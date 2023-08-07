Fans without tickets discouraged from gathering outside stadium for Taylor Swift shows

Fans without tickets are being asked not to gather in the parking lot or outside the stadium.

DENVER — Thousands of people are expected to head to Empower Field at Mile High this weekend to see Taylor Swift, but fans who don't have tickets are asked to stay away.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to the Mile High City this Friday and Saturday and Swifties all over the city are excited, however, a lot of those fans were not able to get tickets.

After the fan group overwhelmed Ticketmaster back in November 2022, fans around the country have found other ways to enjoy the concert, like watching a live stream or camping outside the stadium during the show.

Hundreds of thousands of people have gathered outside stadiums across the country just to listen to the show. Once this trend started, stadiums across the country were quick to stop this. Now as Swift heads to Denver, Empower Field at Mile High is doing the same.

The stadium posted to its website the following: "Fans without tickets to the concert are strongly discouraged from gathering in the parking lots and outside the stadium this weekend. The stadium and surrounding areas will be at maximum capacity."

Empower Filed also said on the website that parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m. and tailgating is allowed, but only for ticketed fans with parking passes.

Swift brings the Eras Tour to Denver on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15. MUNA and Gracie Abram are the opening acts.