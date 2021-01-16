Denver Botanic Gardens going virtual with celebration of 'rare and extra beautiful orchids'

DENVER — Erin Bird recently found herself flipping through some floriography.
>> The video above is about the Denver Botanic Gardens - Jan. 12, 2021
“Which is the language of flowers. A lot of flowers have symbolic meanings and emotions associated with them,” said the Denver Botanic Gardens spokeswoman. “The orchid is a symbol of love and strength. I think that is really appropriate right now.”
And so the annual orchid showcase at Denver’s horticultural oasis must go on.
In-person events have been canceled due to COVID-19. But starting this weekend, the museum has launched a virtual program dedicated to the bright, beloved flowers. It’ll last all week through Friday.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
RELATED: 'We’re putting in joy and happiness:' Community garden brings peace to Wash Park neighborhood
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS