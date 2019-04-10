DENVER — Three young men who started their own businesses said they realized there wasn't a lot of guidance or support for young entrepreneurs. Especially entrepreneurs of color.

So Samuel Elfay, Shandon Toliver and Hezekiah Hall came up with a solution: A network that would provide that support and guidance to community businesses in the form of vendor-sponsored events.

Black Minds Mingle is this Saturday. It starts at 2:30 p.m. and goes until 8:30 at North East Early College in Denver.

There is a $5 cover if you register online and a $10 cover at the door. Proceeds support the Montbello Boys and Girls Club.

Watch the video above for each of the men's inspiring stories.

