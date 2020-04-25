Greeley Stampede postponed until 2021

People who purchased tickets can either get a refund or a credit for next year's stampede.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Stampede announced this year's festival has been postponed due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's stampede was scheduled to run from June 24 through July 5.

The annual event has been a Colorado tradition since 1922 focused on celebrating and preserving Colorado's Western heritage through rodeo, concerts, a carnival, vendor fair, food and more. The first festival drew more than 2,500 people.

Now, the stampede draws more than 250,000 people from the U.S. and internationally during its two-week run.

"As difficult as it is to make the decision to postpone the event, it is with the best intentions as we seek to protect the health and safety of our guests, volunteers and staff," said Greeley Stampede Marketing Director Kevin McFarling in a news release.

This year's stampede concert series was going to feature performances by Chris Young, Locash & Phil Vassar, 3 Doors Down, Chris Pardi and Brett Young.

Organizers announced next year's stampede will take place June 23 to July 4.

For people who had already bought tickets, the Greeley Stampede is offering either a refund or credit to next year's event.

Organizers said they will contact ticket holders on the refund process when available.

Anyone with questions is asked to email info@greeleystampede.org