DENVER — The 4th annual Womxn’s March Denver is set to take place Saturday in downtown Denver.

In addition to the march, and in lieu of a rally, the 2020 event will be followed by an IMPACT EXPO taking place inside the McNichols Civic Center Building located next to Civic Center Park.

Events are scheduled at the park from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Here's everything else you need to know for Saturday's march and expo:

Womxn’s March schedule and route

9:30 a.m.: Pre-march entertainment

Dancers, drummers and a cappella vocal groups will kick off festivities at Civic Center Park. For a full list of participating artists, head to this link.

10 a.m.: March starts

Like previous years, the march begins on Bannock Street (between Colfax and 14th Avenues) and proceeds south to 13th Street.

After that, marchers go left onto Lincoln and then right onto East 14th Avenue, left onto Grant Street and then a final left onto East Colfax Avenue before returning to Civic Center Park.

The walk is a full mile. Expect road closures around Civic Center Park if you're driving through around the time of the march.

There will also be four donation collection stations for feminine hygiene products to benefit local non profits and detention center residents who are economically challenged.

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Impact expo

The expo will include two art exhibitions, two sessions of Womxn Building Resilience participatory art workshops, and table exhibits offered to nearly 60 Denver-area non-profit and grassroots organizations.

Workshops require advance registration and include “Womxn Building Resilience” and a live podcast of “Dear White Womxn” for $10 each.

You can find a full list of scheduled events at this link

Getting there

Organizers encourage public transportation for getting to the March. Visit the Regional Transportation District's (RTD) website to find a station near you.

Lyft is offering 20% off one ride to or from Civic Center Park with the code WOMXNSMARCH20.

If you prefer to drive, the Cultural Center Complex Garage is two blocks from Civic Center Park and houses about 800 parking spots.

Other things to know

The Womxn's March Denver has event safety tips and suggested items to bring listed on its website.

More than 20 other Sister Marches are happening in other cities throughout Colorado on Saturday. For a full list, head to this link.

While there will be no rally associated with the march, one is planned for later in 2020 to encourage voter participation.

Last year, the Womxn's March Denver replaced the "e" with an "x" in the name, because they want to be inclusive of trans, non-binary and genderqueer persons who participate.

