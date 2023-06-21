101 years ago, the Greeley Stampede was a rodeo to honor potato farmers

Now in its 101st year, the Greeley Stampede began as the Greeley Spud Rodeo in 1922.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Stampede has been an annual Colorado community celebration since 1922.

However, it hasn't always been the days-long festival with concerts, rodeos, and a carnival that attracts more than 250,000 people to northern Colorado. The Stampede's roots are much more humble.

In 1922, the Greeley Spud Rodeo was organized to honor local potato farmers.

The event included bronc riding, fancy roping, a pie eating contest, a horse race, motorcycle and bicycle races and a two-mile Model-T Ford race. About 2,500 people attended.

Eventually, the Spud Rodeo became the "Go West with Greeley" Rodeo, a name change that was meant to bring more national attention to the event.

By 1972, the event began looking a lot more like it does today.

Called the Greeley Independence Stampede, it had pro and kids rodeos, concerts, an Independence Day parade, a demolition derby, a carnival and a Western art show.

The 101st annual Greeley Stampede runs Thursday through July 4 at the Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley.

For tickets and a complete event schedule, visit GreeleyStampede.org.

Editors Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Greeley Stampede.

