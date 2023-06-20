Greeley Stampede announces parade grand marshals

The 2023 Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade steps off at 9 a.m. on July 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREELEY, Colo. — The 101st annual Greeley Stampede opens Thursday and continues through Tuesday, July 4, at the Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

The Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade will again be part of the festivities, stepping off at 9 a.m. sharp on Tuesday, July 4.

The Independence Day Parade features more than 120 floats, marching bands and equestrians from around Colorado and surrounding states.

The parade starts on the University of Northern Colorado campus at 10th Avenue and 19th Street and runs along 10th Avenue to 5th Street just past Lincoln Park.

The Greeley Stampede has announced Warren and Julie Yoder will serve as the 2023 Grand Marshals.

Stampede officials said the Yoders were chosen based on their commitment to the northern Colorado community and Stampede participation. After Lee Yoder was selected as the 2005 Grand Marshal, the Stampede said the Yoders' commitment runs in the family with two generations earning Grand Marshal honors.

“It is an honor to be named Grand Marshals,” Warren Yoder said. “This event and our community means so much to us that we are thrilled to be added to the long list of amazing past Grand Marshals.”

The Grand Marshals will be recognized during the daily parades, PRCA ProRodeos, and the Independence Day Parade.

“We have so many fond memories of the Greeley Stampede,” Warren added. “The Stampede is something that we, and the community, always look forward to in the summer. One of my favorite memories that really stands out is seeing Johnny Cash at the Greeley Stampede.”

The Yoders have served on many boards in the community including the Chamber of Commerce, Greeley Transitional House, Habitat for Humanity and more.

“This community has supported us so faithfully, that we believe giving back is the right thing to do,” said Julie Yoder. “There are so many organizations in our community doing amazing things that we feel blessed to work with them.”

Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Greeley Stampede

Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade 1/34

2/34

3/34

4/34

5/34

6/34

7/34

8/34

9/34

10/34

11/34

12/34

13/34

14/34

15/34

16/34

17/34

18/34

19/34

20/34

21/34

22/34

23/34

24/34

25/34

26/34

27/34

28/34

29/34

30/34

31/34

32/34

33/34

34/34 1 / 34

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.