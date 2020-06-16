A modified version of the Colorado State Fair will happen despite COVID-19

There will be limited food and vendor booths, as well as some carnival rides.

PUEBLO, Colo. — While dozens of other large events in the state have been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado State Fair will go on, albeit with some modifications.

That’s according to a Tuesday news release from the Colorado State Fair, which said its governing body voted to allow some of the summer tradition’s events to continue as scheduled from Aug. 28 – Sept. 7.

This includes “limited food and vendor booths” and a “limited carnival presence,” the release says. Other activities being considered during the reimagined 2020 event include the junior livestock show and sale, FFA heifer wrangle, catch-a-calf, the 4-H horse show, 4-H dog show, 4-H rocketry and 4-H static exhibits.

Competitive events will be virtual, the release says.

Last year, the fair said more than 466,000 people attended the 11-day event.

This year, the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo have been operating as a COVID-19 testing site since April 22.

The announcement that the fair will go on comes one day after Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) announced the state is drafting guidance to allow for outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people as long as there’s proper spacing and sanitization in place. He has also recommended that people wear face masks whenever they’re around others to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has been starting to increase in some states surrounding Colorado.

Many of the specifics for how the state fair will reopen have not yet been finalized. Gate admission to the modified version of the state fair will be free.

Read the answers to frequently asked questions about the reimagined state fair here.