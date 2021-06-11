9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 5-7

This weekend, Colorado celebrates Día de los Muertos, Fort Collins flips the switch for the holidays and Denver honors our veterans.

COLORADO, USA — Veterans Day will be observed next week and we salute all who have served our country with the annual Veterans Day Festival this weekend in Denver and Colorado Springs.

Early signs of the holiday season are sprouting up across the state with Christmas craft fairs in Denver, Aurora, Longmont, Parker, Castle Rock, Pueblo and more.

Sports fans, rejoice: the Nuggets, Buffaloes, Bears, Orediggers, Grizzlies, Mavericks, Mountaineers and ThunderWolves will compete in-state over the weekend.

From the mountains to the plains, here are some fun events you'll only find in Colorado this November weekend. Don't forget to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Denver Veterans Day Festival

DENVER — The 8th annual Denver Veterans Day Festival will be held in a new location this year, 16th Street Mall, and will feature a "Stationary Parade" format to encourage conversation with veterans and allow spectators to walk freely to enjoy the variety of vendors, military-era vehicles, family-friendly activities and more. Festival admission is free and will also feature an area dedicated for kids.

Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Veterans' Day Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade, which has been a Colorado Springs tradition since 2000, starts at Tejon and Boulder and ends at Tejon and Vermijo in downtown Colorado Springs. The parade's mission is “to honor all veterans and to educate and inspire community awareness while paying tribute to the service and sacrifices all veterans have endured in the pursuit of freedom." This year's parade theme is “The Greatest Generation.”

Opera Colorado's Tosca

DENVER — Opera Colorado presents Tosca at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for four performances only starting Saturday. This lavish production of Puccini's operatic blockbuster is Opera Colorado's first performance at the Ellie Caulkins Opera house since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March 2020.

Tosca is a high-stakes thriller filled with political conflict, betrayal, revenge and love, said Opera Colorado. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased by visiting operacolorado.org/events or by calling 303-468-2030 (press 1). All performances are sung in Italian with English and Spanish subtitles at every seat and English supertitles above the stage.

Denver Arts Week

DENVER — Denver Arts Week is back in full force for its 15th anniversary this week. After being scaled down to mostly virtual events last year, Denver Arts Week begins Friday and continues through Saturday, Nov. 13. The celebration of Denver's arts and culture scene will once again feature more than 330 events around the metro area.

Denver Arts Week will feature the return of the First Friday Art Walks in Denver’s top arts districts and neighborhoods on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Free Night at the Museums on Sunday, Nov. 6.

This year’s participating institutions include Denver Art Musuem, Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, Clyfford Still Museum, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Dinosaur Ridge, Forney Museum of Transportation, Four Mile Historic Park, History Colorado Center, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Molly Brown House Museum, Museo de las Americas and Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.

Denver Film Festival

DENVER — The 44th Annual Denver Film Festival also takes place during Denver Arts Week bringing the best of cinematic storytelling from around the world to the Mile High City through Sunday, Nov. 14. After a successful virtual adaptation in 2020, the largest film festival in the region returns with options for both virtual and in-person events like red carpet premieres, events and screenings at the Sie FilmCenter and satellite locations, interactive goings on, filmmaker conversations and more.

Día de Los Muertos Celebration

THORNTON — The City of Thornton will hold the 5th Annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at McAllister Park Center. The celebration for Day of the Dead, which originated in Mexico, is a free family-friendly event for people to remember and honor their deceased loved ones with food, music, memories and an altar. This weekend's event will take place in a new location with more space for food trucks, live entertainment, an art market and Katrina costume contest.

Día de Los Muertos Celebration

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens will hold its 10th annual Día de los Muertos celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the York Street gardens. Day of the Dead commemorates life after death by honoring ancestors and family members who have passed. There will be live art demos and dancing, a costume contest and more.

Colfax Art Crawl & Día de los Muertos Celebration

LAKEWOOD — Día de los Muertos is the theme of 40 West Arts District's First Friday in November. The district's galleries, studios and creative businesses will be open to the public with multiple exhibits inspired by the celebration including altars and works by local students. Aztec dancers in traditional costume will be on hand, as well as fire artists, food trucks and drinks from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Día de Muertos Celebration

CARBONDALE — Carbondale Arts' annual celebration of Día de los Muertos is Friday at 5 p.m. at 4th and Main. A procession, featuring large-scale catrina puppets and the artistry of Aspen Santa-Fe Ballet Folklorico, begins at the Third Street Center at 5:30 and ends back at 4th and Main with performances by Ballet Folklorico and local fire performers. Mexican hot chocolate and other goodies will be served. All Día de los Muertos festivities are free and open to the public.

The Crucible

GOLDEN — This is the final weekend to see "The Crucible" at Miners Alley Playhouse in Golden. The Crucible, written by legendary playwright Arthur Miller and directed by Len Matheo, runs on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 7. In-Person tickets for The Crucible are available now, online at minersalley.com/crucible or by calling 303-935-3044.

Ballet Ariel's The Toymaker’s Doll Coppelia

DENVER — Ballet Ariel's 23rd season has opened with an original rendition of one of the greatest comic ballets of all time, "The Toymaker’s Doll Coppelia." The first in a season of joy-filled ballets, Ballet Ariel’s Coppelia is the story of a dancing doll, a mischievous girl and a toymaker who has fallen in love with his own creation. Performances are scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Parsons Theatre at Northglenn Recreation Center and Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Schoolhouse Theater in Parker. Tickets can be purchased at BalletAriel.org.

Beethoven Symphony No. 7

DENVER — This weekend the Colorado Symphony will take on Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, one of his most beloved and well-known works. Conductor Valentina Peleggi and violinist Paul Huang will make their Colorado Symphony debuts. The Colorado Symphony is set to perform Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall. For tickets and details, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.

Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins "flips the switch" at the annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Friday. Thousands of brilliant white lights will illuminate the alleyways, sidewalks and treetops of seven blocks of Historic Old Town Fort Collins after Friday's ceremony. The Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony in Old Town Square begins at 5:30 p.m. with the dramatic countdown at 6:30 p.m. sharp. Historic Old Town Fort Collins will remain lit through Valentine's Day.

Colorado Country Gift Show

DENVER — The 18th annual Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show runs Friday to Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center. The show is a holiday shopping extravaganza with 450 displays of original art, crafts, sculptures, ceramics, specialty foods, home décor, clothing, furniture, floral designs, jewelry, antiques, candles, toys and more. Colorado’s top chefs will be sharing holiday cooking tips and techniques in live demonstrations. If you're in need of a nice Christmas card photo, Santa Claus could make an appearance this weekend. Avoid the lines and get your Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show tickets online.

Smoky Hill High School Craft Fair

AURORA — Now in its 37th year, the Smoky Hill High School Craft Fair will have 210 vendors displaying their unique decorations, clothing, jewelry, holiday gifts, soups, dips, bread, art and more. Admission and parking are free at the fair and food will be available from concession vendors. The craft fair runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Urban Holiday Market

DENVER — The outdoor Urban Holiday Market is set for Saturday and Sunday at Skyline Park in downtown Denver. The market will offer one-of-a-kind seasonal items, handcrafted goods, holiday gift ideas, specialty foods and more. Urban Holiday Market admission is free both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holiday Market

GYPSUM — The annual Holiday Market at Gypsum Creek Middle School is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be more than 40 vendors and artisans with special holiday gifts plus photos with Santa, concessions and more.

Englewood Holiday Bazaar

ENGLEWOOD — The Malley Recreation Center hosts the Englewood Holiday Bazaar on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 100 artisans will be helping shoppers with their Christmas lists with unique handmade crafts and fine art. Concessions will be available as attendees enjoy the annual Englewood tradition.

Castle Rock Craft Show Extraordinaire

CASTLE ROCK — Start attacking your Christmas shopping list from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the 29th annual Castle Rock Craft Show Extraordinaire. Over 150 vendors, selling unique and handmade craft items, will be at the Douglas County Events Center at the Fairgrounds. The Craft Show Extraordinaire benefits senior citizens through the Castle Rock Senior Activity Center.

Holiday Bazaar

PUEBLO — The 31st annual Holiday Bazaar is back at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo this weekend. The fairgrounds' Palace of Agriculture will have over 150 vendors selling unique holiday gifts, art, jewelry, outdoor furnishings, seasonal creations, antiques, clothing and more. Admission to the Holiday Bazaar, which runs Saturday and Sunday, is free and parking is free.

Holiday Boutique

DENVER — Salvation Army Metro Denver Women's Auxiliary hosts the 47th annual Holiday Boutique Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quebec Place at Fairmount. Admission is $3 for crafts, food, drink, music and more.

Parker Airfield Outdoor Market

PARKER — The 45 vendors at the Parker Airfield Outdoor Market can help with your holiday shopping list. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 115 Corsair Circle. There will also be food trucks, kettle corn and lemonade.

HGB Fiber Art Show & Sale

LONGMONT — The Handweavers Guild of Boulder will hold its 50th annual fiber Show & Sale this weekend at Boulder County Fairgrounds. The juried showcase exhibit with more than 100 Guild members will have clothing and demonstrations in weaving, knitting, crochet, basketry, embroidery, quilting, hand spinning, dyeing and more. Admission and parking are free Thursday through Sunday.

Fall Pottery Sale

ENGLEWOOD — The Colorado Potters Guild is back with its Fall 2021 Pottery Sale scheduled over three days from Thursday through Saturday. At the show, attendees will find a variety of unique pottery, sculpture and jewelry made by the Guild's talented members. Admission is free and masks are required upon entry at First Plymouth Congregational Church at 3501 South Colorado Boulevard in Englewood.

Fill the Mayflower

AURORA — Homefront Heroes and Project Angel Heart at Buckley AFB are teaming to help raise food and funds for young enlisted and their families attached to Buckley Space Force Base. These military members don’t make much and their young families struggle with daily needs because the non-military spouse cannot work outside the home.

The organizations will be gathering non-perishable food items in a Mayflower truck outside Safeway at 1200 South Buckley Road in Aurora from Friday, Nov. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Con

DENVER — The annual Rocky Mountain Con takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton just off I-70 and Havana. The comic, gaming, anime, toy and sci-fi convention features guests, vendors, gaming, cosplay contest and more. Single-day and weekend pass Rocky Mountain Con tickets are available at RockyMountainCon.com.

Greeley Fall Home Expo

GREELEY — The Greeley Fall Home Expo opens Friday with free admission and free parking. The show promises local and national vendors in the home, garden, patio and outdoor industry with advice and demonstrations in home improvement, design, décor, automation and more. The three-day Greeley Fall Home Expo takes place at the Island Grove Event Center.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

LOVELAND — From ancient healing traditions to new age technology in the holistic and metaphysical field, the Body Mind Spirit Celebration features professional readers, healers and exhibitors. This weekend's expo will be held at The Ranch Events Complex's North Hall. Admission tickets are $7 at the door. To see a lineup of speakers, visit BMSE.net.

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets

DENVER — Mile High Basketball returns to downtown Denver this Saturday afternoon. The Denver Nuggets welcome Western Conference rival Houston Rockets to Ball Arena at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Nuggets will be debuting their new City Edition Night uniforms. Tickets to the game are sold at Ticketmaster.com.

No. 1 St. Cloud State vs. Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College Tiger men's ice hockey team faces off against No. 1-ranked St. Cloud State in Colorado Springs this November weekend. The Tigers and Huskies play Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the brand-new Ed Robson Arena.

Oregon State vs. Colorado

BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes have a must-win game on Saturday against the Oregon State Beavers. The Buffs (2-6) need to win in order to keep their postseason bowl hopes alive. The Beavers (5-3) and Buffs kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder. Get your tickets today at CUBuffs.com.

Montana vs. Northern Colorado

Saturday, Nov. 6 at 12 p.m.

Nottingham Field, Greeley

Tickets at UNCBears.com

Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

War Memorial Stadium, Laramie

Tickets at GoWyo.com

Colorado School of Mines vs. CSU Pueblo

Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo

Tickets at GoThunderWolves.com

Fort Lewis vs. Adams State

Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

Rex Stadium, Alamosa

Tickets at ASUGrizzlies.com

Lincoln University vs. Western Colorado

Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

Mountaineer Bowl, Gunnison

Tickets at GoMountaineers.com

Colorado Mesa vs. Black Hills State

Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

Stocker Stadium, Grand Junction

Tickets at CMUMavericks.com

Rim Rock Run

FRUITA — One of the most scenic races in the world returns to Fruita on Saturday. The Rim Rock Run meanders through the towering monoliths, vast plateaus and canyon panoramas of Colorado National Monument before finishing at the Fruita Community Center with a celebration that includes live entertainment, local food and beer garden. The Rim Rock Run offers a marathon and half marathon. Race registration can be completed at RimRockMarathon.com.

Fall Fest 5K

DENVER — The annual Fall Fest 5K is an in-person or virtual walk/race in memory of Luke Wyatt Morin. Luke was just months away from kindergarten when he lost his battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare and highly-aggressive pediatric brain tumor. All proceeds from Sunday's race will go to Children’s Hospital Colorado, which is dedicated to advancing treatments and cures for DIPG. Fall Fest 5K starts at 9 a.m. Sunday at Stapleton's Central Park with on-site registration opening at 7:30 a.m. Donation and registration information is available online.

Deadmau5 at Red Rocks

MORRISON — Deadmau5 is returning to Colorado to play at the state's most famous music venue. The Canadian DJ will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 5. Tickets are sold through AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Movies this weekend

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

