Tell your story to 9NEWS with 9Listens Presents: Your Turn

A pilot program from 9NEWS hopes to share the stories hidden in plain sight.

DENVER — For two days only, 9NEWS is testing a new way to gather stories within the community. On Wednesday and Thursday, 9Listens presents: Your Turn.

9NEWS reporter Jeremy Jojola and Victoria Valenzuela, executive producer of race and culture, will be out in the community in a special, mobile studio Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

The studio, a retro VW bus, will be hooked up with cameras. We're taking our standard interview process and giving the added benefit of a low-pressure setting. All you do is hop in the studio and take your turn to tell your story in 5 easy questions:

What is my story? What do I want people to understand about my story? Why am I sharing my story? After sharing my story here, what would I like to see happen? Anything else I’d like to add?

Keep a look out for the mobile studio to participate in our pilot program and share your story in a secure setting, in your own words, in your own time.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Brighton

Historical City Hall Building

22 S 4th Ave.

Brighton, CO 80601

Thursday, Dec. 8 - Denver

Union Station (directly across the street)

1701 Wynkoop St.

Denver, CO 80202

