showcase requires event admission, which includes admission to Exploration of Flight as well as warbird ground tours.

Windsor Cruise In Car Show

WINDSOR — One of the largest car shows in northern Colorado will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Windsor Cruise In Car Show at Eastman Park will have categories in 20s and older, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and newer, trucks, and diamond-in-the-rough vehicles. There is no entry fee for car enthusiasts interested in stopping by, viewing the cars, meeting and mingling with the owners of the vehicles. There will also be a live DJ and food trucks.

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally

DURANGO — Durango, which serves as a gateway to the world famous Million Dollar Highway, is the home of this weekend's three-day Four Corners Motorcycle Rally. There will be races, stunt shows, live music, bike shows and more. Visit FourCornersMotorcycleRally.com to see a complete event schedule.

Vail Duck Race

VAIL — The Vail Rotary Club is hosting its annual rubber duck race at 3 p.m. this Sunday. The club will send about 12,000 ducks down Gore Creek. The race will begin at the Covered Bridge and end at the Vail Rotary International Bridge. The owner of the first duck that enters the chute will win $5,000. This event serves as a fundraiser for the Vail Rotary which supports many Vail-area organizations. Ducks are available for adoption online.

Ouray County Rodeo

RIDGWAY — Ouray County is ready for rodeo! The 2021 Ouray County Labor Day Rodeo begins Sunday with a CPRA Rodeo at 1 p.m. at the Ouray County Fairgrounds. Monday schedule includes a parade at 10 a.m., BBQ in the Park at 11 a.m. and CPRA Rodeo at 1 p.m. Active military and children under six receive free admission.

Labor Day Weekend Rodeo

TRINIDAD — The Trinidad Round-Up Association's 111th annual Labor Day Weekend is a three-day celebration at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds. The weekend includes two rodeo performances, Saturday night dance, performance by the Westernaires, beer garden, expo, concessions, vendors, stick horse races, kids’ nickel scramble and more. The Labor Day Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Monday in downtown Trinidad. Check out TrinidadRoundUp.Homestead.com to see the complete schedule of events.

Four Corners Folk Festival

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The 25th annual Four Corners Folk Festival opens Friday with live performances from Valerie June, Rising Appalachia, Tim O'Brien Band, Carrie Rodriguez, Ron Artis II & The Truth, Way Down Wanderers, Darrell Scott, Bill Miller, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Bowregard, Seth Walker and more. All festival attendees ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival. You can buy your festival tickets online.

Phish

COMMERCE CITY — Phish will headline three nights at Dick's Sporting Goods Park this weekend. All ticket holders must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours prior to when doors open for each show. On-site camping at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park will not be allowed this year.

Let Freedom Swing Golf Tournament

LITTLETON — Colorado Veterans Project (CVP) will present its first “Let Freedom Swing” Golf Tournament at Arrowhead Golf Course in Littleton on Friday. The golf tournament will feature an 18-hole round for serious and recreational golfers alike, with all proceeds directly supporting CVP. One of the largest veteran-related nonprofits in the state, CVP aims to enhance pride and patriotism in all Coloradoans by building a stronger, more supportive community around our veterans. Registration is available now for single, double and foursome participants, which will include a round of golf, a breakfast burrito and coffee, fajita lunch buffet and an awards presentation.

The Wall That Heals

BRIGHTON — The 2021 tour of The Wall That Heals and Mobile Education Center will make its sole Colorado stop this weekend. The Wall will be located at Carmichael Park behind City Hall and will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public. The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. The Wall will be on display from Thursday to Sunday.

Gourmet on Gore

VAIL — The Gourmet on Gore is a food lover's paradise. From Friday to Sunday, the festival will offer open-air tasting with wine, beer, spirits and culinary creations from Vail's top chefs. Most of the Gourmet on Gore events in Vail Village offer free admission although some "Gourmet, Let's Go!" tasting excursions require tickets. Visit GourmetonGore.com to see the full schedule.

Colorado National Speedway

DACONO — Colorado National Speedway will hold a Labor Day Shootout this weekend. Saturday’s evening of short track NASCAR-sanctioned racing will include late model, modified, super stock, figure eight and circle drags followed by a post-race firework show. Tickets are available at the box office or ColoradoSpeedway.com.

Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies begin a seven-game homestand at Coors Field on Thursday. The Rockies and Atlanta Braves will play Thursday through Sunday before the San Francisco Giants come to Denver from Labor Day to next Wednesday. The first 15,000 fans at Saturday's game will get a Rockies puffy vest! Tickets are available at Rockies.com/Tickets.

Rocky Mountain Vibes vs. Ogden Raptors

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs' minor league baseball team, the Rocky Mountain Vibes, ends its 2021 season this weekend with a six-game series against the Ogden Raptors. The Vibes and Raptors begin the series Wednesday and continue through Labor Day on Monday.

Saturday night's game is Sky Fest featuring the biggest fireworks show of the season. Monday's game will have a post-game marshmallow fight with over 20,000 marshmallows. For tickets, head to MiLB.com.

Labor Day Half Marathon, 10K and 5K

PARKER — Celebrate the Labor Day holiday with a nice half marathon, 10K or 5K. There's a distance for everyone at Monday's races at Parker's Salisbury Equestrian Park. Runners of all abilities are welcome. Each participant gets a running shirt, finisher's medal, chip timing and professional race photos. Race registration is available at ColoradoRunnerEvents.com.

FORTitude 10K

FORT COLLINS — The 5th annual FORTitude 10K will take place on Labor Day. The race celebrates the best of Fort Collins and Colorado State University and finishes at Canvas Stadium. The first waves will launch at 8 a.m. with a festival-style finish next to Canvas Stadium with more than a dozen food trucks, drinks and live music. Race registration can be completed online.

Yampa Valley Crane Fest

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 10th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival will be held Thursday to Sunday in Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Craig. The festival features four-days of mostly free events, but some activities including crane-viewing shuttles and those with limited space, require advance registration and small fee. Organizers say the best way to view cranes are the four guided crane-viewing events throughout the festival. This year’s event also will have speakers, workshops, educational displays, story-telling event, aerial arts dancers, walks, coloring contest, children and family activities and more. See the full schedule at ColoradoCranes.org.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

MORRISON — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's own Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Concerts are back at full capacity at the outdoor venue. Four different acts will headline concerts this holiday weekend the famous music venue.

Friday, Sept. 3:

Rezz with Eprom, Kasablanca, Ivy Lab, X&G, A Hundred Drums

Rezz with Eprom, Kasablanca, Ivy Lab, X&G, A Hundred Drums Saturday, Sept. 4:

Said The Sky with Midnight Kids, Cloudnone, sundial

Said The Sky with Midnight Kids, Cloudnone, sundial Sunday, Sept. 5:

Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini

Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini Monday, Sept. 6:

Griz

Telluride Film Festival

TELLURIDE — The annual Telluride Film Festival is this Labor Day weekend. The prestigious event features many films premiering for the first time in North America. From Thursday to Monday, more than 50 programs will be screened in ten venues. The lineup of the 48th Telluride Film Festival will not be revealed until the weekend. Pass holders must present negative COVID-19 test results generated within 72 hours of pass pick-up.



Movies this weekend

"Candyman" conquered the competition at the box office. The film, co-written by Jordan Peele and starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, pulled in more than $22.3 million through a quiet weekend. The sequel is a follow up to the original “Candyman” in 1992.

This week, no one is daring to open their movie against the next Disney and Marvel blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." The next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

Opening this week

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Last weekend's box office

Candyman — $22 million Free Guy — $13.1 million Paw Patrol: The Movie — $6.6 million Jungle Cruise — $5 million Don't Breathe 2 — $2.8 million Respect — $2.2 million The Suicide Squad — $2 million The Protege — $1.6 million The Night House — $1.2 million Old — $0.8 million Reminiscence — $0.8 million

