Rubber ducks race down a lazy river in Estes Park for charity

The race started at 1 p.m. and was livestreamed due to COVID-19. People could adopt a duck on their website to benefit a charity or organization.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The Estes Park Rotary Club was celebrating its 33rd annual rubber duck race on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. This year they were honoring all first-responders.

People can adopt a duck for $22, and $19 of that will go to a charity or organization of their choice, according to the Rotary Club's website. Last year the race raised over $93,000.

Additionally, the race has gotten financial support from sponsors and local merchants to help offer prizes to race winners.

The cutoff time to adopt a rubber duck is 1 p.m. The pre-flight show started at noon. Enter to win prizes, one of two cation packages to Glacier or Yellowstone National Park or one of three cash prizes, $5,000, $2,500, or $1,000.

9NEWS will live stream the duck race in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Since its inception in 1989, the duck race has returned more than $2.4 million to local charities and groups, according to the website.

Featuring little yellow rubber ducks racing down the river, the charity event supports 60 to 70 local Estes Valley charities and groups in the race.

The race typically sells merchandise, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no merchandise will be sold on race day this year.

