Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade to air on 9NEWS

The 2023 Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade steps off at 9 a.m. on July 4.

GREELEY, Colo. — One of the biggest Independence Day parades in Colorado returns Tuesday morning on the streets of Greeley.

The 2023 Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade will step off Tuesday at 9 a.m. sharp.

The 4th of July parade will have more than 120 floats, marching bands and equestrians from around Colorado and surrounding states.

The parade starts on the University of Northern Colorado campus at 10th Avenue and 19th Street and runs along 10th Avenue to 5th Street just past Lincoln Park.

The parade will air on KTVD Channel 20, 9NEWS.com, the 9NEWS YouTube channel, and 9NEWS streaming app at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Greeley Stampede has announced Warren and Julie Yoder will serve as the 2023 Grand Marshals.

Stampede officials said the Yoders were chosen based on their commitment to the northern Colorado community and Stampede participation. After Lee Yoder was selected as the 2005 Grand Marshal, the Stampede said the Yoders' commitment runs in the family with two generations earning Grand Marshal honors.

“It is an honor to be named Grand Marshals,” Warren Yoder said. “This event and our community means so much to us that we are thrilled to be added to the long list of amazing past Grand Marshals.”

The Greeley Stampede is a 13-day festival and celebration of Colorado's Western heritage through rodeo, concerts, a carnival, art show, food and more.

The 101st annual Greeley Stampede runs through July 4 at the Island Grove Regional Park.

The Stampede will also be putting on a 4th of July fireworks show. The fireworks will be launched over Island Grove Park starting around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Grand Marshals, Warren and Julie Yoder, will be recognized during the daily parades and PRCA ProRodeos, in addition to the Independence Day Parade.

“We have so many fond memories of the Greeley Stampede,” Warren added. “The Stampede is something that we, and the community, always look forward to in the summer. One of my favorite memories that really stands out is seeing Johnny Cash at the Greeley Stampede.”

The Yoders have served on many boards in the community including the Chamber of Commerce, Greeley Transitional House, Habitat for Humanity and more.

“This community has supported us so faithfully, that we believe giving back is the right thing to do,” said Julie Yoder. “There are so many organizations in our community doing amazing things that we feel blessed to work with them.”

Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Greeley Stampede

