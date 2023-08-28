Debbie Ortega named 2023 Bernie Valdez Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

CLLARO will honor leaders for their contributions to Colorado's Latino community on Sept. 21.

DENVER, Colorado — For the 28th year, the nonprofit group CLLARO will highlight remarkable Latino Coloradans for their work within the community.

On Sept. 21, the Bernie Valdez awards will honor those who demonstrate leadership and commitment to the mission of CLLARO (Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy and Research Organization): empowering Latinos through leadership development, advocacy, public policy and research.

Denver Councilwoman At-Large Debbie Ortega is a decades-long political leader and community activist and is this year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

Amongst her achievements, Ortega co-sponsored Denver's first equal protection ordinance and led the fight in the cleanup of environmental waste in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods. Ortega, who serves on multiple community advocacy boards, said she has no plans to slow down. She said she also looks forward to taking more time with her grandchildren.

Tickets to the Bernie Valdez Awards breakfast are on sale until Monday, Sept. 4. You can read more about the event and purchase tickets at this link.

