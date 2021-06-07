Denver Days returning this summer

Applications are open for the nine-day event in July and August, which includes parades, block parties, social events and community service projects.

DENVER — Applications have opened for the annual Denver Days celebration that runs July 31 through Aug. 8, the City of Denver announced on Monday.

Mayor Michael Hancock developed Denver Days in 2013 to promote celebrations and interactions within neighborhoods and to encourage community service projects. Last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city hosted socially distanced parades in each of the 11 City Council districts. Hancock said after a year of social distancing, a return to a bigger celebration is more important than ever.

“Providing our residents that opportunity to help re-build community spirit following a period of not being able to gather together is another step in our recovery, and I encourage everyone to get out and celebrate their neighborhood, community and city," Hancock said in a news release.

Any Denver resident who wants to host a Denver Days event can go to denvergov.org/denverdays for information and permit processing.

Events can include neighborhood block parties, social events and community service projects. This year's Denver Days will again include community-hosted parades in the city's 11 City Council districts.

Click here for a full listing of Denver Days events or email denverdays@denvergov.org.

