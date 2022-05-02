See what Ciara wore on the Met Gala red carpet

Ciara said she channeled her "modern woman" with her stunning metallic, animal-print gown for the 2022 Met Gala's theme that played off the "Gilded Age."

NEW YORK — Ciara -- R&B singer, songwriter and wife to Denver's newest franchise quarterback -- slayed her red-carpet look at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City, telling event hosts that she channeled her "modern woman of the Gilded Age" with her gown.

Ciara's look comes courtesy of designer Michael Kors – a metallic, zebra-print gown that she paired with silver foil flares in her hair, along with metallic-painted nails.

The R&B superstar Ciara is also known as Denver's "first lady of football," a tribute to her marriage to Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who didn't attend the headliner event this year.

On the morning of the event, the celebrated singer shared a TikTok video on her Twitter account that had her dancing with excitement on a New York City street.

The Met’s Costume Institute website describes this year's gala theme as "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," or “Gilded Glamour.” The gala is part of the institute's exhibition that opened on Sept. 18.

In 2021, Ciara also attended the gala, sans Russell, but paid homage to her husband's football career in a sparkling dress that played on the green and silver colors of his previous football gig with the Seattle Seahawks.

The number "3" was Russell's jersey number while with the Seahawks. She topped off her killer look with a football-shaped clutch.



Get a good look at all of Ciara's Met Gala rocking, red-carpet costumes over the years:

Apart from being a world-renowned artist, Ciara is a mom to 7 and 1-year-old sons, Future and Win, and a 5-year-old daughter, Sienna.

The Met Gala is a fundraiser. In 2021, the evening earned more than $16.4 million for the Met’s Costume Institute. The head-turning fashion event launches the annual spring fashion exhibit that brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the New York museum.

The gala started in 1948 as a society midnight supper, and it wasn’t even at the Met.

Fast forward 70-plus years, and the Met Gala is something totally different, one of the most photographed events in the world for its head-spinning red carpet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.