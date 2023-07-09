9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 15-17

Pirate, sugar beet, biscuit, wine, beer, blues, car and art festivals, Oktoberfests, college football and more things to do this weekend.

COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days.

Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.

This September weekend sees festivals in Littleton, Northglenn, Sterling, Vail, Pagosa Springs, Kittredge, Telluride, Denver and more. There are Oktoberfests on the schedule as well as five college football games, including the returning Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Remember to share your weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app.

Colorado State vs. Colorado

BOULDER — The Rocky Mountain Showdown is back for the first time since 2019. The Colorado Buffaloes are the biggest story in all of American sports. Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and the No. 18 Buffs host the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field in Boulder at 8 p.m. Saturday. ESPN's pregame show "College GameDay" is in Boulder for the first time since 1996. The national FOX pregame show "Big Noon Kickoff" is also back at CU Saturday morning.

Washington Commanders vs. Denver Broncos

DENVER — The Denver Broncos look to rebound after a tough loss to start the season. New head coach Sean Payton, quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos host the Washington Commanders at 2:25 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Tickets are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

Friday Night SmackDown

DENVER — WWE is bringing the nationally televised "Friday Night SmackDown" to Ball Arena in Denver for the first time ever this Friday. "SmackDown" was recorded, but did not air live, on Tuesdays in previous years it has appeared in Denver. WWE announced that John Cena will appear at the Denver show. Other WWE Superstars scheduled to appear in Colorado include Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Bianca Belair, Solo Sikoa, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory and more. Tickets for the Denver pro wrestling event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com starting at $20. For more information, visit WWE.com/events.

Northglenn Pirate Festival

NORTHGLENN — The Northglenn Pirate Festival is back this Septembarrr weekend. The festival begins with Pirate Night on Friday at 5 p.m. with live music, sword fighting, dinner and drinks. The main Pirate Festival on Saturday is for kids, families and individuals with crafts, activities, bounce houses, pirate demonstrations, character appearances and historical information. See the festival schedule at ThePirateFest.com.

Summerset Festival

LITTLETON — The sun may be setting on summer, but there's still time to experience a fun, outdoor community festival. The 38th annual Summerset Festival takes place Saturday at Littleton's Clement Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be craft and vendor booths, kids activities, live entertainment and beer garden with 12 local breweries.

Kittredge Canyonfest

KITTREDGE — The annual Kittredge Canyonfest will be held Saturday. The day offers games, duck races, dunk tank, art gallery, food, drinks, entertainment and vendors. The festival will be held at Kittredge Community Park, adjacent to Highway 74, on the west end of the town of Kittredge.

Sugar Beet Days

STERLING — The annual Sugar Beet Days will be held on the Sterling Courthouse Square on Saturday and Sunday. The event features live entertainment and food, arts and craft vendors from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming. Wild Nights band performs Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Miners Day

FREDERICK — Miners Day returns Saturday to celebrate Frederick's mining heritage. The annual event offers fun and entertainment including a parade, burro race, vendors, food trucks, activities, contests and live entertainment. Per tradition, Miners Day will conclude with an evening concert and fireworks display.

Florence Pioneer Days

FLORENCE — The 95th annual Florence Pioneer Days celebration begins with the Florence Pioneer Day Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. Pioneer Park will have food, drinks, games, goodies, traders and music. Tractor pulls are planned Saturday and Sunday.





Erie Biscuit Day

ERIE — The Erie Historical Society holds its 21st annual Erie Biscuit Day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on Briggs Street in downtown Erie. The event features biscuits and gravy, homemade stew, live music, craft booths, historic photos and more. Attendees will receive two biscuits, two sausages, sausage gravy and a choice of coffee, milk or juice.

Loveland Chocolate Festival

LOVELAND — The Loveland Chocolate Festival features six hours of chocolate sampling, shopping and entertainment. There will be chocolate and beer pairing and samples, samples, samples. The festival, which kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, is your source for chocolate fountains, chocolate truffles, chocolate fudge, chocolate martinis, chocolate cupcake, chocolate brownies and more. Grab your tickets at COChocolateFests.com.

Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show

DENVER — The Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show at the National Western Center is the largest single mineral, fossil, gem and jewelry show in the country with 12 miles of tables and 600,000 square feet of selling space. More than 500 dealers will be selling mineral specimens, fossils, dinosaurs, gems, gemstones, lapidary, cabochons, artisan and antique jewelry, beads, crystals, meteorites, metaphysical, gold, silver, turquoise, Native American items, art, miner’s rough, tools and supplies. The event and parking are free. This show will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday.

Beetlejuice

DENVER — He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Denver. Based on Tim Burton’s film, the new musical "Beetlejuice" tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. "Beetlejuice" plays the Buell Theatre in Denver through Sunday. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

A Little Night Music

DENVER — "A Little Night Music" has inspired decades of theatre-lovers with its music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The winner of seven Tony Awards for its original 1973 production, the musical, well known for its iconic number "Send in the Clowns," traces the plotting and foibles of three affluent couples in circa-1900 Sweden. "A Little Night Music" plays the Wolf Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex through Sunday, Oct. 8. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Eric Clapton

DENVER — Eric Clapton will return to the Centennial State this weekend. The guitar icon will perform at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with support from Jimmie Vaughan. Clapton’s band includes Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. Ticketmaster.com is the source for tickets.

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are teaming for a concert tour of amphitheaters this summer. The "Freaks on Parade" tour includes a Colorado stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday with support from Ministry and Filter. Tickets are sold at AXS.com.

Castle Rock Oktoberfest

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock Oktoberfest runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Castle Rock. In addition to beer, wine, spirits, seltzer and food, there will be traditional German dances, stein-hoisting competitions, a bounce house, face painters, balloon artists, climbing wall, velcro wall, obstacle course and more.

Vail Oktoberfest

VAIL — With a gorgeous mountain backdrop and "European flair," the Vail Oktoberfest has been named one of the ten greatest Oktoberfest celebrations in the United States. The festival, which runs Friday to Sunday in Vail Village, will have Bavarian fare including brats, schnitzel sandwiches and pretzels. On the schedule this weekend are stein-lifting competitions, adult keg-bowling contests, bratwurst-eating contests, Bavarian costume contest and live music. Vail Oktoberfest is free and open to the public at Vail Village.

Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

TELLURIDE — The 29th annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival is a celebration of blues, funk, jam bands, indie, rock, gospel and soul music. This weekend's music lineup includes Bonnie Raitt, The Roots, The Revivalists, The Word, Adia Victoria, Jackie Venson and more. There will be food and craft vendors, kids activities, late-night club shows and craft beer. The festival runs Friday to Sunday. Tickets are sold at TellurideBlues.com.

Colorado Mountain Winefest

PALISADE — The annual Colorado Mountain Winefest returns to Palisade this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverbend Park. This festival features winery tours, wine field tours, wine dinners, wine pairings, educational seminars and wine and chocolate tastings.

Colorfest

PAGOSA SPRINGS — Pagosa Springs' Colorfest begins Friday night with the Pagosa Wine and Food Festival. A mass balloon ascension is set for Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. with over 40 balloons lifting off over the Pagosa Lakes area. The 5K Color Run & Walk on Saturday will be a color-filled adventure for runners starting at 8 a.m. As the sun sets Saturday, the annual balloon glow will accompany the Bands & Brews Festival in Town Park.





Estes Park Arts & Crafts Festival

ESTES PARK — The 48th annual Arts & Crafts Festival is back this weekend at Estes Park’s Bond Park. With about 100 tents around the park, this year's festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Handmade in Colorado Expo

DENVER — The 16th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo runs Saturday and Sunday at Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station in downtown Denver. The free event features independent designers producing original handcrafted goods from a wide array of media including metals, paper, glass, fibers, food, fabricated objects, clay, paint, wax, gems and more.

Art on the Green

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Art on the Green runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Curtis Center for the Arts. This free all-Colorado art fair features dozens of artist booths, food trucks and live music.

Saguache Fall Festival & Quilt Show

SAGUACHE — The 30th annual Fall Festival & Quilt Show arrives Saturday in downtown Saguache. The festival begins at 10 a.m. with arts and craft vendors including the Saguache Sagebrush Quilters. There also will be a silent auction and live music.

New American Arts Festival

AURORA — The New American Arts Festival is an 15-day event that celebrates Diversity and Inclusivity in the performing arts. The free festival has more than 50 performances of theatre, dance, storytelling, magic, music and spoken word at various venues.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

DENVER — Held annually in towns across the country, the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Denver's City Park will be home to a walk this Saturday. On-site registration will begin at 7 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk immediately following. You can also register online at Act.Alz.org.

A Walk to End Alzheimer's is also planned Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Pueblo Riverwalk at 10 a.m.

Fritzler Farm Park

LaSALLE — Fall begins early this weekend at Colorado's original and premier corn maze. Fritzler Farm Park opens for the 2023 season beginning Sunday with more than 15 attractions plus its famous corn maze. There will be pedal go-carts, pumpkin patch, human foosball, tetherball, ball zone, slide mountain, face painting, yard games, beer garden and more. Fritzler Farm Park opens for the season Sunday and will remain open through Sunday, Oct. 29. The farm's haunted attractions and "Scream Acres" open Saturday, Sept. 23, at dusk. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms

LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre corn maze corn maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. There will also be barrel train rides, escape rooms, food vendors and more. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms opens Friday and will be open at various times through Sunday, Oct. 29. Tickets can be found at BotanicGardens.org.

13th Floor Haunted House

DENVER — 13th Floor Haunted House opens for the season on Friday. Celebrating 16 years of scares in the Mile High, this season brings terrifying twists and turns, new characters and new add-on attractions that are sure to thrill. Enter if you date — at 3400 East 52nd Avenue. You can purchase tickets at 13thFloorHauntedHouse.com.

Cruisin' the Canyon Fall Color Truck, Motorcycle & Car Show

CREEDE — If you're looking to catch some fall colors this weekend, consider the drive along the Upper Rio Grande towards Creede. The drive of red, gold and yellow landscapes leads to the Cruisin' the Canyon Fall Color Truck, Motorcycle & Car Show. Downtown Creede will have dozens of vintage vehicles. Saturday's car show opens at 9 a.m. with an awards show at 3 p.m.

Fall Harvest Car Show

FORT MORGAN — The annual Fall Harvest Car Show kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. in downtown Fort Morgan. The show then continues Saturday and Sunday with music, door prizes, food vendors, shopping and cool cars. See the schedule at FallHarvestCarShow.org.

Colorado English Motoring Conclave

ARVADA — The Colorado English Motoring Conclave is the premier All-British car meet west of the Mississippi. A Ride the Rockies tour will be held Saturday while the Conclave Car Show is set for Sunday at Arvada's Oak Park at 64th Place and Oak Street. There will be a gathering of more than 500 English vehicles including cars, motorcycles and 4WD.

While the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams headline this week's slate of Centennial State college football, there are four other top games scheduled Friday and Saturday.

Utah State vs. Air Force

Friday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m.

Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs

Tickets at GoAirForceFalcons.com

Western Colorado vs. CSU Pueblo

Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m.

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo

Tickets at GoThunderWolves.com

Adams State vs. Colorado School of Mines

Saturday, Sept. 16, at 12 p.m.

Alumni Field at Marv Kay Stadium, Golden

Tickets at MinesAthletics.com

New Mexico Highlands vs. Fort Lewis

Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m.

Ray Dennison Memorial Field, Durango

Tickets at GoSkyHawks.com

Aspen Ruggerfest

ASPEN — The 55th Aspen Ruggerfest runs Thursday to Sunday. The four-day rugby tournament hosts between 30 and 40 teams at Aspen's Wagner Park. There is no charge to watch the action as fans come from afar to watch and enjoy Aspen's stores, hotels, restaurants and bars at the end of each day. To learn more about the tournament and to view the event schedule, check out Aspen-Ruggerfest.com.

Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent

MANITOU SPRINGS —The toughest runners from around the world will be in Colorado this weekend for the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon races. Saturday's Ascent starts in Manitou Springs and climbs over 7,815 feet to the top of America's Mountain, Pikes Peak. Sunday's Marathon is a round-trip to the top of Pikes Peak and back covering 26.219 miles. The tough terrain, altitude and elevation gain make these races the true benchmark for running excellence.

Run the Rockies Road 10k and Half Marathon

FRISCO — The 47th annual Run the Rockies Road 10k and Half Marathon will be held Saturday. The 10K and Half Marathon starts at Copper Mountain, continues through the Ten Mile Canyon on the Summit County Recreational Path and ends on Frisco’s Main Street. To volunteer or for more race information, please visit TownOfFrisco.com.

Equinox Marathon, Half Marathon, 5 Mile

LARIMER COUNTY — Runners have been working all summer for races like Sunday's Equinox Marathon, Half Marathon and 5 Mile. The half marathon will again start at Mishawaka Amphitheater. All races will finish at the bottom of the canyon, about one-half mile west of Ted’s Place and Highway 287. Registration for the 9th running of the Fall Equinox Marathon, Half Marathon and 5 Mile can be completed online.

Superhero Run

GREELEY — The 11th annual Superhero Run is Saturday with a 10K, 5K, 1-mile run and kids fun run. Caped crusaders, serious runners and families can all take part at the event at Greeley's Family FunPlex. Superhero Run information and registration can be found at RunSignUp.com.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

DENVER — There are two weekend homestands left for the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. This weekend the Rockies host the San Francisco Giants in a four-game homestand from Thursday through Sunday. The Rockies end one of the worst seasons in franchise history on Oct. 1.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and although summer is flying by, but there's still time to catch a show at one of the world's best venues.

Concerts at Red Rocks are scheduled through Friday, Nov. 12, when Of the Trees with Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH, and The Librarian close out the 2023 season.

Movies this weekend

The horror film "The Nun II" topped last weekend's box office over "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3."

And there are many more scary movies on the calendar through the fall including “A Haunting in Venice,” which opens this week, “Saw X” on Sept. 29 and “The Exorcist: Believer” on Oct. 6.

New movies this weekend

A Haunting in Venice

Dumb Money

Last weekend's box office

“The Nun II,” $32.6 million. “The Equalizer 3,” $12.1 million. “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” $10 million. “Jawan,” $6.2 million. “Barbie,” $5.9 million. “Blue Beetle,” $3.8 million. “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,” $3.4 million. “Oppenheimer,” $3 million. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” $2.6 million.

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

